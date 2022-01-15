openbase logo
nda

node-docker-api

by Agustin Chiappe Berrini
1.1.22 (see all)

Docker Remote API driver for node.js. It uses the same modem than dockerode, but the interface is promisified and with a fancier syntax.

Readme

docker-api

travis-ci

Docker Remote API driver for node.js. It uses the same modem than dockerode, but the interface is promisified and with a different syntax.

Support for:

  • streams
  • stream demux
  • entities
  • run
  • tests
  • promises
  • full es6 support

The current status of the package is in beta state. This module covers the full API reference, including experimental stuff such as plugins.

Check the reference and the tests for full examples.

Installation

$ npm install node-docker-api

Usage

You can find more into the examples folder

Create, start, stop, restart and remove a container

'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');

const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });

docker.container.create({
  Image: 'ubuntu',
  name: 'test'
})
  .then(container => container.start())
  .then(container => container.stop())
  .then(container => container.restart())
  .then(container => container.delete({ force: true }))
  .catch(error => console.log(error));

List, inspect and top containers

'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');

const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });

// List
docker.container.list()
   // Inspect
  .then(containers => containers[0].status())
  .then(container => container.top())
  .then(processes => console.log(processes))
  .catch(error => console.log(error));

List, inspect and stat containers

'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');

const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });

// List
docker.container.list()
   // Inspect
  .then(containers => containers[0].status())
  .then(container => container.stats())
  .then(stats => {
    stats.on('data', stat => console.log('Stats: ', stat.toString()))
    stats.on('error', err => console.log('Error: ', err))
  })
  .catch(error => console.log(error));

Get logs of a container

'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');

const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
let container;

docker.container.create({
  Image: 'ubuntu',
  name: 'test'
})
  .then(container => container.logs({
    follow: true,
    stdout: true,
    stderr: true
  }))
  .then(stream => {
    stream.on('data', info => console.log(info))
    stream.on('error', err => console.log(err))
  })
  .catch(error => console.log(error));

Export a container

const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const fs = require('fs');

const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
let container;

docker.container.create({
  Image: 'ubuntu',
  name: 'test'
})
  .then(container => container.start())
  .then(container => container.export())
  .then(content => {
    const file = fs.createWriteStream("container.tar");
    file.end(content)
  })
  .catch(error => console.log(error));

Manipulate file system in a container

'use strict';
const fs = require('fs');
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');

const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
  stream.on('data', data => console.log(data.toString()))
  stream.on('end', resolve)
  stream.on('error', reject)
});

const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
let container;

docker.container.create({
  Image: 'ubuntu',
  Cmd: [ '/bin/bash', '-c', 'tail -f /var/log/dmesg' ],
  name: 'test'
})
  .then(container => container.start())
  .then(_container => {
    container = _container
    return _container.fs.put('./file.tar', {
      path: 'root'
    })
  })
  .then(stream => promisifyStream(stream))
  .then(() => container.fs.get({ path: '/var/log/dmesg' }))
  .then(stream => {
    const file = fs.createWriteStream("file.jpg");
    stream.pipe(file);
    return promisifyStream(stream);
  })
  .then(() => container.status())
  .then(container => container.stop())
  .catch(error => console.log(error));

Execute commands and kill containers

'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');

const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
  stream.on('data', data => console.log(data.toString()))
  stream.on('end', resolve)
  stream.on('error', reject)
});

const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
let _container;

docker.container.create({
  Image: 'ubuntu',
  Cmd: [ '/bin/bash', '-c', 'tail -f /var/log/dmesg' ],
  name: 'test'
})
  .then(container => container.start())
  .then(container => {
    _container = container
    return container.exec.create({
      AttachStdout: true,
      AttachStderr: true,
      Cmd: [ 'echo', 'test' ]
    })
  })
  .then(exec => {
    return exec.start({ Detach: false })
  })
  .then(stream => promisifyStream(stream))
  .then(() => _container.kill())
  .catch(error => console.log(error));

Build, inspect and remove an image

'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const tar = require('tar-fs');

const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
  stream.on('data', data => console.log(data.toString()))
  stream.on('end', resolve)
  stream.on('error', reject)
});

const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });

var tarStream = tar.pack('/path/to/Dockerfile')
docker.image.build(tarStream, {
  t: 'testimg'
})
  .then(stream => promisifyStream(stream))
  .then(() => docker.image.get('testimg').status())
  .then(image => image.remove())
  .catch(error => console.log(error));

Pull and check history of an image

'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');

const promisifyStream = (stream) => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
  stream.on('data', (d) => console.log(d.toString()))
  stream.on('end', resolve)
  stream.on('error', reject)
})

const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' })

return docker.image.create({}, { fromImage: 'ubuntu', tag: 'latest' })
  .then(stream => promisifyStream(stream))
  .then(() => docker.image.get('ubuntu').status())
  .then(image => image.history())
  .then(events => console.log(events))
  .catch(error => console.log(error))

Fetch events from docker

'use strict'
const fs = require('fs');
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');

const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    stream.on('data', data => console.log(data.toString()))
    stream.on('end', resolve)
    stream.on('error', reject)
})

const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' })

docker.events({
    since: ((new Date().getTime() / 1000) - 60).toFixed(0)
})
  .then(stream => promisifyStream(stream))
  .catch(error => console.log(error))

