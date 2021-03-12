You use Node.js for speed? You process XML streams? Then you want the fastest XML parser: libexpat!
npm install node-expat
Important events emitted by a parser:
(function () {
"use strict";
var expat = require('node-expat')
var parser = new expat.Parser('UTF-8')
parser.on('startElement', function (name, attrs) {
console.log(name, attrs)
})
parser.on('endElement', function (name) {
console.log(name)
})
parser.on('text', function (text) {
console.log(text)
})
parser.on('error', function (error) {
console.error(error)
})
parser.write('<html><head><title>Hello World</title></head><body><p>Foobar</p></body></html>')
}())
#on('startElement' function (name, attrs) {})
#on('endElement' function (name) {})
#on('text' function (text) {})
#on('processingInstruction', function (target, data) {})
#on('comment', function (s) {})
#on('xmlDecl', function (version, encoding, standalone) {})
#on('startCdata', function () {})
#on('endCdata', function () {})
#on('entityDecl', function (entityName, isParameterEntity, value, base, systemId, publicId, notationName) {})
#on('error', function (e) {})
#stop() pauses
#resume() resumes
We don't emit an error event because libexpat doesn't use a callback
either. Instead, check that
parse() returns
true. A descriptive
string can be obtained via
getError() to provide user feedback.
Alternatively, use the Parser like a node Stream.
write() will emit
error events.
A word about special parsing of xmlns: this is not necessary in a bare SAX parser like this, given that the DOM replacement you are using (if any) is not relevant to the parser.
npm run benchmark
|module
|ops/sec
|native
|XML compliant
|stream
|sax-js
|99,412
|☐
|☑
|☑
|node-xml
|130,631
|☐
|☑
|☑
|libxmljs
|276,136
|☑
|☑
|☐
|node-expat
|322,769
|☑
|☑
|☑
Higher is better.
npm install -g standard
npm test
If you fail to install node-expat as a dependency of node-xmpp, please update node-xmpp as it doesn't use node-expat anymore.
Dependencies for
node-gyp https://github.com/TooTallNate/node-gyp#installation
See https://github.com/astro/node-expat/issues/78 if you are getting errors about not finding
nan.h.
VCBUILD : error : project file 'node-expat\build\deps\libexpat\expat.vcproj' was not found or not a valid proj
ect file. [C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\node-expat\build\bin
ding.sln]
Install Visual Studio C++ 2012 and run npm with the
--msvs_version=2012 flag.