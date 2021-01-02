Simplified NODE_ENV handling with webpack

Install

npm install node-env-webpack-plugin

Usage

'use strict'; const path = require('path'); + const NodeEnvPlugin = require('node-env-webpack-plugin'); - const NODE_ENV = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development'; - const isProduction = NODE_ENV === 'production'; module.exports = { entry: './source', output: { path: path.join(__dirname, 'distribution'), filename: 'bundle.js' }, - devtool: isProduction ? 'source-map' : 'cheap-module-source-map', + devtool: NodeEnvPlugin.devtool, module: { rules: [ { test: /\.js$/, exclude: /node_modules/, loader: 'babel-loader' } ] }, plugins: [ - new webpack.EnvironmentPlugin({ - NODE_ENV: 'development' - }), + new NodeEnvPlugin() ] };

API

Sets process.env.NODE_ENV in the Node.js process to development at import-time if it's not defined, or production if webpack is run with webpack -p .

Sets process.env.NODE_ENV in the bundle to the same as in the Node.js process.

For convenience and to prevent typos.

process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'

process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'

process.env.NODE_ENV === 'test'

Pass this to the webpack devtool option. It will give you good but slow source maps in production ( source-map ) and fast source maps in development ( cheap-module-source-map ).

