node-diff3 is a Javascript library to find differences between two buffers, generate and apply patches, and perform 3-way merging between an original and two changed buffers. It contains similar functionality to the GNU Diffutils tools.
The code originally came from project Synchrotron, created by Tony Garnock-Jones. For more detail please visit:
To install node-diff3 as a dependency in your project:
$ npm install --save node-diff3
node-diff3 is distributed in CJS and ESM module formats for maxmimum compatibility. (Read more about Javascript module formats)
const Diff3 = require('node-diff3'); // CommonJS import all
const diff3Merge = require('node-diff3').diff3Merge; // CommonJS import named
// or
import * as Diff3 from 'node-diff3'; // ESM import all
import { diff3Merge } from 'node-diff3'; // ESM import named
You can also use node-diff3 directly in a web browser. A good way to do this is to fetch the "iife" bundle from the jsDelivr CDN, which can even deliver minified versions.
When you load this file in a
<script> tag, you'll get a
Diff3 global to use elsewhere in your scripts:
<head>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/node-diff3@3.1/dist/index.iife.min.js"></script>
</head>
…
<script>
const o = ['AA', 'ZZ', '00', 'M', '99'];
const a = ['AA', 'a', 'b', 'c', 'ZZ', 'new', '00', 'a', 'a', 'M', '99'];
const b = ['AA', 'a', 'd', 'c', 'ZZ', '11', 'M', 'z', 'z', '99'];
const result = Diff3.diff3Merge(a, o, b);
</script>
👉 This project uses modern JavaScript syntax for use in supported node versions and modern browsers. If you need support for legacy environments like ES5 or Internet Explorer, you'll need to build your own bundle with something like Babel.
# Diff3.diff3Merge(a, o, b, options)
Performs a 3-way diff on buffers
o (original), and
a and
b (changed).
The buffers may be arrays or strings. If strings, they will be split into arrays on whitespace
/\s+/ by default.
The returned result alternates between "ok" and "conflict" blocks.
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/diff3Merge.test.js
const o = ['AA', 'ZZ', '00', 'M', '99'];
const a = ['AA', 'a', 'b', 'c', 'ZZ', 'new', '00', 'a', 'a', 'M', '99'];
const b = ['AA', 'a', 'd', 'c', 'ZZ', '11', 'M', 'z', 'z', '99'];
const result = Diff3.diff3Merge(a, o, b);
Options may passed as an object:
{
excludeFalseConflicts: true,
stringSeparator: /\s+/
}
excludeFalseConflicts - If both
a and
b contain an identical change from
o, this is considered a "false" conflict.
stringSeparator - If inputs buffers are strings, this controls how to split the strings into arrays. The separator value may be a string or a regular expression, as it is just passed to String.split().
# Diff3.merge(a, o, b, options)
Passes arguments to diff3Merge to generate a diff3-style merge result.
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/merge.test.js
const r = Diff3.merge(a, o, b);
const result = r.result;
// [
// 'AA',
// '<<<<<<<',
// 'a',
// 'b',
// 'c',
// '=======',
// 'a',
// 'd',
// 'c',
// '>>>>>>>',
// 'ZZ',
// '<<<<<<<',
// 'new',
// '00',
// 'a',
// 'a',
// '=======',
// '11',
// '>>>>>>>',
// 'M',
// 'z',
// 'z',
// '99'
// ]
# Diff3.mergeDiff3(a, o, b, options)
Passes arguments to diff3Merge to generate a diff3-style merge result with original (similar to git-diff3).
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/mergeDiff3.test.js
const r = Diff3.mergeDiff3(a, o, b, { label: { a: 'a', o: 'o', b: 'b' } });
const result = r.result;
// [
// 'AA',
// '<<<<<<< a',
// 'a',
// 'b',
// 'c',
// '||||||| o',
// '=======',
// 'a',
// 'd',
// 'c',
// '>>>>>>> b',
// 'ZZ',
// '<<<<<<< a',
// 'new',
// '00',
// 'a',
// 'a',
// '||||||| o',
// '00',
// '=======',
// '11',
// '>>>>>>> b',
// 'M',
// 'z',
// 'z',
// '99'
// ]
Extra options:
{
// labels for conflict marker lines
label: {
a: 'a',
o: 'o',
b: 'b'
},
}
# Diff3.mergeDigIn(a, o, b, options)
Passes arguments to diff3Merge to generate a digin-style merge result.
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/mergeDigIn.test.js
# Diff3.diff3MergeRegions(a, o, b)
Low-level function used by diff3Merge to determine the stable and unstable regions between
a,
o,
b.
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/diff3MergeRegions.test.js
# Diff3.diffPatch(buffer1, buffer2)
Performs a diff between arrays
buffer1 and
buffer2.
The returned
patch result contains the information about the differing regions and can be applied to
buffer1 to yield
buffer2.
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/diffPatch.test.js
const buffer1 = ['AA', 'a', 'b', 'c', 'ZZ', 'new', '00', 'a', 'a', 'M', '99'];
const buffer2 = ['AA', 'a', 'd', 'c', 'ZZ', '11', 'M', 'z', 'z', '99'];
const patch = Diff3.diffPatch(buffer1, buffer2);
// `patch` contains the information needed to turn `buffer1` into `buffer2`
# Diff3.patch(buffer1, patch)
Applies a patch to a buffer, returning a new buffer without modifying the original.
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/diffPatch.test.js
const result = Diff3.patch(buffer1, patch);
// `result` contains a new arrray which is a copy of `buffer2`
# Diff3.stripPatch(patch)
Strips some extra information from the patch, returning a new patch without modifying the original.
The "stripped" patch can still patch
buffer1 ->
buffer2, but can no longer be inverted.
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/diffPatch.test.js
const stripped = Diff3.stripPatch(patch);
// `stripped` contains a copy of a patch but with the extra information removed
# Diff3.invertPatch(patch)
Inverts the patch (for example to turn
buffer2 back into
buffer1), returning a new patch without modifying the original.
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/diffPatch.test.js
const inverted = Diff3.invertPatch(patch);
// `inverted` contains a copy of a patch to turn `buffer2` back into `buffer1`
# Diff3.diffComm(buffer1, buffer2)
Returns a comm-style result of the differences between
buffer1 and
buffer2.
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/diffComm.test.js
# Diff3.diffIndices(buffer1, buffer2)
Low-level function used by diff3MergeRegions to determine differing regions between
buffer1 and
buffer2.
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/diffIndices.test.js
# Diff3.LCS(buffer1, buffer2)
Low-level function used by other functions to find the LCS between
buffer1 and
buffer2.
Returns a result linked list chain containing the common sequence path.
See also:
See examples: https://github.com/bhousel/node-diff3/blob/main/test/LCS.test.js
This project is available under the MIT License. See the LICENSE.md file for more details.