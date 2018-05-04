openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-eval

by node-eval
2.0.0 (see all)

⚡ Evaluate CommonJS modules content directly like node does in require() and more

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.3K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Eval

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-eval

Eval JS-expression, CommonJS modules and JSON with ease.

NPM Status Travis Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

Install

$ npm install --save node-eval

Usage

JS-expression

const nodeEval = require('node-eval');

nodeEval('42 * 42'); // 1764

CommonJS

const nodeEval = require('node-eval');
const moduleContents =
`
    const package = require('./package.json');

    module.exports = {
        name: package.name
    };
`;

nodeEval(moduleContents, './index.js'); // filename need to provide required info to resolve relative paths inside evaluating code

// ➜ { name: 'node-eval' }

JSON

const nodeEval = require('node-eval');
const jsonContents = '{ "name": "node-eval" }';

nodeEval(jsonContents, 'my.json'); // filename need to `node-eval` determinate json format by extention

// ➜ { name: 'node-eval' }

API

nodeEval(contents[, filename, context])

contents

Type: string

The JS-expression, CommonJS module contents or JSON contents.

filename

Type: string

The path to file which contents we execute.

The node-eval determinate format by extension. If filename ends with .json extention, its contents will be parsing with JSON.parse. If filename ends with .js, its contents will be evaluating with vm.

By default expected JS-expression or CommonJS module contents.

const nodeEval = require('node-eval');

nodeEval('42 * 42'/* js by default */); // 1764
nodeEval('42 * 42', 'my.js'); // 1764
nodeEval('{ "name": "node-eval" }', 'my.json'); // '{ name: 'node-eval' }'

To evaluating CommonJS module contents filename is required to resolve relative paths inside evaluating code.

const nodeEval = require('node-eval');
const moduleContents =
`
    const package = require('./package.json'); // to resolve this require need to know the path of current module (./index.js)

    module.exports = {
        name: package.name
    };
`;

nodeEval(moduleContents, './index.js'); // filename need to provide required info to resolve relative paths inside evaluating code

Internally node-eval will resolve passed relative paths using the place it's called (like require do).

It may spend additional processor's time on it, so better to pass in absolute path.

const fs = require('fs');
const nodeEval = require('node-eval');

// For example, current path is "/repos/project/lib/file.js".
const modulePath = '../files/another.js';
const moduleContents = fs.readFileSync(modulePath, 'utf-8');

// '../files/another.js' will be resolved to '/repos/project/files/another.js'
nodeEval(moduleContents, modulePath);

context

Type: Object

The object to provide into execute method.

If context is specified, then module contents will be evaluating with vm.runInNewContext.

If context is not specified, then module contents will be evaluating with vm.runInThisContext.

With context you can provide some like-a-global variables into node-eval.

const nodeEval = require('node-eval');

const secretKey = '^___^';
const contents = 'module.exports = secretKey;';

nodeEval(content, { secretKey }); // '^___^'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

eva
evalEvaluate node require() module content directly
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
214K
not
notevilEvalulate javascript like the built-in javascript eval() method but safely.
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
4K
es
eval-slaveDead simple node js evaluator controlled by process input
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial