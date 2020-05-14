用于管理自生成的HTTPS证书的插件

本插件可以生成自签名的root证书，并基于该root证书，生成各个域名的HTTPS证书。

使用方式

const CertManager = require ( 'cert-manager' ); const options = { rootDirPath : '/the/full/path/of/the/dir' , defaultCertAttrs : [ { name : 'countryName' , value : 'CN' }, { name : 'organizationName' , value : 'CertManager' }, { shortName : 'ST' , value : 'SH' }, { shortName : 'OU' , value : 'CertManager SSL' } ] } const crtMgr = new CertManager(options); const rootOptions = { commonName : 'theNameYouLike' }; crtMgr.generateRootCA(rootOptions);

rootDirPath

证书目录的全路径，如果配置，优先级高于rootDirName

证书生成目录

默认情况下，证书都会生成在 {USER_HOME}/.node_easy_certs/ 。 如果配置了 rootDirPath , 那么所有的证书都会生成在该目录下。

方法

在证书根目录下面生成根证书rootCA.crt 和 rootCA.key。生成后，请选择rootCA.crt,安装并信任，否则您的组件可能工作失败。

返回

无

参数

options object options.commonName string required rootCA的commonName，安装后，将会作为系统里面的证书名称显示在列表中 options.overwrite bool optional default : false 是否覆盖已经存在的rootCA，默认为false。在false的情形下，如果遇到已经存在的rootCA，会返回错误 ROOT_CA_EXISTED 并终止创建。

callback function optional error 如果发生错误，将放入error参数 keyPath 生成好的rootCA.key的全路径 crtPath 生成好的rootCA.crt的全路径



调用示例

const options = { commonName : 'yourPreference' }; crtMgr.generateRootCA(options, (error, keyPath, crtPath) { if (error === 'ROOT_CA_EXISTED' ) { } if (!error) { const isWin = /^win/ .test(process.platform); const certDir = path.dirname(keyPath); if (isWin){ exec( "start ." ,{ cwd : certDir }); } else { exec( "open ." ,{ cwd : certDir }); } } });

获取指定域名下的证书的key和crt内容，如果证书还不存在，则会先创建该证书。

证书的生成基于生成的rootCA根证书来签名，如果rootCA根证书还未创建，则会终止并抛出错误： ROOT_CA_NOT_EXISTS

返回

无

参数

hostname string 所要获取证书内容的hostname

callback function 获取到内容后的回调函数，主要包含key的内容和crt的内容，如果获取过程中出现异常，则放入error变量中

获取子域名的证书，要求已经存在根证书，否则会提示失败。组件会抛出对应的异常。您可以捕获并通过 generateRootCA() 来生成根证书。并安装并请信任该根证书

调用实例

certManager.getCertificate( 'localhost' , (error, keyContent, crtContent) => { if (error === 'ROOT_CA_NOT_EXISTS' ) { } });

获取由当前cert-manager实例所管理的证书的根目录

返回

string 当前cert-manager实例所管理的证书所对应的根目录。默认为{USER_HOME}/.node_easy_certs/

获取根证书的全路径

返回

string 根证书的全路径，如果根证书不存在，将返回空字符串

获取根证书是否存在的状态

检测RootCA是否已经被信任

1.2.1 新增对Windows平台的支持

返回

bool 是否存在根证书

清除当前目录下所有的证书文件

返回

无

参数

callback function 删除结束后的回调函数，如果删除过程中有错误，将会被放入error对象中

错误码

在运行过程中，会根据错误原因抛出指定错误码，包括如下