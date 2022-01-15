Docker Remote API driver for node.js. It uses the same modem than dockerode, but the interface is promisified and with a different syntax.

Support for:

streams

stream demux

entities

run

tests

promises

full es6 support

The current status of the package is in beta state. This module covers the full API reference, including experimental stuff such as plugins.

Check the reference and the tests for full examples.

Installation

npm install node-docker-api

Usage

You can find more into the examples folder

Create, start, stop, restart and remove a container

; const {Docker} = require ( 'node-docker-api' ); const docker = new Docker({ socketPath : '/var/run/docker.sock' }); docker.container.create({ Image : 'ubuntu' , name : 'test' }) .then( container => container.start()) .then( container => container.stop()) .then( container => container.restart()) .then( container => container.delete({ force : true })) .catch( error => console .log(error));

List, inspect and top containers

; const {Docker} = require ( 'node-docker-api' ); const docker = new Docker({ socketPath : '/var/run/docker.sock' }); docker.container.list() .then( containers => containers[ 0 ].status()) .then( container => container.top()) .then( processes => console .log(processes)) .catch( error => console .log(error));

List, inspect and stat containers

; const {Docker} = require ( 'node-docker-api' ); const docker = new Docker({ socketPath : '/var/run/docker.sock' }); docker.container.list() .then( containers => containers[ 0 ].status()) .then( container => container.stats()) .then( stats => { stats.on( 'data' , stat => console .log( 'Stats: ' , stat.toString())) stats.on( 'error' , err => console .log( 'Error: ' , err)) }) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Get logs of a container

; const {Docker} = require ( 'node-docker-api' ); const docker = new Docker({ socketPath : '/var/run/docker.sock' }); let container; docker.container.create({ Image : 'ubuntu' , name : 'test' }) .then( container => container.logs({ follow : true , stdout : true , stderr : true })) .then( stream => { stream.on( 'data' , info => console .log(info)) stream.on( 'error' , err => console .log(err)) }) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Export a container

const {Docker} = require ( 'node-docker-api' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const docker = new Docker({ socketPath : '/var/run/docker.sock' }); let container; docker.container.create({ Image : 'ubuntu' , name : 'test' }) .then( container => container.start()) .then( container => container.export()) .then( content => { const file = fs.createWriteStream( "container.tar" ); file.end(content) }) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Manipulate file system in a container

; const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const {Docker} = require ( 'node-docker-api' ); const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { stream.on( 'data' , data => console .log(data.toString())) stream.on( 'end' , resolve) stream.on( 'error' , reject) }); const docker = new Docker({ socketPath : '/var/run/docker.sock' }); let container; docker.container.create({ Image : 'ubuntu' , Cmd : [ '/bin/bash' , '-c' , 'tail -f /var/log/dmesg' ], name : 'test' }) .then( container => container.start()) .then( _container => { container = _container return _container.fs.put( './file.tar' , { path : 'root' }) }) .then( stream => promisifyStream(stream)) .then( () => container.fs.get({ path : '/var/log/dmesg' })) .then( stream => { const file = fs.createWriteStream( "file.jpg" ); stream.pipe(file); return promisifyStream(stream); }) .then( () => container.status()) .then( container => container.stop()) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Execute commands and kill containers

; const {Docker} = require ( 'node-docker-api' ); const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { stream.on( 'data' , data => console .log(data.toString())) stream.on( 'end' , resolve) stream.on( 'error' , reject) }); const docker = new Docker({ socketPath : '/var/run/docker.sock' }); let _container; docker.container.create({ Image : 'ubuntu' , Cmd : [ '/bin/bash' , '-c' , 'tail -f /var/log/dmesg' ], name : 'test' }) .then( container => container.start()) .then( container => { _container = container return container.exec.create({ AttachStdout : true , AttachStderr : true , Cmd : [ 'echo' , 'test' ] }) }) .then( exec => { return exec.start({ Detach : false }) }) .then( stream => promisifyStream(stream)) .then( () => _container.kill()) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Build, inspect and remove an image

; const {Docker} = require ( 'node-docker-api' ); const tar = require ( 'tar-fs' ); const promisifyStream = stream => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { stream.on( 'data' , data => console .log(data.toString())) stream.on( 'end' , resolve) stream.on( 'error' , reject) }); const docker = new Docker({ socketPath : '/var/run/docker.sock' }); var tarStream = tar.pack( '/path/to/Dockerfile' ) docker.image.build(tarStream, { t : 'testimg' }) .then( stream => promisifyStream(stream)) .then( () => docker.image.get( 'testimg' ).status()) .then( image => image.remove()) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Pull and check history of an image

; const {Docker} = require ( 'node-docker-api' ); const promisifyStream = ( stream ) => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { stream.on( 'data' , (d) => console .log(d.toString())) stream.on( 'end' , resolve) stream.on( 'error' , reject) }) const docker = new Docker({ socketPath : '/var/run/docker.sock' }) return docker.image.create({}, { fromImage : 'ubuntu' , tag : 'latest' }) .then( stream => promisifyStream(stream)) .then( () => docker.image.get( 'ubuntu' ).status()) .then( image => image.history()) .then( events => console .log(events)) .catch( error => console .log(error))

Fetch events from docker