Fast JavaScript implementation of the Dijkstra's shortest path problem for NodeJS
Since version 2 this plugin uses some ES6 features. You can run the latest version on NodeJS
v4.0.0 or newer
npm install node-dijkstra --save
v4.0.0
On versions of NodeJS prior
v4.0.0, although less performant, it's safe to use the version
1.1.3 that you can install as follows:
npm install node-dijkstra@1.1.3 --save
You can then refer to the
v1.1.3 documentation
Basic example:
const Graph = require('node-dijkstra')
const route = new Graph()
route.addNode('A', { B:1 })
route.addNode('B', { A:1, C:2, D: 4 })
route.addNode('C', { B:2, D:1 })
route.addNode('D', { C:1, B:4 })
route.path('A', 'D') // => [ 'A', 'B', 'C', 'D' ]
Graph([nodes])
Object|Map nodes optional: Initial nodes graph.
A nodes graph must follow this structure:
{
node: {
neighbor: cost Number
}
}
{
'A': {
'B': 1
},
'B': {
'A': 1,
'C': 2,
'D': 4
}
}
const route = new Graph()
// or with pre-populated graph
const route = new Graph({
'A': { 'B': 1 },
'B': { 'A': 1, 'C': 2, 'D': 4 }
})
It's possible to pass the constructor a deep
Map. This allows using numbers as keys for the nodes.
const graph = new Map()
const a = new Map()
a.set('B', 1)
const b = new Map()
b.set('A', 1)
b.set('C', 2)
b.set('D', 4)
graph.set('A', a)
graph.set('B', b);
const route = new Graph(graph)
Graph#addNode(name, edges)
Add a node to the nodes graph
String name: name of the node
Object|Map edges: object or
Map containing the name of the neighboring nodes and their cost
Returns
this allowing chained calls.
const route = new Graph()
route.addNode('A', { B: 1 })
// chaining is possible
route.addNode('B', { A: 1 }).addNode('C', { A: 3 });
// passing a Map directly is possible
const c = new Map()
c.set('A', 4)
route.addNode('C', c);
Graph#removeNode(name)
Removes a node and all its references from the graph
String name: name of the node to remove
Returns
this allowing chained calls.
const route = new Graph({
a: { b: 3, c: 10 },
b: { a: 5, c: 2 },
c: { b: 1 },
});
route.removeNode('c');
// => The graph now is:
// {
// a: { b: 3 },
// b: { a: 5 },
// }
Graph#path(start, goal [, options])
String start: Name of the starting node
String goal: Name of out goal node
Object options optional: Addittional options:
Boolean trim, default
false: If set to true, the result won't include the start and goal nodes
Boolean reverse, default
false: If set to true, the result will be in reverse order, from goal to start
Boolean cost, default
false: If set to true, an object will be returned with the following keys:
Array path: Computed path (subject to other options)
Number cost: Total cost for the found path
Array avoid, default
[]: Nodes to be avoided
If
options.cost is
false (default behaviour) an
Array will be returned, containing the name of the crossed nodes. By default it will be ordered from start to goal, and those nodes will also be included. This behaviour can be changes with
options.trim and
options.reverse (see above)
If
options.cost is
true, an
Object with keys
path and
cost will be returned.
path follows the same rules as above and
cost is the total cost of the found route between nodes.
When to route can be found, the path will be set to
null.
const Graph = require('node-dijkstra')
const route = new Graph()
route.addNode('A', { B: 1 })
route.addNode('B', { A: 1, C: 2, D: 4 })
route.addNode('C', { B: 2, D: 1 })
route.addNode('D', { C: 1, B: 4 })
route.path('A', 'D') // => ['A', 'B', 'C', 'D']
// trimmed
route.path('A', 'D', { trim: true }) // => [B', 'C']
// reversed
route.path('A', 'D', { reverse: true }) // => ['D', 'C', 'B', 'A']
// include the cost
route.path('A', 'D', { cost: true })
// => {
// path: [ 'A', 'B', 'C', 'D' ],
// cost: 4
// }
v1
v2 release in not compatible with NodeJS prior to the version 4.0
Graph#shortestPath has been deprecated, use
Graph#path instead
Graph#addVertex has been deprecated, use
Graph#addNode instead
npm test