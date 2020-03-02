node-df (abbreviation of disk free) is a cross-platform Node.js wrapper around the standard Unix computer program, df.
$ npm install node-df
var
df = require('node-df');
df(function (error, response) {
if (error) { throw error; }
console.log(JSON.stringify(response, null, 2));
});
Output from
df looks like this:
[
{
"filesystem": "/dev/disk0s2",
"size": 487546976,
"used": 164493356,
"available": 322797620,
"capacity": 0.34,
"mount": "/"
},
{
"filesystem": "devfs",
"size": 186,
"used": 186,
"available": 0,
"capacity": 1,
"mount": "/dev"
},
{
"filesystem": "map -hosts",
"size": 0,
"used": 0,
"available": 0,
"capacity": 1,
"mount": "/net"
},
{
"filesystem": "map auto_home",
"size": 0,
"used": 0,
"available": 0,
"capacity": 1,
"mount": "/home"
},
{
"filesystem": "localhost:/CPYpGwk1x_UGJYGx-93flp",
"size": 487546976,
"used": 487546976,
"available": 0,
"capacity": 1,
"mount": "/Volumes/MobileBackups"
}
]
Values for
size,
used and
available are expressed in
KiB (1024 bytes).
Value for
capacity is a number between
0 and
1.
capacity is also known as
used%
node-df correctly parsed output from
df unix program for filesystems and mount folders with whitespaces in the name.
var
options = {
file: '/',
prefixMultiplier: 'GB',
isDisplayPrefixMultiplier: true,
precision: 2
};
df(options, function (error, response) {
if (error) { throw error; }
console.log(JSON.stringify(response, null, 2));
});
Output from
df now looks like this:
[
{
"filesystem": "/dev/disk0s2",
"size": "499.25GB",
"used": "168.44GB",
"available": "330.54GB",
"capacity": 0.34,
"mount": "/"
}
]
size,
used and
available values from
KiB to
MiB,
GiB,
PiB,
EiB,
ZiB,
YiB,
MB,
GB,
PB,
EB,
ZB,
YB;
true, values for
size,
used and
available are converted to strings and
prefixMultiplier is displayed (see example above).
size,
used and
available values to
precision decimal digits.