USE AT YOUR OWN RISK!

DTLS protocol implementation for Node.js written in TypeScript. This library provides the missing native DTLS support for Node.js client-side applications. It contains no server-side implementation.

Although great care has been taken to properly implement the required encryption and validation, there's no explicit protection against TLS attacks. Thus it is not advised to use it for security-critical applications. This libary's main goal is to allow using protocols that require DTLS.

Usage

Establish a secure connection:

var dtls = require ( "node-dtls-client" ); const socket = dtls .createSocket(options ) .on( "connected" , () => { }) .on( "error" , (e ) => { }) .on( "message" , (msg ) => { }) .on( "close" , () => { }) ;

The DtlsOptions object looks as follows:

{ type : "udp4" , address : "ip or host" , port : 5684 , psk : { "psk_hint" : "PSK" }, timeout : 1000 , ciphers : [ ], listenPort : 2345 compat : { resetAntiReplayWindowBeforeServerHello : true , } }

The ciphers property allows specifying which cipher suites should be advertised as supported. If this property is not provided, all supported ciphers are used by default. Use this if you want to force specific cipher suites for the communication.

The currently supported cipher suites are limited to those with PSK key exchange:

"TLS_PSK_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA"

"TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA"

"TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA"

"TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA256"

"TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA384"

"TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256"

"TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384"

"TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_128_CCM_8"

"TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_256_CCM_8"

PRs for other key exchange methods are welcome!

Send some data (after the connected event was received):

socket.send(data , [callback]);

The events are defined as follows:

connected : A secure connection has been established. Start sending data in the callback

: A secure connection has been established. Start sending data in the callback error : An error has happened. This usually means the handshake was not successful

: An error has happened. This usually means the handshake was not successful message : The socket received some data.

: The socket received some data. close : The connection was closed successfully.

Missing features:

alert protocol implementation (partially supported)

alert protocol implementation (partially supported) cipher suites with non-PSK key exchange algorithms: dhe_dss | dhe_rsa | rsa | dh_dss | dh_rsa | dhe_psk | rsa_psk

cipher suites with non-PSK key exchange algorithms: | | | | | | packet retransmission

packet retransmission session renegotiation

session renegotiation other compression algorithms except NULL

PRs adding support for these are welcome!

Changelog

Workaround for a bug in IKEA gateway firmware v1.15.x

Require Node.js 12+

Added the ability to specify the local listen port

Add support for DTLS 1.3 alerts

node-aead-crypto is now an optional dependency

is now an optional dependency Remove strictPropertyInitialization since it doesn't work without strictNullChecks

Potentially breaking change: No longer use node-aead-crypto on NodeJS 10+

Check connection options before creating a new socket

Improve testing setup, use CircleCI for deployment

Support NodeJS 10

Suppress spurious errors from DNS lookup after the connection has already timed out

Fixed cipher parameters of 3DES and 256-bit AES (AEAD) cipher suites.

Added the possibility to limit the cipher suites to use

Removed possible sources of infinite loops

Fix error handling while trying to connect to a non-available endpoint

add partial alert protocol implementation

publish to npm

bugfixes

improved error and timeout handling in the socket wrapper.

initial release.

Contributors

https://github.com/thoukydides - Thanks for noticing the errors in the 3DES and 256-bit AES (AEAD) cipher suites.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 AlCalzone d.griesel@gmx.net

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.