A straightforward library that provides a persistent process-level context wrapper using node "async_hooks" feature.
This library will try to use by default
AsyncLocalStorage implementation based if current node version supports it, otherwise it will fallback to raw
async_hooks implementation for lower versions which mimics this behaviour.
npm i node-execution-context
Let't start with creating the context initialisation point of our app, well take an simples express app for this example
// main.js
const express = require('express');
const Context = require('node-execution-context');
const UserController = require('./controllers/user');
const app = express();
const port = 3000;
const ContextMiddleware = (req, res, next) => {
Context.run(next, { reference: Math.random() });
};
app.use('/', ContextMiddleware);
app.post('/user', UserController.create);
app.listen(port);
This will expose any point of your code form this point that handles that request.
// ./controller/user/index.js
const Context = require('node-execution-context');
const mongo = require('../service/mongo');
const logger = require('../service/logger');
export class UserController {
async create (req) {
const { user } = req.body;
// This will return the reference number set by out ContextMiddleware (generated by Math.random())
const { reference } = Context.get();
logger.info('Created user for reference: ', reference);
return await mongo.create('user', user);
}
}
Runs given callback that will be exposed to the given context.
The context will be exposed to all callbacks and promise chains triggered from the given
fn.
Gets the current asynchronous execution context.
The
getresult is returned by
referencemeaning if you wish any immutability applied, it will have to be manually applied.
This API may throw CONTEXT_DOES_NOT_EXIST error if accessed without initializing the context properly.
Sets the current asynchronous execution context to given value.
This API may throw CONTEXT_DOES_NOT_EXIST error if accessed without initializing the context properly.
Creates a given context for the current asynchronous execution.
It is recommended to use the
run method. This method should be used in special cases in which the
run method cannot be used directly.
Note that if this method will be called not within a AsyncResource context, it will effect current execution context and should be used with caution.
const Context = require('node-execution-context');
// context-events.js
const context = { id: Math.random() };
emitter.on('contextual-event', () => {
Context.create(context);
});
// service.js
emitter.on('contextual-event', () => {
Context.get(); // Returns { id: random }
});
// main.js
emitter.emit('contextual-event');
Context.get(); // Returns { id: random }
Configures execution context settings.
Relevant only for node versions lower than
v12.17.0.
Returns an monitoring report over the current execution map resources
Relevant only for node versions lower than
v12.17.0.
Before calling
monitor, you should
configureexecution context to monitor it's nodes. by default the data kept is as possible.
const Context = require('node-execution-context');
// Startup
Context.configure({ monitor: true });
// Later on
const usage = Context.monitor();
console.log(usage); // Prints execution context usage report.
const Context = require('node-execution-context');
Context.create({
value: true
});
Promise.resolve().then(() => {
console.log(Context.get()); // outputs: {"value": true}
Context.set({
value: false
});
return new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(() => {
console.log(Context.get()); // outputs: {"value": false}
Context.set({
butter: 'fly'
});
process.nextTick(() => {
console.log(Context.get()); // outputs: {"butter": 'fly'}
resolve();
});
}, 1000);
console.log(Context.get()); // outputs: {"value": false}
});
});
The following errors can be thrown while accessing to the context API :
|Code
|When
|CONTEXT_DOES_NOT_EXIST
|When attempting to
get /
set a context, that has not yet been created.
|MONITOR_MISS_CONFIGURATION
|When try to
monitor without calling
configure with monitoring option.