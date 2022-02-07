Last update: 19/02/2022

Description

Port php lib matomo-org/device-detector to NodeJs

Code Status

Install

npm install node-device-detector --save

or

yarn add node-device-detector

Usage

const DeviceDetector = require ( 'node-device-detector' ); const detector = new DeviceDetector; const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36' ; const result = detector.detect(userAgent); console .log( 'result parse' , result);

PS: When creating an object detector = new DeviceDetector; data for parsing is reloaded from files, consider this, the best option is initialization at application start I recommend seeing examples

Result parse

{ os: { name: 'Android', // os name short_name: 'AND', // os short code name (format A-Z0-9{3}) version: '5.0', // os version platform: '', // os platform (x64, x32, amd etc.) family: 'Android' // os family }, client: { type: 'browser', // client type name: 'Chrome Mobile', // client name name short_name: 'CM', // client short code name (only browser, format A-Z0-9{2}) version: '43.0.2357.78', // client version engine: 'Blink', // client engine name (only browser) engine_version: '' // client engine version (only browser) family: 'Chrome' // client family (only browser) }, device: { id: 'ZT', // short code device brand name (format A-Z0-9{2,3}) type: 'smartphone', // device type brand: 'ZTE', // device brand name model: 'Nubia Z7 max' // device model name } }

Result parse empty

{ os : {}, client : {}, device : { id : '' , type : 'device type' , brand : '' , model : '' } }

Helpers

const DeviceDetector = require ( 'node-device-detector' ); const DeviceHelper = require ( 'node-device-detector/helper' ); const detector = new DeviceDetector; const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36' ; const result = detector.detect(userAgent); DeviceHelper.isMobile(result); DeviceHelper.isDesktop(result); DeviceHelper.isTablet(result); DeviceHelper.isCar(result); DeviceHelper.isFeaturePhone(result); DeviceHelper.isSmartphone(result); DeviceHelper.isPhablet(result); DeviceHelper.isConsole(result); DeviceHelper.isSmartSpeaker(result); DeviceHelper.isTv(result); DeviceHelper.isCamera(result); DeviceHelper.isPeripheral(result); DeviceHelper.isSmartDisplay(result); DeviceHelper.isPortableMediaPlayer(result); DeviceHelper.isWearable(result); DeviceHelper.getDeviceTypeId(result); DeviceHelper.getDeviceType(result); DeviceHelper.getClientType(result);

Using parsers singly

Detect Bot

const DeviceDetector = require ( 'node-device-detector' ); const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 6_0 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/536.26 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/6.0 Mobile/10A5376e Safari/8536.25 (compatible; Googlebot-Mobile/2.1; +http://www.google.com/bot.html)' ; const detector = new DeviceDetector(); const result = detector.parseBot(userAgent);

Detect Os

const DeviceDetector = require ( 'node-device-detector' ); const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36' ; const detector = new DeviceDetector; const result = detector.parseOs(userAgent); console .log( 'Result parse os' , result);

Detect Client

const DeviceDetector = require ( 'node-device-detector' ); const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36' ; const detector = new DeviceDetector; const result = detector.parseClient(userAgent); console .log( 'Result parse client' , result);

Lite parse not detect brand

const DeviceDetector = require ( 'node-device-detector' ); const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36' ; const detector = new DeviceDetector; const resultOs = detector.parseOs(userAgent); const resultClient = detector.parseClient(userAgent); const resultDeviceType = detector.parseDeviceType(userAgent, resultOs, resultClient, {}); const result = Object .assign({ os :resultOs}, { client :resultClient}, { device : resultDeviceType}); console .log( 'Result parse lite' , result);

const detector = new DeviceDetector({ osVersionTruncate : 0 , clientVersionTruncate : 2 , discardDeviceIndexes : false , filePathDeviceIndexes : null }); detector.setOsVersionTruncate( 0 ); detector.setClientVersionTruncate( 2 ); detector.discardDeviceIndexes = false ; detector.getAvailableDeviceTypes(); detector.getAvailableBrands(); detector.getAvailableBrowsers();

Getting device code as it (experimental)

const AliasDevice = require ( 'node-device-detector/parser/device/alias-device' ); const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36' ; const aliasDevice = new AliasDevice; const result = aliasDevice.parse(userAgent); console .log( 'Result parse code model' , result);

Get more information about a device (experimental)

This parser is experimental and contains few devices. (1692 devices, alias devices 3707) Support detail brands/models list:

Show details Brand Device count Alias count - Brand Device count Alias count 360 10 10 - 8848 2 0 2e 2 2 - 3gnet 0 1 3q 14 62 - 4good 10 1 4ife 0 1 - a1 0 1 accent 0 5 - ace 8 0 acer 5 68 - acteck 0 0 advan 0 1 - advance 0 14 afrione 0 2 - agm 4 0 ainol 0 16 - airness 0 0 airo wireless 1 0 - airties 0 0 ais 0 2 - aiuto 0 0 aiwa 0 0 - akai 2 5 alba 0 1 - alcatel 29 433 alcor 1 0 - alfawise 0 0 aligator 0 0 - allcall 0 3 alldocube 2 6 - allview 0 46 allwinner 0 3 - altech uec 0 0 altek 1 0 - altice 0 0 altron 0 1 - amazon 19 30 amgoo 2 15 - amigoo 0 0 amoi 62 2 - andowl 0 0 anry 0 0 - ans 0 0 aoc 0 0 - aoson 0 6 apple 46 44 - archos 89 7 arian space 4 2 - ark 1 36 armphone 0 0 - arnova 0 36 arris 0 0 - artel 0 2 artizlee 0 1 - asano 0 1 asanzo 1 0 - ask 0 0 assistant 2 19 - asus 81 230 at&t 1 2 - atom 0 3 atvio 0 0 - avenzo 1 3 avh 1 0 - avvio 3 2 axxion 0 0 - azumi mobile 0 1 bangolufsen 0 0 - barnes & noble 1 6 bb mobile 2 10 - beeline 11 1 bellphone 1 1 - benq 0 1 beyond 0 7 - bezkam 1 0 bigben 1 0 - bihee 2 1 billion 1 1 - bird 1 0 bitel 4 1 - bitmore 2 1 bkav 1 0 - black bear 2 0 black fox 18 12 - blackview 15 9 blu 1 1 - bravis 24 17 clarmin 3 0 - colors 7 2 digifors 1 1 - engel 1 1 firefly mobile 4 1 - formuler 2 0 geotel 3 0 - gionee 4 0 google 3 5 - hisense 2 0 hotwav 18 1 - huawei 226 586 imo mobile 5 0 - inoi 4 0 intex 9 3 - ipro 6 7 irbis 15 0 - kurio 3 3 lg 127 286 - maze 4 0 minix 1 1 - mivo 3 2 mobicel 3 1 - motorola 27 24 noa 1 0 - nuu mobile 9 3 nuvo 3 2 - oneplus 18 48 oppo 84 169 - oukitel 8 0 öwn 1 2 - panasonic 5 8 pipo 5 0 - realme 65 94 samsung 167 714 - sony 44 172 supra 1 0 - tecno mobile 79 113 tiphone 1 0 - utok 1 0 uz mobile 1 0 - vernee 9 2 vivo 173 243 - walton 13 0 we 8 0 - weimei 1 0 wiko 6 5 - wileyfox 9 0 wink 4 0 - zync 2 0 zyq 1 13 -

const InfoDevice = require ( 'node-device-detector/parser/device/info-device' ); const infoDevice = new InfoDevice; const result = infoDevice.info( 'Asus' , 'Zenfone 4' ); console .log( 'Result information' , result);

Cast methods

const InfoDevice = require ( 'node-device-detector/parser/device/info-device' ); const infoDevice = new InfoDevice; infoDevice.setSizeConvertObject( true ); infoDevice.setResolutionConvertObject( true ); const result = infoDevice.info( 'Asus' , 'Zenfone 4' ); console .log( 'Result information' , result);

Others

Examples

Support detect brands list (1221):

Show details 2E, 360, 3GNET, 3GO, 3Q, 4Good, 4ife, 7 Mobile, 8848, A1, Accent, Ace, Acer, Acteck, Adronix, Advan, Advance, AfriOne, AG Mobile, AGM, AIDATA, Ainol, Airness, AIRON, Airties, AIS, Aiuto, Aiwa, Akai, AKIRA, Alba, Alcatel, Alcor, ALDI NORD, ALDI SÜD, Alfawise, Aligator, AllCall, AllDocube, Allview, Allwinner, Alps, Altech UEC, Altice, altron, Amazon, AMCV, AMGOO, Amigoo, Amino, Amoi, Andowl, Anker, Anry, ANS, AOC, Aocos, AOpen, Aoson, AOYODKG, Apple, Archos, Arian Space, Ark, ArmPhone, Arnova, ARRIS, Artel, Artizlee, ArtLine, Asano, Asanzo, Ask, Aspera, Assistant, Astro, Asus, AT&T, Atmaca Elektronik, Atom, Atvio, Audiovox, AURIS, Avenzo, AVH, Avvio, Awow, Axioo, Axxion, Azumi Mobile, b2m, BangOlufsen, Barnes & Noble, BB Mobile, BBK, BDF, BDQ, Becker, Beeline, Beelink, Beetel, Beista, Bellphone, Benco, BenQ, BenQ-Siemens, Benzo, Beyond, Bezkam, BGH, Bigben, BIHEE, BilimLand, Billion, BioRugged, Bird, Bitel, Bitmore, Bkav, Black Bear, Black Fox, Blackview, Blaupunkt, Bleck, Blloc, Blow, Blu, Bluboo, Bluebird, Bluedot, Bluegood, Bluewave, BMAX, Bmobile, Bobarry, bogo, Boway, bq, Brandt, Bravis, BrightSign, Brondi, BS Mobile, Bubblegum, Bundy, Bush, CAGI, Camfone, Canal Digital, Capitel, Captiva, Carrefour, Casio, Casper, Cat, Cavion, Celcus, Celkon, Cell-C, CellAllure, Cellution, Centric, CG Mobile, CGV, Changhong, Cherry Mobile, Chico Mobile, China Mobile, Chuwi, Claresta, Clarmin, Clementoni, Cloud, Cloudfone, Cloudpad, Clout, CnM, Cobalt, Coby Kyros, Colors, Comio, Compal, Compaq, ComTrade Tesla, Concord, ConCorde, Condor, Connectce, Connex, Conquest, Contixo, Coolpad, CORN, Cosmote, Covia, Cowon, CreNova, Crescent, Cricket, Crius Mea, Crony, Crosscall, Crown, Cube, CUBOT, CVTE, Cyrus, Daewoo, Danew, Datalogic, Datamini, Datang, Datawind, Datsun, Dazen, Dbtel, Dell, Denver, Desay, DeWalt, DEXP, DF, Dialog, Dicam, Digi, Digicel, DIGIFORS, Digihome, Digiland, Digma, DING DING, DISH, Ditecma, Diva, Divisat, DIXON, DMM, DNS, DoCoMo, Doffler, Dolamee, Doogee, Doopro, Doov, Dopod, Doro, Dragon Touch, Dreamgate, Droxio, Dune HD, DUNNS Mobile, E-Boda, E-Ceros, E-tel, Eagle, Easypix, EBEST, Echo Mobiles, ECON, ECS, EE, Einstein, EKO, Eks Mobility, EKT, ELARI, Electroneum, ELECTRONIA, Elekta, Element, Elenberg, Elephone, Eltex, Ematic, Energizer, Energy Sistem, Engel, Enot, Epik One, Epson, Ergo, Ericsson, Ericy, Erisson, Essential, Essentielb, eSTAR, Eton, eTouch, Etuline, Eurocase, Eurostar, Evercoss, Evertek, Evolio, Evolveo, Evoo, EVPAD, EvroMedia, EWIS, EXCEED, Exmart, ExMobile, EXO, Explay, Extrem, Ezio, Ezze, F&U, F150, F2 Mobile, Facebook, Fairphone, Famoco, Fantec, FaRao Pro, FarEasTone, Fengxiang, FEONAL, Fero, FiGi, FiGO, FiiO, FinePower, Finlux, FireFly Mobile, FISE, Fly, FLYCAT, FMT, FNB, FNF, Fondi, Fonos, FORME, Formuler, Forstar, Fortis, Four Mobile, Fourel, Foxconn, Freetel, Fuego, Fujitsu, Funai, Fusion5, G-TiDE, G-Touch, Galaxy Innovations, Garmin-Asus, Gateway, Gemini, General Mobile, Genesis, GEOFOX, Geotel, Geotex, GFive, Ghia, Ghong, Ghost, Gigabyte, Gigaset, Gini, Ginzzu, Gionee, Globex, Glofiish, GLONYX, GLX, GOCLEVER, Gocomma, GoGEN, Gol Mobile, Goly, Gome, GoMobile, Google, Goophone, Gooweel, Gplus, Gradiente, Grape, Gree, Greentel, Gresso, Gretel, Grundig, Gtel, H96, Hafury, Haier, HannSpree, Hardkernel, Hasee, Helio, HERO, Hezire, Hi, Hi-Level, High Q, Highscreen, HiMax, Hipstreet, Hisense, Hitachi, Hitech, HKPro, Hoffmann, Hometech, Homtom, Honeywell, Hoozo, Horizon, Horizont, Hosin, Hot Pepper, Hotel, Hotwav, How, HP, HTC, Huadoo, Huavi, Huawei, Humax, Hurricane, Huskee, Hyrican, Hyundai, Hyve, i-Cherry, i-Joy, i-mate, i-mobile, iBall, iBerry, iBrit, IconBIT, iData, iDroid, iGet, iHunt, Ikea, IKI Mobile, iKoMo, iKon, IKU Mobile, iLA, iLife, iMan, iMars, IMO Mobile, Impression, INCAR, Inch, Inco, iNew, Infinix, InFocus, InfoKit, Inkti, InnJoo, Innos, Innostream, Inoi, INQ, Insignia, INSYS, Intek, Intex, Invens, Inverto, Invin, iOcean, iOutdoor, iPro, iQ&T, IQM, IRA, Irbis, Iris, iRola, iRulu, iSafe Mobile, iSWAG, IT, iTel, iTruck, IUNI, iVA, iView, iVooMi, ivvi, iZotron, JAY-Tech, Jedi, Jeka, Jesy, JFone, Jiake, Jiayu, Jinga, Jivi, JKL, Jolla, Juniper Systems, Just5, JVC, K-Touch, Kaan, Kaiomy, Kalley, Kanji, Karbonn, Kata, KATV1, Kazam, Kazuna, KDDI, Kempler & Strauss, Keneksi, Kenxinda, Kiano, Kingbox, Kingsun, KINGZONE, Kiowa, Kivi, Klipad, Kocaso, Kodak, Kogan, Komu, Konka, Konrow, Koobee, Koolnee, Kooper, KOPO, Koridy, Koslam, KREZ, KRIP, KRONO, Krüger&Matz, KT-Tech, KUBO, Kuliao, Kult, Kumai, Kurio, Kvant, Kyocera, Kyowon, Kzen, L-Max, LAIQ, Land Rover, Landvo, Lanix, Lark, Laurus, Lava, LCT, Le Pan, Leader Phone, Leagoo, Leben, Ledstar, LeEco, Leff, LEMFO, Lemhoov, Lenco, Lenovo, Leotec, Lephone, Lesia, Lexand, Lexibook, LG, Liberton, Lifemaxx, Lingwin, Linnex, Linsar, Loewe, Logic, Logicom, Loview, LT Mobile, Lumigon, Lumus, Luna, Luxor, LYF, M-Horse, M-Tech, M.T.T., M4tel, MAC AUDIO, Macoox, Mafe, Magicsee, Magnus, Majestic, Malata, Manhattan, Mann, Manta Multimedia, Mantra, Mara, Massgo, Masstel, Mastertech, Matrix, Maxcom, Maximus, Maxtron, MAXVI, Maxwest, Maze, Maze Speed, MBOX, MDC Store, MDTV, meanIT, Mecer, Mecool, Mediacom, MediaTek, Medion, MEEG, MegaFon, Meitu, Meizu, Melrose, Memup, Metz, MEU, MicroMax, Microsoft, Microtech, Minix, Mintt, Mio, Mione, Miray, Mito, Mitsubishi, Mitsui, MIVO, MIXC, MiXzo, MLLED, MLS, MMI, Mobicel, MobiIoT, Mobiistar, Mobiola, Mobistel, MobiWire, Mobo, Modecom, Mofut, Motorola, Movic, mPhone, Mpman, MSI, MStar, MTC, MTN, Multilaser, MYFON, MyGica, Mymaga, MyPhone, Myria, Myros, Mystery, MyTab, MyWigo, Nabi, Naomi Phone, National, Navcity, Navitech, Navitel, Navon, NavRoad, NEC, Necnot, Neffos, Neo, Neomi, Neon IQ, Netgear, NeuImage, New Balance, Newgen, Newland, Newman, Newsday, NewsMy, NEXBOX, Nexian, NEXON, Nextbit, NextBook, NextTab, NG Optics, NGM, Nikon, Nintendo, NOA, Noain, Nobby, Noblex, NOBUX, NOGA, Nokia, Nomi, Nomu, Nordmende, NorthTech, Nos, Nous, Novex, NuAns, Nubia, NUU Mobile, Nuvo, Nvidia, NYX Mobile, O+, O2, Oale, OASYS, Obabox, Obi, Oculus, Odys, OINOM, Ok, Okapia, OKSI, OKWU, OMIX, Onda, OnePlus, Onix, ONN, ONYX BOOX, Ookee, OpelMobile, Openbox, OPPO, Opsson, Orange, Orbic, Orbita, Ordissimo, Orion, Ouki, Oukitel, OUYA, Overmax, Ovvi, öwn, Owwo, Oysters, Oyyu, OzoneHD, P-UP, Packard Bell, Paladin, Palm, Panacom, Panasonic, Pantech, Parrot Mobile, PCBOX, PCD, PCD Argentina, PEAQ, Pendoo, Pentagram, Perfeo, Phicomm, Philco, Philips, Phonemax, phoneOne, Pico, Pioneer, PiPO, Pixela, Pixelphone, Pixus, Planet Computers, Ployer, Plum, Pluzz, PocketBook, POCO, Point of View, Polar, PolarLine, Polaroid, Polestar, PolyPad, Polytron, Pomp, Poppox, POPTEL, Porsche, Positivo, Positivo BGH, PPTV, Premio, Prestigio, Primepad, Primux, Prixton, PROFiLO, Proline, Prology, ProScan, Protruly, ProVision, PULID, Q-Box, Q-Touch, Q.Bell, Qilive, QMobile, Qnet Mobile, QTECH, Qtek, Quantum, Qubo, Quechua, Qumo, R-TV, Rakuten, Ramos, Raspberry, Ravoz, Razer, RCA Tablets, Reach, Readboy, Realme, RED, Redfox, Reeder, REGAL, Remdun, Retroid Pocket, Revo, Rikomagic, RIM, Rinno, Ritmix, Ritzviva, Riviera, Rivo, Roadrover, Rokit, Roku, Rombica, Ross&Moor, Rover, RoverPad, RoyQueen, RT Project, RugGear, Ruio, Runbo, Ryte, S-TELL, S2Tel, Saba, Safaricom, Sagem, Saiet, Salora, Samsung, Sanei, Sansui, Santin, Sanyo, Savio, SCBC, Schneider, Seatel, Seeken, SEG, Sega, Selecline, Selenga, Selevision, Selfix, SEMP TCL, Sencor, Sendo, Senkatel, Senseit, Senwa, Seuic, SFR, Sharp, Shift Phones, Shivaki, Shtrikh-M, Shuttle, Sico, Siemens, Sigma, Silelis, Silent Circle, Simbans, Simply, Singtech, Siragon, Sirin labs, SK Broadband, SKG, Sky, Skyworth, Smadl, Smailo, Smart, Smart Electronic, Smartab, SmartBook, SMARTEC, Smartfren, Smartisan, Smarty, Smooth Mobile, Smotreshka, Softbank, Soho Style, SOLE, SOLO, Solone, Sonim, SONOS, Sony, Sony Ericsson, Soundmax, Soyes, Spark, SPC, Spectralink, Spectrum, Spice, Sprint, SQOOL, Star, Starlight, Starmobile, Starway, Starwind, STF Mobile, STG Telecom, STK, Stonex, Storex, StrawBerry, STRONG, Stylo, Subor, Sugar, Sumvision, Sunmi, Sunny, Sunstech, SunVan, Sunvell, SUNWIND, SuperSonic, SuperTab, Supra, Suzuki, Swipe, SWISSMOBILITY, Swisstone, SWTV, Symphony, Syrox, T-Mobile, TAG Tech, Taiga System, Takara, Tambo, Tanix, TB Touch, TCL, TD Systems, Technicolor, Technika, TechniSat, Technopc, TechnoTrend, TechPad, Techwood, Teclast, Tecno Mobile, TEENO, Teknosa, Tele2, Telefunken, Telego, Telenor, Telia, Telit, Telpo, Tesco, Tesla, Tetratab, teXet, ThL, Thomson, Thuraya, TIANYU, Tigers, Time2, Timovi, Tinai, Tinmo, TiPhone, TiVo, TOKYO, Tolino, Tone, Tooky, Top House, Topelotek, Toplux, Topway, Torex, TOSCIDO, Toshiba, Touchmate, Transpeed, TrekStor, Trevi, Trident, Trifone, Trio, Tronsmart, True, True Slim, TTEC, TuCEL, Tunisie Telecom, Turbo, Turbo-X, TurboKids, TurboPad, Türk Telekom, Turkcell, TVC, TWM, Twoe, TWZ, Tymes, U.S. Cellular, Ugoos, Uhans, Uhappy, Ulefone, Umax, UMIDIGI, Unihertz, Unimax, Uniscope, UNIWA, Unknown, Unnecto, Unonu, Unowhy, Urovo, UTime, UTOK, UTStarcom, UZ Mobile, v-mobile, VAIO, Vankyo, Vargo, Vastking, VAVA, VC, Vega, Venso, Venturer, VEON, Verico, Verizon, Vernee, Verssed, Vertex, Vertu, Verykool, Vesta, Vestel, Vexia, VGO TEL, Videocon, Videoweb, ViewSonic, Vinabox, Vinga, Vinsoc, Vipro, Virzo, Vision Touch, Vitelcom, Viumee, Vivax, Vivo, VIWA, Vizio, VK Mobile, VKworld, Vodacom, Vodafone, Vonino, Vontar, Vorago, Vorke, Voto, VOX, Voxtel, Voyo, Vsmart, Vsun, Vulcan, VVETIME, Walton, WE, Web TV, Weimei, WellcoM, WELLINGTON, Western Digital, Westpoint, Wexler, Wieppo, Wigor, Wiko, Wileyfox, Winds, Wink, Winmax, Winnovo, Wintouch, Wiseasy, WIWA, Wizz, Wolder, Wolfgang, Wolki, Wonu, Woo, Wortmann, Woxter, X-BO, X-TIGI, X-View, X.Vision, XGIMI, Xgody, Xiaolajiao, Xiaomi, Xion, Xolo, Xoro, Xshitou, Xtouch, Xtratech, Yandex, Yarvik, YASIN, Yes, Yezz, Yoka TV, Yota, YOTOPT, Ytone, Yu, Yuandao, YUHO, Yuno, Yusun, Yxtel, Zaith, Zatec, Zebra, Zeemi, Zen, Zenek, Zentality, Zfiner, ZH&K, Zidoo, ZIFRO, Ziox, Zonda, Zopo, ZTE, Zuum, Zync, ZYQ, Zyrex

Support device types: type id desktop 0 smartphone 1 tablet 2 feature phone 3 console 4 tv 5 car browser 6 smart display 7 camera 8 portable media player 9 phablet 10 smart speaker 11 wearable 12 peripheral 13

Support detect browsers list (350):

Show details 115 Browser, 2345 Browser, 360 Browser, 360 Phone Browser, 7654 Browser, 7Star, ABrowse, Aloha Browser, Aloha Browser Lite, Amaya, Amiga Aweb, Amiga Voyager, Amigo, Android Browser, ANT Fresco, ANTGalio, AOL Desktop, AOL Shield, Arctic Fox, Arora, Arvin, Atom, Atomic Web Browser, Avant Browser, Avast Secure Browser, AVG Secure Browser, Avira Scout, AwoX, B-Line, Baidu Browser, Baidu Spark, Basilisk, Beaker Browser, Beamrise, Beonex, Biyubi, BlackBerry Browser, BlackHawk, Blue Browser, Bonsai, Borealis Navigator, Brave, BriskBard, BrowseX, Browzar, Bunjalloo, Byffox, Camino, CCleaner, Centaury, ChanjetCloud, Charon, Chedot, Cheetah Browser, Cheshire, Chim Lac, Chrome, Chrome Frame, Chrome Mobile, Chrome Mobile iOS, Chrome Webview, ChromePlus, Chromium, Chromium GOST, CM Browser, Coast, Coc Coc, Colibri, CometBird, Comodo Dragon, Conkeror, CoolBrowser, CoolNovo, Cornowser, COS Browser, Craving Explorer, Crazy Browser, Crusta, Cunaguaro, Cyberfox, dbrowser, Deepnet Explorer, deg-degan, Deledao, Delta Browser, DeskBrowse, Dillo, Dolphin, Dooble, Dorado, Dot Browser, DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser, Ecosia, Edge WebView, Element Browser, Elements Browser, Elinks, Epic, Espial TV Browser, EUI Browser, eZ Browser, Falkon, Faux Browser, Fennec, Firebird, Firefox, Firefox Focus, Firefox Mobile, Firefox Mobile iOS, Firefox Reality, Firefox Rocket, Fireweb, Fireweb Navigator, Flash Browser, Flast, Flock, Flow, Fluid, FreeU, Galeon, Ghostery Privacy Browser, GinxDroid Browser, Glass Browser, GNOME Web, GoBrowser, GOG Galaxy, Google Earth, Google Earth Pro, Harman Browser, HasBrowser, Hawk Quick Browser, Hawk Turbo Browser, Headless Chrome, Helio, hola! Browser, HotJava, Huawei Browser, Huawei Browser Mobile, IBrowse, iBrowser, iBrowser Mini, iCab, iCab Mobile, IceCat, IceDragon, Iceweasel, IE Mobile, Internet Explorer, Iridium, Iron, Iron Mobile, Isivioo, Japan Browser, Jasmine, JavaFX, Jig Browser, Jig Browser Plus, Jio Browser, K-meleon, K.Browser, Kapiko, Kazehakase, Kindle Browser, Kinza, Kiwi, Kode Browser, Konqueror, Kylo, Lagatos Browser, LG Browser, LieBaoFast, Light, Links, Lolifox, Lovense Browser, LT Browser, LuaKit, Lulumi, Lunascape, Lunascape Lite, Lynx, Maelstrom, Mandarin, MAUI WAP Browser, Maxthon, mCent, Meizu Browser, Mercury, MicroB, Microsoft Edge, Midori, Minimo, Mint Browser, MIUI Browser, Mobicip, Mobile Safari, Mobile Silk, Monument Browser, MxNitro, Mypal, Navigateur Web, NCSA Mosaic, NetFront, NetFront Life, NetPositive, Netscape, NetSurf, NFS Browser, Nokia Browser, Nokia OSS Browser, Nokia Ovi Browser, Nox Browser, NTENT Browser, Obigo, OceanHero, Oculus Browser, Odin, Odyssey Web Browser, Off By One, OhHai Browser, OmniWeb, ONE Browser, OpenFin, Openwave Mobile Browser, Opera, Opera Devices, Opera GX, Opera Mini, Opera Mini iOS, Opera Mobile, Opera Neon, Opera Next, Opera Touch, Oppo Browser, Orca, Ordissimo, Oregano, Origin In-Game Overlay, Origyn Web Browser, Otter Browser, Pale Moon, Palm Blazer, Palm Pre, Palm WebPro, Palmscape, Peeps dBrowser, Perfect Browser, Phantom Browser, Phoenix, Phoenix Browser, PlayFree Browser, Polaris, Polarity, PolyBrowser, Polypane, PrivacyWall, PSI Secure Browser, Puffin, Qazweb, QQ Browser, QQ Browser Lite, QQ Browser Mini, QtWebEngine, Quark, QupZilla, Qutebrowser, Qwant Mobile, Realme Browser, Rekonq, Reqwireless WebViewer, RockMelt, Safari, Safari Technology Preview, Safe Exam Browser, Sailfish Browser, SalamWeb, Samsung Browser, Secure Browser, Seewo Browser, SEMC-Browser, Seraphic Sraf, Seznam Browser, SFive, Shiira, SimpleBrowser, SiteKiosk, Sizzy, Skyfire, Sleipnir, Slimjet, Smart Lenovo Browser, Smooz, Snowshoe, Sogou Explorer, Sogou Mobile Browser, SP Browser, Spectre Browser, Splash, Sputnik Browser, Stampy Browser, Stargon, START Internet Browser, Steam In-Game Overlay, Streamy, Sunrise, Super Fast Browser, SuperBird, surf, Sushi Browser, Swiftfox, T-Browser, t-online.de Browser, T+Browser, Tao Browser, TenFourFox, Tenta Browser, Tizen Browser, ToGate, Tungsten, TV Bro, TweakStyle, UBrowser, UC Browser, UC Browser HD, UC Browser Mini, UC Browser Turbo, UR Browser, Uzbl, Venus Browser, Vision Mobile Browser, Vivaldi, vivo Browser, VMware AirWatch, Waterfox, Wear Internet Browser, Web Explorer, WebPositive, WeTab Browser, Whale Browser, wOSBrowser, Xiino, xStand, Xvast, Yaani Browser, Yahoo! Japan Browser, Yandex Browser, Yandex Browser Lite, Yolo Browser, Zetakey, Zvu

