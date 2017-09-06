A Node.js interface to the exiftool command-line application.
Exiftool is an amazing tool written by Phil Harvey in Perl which can read and write metadata to a number of file formats. It is very powerful and allows to do such things as extracting orientation from JPEG files uploaded to your server by users to rotate generated previews accordingly, as well as appending copyright information to photos using IPTC standard.
exiftool is not distributed with node-exiftool. The module will try to spawn
exiftool, therefore you must install it manually. You can also use dist-exiftool package which will install exiftool distribution appropriate for your platform. See below for details about how to use
node-exiftoolwith
dist-exiftool.
The module spawns an exiftool process with
-stay_open True -@ - arguments, so
that there is no overhead related to starting a new process to read every file
or directory. The package creates a process asynchronously and listens for
stdout and stderr
data events and uses promises thus avoiding blocking the
Node's event loop.
By default, the executable is hard-coded to be just
exiftool. You must have it
you path for this method to work.
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
It is possible to specify a custom executable.
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess('/usr/local/exiftool')
Or you can install
dist-exiftool, which allows to install
exiftool from
npm.
npm i --save dist-exiftool
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const exiftoolBin = require('dist-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess(exiftoolBin)
After creating an instance of
ExiftoolProcess, it must be opened. When
finished working with it, it should be closed, when
-stay_open False will be
written to its stdin to exit the process.
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open()
// read and write metadata operations
.then(() => ep.close())
.then(() => console.log('Closed exiftool'))
.catch(console.error)
exiftool will be open with
child_process.spawn, and you can specify options
object which will passed to the
spawn method.
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const options = {
detached: true,
env: Object.assign({}, process.env, {
ENVIRONMENT_VARIABLE: 1,
}),
}
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open(options)
.then(() => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
Since passing options is available, a check will be made to make sure that
stderr and
stdout streams are readable, and
stdin is writable. Therefore,
you cannot pass
{ stdio: 'ignore' } as an option.
You are required to open the exiftool process first, after which you will be able to read and write metadata.
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open()
// display pid
.then((pid) => console.log('Started exiftool process %s', pid))
.then(() => ep.readMetadata('photo.jpg', ['-File:all']))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.readMetadata('photo2.jpg', ['-File:all']))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.close())
.then(() => console.log('Closed exiftool'))
.catch(console.error)
Started exiftool process 29671
{ data:
[ { SourceFile: 'image.jpg',
ExifToolVersion: 10.4,
XMPToolkit: 'Image::ExifTool 10.40',
CreatorWorkURL: 'https://sobesednik.media',
Scene: '011200',
Creator: 'Photographer Name',
Author: 'Author',
ImageSize: '500x333',
Megapixels: 0.167 } ],
error: null }
{ data:
[ { SourceFile: 'image2.jpg',
ExifToolVersion: 10.4,
Orientation: 'Rotate 90 CW',
XResolution: 72,
YResolution: 72,
ResolutionUnit: 'inches',
YCbCrPositioning: 'Centered',
XMPToolkit: 'Image::ExifTool 10.40',
CreatorWorkURL: 'https://sobesednik.media',
Scene: '011200',
Creator: 'Photographer Name',
Author: 'Author',
ImageSize: '500x334',
Megapixels: 0.167 } ],
error: null }
Closed exiftool
You can read metadata from a stream the same way you read a file metadata.
node-exiftool will create a temporary file and pipe your
Readable into it,
then pass the path to
exiftool. After the result is received from
exiftool,
the temp file will be removed.
const exiftoolBin = require('dist-exiftool')
const exiftool = require('exiftool')
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess(exiftoolBin)
const PHOTO_PATH = path.join(__dirname, 'photo.jpg')
const rs = fs.createReadStream(PHOTO_PATH)
ep.open()
.then(() => ep.readMetadata(rs, ['-File:all']))
.then((res) => {
console.log(res)
})
.then(() => ep.close(), () => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
{ data:
[ { SourceFile: '/var/folders/s0/truth-covered-in-security/T/wrote-44788.data',
ExifToolVersion: 10.53,
XResolution: 72,
YResolution: 72,
ResolutionUnit: 'inches',
YCbCrPositioning: 'Centered',
Copyright: 'sobesednik.media 2017',
XMPToolkit: 'Image::ExifTool 10.40',
Author: 'Author <author@sobes.io>',
ImageSize: '362x250',
Megapixels: 0.09 } ],
error: null }
You can write metadata with
node-exiftool. The API is:
ep.writeMetadata(file:string, data:object, args:array),
where
file is a path to the file,
data is metadata to add, e.g.,
const data = {
all: '',
comment: 'Exiftool rules!', // has to come after `all` in order not to be removed
'Keywords+': [ 'keywordA', 'keywordB' ],
}
and
args is an array of any other arguments you wish to pass, e.g,.
['overwrite_original'].
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open()
.then(() => ep.writeMetadata('destination.jpg', {
all: '', // remove existing tags
comment: 'Exiftool rules!',
'Keywords+': [ 'keywordA', 'keywordB' ],
}, ['overwrite_original']))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
{ data: null, error: '1 image files updated' }
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open()
// read directory
.then(() => ep.readMetadata('DIR', ['-File:all']))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
{
data: [
{ SourceFile: 'DIR/IMG_9859.JPG',
ExifToolVersion: 10.4,
Orientation: 'Rotate 90 CW',
XResolution: 72,
YResolution: 72,
ResolutionUnit: 'inches',
YCbCrPositioning: 'Centered',
XMPToolkit: 'Image::ExifTool 10.40',
CreatorWorkURL: 'https://sobesednik.media',
Scene: '011200',
Creator: 'Photographer Name',
Author: 'Author',
ImageSize: '500x334',
Megapixels: 0.167 },
{ SourceFile: 'DIR/IMG_9860.JPG',
ExifToolVersion: 10.4,
XMPToolkit: 'Image::ExifTool 10.40',
CreatorWorkURL: 'https://sobesednik.media',
Scene: '011200',
Creator: 'Photographer Name',
Author: 'Author',
ImageSize: '500x334',
Megapixels: 0.167 }
],
error: '1 directories scanned\n 2 image files read'
}
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open()
// try to read file which does not exist
.then(() => ep.readMetadata('filenotfound.jpg'))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
{
data: null,
error: 'File not found: filenotfound.jpg'
}
You can pass arguments which you wish to use in the exiftool command call. They will
be automatically prepended with the
- sign so you don't have to do it manually.
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open()
// include only some tags
.then(() => ep.readMetadata('photo.jpg', ['Creator', 'CreatorWorkURL', 'Orientation']))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
{
data: [
{
SourceFile: 'photo.jpg',
Creator: 'Photographer Name',
CreatorWorkURL: 'https://sobesednik.media',
Orientation: 'Rotate 90 CW'
}
],
error: null
}
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open()
// exclude some tags and groups of tags
.then(() => ep.readMetadata('image.jpg', ['-ExifToolVersion', '-File:all']))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
{
data: [
{
SourceFile: 'photo.jpg',
Orientation: 'Rotate 90 CW',
XResolution: 72,
YResolution: 72,
ResolutionUnit: 'inches',
YCbCrPositioning: 'Centered',
XMPToolkit: 'Image::ExifTool 10.11',
CreatorWorkURL: 'https://sobesednik.media',
Scene: '011200',
Creator: 'Photographer Name',
ImageSize: '500x334',
Megapixels: 0.167
}
],
error: null
}
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open()
.then(() => ep.readMetadata('url.html', ['-File:all']))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
{ data:
[ { SourceFile: 'url.html',
ExifToolVersion: 10.4,
Title: 'Some web page',
Keywords: 'fire, in, your, eyes, etc.',
Description: 'Programming: Official sponsor of Open Source since ever.' } ],
error: null }
html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Some web page</title>
<meta name="keywords" content="fire, in, your, eyes, etc.">
<meta name="description" content="Programming: Official sponsor of Open Source since ever.">
</head>
<body>
<p>Hello world</p>
</body>
</html>
You can also listen for
OPEN and
EXIT events. For example, if the exiftool process
crashed, you might want to restart it.
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const cp = require('child_process')
function killProcess(name) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
cp.exec(`pkill -f ${name}`, (err, stdout, stderr) => {
if(err) return reject(err)
return resolve({ stdout, stderr })
})
})
}
function openAndKill(_ep) {
return _ep
.open()
.then(() => killProcess('exiftool'))
.catch(console.error)
}
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep.on(exiftool.events.OPEN, (pid) => {
console.log('Started exiftool process %s', pid)
})
ep.on(exiftool.events.EXIT, () => {
console.log('exiftool process exited')
return new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, 200))
.then(() => openAndKill(ep))
})
openAndKill(ep)
Started exiftool process 28566
exiftool process exited
Started exiftool process 28569
exiftool process exited
...
By default,
setEncoding('utf8') will be called on
stdout and
stderr
streams, and
stdin will be written with
utf8 encoding (this is Node's
default on a Mac at least). If you wish to use system's default encoding, pass
null when opening the process. If you want to set some other encoding, specify
it as a string.
Node's supported encodings.
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
Promise.resolve()
.then(() =>
// streams' encoding is utf8, next stdin write with utf8
ep.open('utf8').then(() => ep.close())
)
.then(() =>
// encoding will explicitly be not set
ep.open(null).then(() => ep.close())
)
.then(() =>
// encoding will be set to default utf8
ep.open().then(() => ep.close())
)
.catch(console.error)
Some metadata must be written in
utf8 encoding, for example to be recognized
by Adobe products. However, IPTC fields are encoded in Latin1, so you need to
explicitly pass
codedcharacterset=utf8 argument. For example,
Caption-Abstract is an
IPTC tag, so
to write it in utf8, do the following:
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
const metadata = {
all: '', // remove all metadata at first
Title: 'åäö',
LocalCaption: 'local caption',
'Caption-Abstract': 'Câptïön \u00C3bstráct: åäö',
Copyright: '2017 ©',
'Keywords+': [ 'këywôrd \u00C3…', 'keywórdB ©˙µå≥' ],
Creator: 'Mr Author',
Rating: 5,
}
const file = 'file.jpg'
ep
.open()
// use codedcharacterset
.then(() => ep.writeMetadata(file, metadata, ['codedcharacterset=utf8']))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
You can spawn exiftool with
{ detached: true } option if you need to manually
handle its exit independent of your application. On Linux, the new process
will be made a leader of its process group, and will not quit with the Node
app. On Windows, the process will not quit either, however, there will be two
exiftool processes: one returned by the
child_process.spawn method, and
a second one, started by
exiftool.exe itself. There is also going to appear
conhost.exe, if the parent node application is not attached to a terminal.
wmic process where "caption='node.exe' or caption='exiftool.exe' or caption='conhost.exe'" get caption,processid,parentprocessid
Caption ParentProcessId ProcessId
node.exe 3464 5752
exiftool.exe 5752 6096
exiftool.exe 6096 4588
conhost.exe 4588 4016
Because Windows will throw an error when trying to kill a process group by
passing
-pid to
process.kill, you should find the second exiftool process by
its parent pid (returned with
ep.open()), and kill it manually, e.g., with
cp.exec('taskkill /F /T /PID ${pid}'). Check the
detached-true test for more insight.
If you're on Windows and your active page is different from
utf8, you should
pass
charset filename=utf8 when trying to read a file. It shouldn't be a
problem on a Mac.
An error you can see is:
File not found: Fọto.jpg or whatever filename you
have. To fix it, set filename charset to
utf8.
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open()
.then(() => ep.readMetadata('phôtò.jpg', ['charset filename=utf8']))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
To print code page number on Windows, do
const child_process = require('child_process')
function printCHCP() {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
child_process.exec('chcp', (err, stdout, stderr) => {
if (err) return reject(err)
resolve({ stdout, stderr })
})
})
}
printCHCP().then(console.log, console.error)
Example output:
Active code page: 437.
utf8's number is
65001 (on win)
For example, when trying to write metadata:
const exiftool = require('node-exiftool')
const ep = new exiftool.ExiftoolProcess()
ep
.open()
.then(() => ep.writeMetadata('destination.jpg', {
all: '', // remove existing tags
comment: 'Exiftool example',
'Keywords+': [ 'keywordA', 'keywordB' ],
}, ['overwrite_original']))
.then(console.log, console.error)
.then(() => ep.close())
.catch(console.error)
Internally, the following command will be sent to exiftool's
stdin when it's open:
-all=
-comment=Exiftool example
-Keywords+=keywordA
-Keywords+=keywordB
-overwrite_original
-json
-s
destination.jpg
-echo1
{begin529963}
-echo2
{begin529963}
-echo4
{ready529963}
-execute529963
And the write promise will be resolved when the process writes
to
stdout, and
{begin513858}
1 image files updated
{ready513858}
to
stderr. There's a regex transform stream which is available for reading
when it sees a block like
{begin<N>}...some data...{ready<N>}. Once both
stderr and
stdout data have been received, the promise returned by
writeMetadata function will be resolved.
To start the benchmark, execute
npm run bench. It will scan all files
in the
benchmark/photos directory, and if none was found, will work on test
fixtures. Here are some of our results:
> node benchmark/run
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3051.JPG: 168ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3052.JPG: 166ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3053.JPG: 168ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3054.JPG: 166ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3055.JPG: 165ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3056.JPG: 158ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3057.JPG: 158ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3058.JPG: 162ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3059.JPG: 158ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3060.JPG: 158ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3061.JPG: 157ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3051.JPG: 65ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3052.JPG: 20ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3053.JPG: 22ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3054.JPG: 23ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3055.JPG: 22ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3056.JPG: 22ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3057.JPG: 22ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3058.JPG: 22ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3059.JPG: 20ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3060.JPG: 21ms
/node-exiftool/benchmark/photos/IMG_3061.JPG: 20ms
Exiftool
Read 11 files
Total time: 1784ms
Average time: 162.18ms
Exiftool Open
Read 11 files
Total time: 378ms
Average time: 34.36ms
Exiftool Open was faster by 471%
We're using
exiftool-context
to test with
zoroaster.
Make sure to do the following in tests, when testing current version:
const context = require('exiftool-context')
const exiftool = require('../../src/')
context.globalExiftoolConstructor = exiftool.ExiftoolProcess
Otherwise, the context will use a stable version which it installs independently.
Metadata is awesome and although it can increase the file size, it preserves copyright and allows to find out additional information and the author of an image/movie. Let's all use metadata.