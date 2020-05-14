openbase logo
nec

node-easy-cert

by Otto Mao
1.3.3

A tool for managing self-signed certifications

Readme

node-easy-cert

npm download

用于管理自生成的HTTPS证书的插件

本插件可以生成自签名的root证书，并基于该root证书，生成各个域名的HTTPS证书。

使用方式

const CertManager = require('cert-manager');

const options = {
  rootDirPath: '/the/full/path/of/the/dir', // default to /{USER_HOME}/{.node_easy_certs}/
  // the default attrs of a generated cert, you can change it here
  defaultCertAttrs: [
    { name: 'countryName', value: 'CN' },
    { name: 'organizationName', value: 'CertManager' },
    { shortName: 'ST', value: 'SH' },
    { shortName: 'OU', value: 'CertManager SSL' }
  ]
}

const crtMgr = new CertManager(options);
const rootOptions = {
  commonName: 'theNameYouLike'
};

crtMgr.generateRootCA(rootOptions);

配置项(可选)

rootDirPath

证书目录的全路径，如果配置，优先级高于rootDirName

证书生成目录

默认情况下，证书都会生成在 {USER_HOME}/.node_easy_certs/。 如果配置了rootDirPath, 那么所有的证书都会生成在该目录下。

方法

generateRootCA(options, callback(error, keyPath, crtPath))

在证书根目录下面生成根证书rootCA.crt 和 rootCA.key。生成后，请选择rootCA.crt,安装并信任，否则您的组件可能工作失败。

返回

参数

  • options object

    • options.commonName string required

    rootCA的commonName，安装后，将会作为系统里面的证书名称显示在列表中

    • options.overwrite bool optional

    default: false

    是否覆盖已经存在的rootCA，默认为false。在false的情形下，如果遇到已经存在的rootCA，会返回错误 ROOT_CA_EXISTED 并终止创建。

  • callback function optional

    • error 如果发生错误，将放入error参数
    • keyPath 生成好的rootCA.key的全路径
    • crtPath 生成好的rootCA.crt的全路径

调用示例

const options = {
  commonName: 'yourPreference'
};

crtMgr.generateRootCA(options, (error, keyPath, crtPath) {
  // 如果根证书已经存在，且没有设置overwrite为true，则需要捕获
  if (error === 'ROOT_CA_EXISTED') {
    // 处理当证书已经存在的情形
  }

  if(!error) {
    // 证书需要被安装并信任，可以在此打开该目录并给出提示，也可以进行其他操作
    const isWin = /^win/.test(process.platform);
    const certDir = path.dirname(keyPath);
    if(isWin){
      exec("start .",{ cwd : certDir });
    }else{
      exec("open .",{ cwd : certDir });
    }
  }
});

getCertificate(hostname, callback([error, keyContent, crtContent]))

获取指定域名下的证书的key和crt内容，如果证书还不存在，则会先创建该证书。

证书的生成基于生成的rootCA根证书来签名，如果rootCA根证书还未创建，则会终止并抛出错误：ROOT_CA_NOT_EXISTS

返回

参数

  • hostname string 所要获取证书内容的hostname

  • callback function 获取到内容后的回调函数，主要包含key的内容和crt的内容，如果获取过程中出现异常，则放入error变量中

获取子域名的证书，要求已经存在根证书，否则会提示失败。组件会抛出对应的异常。您可以捕获并通过 generateRootCA()来生成根证书。并安装并请信任该根证书

调用实例

certManager.getCertificate('localhost', (error, keyContent, crtContent) => {

  // 如果根证书还没有生成，需要先生成根证书
  if (error === 'ROOT_CA_NOT_EXISTS') {
    // handle the issue
  }

  // 正常操作
  // ...
});

getRootDirPath()

获取由当前cert-manager实例所管理的证书的根目录

返回

  • string 当前cert-manager实例所管理的证书所对应的根目录。默认为{USER_HOME}/.node_easy_certs/

getRootCAFilePath()

获取根证书的全路径

返回

  • string 根证书的全路径，如果根证书不存在，将返回空字符串

isRootCAFileExists()

获取根证书是否存在的状态

ifRootCATrusted()

检测RootCA是否已经被信任

1.2.1 新增对Windows平台的支持

返回

  • bool 是否存在根证书

clearCerts()

清除当前目录下所有的证书文件

返回

参数

  • callback function 删除结束后的回调函数，如果删除过程中有错误，将会被放入error对象中

错误码

在运行过程中，会根据错误原因抛出指定错误码，包括如下

错误码释义备注
ROOT_CA_NOT_EXISTSroot根证书不存在。当我们执行的某个操作依赖于根证书，而根证书不存在时，就会抛出该异常。我们可以尝试生成根证书
ROOT_CA_COMMON_NAME_UNSPECIFIEDcommonName未设置。比如当我们调用genearteRootCA()时,commonName是必传的。
ROOT_CA_EXISTEDrootCA 根证书已经存在。当我们重新生成证书，如果证书已经存在，会抛出该异常。可以在调用generateRootCA时，传入 option.overwirte=true来覆盖

