df

node-df (abbreviation of disk free) is a cross-platform Node.js wrapper around the standard Unix computer program, df.

Installation

npm install node-df

Usage

Basic

var df = require ( 'node-df' ); df( function ( error, response ) { if (error) { throw error; } console .log( JSON .stringify(response, null , 2 )); });

Output from df looks like this:

[ { "filesystem" : "/dev/disk0s2" , "size" : 487546976 , "used" : 164493356 , "available" : 322797620 , "capacity" : 0.34 , "mount" : "/" }, { "filesystem" : "devfs" , "size" : 186 , "used" : 186 , "available" : 0 , "capacity" : 1 , "mount" : "/dev" }, { "filesystem" : "map -hosts" , "size" : 0 , "used" : 0 , "available" : 0 , "capacity" : 1 , "mount" : "/net" }, { "filesystem" : "map auto_home" , "size" : 0 , "used" : 0 , "available" : 0 , "capacity" : 1 , "mount" : "/home" }, { "filesystem" : "localhost:/CPYpGwk1x_UGJYGx-93flp" , "size" : 487546976 , "used" : 487546976 , "available" : 0 , "capacity" : 1 , "mount" : "/Volumes/MobileBackups" } ]

Values for size , used and available are expressed in KiB (1024 bytes).

Value for capacity is a number between 0 and 1 . capacity is also known as used%

node-df correctly parsed output from df unix program for filesystems and mount folders with whitespaces in the name.

Advanced

var options = { file : '/' , prefixMultiplier : 'GB' , isDisplayPrefixMultiplier : true , precision : 2 }; df(options, function ( error, response ) { if (error) { throw error; } console .log( JSON .stringify(response, null , 2 )); });

Output from df now looks like this:

[ { "filesystem" : "/dev/disk0s2" , "size" : "499.25GB" , "used" : "168.44GB" , "available" : "330.54GB" , "capacity" : 0.34 , "mount" : "/" } ]

Options