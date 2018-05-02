openbase logo
nd

node-discord

by Izy521
0.2.5 (see all)

A small, single-file library for creating DiscordApp clients from Node.js or the browser

Deprecated!
Please move to discord.io

Readme

discord.io

A small, single-file, fully featured Discordapp library for Node.js and browsers.

Discord NPM

Requirements

Required:

  • Node.js 0.10.x or greater
  • Web Browser if not using Node.js

Optional:

  • Audio
    • Node.js 0.12.x
    • ffmpeg/avconv (needs to be added to PATH)

Documentation / Gitbooks

Getting Started:

Installing

Stable npm install discord.io

Latest npm install izy521/discord.io

Example

var Discord = require('discord.io');

var bot = new Discord.Client({
    token: "",
    autorun: true
});

bot.on('ready', function() {
    console.log('Logged in as %s - %s\n', bot.username, bot.id);
});

bot.on('message', function(user, userID, channelID, message, event) {
    if (message === "ping") {
        bot.sendMessage({
            to: channelID,
            message: "pong"
        });
    }
});

