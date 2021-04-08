openbase logo
nec

node-elm-compiler

by Richard Feldman
5.0.6 (see all)

A Node.js interface to the Elm compiler binaries.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34.4K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-elm-compiler Version Travis build Status AppVeyor build status

Wraps Elm and exposes a Node API to compile Elm 0.19 sources.

Example

$ npm install
$ cd examples
$ node compileHelloWorld.js

Releases

5.0.5

Upgrade find-elm-dependencies and lodash dependencies to fix CVE-2020-8203 vulnerability.

5.0.2

Upgrade lodash dependency to fix security audit warning. (#93)

5.0.1

Add helpful errors if you use the obsolete warn and pathToMake flags. (#75)

5.0.0

Add 0.19 support. Remove yes option. Add optimize option. Throw exceptions instead of emitting warnings or using process.exit.

4.5.0

Add runtimeOptions

4.4.0

Add compileToStringSync

4.3.1

Upgrade findAllDependencies dependency to correctly report all dependencies within a multi-source-directory project.

4.3.0

Add compileSync via @yormi

4.2.1

Epic perf improvements from @eeue56

4.2.0

Add support for --debug flag.

4.1.5

Clean up temporary directories more safely.

4.1.4

findAllDependencies now supports port module files.

4.1.3

Use utf-8 encoding for compileToString

4.1.2

Support checking dependencies for modules with no module declaration.

4.1.1

Fix bug in dependency searches beginning with a non-root Main module.

4.1.0

Log elm-make output in verbose mode.

4.0.1

Fix missing temp dependency.

4.0.0

Use an Error object for result errors instead of a string.

3.0.0

Passing the warn option now passes --warn to elm-make, and emitWarning now controls warning logging.

2.3.3

Fix bug where nonzero exit codes were not rejecting promises.

2.3.2

Fix bug related to converting module dots to directories in nested dependency resolution.

2.3.1

Move temp dependency out of devDependencies

2.3.0

Added #compileToString

2.2.0

Added cwd to options and fixed a bug where Windows couldn't find elm-make.

2.1.0

Added #findAllDependencies

2.0.0

No longer searches node_modules/.bin for elm-make - now if you don't specify a pathToMake option, only the one on PATH will be used as a fallback.

1.0.0

Initial release.

