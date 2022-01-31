Using native node dns to query complex DNS is a hustle. This is a simple wrapper for the unix/linux/macos dig command (domain information grope). Output is parsed to JSON.
npm i node-dig-dns -S
dig([args], (options))
You can add all args from dig to the args array.
dig(['google.com', 'ANY'])
.then((result) => {
console.log(result)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log('Error:', err);
});
Set custom DNS server:
dig(['@8.8.8.4','google.com', 'ANY'])
.then((result) => {
console.log(result)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log('Error:', err);
});
Optional parameters:
The dig result is parsed and return in JSON:
{ question: [ [ ';google.com.', 'IN', 'ANY' ] ],
answer:
[ { domain: 'google.com.',
type: 'A',
ttl: '268',
class: 'IN',
value: '216.58.211.110' },
{ domain: 'google.com.',
type: 'AAAA',
ttl: '268',
class: 'IN',
value: '2a00:1450:400e:809::200e' },
{ domain: 'google.com.',
type: 'MX',
ttl: '568',
class: 'IN',
value: '30 alt2.aspmx.l.google.com.' },
...
],
time: 41,
server: '8.8.8.8#53(8.8.8.8)',
datetime: 'Mon Oct 9 23:56:37 2017',
size: 373 }