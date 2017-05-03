Fast JavaScript implementation of the Dijkstra's shortest path problem for NodeJS

Installation

Since version 2 this plugin uses some ES6 features. You can run the latest version on NodeJS v4.0.0 or newer

npm install node-dijkstra --save

NodeJS prior v4.0.0

On versions of NodeJS prior v4.0.0 , although less performant, it's safe to use the version 1.1.3 that you can install as follows:

npm install node-dijkstra@1.1.3 --save

You can then refer to the v1.1.3 documentation

Usage

Basic example:

const Graph = require ( 'node-dijkstra' ) const route = new Graph() route.addNode( 'A' , { B : 1 }) route.addNode( 'B' , { A : 1 , C : 2 , D : 4 }) route.addNode( 'C' , { B : 2 , D : 1 }) route.addNode( 'D' , { C : 1 , B : 4 }) route.path( 'A' , 'D' )

API

Parameters

Object|Map nodes optional: Initial nodes graph.

A nodes graph must follow this structure:

{ node : { neighbor: cost Number } }

{ 'A' : { 'B' : 1 }, 'B' : { 'A' : 1 , 'C' : 2 , 'D' : 4 } }

Example

const route = new Graph() const route = new Graph({ 'A' : { 'B' : 1 }, 'B' : { 'A' : 1 , 'C' : 2 , 'D' : 4 } })

It's possible to pass the constructor a deep Map . This allows using numbers as keys for the nodes.

const graph = new Map () const a = new Map () a.set( 'B' , 1 ) const b = new Map () b.set( 'A' , 1 ) b.set( 'C' , 2 ) b.set( 'D' , 4 ) graph.set( 'A' , a) graph.set( 'B' , b); const route = new Graph(graph)

Add a node to the nodes graph

Parameters

String name : name of the node

: name of the node Object|Map edges : object or Map containing the name of the neighboring nodes and their cost

Returns

Returns this allowing chained calls.

const route = new Graph() route.addNode( 'A' , { B : 1 }) route.addNode( 'B' , { A : 1 }).addNode( 'C' , { A : 3 }); const c = new Map () c.set( 'A' , 4 ) route.addNode( 'C' , c);

Removes a node and all its references from the graph

Parameters

String name : name of the node to remove

Returns

Returns this allowing chained calls.

const route = new Graph({ a : { b : 3 , c : 10 }, b : { a : 5 , c : 2 }, c : { b : 1 }, }); route.removeNode( 'c' );

Graph#path(start, goal [, options])

Parameters

String start : Name of the starting node

: Name of the starting node String goal : Name of out goal node

: Name of out goal node Object options optional: Addittional options: Boolean trim , default false : If set to true, the result won't include the start and goal nodes Boolean reverse , default false : If set to true, the result will be in reverse order, from goal to start Boolean cost , default false : If set to true, an object will be returned with the following keys: Array path : Computed path (subject to other options) Number cost : Total cost for the found path Array avoid , default [] : Nodes to be avoided

optional: Addittional options:

Returns

If options.cost is false (default behaviour) an Array will be returned, containing the name of the crossed nodes. By default it will be ordered from start to goal, and those nodes will also be included. This behaviour can be changes with options.trim and options.reverse (see above)

If options.cost is true , an Object with keys path and cost will be returned. path follows the same rules as above and cost is the total cost of the found route between nodes.

When to route can be found, the path will be set to null .

const Graph = require ( 'node-dijkstra' ) const route = new Graph() route.addNode( 'A' , { B : 1 }) route.addNode( 'B' , { A : 1 , C : 2 , D : 4 }) route.addNode( 'C' , { B : 2 , D : 1 }) route.addNode( 'D' , { C : 1 , B : 4 }) route.path( 'A' , 'D' ) route.path( 'A' , 'D' , { trim : true }) route.path( 'A' , 'D' , { reverse : true }) route.path( 'A' , 'D' , { cost : true })

Upgrading from v1

The v2 release in not compatible with NodeJS prior to the version 4.0

release in not compatible with NodeJS prior to the version 4.0 The method Graph#shortestPath has been deprecated, use Graph#path instead

has been deprecated, use instead The method Graph#addVertex has been deprecated, use Graph#addNode instead

Testing