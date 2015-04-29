A simple library that shims asynchronous module loading into Node.js to help with building module bundlers and client-side loaders for isomorphic apps. This library is super slim (read the source) and mainly represents an agreement between developers and users of a particular bundler/loader.
NOTE: This module is not compatible with Browserify. It is for developers that want to split their bundles for the client. For example, see dynapack.
Syntax is inspired by the CommonJS Modules/Async/A proposal.
npm install node-ensure
var ensure = require('node-ensure');
ensure(['superagent', 'react'], function(err) {
var request = require('superagent');
var React = require('react');
// Do the coolest of things.
});
If your bundler needs
require.ensure, do this instead:
require.ensure = require('node-ensure');
require.ensure(['superagent', 'react'], function(err) {
var request = require('superagent');
var React = require('react');
// Do the coolest of things.
});
The returned function takes an array of strings and a callback, in that order (see the example above). The callback takes a single error argument, which usually indicates a network problem or other client-side loader-specific runtime error (it should never receive an error when used in Node.js).
Within the ensure callback, load modules with standard require calls.
This library primarily constitutes an agreement between users and developers of module bundlers and (client-side) loaders. The users agree to the usage instructions supplied above.
Bundlers and/or loaders must adhere to the following:
"browser" property for replacing
server-only modules with browser-ready counterparts (a la Browserify).
require function passed to a module must have a
require.ensure
function.
require.ensure must accept the same arguments as described in Usage.
require.ensure must not access variables via closure unless those variables
are shared by all
require.ensure functions.
require.ensure may access properties
on
this. However, this assumes users have attached node-ensure to
require via
require.ensure = require('node-ensure').
Happy loading!
MIT