Last update: 19/02/2022
Port php lib matomo-org/device-detector to NodeJs
npm install node-device-detector --save
or
yarn add node-device-detector
const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const detector = new DeviceDetector;
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const result = detector.detect(userAgent);
console.log('result parse', result);
PS: When creating an object
detector = new DeviceDetector;data for parsing is reloaded from files, consider this, the best option is initialization at application start I recommend seeing examples
{
os: {
name: 'Android', // os name
short_name: 'AND', // os short code name (format A-Z0-9{3})
version: '5.0', // os version
platform: '', // os platform (x64, x32, amd etc.)
family: 'Android' // os family
},
client: {
type: 'browser', // client type
name: 'Chrome Mobile', // client name name
short_name: 'CM', // client short code name (only browser, format A-Z0-9{2})
version: '43.0.2357.78', // client version
engine: 'Blink', // client engine name (only browser)
engine_version: '' // client engine version (only browser)
family: 'Chrome' // client family (only browser)
},
device: {
id: 'ZT', // short code device brand name (format A-Z0-9{2,3})
type: 'smartphone', // device type
brand: 'ZTE', // device brand name
model: 'Nubia Z7 max' // device model name
}
}
Result parse empty
{
os: {}, // empty objects its os not found
client: {}, // empty objects its client not found
device: {
id: '', // empty string its device brand not found
type : 'device type', // device type or empty string
brand: '', // empty string its device brand not found
model: '' // empty string its device model not found
}
}
const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const DeviceHelper = require('node-device-detector/helper');
const detector = new DeviceDetector;
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const result = detector.detect(userAgent);
/* check device type (feature phone, smartphone or phablet) */
DeviceHelper.isMobile(result);
/* check device type is desktop */
DeviceHelper.isDesktop(result);
/* check device type is tablet */
DeviceHelper.isTablet(result);
/* check device type car (side panel in car) */
DeviceHelper.isCar(result);
/* check device type feature phone (push-button telephones) */
DeviceHelper.isFeaturePhone(result);
/* check device type smartphone */
DeviceHelper.isSmartphone(result);
/* check device type phablet */
DeviceHelper.isPhablet(result);
/* check device type game console (xBox, PlayStation, Nintendo etc) */
DeviceHelper.isConsole(result);
/* check device type smart speaker (Alisa, Alexa, HomePod etc) */
DeviceHelper.isSmartSpeaker(result);
/* check device type SmartTV/TV box */
DeviceHelper.isTv(result);
/* check device type portable camera */
DeviceHelper.isCamera(result);
/* portable terminal, portable projector */
DeviceHelper.isPeripheral(result);
/* LCD panel or interactive panel */
DeviceHelper.isSmartDisplay(result);
/* check device type boxes, blu-ray players */
DeviceHelper.isPortableMediaPlayer(result);
/* check device type watches, headsets */
DeviceHelper.isWearable(result);
/* result device type number id */
DeviceHelper.getDeviceTypeId(result);
/* result device type string */
DeviceHelper.getDeviceType(result);
/* result client type string */
DeviceHelper.getClientType(result);
const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 6_0 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/536.26 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/6.0 Mobile/10A5376e Safari/8536.25 (compatible; Googlebot-Mobile/2.1; +http://www.google.com/bot.html)';
const detector = new DeviceDetector();
const result = detector.parseBot(userAgent);
const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const detector = new DeviceDetector;
const result = detector.parseOs(userAgent);
console.log('Result parse os', result);
const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const detector = new DeviceDetector;
const result = detector.parseClient(userAgent);
console.log('Result parse client', result);
const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const detector = new DeviceDetector;
const resultOs = detector.parseOs(userAgent);
const resultClient = detector.parseClient(userAgent);
const resultDeviceType = detector.parseDeviceType(userAgent, resultOs, resultClient, {});
const result = Object.assign({os:resultOs}, {client:resultClient}, {device: resultDeviceType});
console.log('Result parse lite', result);
const detector = new DeviceDetector({
osVersionTruncate: 0, // Truncate Os version from 5.0 to 5 (default '' or null)
clientVersionTruncate: 2, // Truncate Client version Chrome from 43.0.2357 .78 to 43.0.2357 (default '' or null)
discardDeviceIndexes: false, // quick device definitions using indexing (disabled by default, set value false to enable),
filePathDeviceIndexes: null // custom index file path
});
// format file filePathDeviceIndexes
// You can override these settings at any time using special methods, example
detector.setOsVersionTruncate(0);
detector.setClientVersionTruncate(2);
detector.discardDeviceIndexes = false;
/**
banchmark.js test result:
----
Test: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 7.1.2; E6810) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/72.0.3626.76 Mobile Safari/537.36
EnableDeviceIndexes x 1,184 ops/sec ±0.52% (92 runs sampled)
DiscardDeviceIndexes x 636 ops/sec ±0.44% (94 runs sampled)
----
Test: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36
EnableDeviceIndexes x 1,148 ops/sec ±0.49% (93 runs sampled)
DiscardDeviceIndexes x 404 ops/sec ±0.38% (92 runs sampled)
----
Test: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 4.4.4; Qin 1s+ Build/KTU84P) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/33.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36
EnableDeviceIndexes x 1,022 ops/sec ±0.43% (92 runs sampled)
DiscardDeviceIndexes x 395 ops/sec ±0.31% (90 runs sampled)
*/
// Array available device types
detector.getAvailableDeviceTypes();
// Array available devices brands
detector.getAvailableBrands();
// Array available browsers
detector.getAvailableBrowsers();
const AliasDevice = require('node-device-detector/parser/device/alias-device');
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const aliasDevice = new AliasDevice;
const result = aliasDevice.parse(userAgent);
console.log('Result parse code model', result);
/*
result
{
name: "NX505J"
}
is not parse result {name: ""}
*/
This parser is experimental and contains few devices. (1692 devices, alias devices 3707)
Support detail brands/models list:
|Brand
|Device count
|Alias count
|-
|Brand
|Device count
|Alias count
|360
|10
|10
|-
|8848
|2
|0
|2e
|2
|2
|-
|3gnet
|0
|1
|3q
|14
|62
|-
|4good
|10
|1
|4ife
|0
|1
|-
|a1
|0
|1
|accent
|0
|5
|-
|ace
|8
|0
|acer
|5
|68
|-
|acteck
|0
|0
|advan
|0
|1
|-
|advance
|0
|14
|afrione
|0
|2
|-
|agm
|4
|0
|ainol
|0
|16
|-
|airness
|0
|0
|airo wireless
|1
|0
|-
|airties
|0
|0
|ais
|0
|2
|-
|aiuto
|0
|0
|aiwa
|0
|0
|-
|akai
|2
|5
|alba
|0
|1
|-
|alcatel
|29
|433
|alcor
|1
|0
|-
|alfawise
|0
|0
|aligator
|0
|0
|-
|allcall
|0
|3
|alldocube
|2
|6
|-
|allview
|0
|46
|allwinner
|0
|3
|-
|altech uec
|0
|0
|altek
|1
|0
|-
|altice
|0
|0
|altron
|0
|1
|-
|amazon
|19
|30
|amgoo
|2
|15
|-
|amigoo
|0
|0
|amoi
|62
|2
|-
|andowl
|0
|0
|anry
|0
|0
|-
|ans
|0
|0
|aoc
|0
|0
|-
|aoson
|0
|6
|apple
|46
|44
|-
|archos
|89
|7
|arian space
|4
|2
|-
|ark
|1
|36
|armphone
|0
|0
|-
|arnova
|0
|36
|arris
|0
|0
|-
|artel
|0
|2
|artizlee
|0
|1
|-
|asano
|0
|1
|asanzo
|1
|0
|-
|ask
|0
|0
|assistant
|2
|19
|-
|asus
|81
|230
|at&t
|1
|2
|-
|atom
|0
|3
|atvio
|0
|0
|-
|avenzo
|1
|3
|avh
|1
|0
|-
|avvio
|3
|2
|axxion
|0
|0
|-
|azumi mobile
|0
|1
|bangolufsen
|0
|0
|-
|barnes & noble
|1
|6
|bb mobile
|2
|10
|-
|beeline
|11
|1
|bellphone
|1
|1
|-
|benq
|0
|1
|beyond
|0
|7
|-
|bezkam
|1
|0
|bigben
|1
|0
|-
|bihee
|2
|1
|billion
|1
|1
|-
|bird
|1
|0
|bitel
|4
|1
|-
|bitmore
|2
|1
|bkav
|1
|0
|-
|black bear
|2
|0
|black fox
|18
|12
|-
|blackview
|15
|9
|blu
|1
|1
|-
|bravis
|24
|17
|clarmin
|3
|0
|-
|colors
|7
|2
|digifors
|1
|1
|-
|engel
|1
|1
|firefly mobile
|4
|1
|-
|formuler
|2
|0
|geotel
|3
|0
|-
|gionee
|4
|0
|3
|5
|-
|hisense
|2
|0
|hotwav
|18
|1
|-
|huawei
|226
|586
|imo mobile
|5
|0
|-
|inoi
|4
|0
|intex
|9
|3
|-
|ipro
|6
|7
|irbis
|15
|0
|-
|kurio
|3
|3
|lg
|127
|286
|-
|maze
|4
|0
|minix
|1
|1
|-
|mivo
|3
|2
|mobicel
|3
|1
|-
|motorola
|27
|24
|noa
|1
|0
|-
|nuu mobile
|9
|3
|nuvo
|3
|2
|-
|oneplus
|18
|48
|oppo
|84
|169
|-
|oukitel
|8
|0
|öwn
|1
|2
|-
|panasonic
|5
|8
|pipo
|5
|0
|-
|realme
|65
|94
|samsung
|167
|714
|-
|sony
|44
|172
|supra
|1
|0
|-
|tecno mobile
|79
|113
|tiphone
|1
|0
|-
|utok
|1
|0
|uz mobile
|1
|0
|-
|vernee
|9
|2
|vivo
|173
|243
|-
|walton
|13
|0
|we
|8
|0
|-
|weimei
|1
|0
|wiko
|6
|5
|-
|wileyfox
|9
|0
|wink
|4
|0
|-
|zync
|2
|0
|zyq
|1
|13
|-
const InfoDevice = require('node-device-detector/parser/device/info-device');
const infoDevice = new InfoDevice;
const result = infoDevice.info('Asus', 'Zenfone 4');
console.log('Result information', result);
/*
result
{
display: {
size: '5.5',
resolution: '1080x1920', // width+height
ratio: '16:9',
ppi: "401"
},
size: '155.4x75.2x7.7', // width+height+thickness
weight: '165',
hardware: {
// ...
}
os: "Android 7.1",
release: "2017.08",
sim": "2",
}
is not found result null
*/
Cast methods
const InfoDevice = require('node-device-detector/parser/device/info-device');
const infoDevice = new InfoDevice;
infoDevice.setSizeConvertObject(true);
infoDevice.setResolutionConvertObject(true);
const result = infoDevice.info('Asus', 'Zenfone 4');
console.log('Result information', result);
/*
result
{
display: {
size: "5.5", // value in inchs
resolution: {
width: "1080", // value in px
height: "1920" // value in px
},
ratio: "16:9", // calculated field
ppi: "401" // calculated field
},
hardware: {
ram: "4096", // RAM value in megabytes
cpu_id: 19, // id cpu model in collection
cpu: {
name: "Qualcomm Snapdragon 630", // brand + name
type: "ARM", // architecture type
cores: "8", // number of cores / threads
clock_rate: 2200, // value in MHz
gpu_id: 16 // id gpu model in collection
},
gpu: {
name: "Qualcomm Adreno 508",
clock_rate: 650
}
},
os: "Android 7.1", // initial OS version
release: "2017.08", // date release or anonce
sim": "2", // count SIM
size: {
width: "75.2", // physical width in millimeters
height: "155.4", // physical height in millimeters
thickness: "7.7" // physical thickness in millimeters
},
weight: "165" // in grams
};
*/
|type
|id
|desktop
|0
|smartphone
|1
|tablet
|2
|feature phone
|3
|console
|4
|tv
|5
|car browser
|6
|smart display
|7
|camera
|8
|portable media player
|9
|phablet
|10
|smart speaker
|11
|wearable
|12
|peripheral
|13