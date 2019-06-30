hashers

All password hashing algorithms for Django implemented in javascript for nodejs projects.

Supported Algorithms

PBKDF2PasswordHasher PBKDF2SHA1PasswordHasher BCryptSHA256PasswordHasher BCryptPasswordHasher SHA1PasswordHasher MD5PasswordHasher UnsaltedSHA1PasswordHasher UnsaltedMD5PasswordHasher Argon2PasswordHasher

Usage

A simple example just verifying and creating Django compatible passwords:

const hashers = require ( 'node-django-hashers' ); const h = new hashers.PBKDF2PasswordHasher(); h.encode( "password" ).then( console .log);

You can also get a hashed password, identify the hashing algorithm, and verify the password. The below example is for Argon2PasswordHasher, a similar approach to the above code sample can be used for all the other algorithms.

const hashers = require ( 'node-django-hashers' ); const hash_password = "argon2$argon2i$v=19$m=512,t=2,p=2$ZGIzQXZXdjlaMjRK$2ecZ6JAld41sKwh9Q8KEyQ" ; const hash_name = hashers.identifyHasher(hash_password); const hash_algorithm = hashers.getHasher(hash_name); hash_algorithm.verify( "password" , hash_password).then( console .log); hash_algorithm.verify( "wrong_password" , hash_password).then( console .log);

A good practice is to verify if the password is using the default algorithm, and update the password if necessary on the database. Every hashing algorithm has an algorithm name. You can pass it in and check if updates are required:

const hashers = require ( 'node-django-hashers' ); const hash_password = "286755fad04869ca523320acce0dc6a4" ; const mustUpdate = hashers.mustUpdateHashedPassword(hash_password, "pbkdf2_sha256" ); const hash_algorithm = hashers.getHasher( "pbkdf2_sha256" );

Installation