nep

node-expat-papandreou

by Astro
2.3.13-patch1 (see all)

libexpat XML SAX parser binding for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

364

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-expat

build status js-standard-style

Motivation

You use Node.js for speed? You process XML streams? Then you want the fastest XML parser: libexpat!

Install

npm install node-expat

Usage

Important events emitted by a parser:

(function () {
  "use strict";

  var expat = require('node-expat')
  var parser = new expat.Parser('UTF-8')

  parser.on('startElement', function (name, attrs) {
    console.log(name, attrs)
  })

  parser.on('endElement', function (name) {
    console.log(name)
  })

  parser.on('text', function (text) {
    console.log(text)
  })

  parser.on('error', function (error) {
    console.error(error)
  })

  parser.write('<html><head><title>Hello World</title></head><body><p>Foobar</p></body></html>')

}())

API

  • #on('startElement' function (name, attrs) {})
  • #on('endElement' function (name) {})
  • #on('text' function (text) {})
  • #on('processingInstruction', function (target, data) {})
  • #on('comment', function (s) {})
  • #on('xmlDecl', function (version, encoding, standalone) {})
  • #on('startCdata', function () {})
  • #on('endCdata', function () {})
  • #on('entityDecl', function (entityName, isParameterEntity, value, base, systemId, publicId, notationName) {})
  • #on('error', function (e) {})
  • #stop() pauses
  • #resume() resumes

Error handling

We don't emit an error event because libexpat doesn't use a callback either. Instead, check that parse() returns true. A descriptive string can be obtained via getError() to provide user feedback.

Alternatively, use the Parser like a node Stream. write() will emit error events.

Namespace handling

A word about special parsing of xmlns: this is not necessary in a bare SAX parser like this, given that the DOM replacement you are using (if any) is not relevant to the parser.

Benchmark

npm run benchmark

moduleops/secnativeXML compliantstream
sax-js99,412
node-xml130,631
libxmljs276,136
node-expat322,769

Higher is better.

Testing

npm install -g standard
npm test

Windows

If you fail to install node-expat as a dependency of node-xmpp, please update node-xmpp as it doesn't use node-expat anymore.

Dependencies for node-gyp https://github.com/TooTallNate/node-gyp#installation

See https://github.com/astro/node-expat/issues/78 if you are getting errors about not finding nan.h.

expat.vcproj

VCBUILD : error : project file 'node-expat\build\deps\libexpat\expat.vcproj' was not found or not a valid proj
ect file. [C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\node-expat\build\bin
ding.sln]

Install Visual Studio C++ 2012 and run npm with the --msvs_version=2012 flag.

