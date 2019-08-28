Nice little module that is assisting when creating excel exports from datasets. It takes normal array-of-objects dataset plus a json report specification and builds excel(.xlsx) file. It supports styling and re-formating of the data on the fly. Check the example usage for more information.
npm install node-excel-export
const excel = require('node-excel-export');
// You can define styles as json object
const styles = {
headerDark: {
fill: {
fgColor: {
rgb: 'FF000000'
}
},
font: {
color: {
rgb: 'FFFFFFFF'
},
sz: 14,
bold: true,
underline: true
}
},
cellPink: {
fill: {
fgColor: {
rgb: 'FFFFCCFF'
}
}
},
cellGreen: {
fill: {
fgColor: {
rgb: 'FF00FF00'
}
}
}
};
//Array of objects representing heading rows (very top)
const heading = [
[{value: 'a1', style: styles.headerDark}, {value: 'b1', style: styles.headerDark}, {value: 'c1', style: styles.headerDark}],
['a2', 'b2', 'c2'] // <-- It can be only values
];
//Here you specify the export structure
const specification = {
customer_name: { // <- the key should match the actual data key
displayName: 'Customer', // <- Here you specify the column header
headerStyle: styles.headerDark, // <- Header style
cellStyle: function(value, row) { // <- style renderer function
// if the status is 1 then color in green else color in red
// Notice how we use another cell value to style the current one
return (row.status_id == 1) ? styles.cellGreen : {fill: {fgColor: {rgb: 'FFFF0000'}}}; // <- Inline cell style is possible
},
width: 120 // <- width in pixels
},
status_id: {
displayName: 'Status',
headerStyle: styles.headerDark,
cellFormat: function(value, row) { // <- Renderer function, you can access also any row.property
return (value == 1) ? 'Active' : 'Inactive';
},
width: '10' // <- width in chars (when the number is passed as string)
},
note: {
displayName: 'Description',
headerStyle: styles.headerDark,
cellStyle: styles.cellPink, // <- Cell style
width: 220 // <- width in pixels
}
}
// The data set should have the following shape (Array of Objects)
// The order of the keys is irrelevant, it is also irrelevant if the
// dataset contains more fields as the report is build based on the
// specification provided above. But you should have all the fields
// that are listed in the report specification
const dataset = [
{customer_name: 'IBM', status_id: 1, note: 'some note', misc: 'not shown'},
{customer_name: 'HP', status_id: 0, note: 'some note'},
{customer_name: 'MS', status_id: 0, note: 'some note', misc: 'not shown'}
]
// Define an array of merges. 1-1 = A:1
// The merges are independent of the data.
// A merge will overwrite all data _not_ in the top-left cell.
const merges = [
{ start: { row: 1, column: 1 }, end: { row: 1, column: 10 } },
{ start: { row: 2, column: 1 }, end: { row: 2, column: 5 } },
{ start: { row: 2, column: 6 }, end: { row: 2, column: 10 } }
]
// Create the excel report.
// This function will return Buffer
const report = excel.buildExport(
[ // <- Notice that this is an array. Pass multiple sheets to create multi sheet report
{
name: 'Report', // <- Specify sheet name (optional)
heading: heading, // <- Raw heading array (optional)
merges: merges, // <- Merge cell ranges
specification: specification, // <- Report specification
data: dataset // <-- Report data
}
]
);
// You can then return this straight
res.attachment('report.xlsx'); // This is sails.js specific (in general you need to set headers)
return res.send(report);
// OR you can save this buffer to the disk by creating a file.
|Contributor
|Contribution
|@jbogatay
|Allow null values
|@frenchbread
|Example update
|@fhemberger
|Undefined header style
|@zeg-io Tony Archer
|Cell Merging
|@martin-podlubny
|Number and Dates custom formatting