Wraps Elm and exposes a Node API to compile Elm 0.19 sources.
$ npm install
$ cd examples
$ node compileHelloWorld.js
Upgrade find-elm-dependencies and lodash dependencies to fix CVE-2020-8203 vulnerability.
Upgrade lodash dependency to fix security audit warning. (#93)
Add helpful errors if you use the obsolete
warn and
pathToMake flags. (#75)
Add 0.19 support. Remove
yes option. Add
optimize option. Throw exceptions instead of emitting warnings or using process.exit.
Add
runtimeOptions
Add
compileToStringSync
Upgrade
findAllDependencies dependency to correctly report all dependencies within a multi-source-directory project.
Add
compileSync via @yormi
Epic perf improvements from @eeue56
Add support for
--debug flag.
Clean up temporary directories more safely.
findAllDependencies now supports
port module files.
Use utf-8 encoding for
compileToString
Support checking dependencies for modules with no module declaration.
Fix bug in dependency searches beginning with a non-root
Main module.
Log elm-make output in verbose mode.
Fix missing
temp dependency.
Use an
Error object for result errors instead of a string.
Passing the
warn option now passes
--warn to
elm-make, and
emitWarning now controls warning logging.
Fix bug where nonzero exit codes were not rejecting promises.
Fix bug related to converting module dots to directories in nested dependency resolution.
Move
temp dependency out of
devDependencies
Added #compileToString
Added
cwd to
options and fixed a bug where Windows couldn't find
elm-make.
Added #findAllDependencies
No longer searches
node_modules/.bin for
elm-make - now if you don't specify
a
pathToMake option, only the one on PATH will be used as a fallback.
Initial release.