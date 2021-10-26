simple emoji support for node.js projects

Help wanted: We are looking for volunteers to maintain this project, if you are interested, feel free to contact me at me@omnidan.net

Installation

To install node-emoji , you need node.js and npm. 🚀

Once you have that set-up, just run npm install --save node-emoji in your project directory. 🚢

You're now ready to use emoji in your node projects! Awesome! :metal:

Usage

var emoji = require ( 'node-emoji' ) emoji.get( 'coffee' ) emoji.which(emoji.get( 'coffee' )) emoji.get( ':fast_forward:' ) emoji.emojify( 'I :heart: :coffee:!' ) emoji.random() emoji.search( 'cof' ) emoji.unemojify( 'I ❤️ 🍕' ) emoji.find( '🍕' ) emoji.find( 'pizza' ) emoji.hasEmoji( '🍕' ) emoji.hasEmoji( 'pizza' ) emoji.strip( '⚠️ 〰️ 〰️ low disk space' ) emoji.replace( '⚠️ 〰️ 〰️ low disk space' , (emoji) => ` ${emoji.key} :` )

Options

onMissing

emoji.emojify(str, onMissing)

As second argument, emojify takes an handler to parse unknown emojis. Provide a function to add your own handler:

var onMissing = function ( name ) { return name; }); var emojified = emoji.emojify( 'I :unknown_emoji: :star: :another_one:' , onMissing);

format

emoji.emojify(str, onMissing, format)

As third argument, emojify takes an handler to wrap parsed emojis. Provide a function to place emojis in custom elements, and to apply your custom styling:

var format = function ( code, name ) { return '<img alt="' + code + '" src="' + name + '.png" />' ; }); var emojified = emoji.emojify( 'I :unknown_emoji: :star: :another_one:' , null , format);

Adding new emoji

Emoji come from js-emoji (Thanks a lot 👍). You can get a JSON file with all emoji here: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/omnidan/node-emoji/master/lib/emoji.json

To update the list or add custom emoji, clone this repository and put them into lib/emojifile.js . Then run npm run-script emojiparse in the project directory or node emojiparse in the lib directory. This should generate the new emoji.json file and output Done. .

That's all, you now have more emoji you can use! 👏

Support / Donations

If you want to support node-emoji development, please consider donating (it helps me keeping my projects active and alive!):

Special Thanks

... to Anand Chowdhary (@AnandChowdhary) and his company Pabio (https://github.com/pabio) for sponsoring this project via GitHub Sponsors!

