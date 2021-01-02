Simplified
NODE_ENVhandling with webpack
$ npm install node-env-webpack-plugin
'use strict';
const path = require('path');
+ const NodeEnvPlugin = require('node-env-webpack-plugin');
- const NODE_ENV = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development';
- const isProduction = NODE_ENV === 'production';
module.exports = {
entry: './source',
output: {
path: path.join(__dirname, 'distribution'),
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
- devtool: isProduction ? 'source-map' : 'cheap-module-source-map',
+ devtool: NodeEnvPlugin.devtool,
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'babel-loader'
}
]
},
plugins: [
- new webpack.EnvironmentPlugin({
- NODE_ENV: 'development'
- }),
+ new NodeEnvPlugin()
]
};
Sets
process.env.NODE_ENV in the Node.js process to
development at import-time if it's not defined, or
production if webpack is run with
webpack -p.
Sets
process.env.NODE_ENV in the bundle to the same as in the Node.js process.
For convenience and to prevent typos.
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'test'
Pass this to the webpack
devtool option. It will give you good but slow source maps in production (
source-map) and fast source maps in development (
cheap-module-source-map).
module.exports for Babel and TypeScript compiled code
MIT © Sindre Sorhus