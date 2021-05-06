Automatic and decentralized discovery and monitoring of nodejs instances with built in support for a variable number of master processes, service advertising and channel messaging.

So, you have a whole bunch of node processes running but you have no way within each process to determine where the other processes are or what they can do. This module aims to make discovery of new processes as simple as possible. Additionally, what if you want one process to be in charge of a cluster of processes? This module also has automatic master process selection.

Compatibility

This module uses broadcast and multicast features from node's dgram module. All required features of the dgram module are implemented in the following versions of node

- v0 .4 .x - v0 .6 .9 +

Example

Be sure to look in the examples folder, especially at the distributed event emitter

var Discover = require ( 'node-discover' ); var d = Discover(); d.on( "promotion" , function ( ) { console .log( "I was promoted to a master." ); }); d.on( "demotion" , function ( ) { console .log( "I was demoted from being a master." ); }); d.on( "added" , function ( obj ) { console .log( "A new node has been added." ); }); d.on( "removed" , function ( obj ) { console .log( "A node has been removed." ); }); d.on( "master" , function ( obj ) { console .log( "A new master is in control" ); });

Installing

npm

npm install node-discover

git

git clone git://github.com/wankdanker/node-discover.git

API

Constructor

Discover(opts, callback)

opts - object helloInterval : How often to broadcast a hello packet in milliseconds Default: 1000 checkInterval : How often to to check for missing nodes in milliseconds Default: 2000 nodeTimeout : Consider a node dead if not seen in this many milliseconds Default: 2000 masterTimeout : Consider a master node dead if not seen in this many milliseconds Default: 2000 address : Address to bind to Default: '0.0.0.0' port : Port on which to bind and communicate with other node-discover processes Default: 12345 broadcast : Broadcast address if using broadcast Default: '255.255.255.255' multicast : Multicast address if using multicast Default: null (don't use multicast, use broadcast) mulitcastTTL : Multicast TTL for when using multicast Default: 1 unicast : Comma separated String or Array of Unicast addresses of known nodes It is advised to specify the address of the local interface when using unicast and expecting local discovery to work key : Encryption key if your broadcast packets should be encrypted Default: null (that means no encryption) mastersRequired : The count of master processes that should always be available weight : A number used to determine the preference for a specific process to become master Default : Discover.weight() Higher numbers win. client : When true operate in client only mode (don't broadcast existence of node, just listen and discover) Default : false reuseAddr : Allow multiple processes on the same host to bind to the same address and port. Default: true Only applies to node v0.12+ ignoreProcess : If set to false, will not ignore messages from other Discover instances within the same process (on non-reserved channels), join() will receive them. Default: true ignoreInstance : If set to false, will not ignore messages from self (on non-reserved channels), join() will receive them. Default: true advertisement : The initial advertisement object which is sent with each hello packet. hostname : Override the OS hostname with a custom value. Default: null (use DISCOVERY_HOSTNAME env var or the OS hostname)

callback - function that is called when everything is up and running signature : callback(err, success)



Attributes

nodes

Methods

Promote the instance to master.

This causes the old master to demote.

var Discover = require ( 'node-discover' ); var d = Discover(); d.promote();

Demote the instance from being a master. Optionally pass true to demote to specify that this node should not automatically become master again.

This causes another node to become master

var Discover = require ( 'node-discover' ); var d = Discover(); d.demote(); d.demote( true );

Join a channel on which to receive messages/objects

var Discover = require ( 'node-discover' ); var d = Discover(); var success = d.join( "config-updates" , function ( data ) { if (data.redisMaster) { } }); if (!success) { }

Reserved channels

promotion

demotion

added

removed

master

hello

Leave a channel

var Discover = require ( 'node-discover' ); var d = Discover(); var success = d.leave( "config-updates" ); if (!success) { }

Send a message/object on a specific channel

var Discover = require ( 'node-discover' ); var d = Discover(); var success = d.send( "config-updates" , { redisMaster : "10.0.1.4" }); if (!succes) { }

Advertise an object or message with each hello packet; this is completely arbitrary. Make this object/message whatever applies to your application that you want your nodes to know about the other nodes.

var Discover = require ( 'node-discover' ); var d = Discover(); d.advertise({ localServices : [ { type : 'http' , port : '9911' , description : 'my awesome http server' }, { type : 'smtp' , port : '25' , description : 'smtp server' }, ] }); d.advertise( "i love nodejs" ); d.advertise({ something : "something" });

Start broadcasting hello packets and checking for missing nodes (start is called automatically in the constructor)

var Discover = require ( 'node-discover' ); var d = Discover(); d.start();

Stop broadcasting hello packets and checking for missing nodes

var Discover = require ( 'node-discover' ); var d = Discover(); d.stop();

For each node execute fn, passing fn the node fn(node)

var Discover = require ( 'node-discover' ); var d = Discover(); d.eachNode( function ( node ) { if (node.advertisement == "i love nodejs" ) { console .log( "nodejs loves this node too" ); } });

Events

Each event is passed the Node Object for which the event is occuring.

promotion

Triggered when the node has been promoted to a master.

Could happen by calling the promote() method

Could happen by the current master instance being demoted and this instance automatically being promoted

Could happen by the current master instance dying and this instance automatically being promoted

demotion

Triggered when the node is no longer a master.

Could happen by calling the demote() method

Could happen by another node promoting itself to master

added

Triggered when a new node is discovered

removed

Triggered when a new node is not heard from within nodeTimeout

master

Triggered when a new master has been selected

helloReceived

Triggered when the node has received a hello from given one

helloEmitted

Triggered when the node sends a hello packet

Node Object

{ isMaster : true , isMasterEligible : true , advertisement : null , lastSeen : 1317323922551 , address : '10.0.0.1' , port : 12345 , id : '31d39c91d4dfd7cdaa56738de8240bc4' , hostName : 'myMachine' }

TODO

I have not tested large packets. The current version does not handle recombining split messages.

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 Dan VerWeire dverweire@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.