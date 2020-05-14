本插件可以生成自签名的root证书，并基于该root证书，生成各个域名的HTTPS证书。
const CertManager = require('cert-manager');
const options = {
rootDirPath: '/the/full/path/of/the/dir', // default to /{USER_HOME}/{.node_easy_certs}/
// the default attrs of a generated cert, you can change it here
defaultCertAttrs: [
{ name: 'countryName', value: 'CN' },
{ name: 'organizationName', value: 'CertManager' },
{ shortName: 'ST', value: 'SH' },
{ shortName: 'OU', value: 'CertManager SSL' }
]
}
const crtMgr = new CertManager(options);
const rootOptions = {
commonName: 'theNameYouLike'
};
crtMgr.generateRootCA(rootOptions);
证书目录的全路径，如果配置，优先级高于rootDirName
默认情况下，证书都会生成在
{USER_HOME}/.node_easy_certs/。
如果配置了
rootDirPath, 那么所有的证书都会生成在该目录下。
在证书根目录下面生成根证书rootCA.crt 和 rootCA.key。生成后，请选择rootCA.crt,安装并信任，否则您的组件可能工作失败。
options
object
string
required
rootCA的commonName，安装后，将会作为系统里面的证书名称显示在列表中
bool
optional
default: false
是否覆盖已经存在的rootCA，默认为false。在false的情形下，如果遇到已经存在的rootCA，会返回错误
ROOT_CA_EXISTED并终止创建。
callback
function
optional
const options = {
commonName: 'yourPreference'
};
crtMgr.generateRootCA(options, (error, keyPath, crtPath) {
// 如果根证书已经存在，且没有设置overwrite为true，则需要捕获
if (error === 'ROOT_CA_EXISTED') {
// 处理当证书已经存在的情形
}
if(!error) {
// 证书需要被安装并信任，可以在此打开该目录并给出提示，也可以进行其他操作
const isWin = /^win/.test(process.platform);
const certDir = path.dirname(keyPath);
if(isWin){
exec("start .",{ cwd : certDir });
}else{
exec("open .",{ cwd : certDir });
}
}
});
获取指定域名下的证书的key和crt内容，如果证书还不存在，则会先创建该证书。
证书的生成基于生成的rootCA根证书来签名，如果rootCA根证书还未创建，则会终止并抛出错误：
ROOT_CA_NOT_EXISTS
hostname
string
所要获取证书内容的hostname
callback
function
获取到内容后的回调函数，主要包含key的内容和crt的内容，如果获取过程中出现异常，则放入error变量中
获取子域名的证书，要求已经存在根证书，否则会提示失败。组件会抛出对应的异常。您可以捕获并通过
generateRootCA()来生成根证书。并安装并请信任该根证书
certManager.getCertificate('localhost', (error, keyContent, crtContent) => {
// 如果根证书还没有生成，需要先生成根证书
if (error === 'ROOT_CA_NOT_EXISTS') {
// handle the issue
}
// 正常操作
// ...
});
获取由当前cert-manager实例所管理的证书的根目录
string
当前cert-manager实例所管理的证书所对应的根目录。默认为{USER_HOME}/.node_easy_certs/
获取根证书的全路径
string
根证书的全路径，如果根证书不存在，将返回空字符串
获取根证书是否存在的状态
检测RootCA是否已经被信任
1.2.1 新增对Windows平台的支持
bool 是否存在根证书
清除当前目录下所有的证书文件
callback
function
删除结束后的回调函数，如果删除过程中有错误，将会被放入error对象中
在运行过程中，会根据错误原因抛出指定错误码，包括如下
|错误码
|释义
|备注
|ROOT_CA_NOT_EXISTS
|root根证书不存在。当我们执行的某个操作依赖于根证书，而根证书不存在时，就会抛出该异常。我们可以尝试生成根证书
|ROOT_CA_COMMON_NAME_UNSPECIFIED
|commonName未设置。比如当我们调用
genearteRootCA()时,commonName是必传的。
|ROOT_CA_EXISTED
|rootCA 根证书已经存在。当我们重新生成证书，如果证书已经存在，会抛出该异常。
|可以在调用
generateRootCA时，传入
option.overwirte=true来覆盖