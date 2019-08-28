Nice little module that is assisting when creating excel exports from datasets. It takes normal array-of-objects dataset plus a json report specification and builds excel(.xlsx) file. It supports styling and re-formating of the data on the fly. Check the example usage for more information.

Installation

npm install node-excel-export

Usage

Check here, for more styling

const excel = require ( 'node-excel-export' ); const styles = { headerDark : { fill : { fgColor : { rgb : 'FF000000' } }, font : { color : { rgb : 'FFFFFFFF' }, sz : 14 , bold : true , underline : true } }, cellPink : { fill : { fgColor : { rgb : 'FFFFCCFF' } } }, cellGreen : { fill : { fgColor : { rgb : 'FF00FF00' } } } }; const heading = [ [{ value : 'a1' , style : styles.headerDark}, { value : 'b1' , style : styles.headerDark}, { value : 'c1' , style : styles.headerDark}], [ 'a2' , 'b2' , 'c2' ] ]; const specification = { customer_name : { displayName : 'Customer' , headerStyle : styles.headerDark, cellStyle : function ( value, row ) { return (row.status_id == 1 ) ? styles.cellGreen : { fill : { fgColor : { rgb : 'FFFF0000' }}}; }, width : 120 }, status_id : { displayName : 'Status' , headerStyle : styles.headerDark, cellFormat : function ( value, row ) { return (value == 1 ) ? 'Active' : 'Inactive' ; }, width : '10' }, note : { displayName : 'Description' , headerStyle : styles.headerDark, cellStyle : styles.cellPink, width : 220 } } const dataset = [ { customer_name : 'IBM' , status_id : 1 , note : 'some note' , misc : 'not shown' }, { customer_name : 'HP' , status_id : 0 , note : 'some note' }, { customer_name : 'MS' , status_id : 0 , note : 'some note' , misc : 'not shown' } ] const merges = [ { start : { row : 1 , column : 1 }, end : { row : 1 , column : 10 } }, { start : { row : 2 , column : 1 }, end : { row : 2 , column : 5 } }, { start : { row : 2 , column : 6 }, end : { row : 2 , column : 10 } } ] const report = excel.buildExport( [ { name : 'Report' , heading : heading, merges : merges, specification : specification, data : dataset } ] ); res.attachment( 'report.xlsx' ); return res.send(report);

Contributors