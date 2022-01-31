openbase logo
ndd

node-dig-dns

by Stephan Georg
0.3.1 (see all)

Use dig command (domain information grope) for DNS queries in node

765

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

node-dig-dns

Using native node dns to query complex DNS is a hustle. This is a simple wrapper for the unix/linux/macos dig command (domain information grope). Output is parsed to JSON.

Install

npm i node-dig-dns -S

Usage

dig([args], (options))

You can add all args from dig to the args array.

Examples

dig(['google.com', 'ANY'])
  .then((result) => {
    console.log(result)
  })
  .catch((err) => {
    console.log('Error:', err);
  });

Set custom DNS server:

dig(['@8.8.8.4','google.com', 'ANY'])
  .then((result) => {
    console.log(result)
  })
  .catch((err) => {
    console.log('Error:', err);
  });

Options

Optional parameters:

  • raw: Get the raw output as string. If +short option, raw output is default
  • dig: Manually set the dig command (/my/custum/path/to/dig)

Result

The dig result is parsed and return in JSON:

{ question: [ [ ';google.com.', 'IN', 'ANY' ] ],
  answer: 
   [ { domain: 'google.com.',
       type: 'A',
       ttl: '268',
       class: 'IN',
       value: '216.58.211.110' },
     { domain: 'google.com.',
       type: 'AAAA',
       ttl: '268',
       class: 'IN',
       value: '2a00:1450:400e:809::200e' },
     { domain: 'google.com.',
       type: 'MX',
       ttl: '568',
       class: 'IN',
       value: '30 alt2.aspmx.l.google.com.' },
       
       ...
       
    ],         
  time: 41,
  server: '8.8.8.8#53(8.8.8.8)',
  datetime: 'Mon Oct  9 23:56:37 2017',
  size: 373 }

