node-env-webpack-plugin

by Sindre Sorhus
1.1.0 (see all)

Simplified `NODE_ENV` handling with webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

182

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-env-webpack-plugin Build Status

Simplified NODE_ENV handling with webpack

Install

$ npm install node-env-webpack-plugin

Usage

  'use strict';
  const path = require('path');
+ const NodeEnvPlugin = require('node-env-webpack-plugin');

- const NODE_ENV = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development';
- const isProduction = NODE_ENV === 'production';

  module.exports = {
    entry: './source',
    output: {
        path: path.join(__dirname, 'distribution'),
        filename: 'bundle.js'
    },
-   devtool: isProduction ? 'source-map' : 'cheap-module-source-map',
+   devtool: NodeEnvPlugin.devtool,
    module: {
        rules: [
            {
                test: /\.js$/,
                exclude: /node_modules/,
                loader: 'babel-loader'
            }
        ]
    },
    plugins: [
-       new webpack.EnvironmentPlugin({
-           NODE_ENV: 'development'
-       }),
+       new NodeEnvPlugin()
    ]
  };

API

Sets process.env.NODE_ENV in the Node.js process to development at import-time if it's not defined, or production if webpack is run with webpack -p.

NodeEnvPlugin()

Sets process.env.NODE_ENV in the bundle to the same as in the Node.js process.

NodeEnvPlugin.isProduction

For convenience and to prevent typos.

process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'

NodeEnvPlugin.isDevelopment

process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'

NodeEnvPlugin.isTest

process.env.NODE_ENV === 'test'

NodeEnvPlugin.devtool

Pass this to the webpack devtool option. It will give you good but slow source maps in production (source-map) and fast source maps in development (cheap-module-source-map).

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

