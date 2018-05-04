Eval JS-expression, CommonJS modules and JSON with ease.
$ npm install --save node-eval
const nodeEval = require('node-eval');
nodeEval('42 * 42'); // 1764
const nodeEval = require('node-eval');
const moduleContents =
`
const package = require('./package.json');
module.exports = {
name: package.name
};
`;
nodeEval(moduleContents, './index.js'); // filename need to provide required info to resolve relative paths inside evaluating code
// ➜ { name: 'node-eval' }
const nodeEval = require('node-eval');
const jsonContents = '{ "name": "node-eval" }';
nodeEval(jsonContents, 'my.json'); // filename need to `node-eval` determinate json format by extention
// ➜ { name: 'node-eval' }
Type:
string
The JS-expression, CommonJS module contents or JSON contents.
Type:
string
The path to file which contents we execute.
The
node-eval determinate format by extension. If filename ends with
.json extention, its contents will be parsing with
JSON.parse. If filename ends with
.js, its contents will be evaluating with vm.
By default expected JS-expression or CommonJS module contents.
const nodeEval = require('node-eval');
nodeEval('42 * 42'/* js by default */); // 1764
nodeEval('42 * 42', 'my.js'); // 1764
nodeEval('{ "name": "node-eval" }', 'my.json'); // '{ name: 'node-eval' }'
To evaluating CommonJS module contents filename is required to resolve relative paths inside evaluating code.
const nodeEval = require('node-eval');
const moduleContents =
`
const package = require('./package.json'); // to resolve this require need to know the path of current module (./index.js)
module.exports = {
name: package.name
};
`;
nodeEval(moduleContents, './index.js'); // filename need to provide required info to resolve relative paths inside evaluating code
Internally
node-eval will resolve passed relative paths using the place it's called (like
require do).
It may spend additional processor's time on it, so better to pass in absolute path.
const fs = require('fs');
const nodeEval = require('node-eval');
// For example, current path is "/repos/project/lib/file.js".
const modulePath = '../files/another.js';
const moduleContents = fs.readFileSync(modulePath, 'utf-8');
// '../files/another.js' will be resolved to '/repos/project/files/another.js'
nodeEval(moduleContents, modulePath);
Type:
Object
The object to provide into execute method.
If
context is specified, then module contents will be evaluating with
vm.runInNewContext.
If
context is not specified, then module contents will be evaluating with
vm.runInThisContext.
With
context you can provide some like-a-global variables into
node-eval.
const nodeEval = require('node-eval');
const secretKey = '^___^';
const contents = 'module.exports = secretKey;';
nodeEval(content, { secretKey }); // '^___^'