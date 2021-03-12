You use Node.js for speed? You process XML streams? Then you want the fastest XML parser: libexpat!
npm install node-expat
Important events emitted by a parser:
(function () {
"use strict";
var expat = require('node-expat')
var parser = new expat.Parser('UTF-8')
parser.on('startElement', function (name, attrs) {
console.log(name, attrs)
})
parser.on('endElement', function (name) {
console.log(name)
})
parser.on('text', function (text) {
console.log(text)
})
parser.on('error', function (error) {
console.error(error)
})
parser.write('<html><head><title>Hello World</title></head><body><p>Foobar</p></body></html>')
}())
#on('startElement' function (name, attrs) {})
#on('endElement' function (name) {})
#on('text' function (text) {})
#on('processingInstruction', function (target, data) {})
#on('comment', function (s) {})
#on('xmlDecl', function (version, encoding, standalone) {})
#on('startCdata', function () {})
#on('endCdata', function () {})
#on('entityDecl', function (entityName, isParameterEntity, value, base, systemId, publicId, notationName) {})
#on('error', function (e) {})
#stop() pauses
#resume() resumes
We don't emit an error event because libexpat doesn't use a callback
either. Instead, check that
parse() returns
true. A descriptive
string can be obtained via
getError() to provide user feedback.
Alternatively, use the Parser like a node Stream.
write() will emit
error events.
A word about special parsing of xmlns: this is not necessary in a bare SAX parser like this, given that the DOM replacement you are using (if any) is not relevant to the parser.
npm run benchmark
|module
|ops/sec
|native
|XML compliant
|stream
|sax-js
|99,412
|☐
|☑
|☑
|node-xml
|130,631
|☐
|☑
|☑
|libxmljs
|276,136
|☑
|☑
|☐
|node-expat
|322,769
|☑
|☑
|☑
Higher is better.
npm install -g standard
npm test
If you fail to install node-expat as a dependency of node-xmpp, please update node-xmpp as it doesn't use node-expat anymore.
Dependencies for
node-gyp https://github.com/TooTallNate/node-gyp#installation
See https://github.com/astro/node-expat/issues/78 if you are getting errors about not finding
nan.h.
VCBUILD : error : project file 'node-expat\build\deps\libexpat\expat.vcproj' was not found or not a valid proj
ect file. [C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\node-expat\build\bin
ding.sln]
Install Visual Studio C++ 2012 and run npm with the
--msvs_version=2012 flag.
Similar to JSON parse, if we are exchanging the data in the format of XML in rest API we can use this utility. It is doing the right job and I can parse heavy XML in a fraction of second and helps to make the api serve fast.