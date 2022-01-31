Using native node dns to query complex DNS is a hustle. This is a simple wrapper for the unix/linux/macos dig command (domain information grope). Output is parsed to JSON.

Install

npm i node-dig-dns -S

Usage

dig ([args], (options) )

You can add all args from dig to the args array.

Examples

dig([ 'google.com' , 'ANY' ]) .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log( 'Error:' , err); });

Set custom DNS server:

dig([ '@8.8.8.4' , 'google.com' , 'ANY' ]) .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log( 'Error:' , err); });

Options

Optional parameters:

raw: Get the raw output as string. If +short option, raw output is default

dig: Manually set the dig command (/my/custum/path/to/dig)

Result

The dig result is parsed and return in JSON: