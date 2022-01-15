Docker Remote API driver for node.js. It uses the same modem than dockerode, but the interface is promisified and with a different syntax.
Support for:
The current status of the package is in beta state. This module covers the full API reference, including experimental stuff such as plugins.
Check the reference and the tests for full examples.
$ npm install node-docker-api
You can find more into the examples folder
'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
docker.container.create({
Image: 'ubuntu',
name: 'test'
})
.then(container => container.start())
.then(container => container.stop())
.then(container => container.restart())
.then(container => container.delete({ force: true }))
.catch(error => console.log(error));
'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
// List
docker.container.list()
// Inspect
.then(containers => containers[0].status())
.then(container => container.top())
.then(processes => console.log(processes))
.catch(error => console.log(error));
'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
// List
docker.container.list()
// Inspect
.then(containers => containers[0].status())
.then(container => container.stats())
.then(stats => {
stats.on('data', stat => console.log('Stats: ', stat.toString()))
stats.on('error', err => console.log('Error: ', err))
})
.catch(error => console.log(error));
'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
let container;
docker.container.create({
Image: 'ubuntu',
name: 'test'
})
.then(container => container.logs({
follow: true,
stdout: true,
stderr: true
}))
.then(stream => {
stream.on('data', info => console.log(info))
stream.on('error', err => console.log(err))
})
.catch(error => console.log(error));
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const fs = require('fs');
const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
let container;
docker.container.create({
Image: 'ubuntu',
name: 'test'
})
.then(container => container.start())
.then(container => container.export())
.then(content => {
const file = fs.createWriteStream("container.tar");
file.end(content)
})
.catch(error => console.log(error));
'use strict';
const fs = require('fs');
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
stream.on('data', data => console.log(data.toString()))
stream.on('end', resolve)
stream.on('error', reject)
});
const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
let container;
docker.container.create({
Image: 'ubuntu',
Cmd: [ '/bin/bash', '-c', 'tail -f /var/log/dmesg' ],
name: 'test'
})
.then(container => container.start())
.then(_container => {
container = _container
return _container.fs.put('./file.tar', {
path: 'root'
})
})
.then(stream => promisifyStream(stream))
.then(() => container.fs.get({ path: '/var/log/dmesg' }))
.then(stream => {
const file = fs.createWriteStream("file.jpg");
stream.pipe(file);
return promisifyStream(stream);
})
.then(() => container.status())
.then(container => container.stop())
.catch(error => console.log(error));
'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
stream.on('data', data => console.log(data.toString()))
stream.on('end', resolve)
stream.on('error', reject)
});
const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
let _container;
docker.container.create({
Image: 'ubuntu',
Cmd: [ '/bin/bash', '-c', 'tail -f /var/log/dmesg' ],
name: 'test'
})
.then(container => container.start())
.then(container => {
_container = container
return container.exec.create({
AttachStdout: true,
AttachStderr: true,
Cmd: [ 'echo', 'test' ]
})
})
.then(exec => {
return exec.start({ Detach: false })
})
.then(stream => promisifyStream(stream))
.then(() => _container.kill())
.catch(error => console.log(error));
'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const tar = require('tar-fs');
const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
stream.on('data', data => console.log(data.toString()))
stream.on('end', resolve)
stream.on('error', reject)
});
const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' });
var tarStream = tar.pack('/path/to/Dockerfile')
docker.image.build(tarStream, {
t: 'testimg'
})
.then(stream => promisifyStream(stream))
.then(() => docker.image.get('testimg').status())
.then(image => image.remove())
.catch(error => console.log(error));
'use strict';
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const promisifyStream = (stream) => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
stream.on('data', (d) => console.log(d.toString()))
stream.on('end', resolve)
stream.on('error', reject)
})
const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' })
return docker.image.create({}, { fromImage: 'ubuntu', tag: 'latest' })
.then(stream => promisifyStream(stream))
.then(() => docker.image.get('ubuntu').status())
.then(image => image.history())
.then(events => console.log(events))
.catch(error => console.log(error))
'use strict'
const fs = require('fs');
const {Docker} = require('node-docker-api');
const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
stream.on('data', data => console.log(data.toString()))
stream.on('end', resolve)
stream.on('error', reject)
})
const docker = new Docker({ socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock' })
docker.events({
since: ((new Date().getTime() / 1000) - 60).toFixed(0)
})
.then(stream => promisifyStream(stream))
.catch(error => console.log(error))