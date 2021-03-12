Motivation

You use Node.js for speed? You process XML streams? Then you want the fastest XML parser: libexpat!

Install

npm install node-expat

Usage

Important events emitted by a parser:

( function ( ) { "use strict" ; var expat = require ( 'node-expat' ) var parser = new expat.Parser( 'UTF-8' ) parser.on( 'startElement' , function ( name, attrs ) { console .log(name, attrs) }) parser.on( 'endElement' , function ( name ) { console .log(name) }) parser.on( 'text' , function ( text ) { console .log(text) }) parser.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .error(error) }) parser.write( '<html><head><title>Hello World</title></head><body><p>Foobar</p></body></html>' ) }())

API

#on('startElement' function (name, attrs) {})

#on('endElement' function (name) {})

#on('text' function (text) {})

#on('processingInstruction', function (target, data) {})

#on('comment', function (s) {})

#on('xmlDecl', function (version, encoding, standalone) {})

#on('startCdata', function () {})

#on('endCdata', function () {})

#on('entityDecl', function (entityName, isParameterEntity, value, base, systemId, publicId, notationName) {})

#on('error', function (e) {})

#stop() pauses

pauses #resume() resumes

Error handling

We don't emit an error event because libexpat doesn't use a callback either. Instead, check that parse() returns true . A descriptive string can be obtained via getError() to provide user feedback.

Alternatively, use the Parser like a node Stream. write() will emit error events.

Namespace handling

A word about special parsing of xmlns: this is not necessary in a bare SAX parser like this, given that the DOM replacement you are using (if any) is not relevant to the parser.

Benchmark

npm run benchmark

module ops/sec native XML compliant stream sax-js 99,412 ☐ ☑ ☑ node-xml 130,631 ☐ ☑ ☑ libxmljs 276,136 ☑ ☑ ☐ node-expat 322,769 ☑ ☑ ☑

Higher is better.

Testing

npm install -g standard npm test

Windows

If you fail to install node-expat as a dependency of node-xmpp, please update node-xmpp as it doesn't use node-expat anymore.

Dependencies for node-gyp https://github.com/TooTallNate/node-gyp#installation

See https://github.com/astro/node-expat/issues/78 if you are getting errors about not finding nan.h .

VCBUILD : error : project file 'node-expat \ build \ deps \ libexpat \ expat .vcproj' was not found or not a valid proj ect file. [C: \ Users \ admin \ AppData \ Roaming \ npm \ node _modules \ node -expat \ build \ bin ding.sln]