Readme

node-device-detector

Last update: 19/02/2022

Description

Port php lib matomo-org/device-detector to NodeJs

Code Status

Chai YAML Lint Prettier CodeQL

Install

npm install node-device-detector --save

or 

yarn add node-device-detector

Usage

const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const detector = new DeviceDetector;
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const result = detector.detect(userAgent);
console.log('result parse', result);

PS: When creating an objectdetector = new DeviceDetector; data for parsing is reloaded from files, consider this, the best option is initialization at application start I recommend seeing examples

Result parse

{ 
  os: { 
    name: 'Android',            // os name       
    short_name: 'AND',          // os short code name (format A-Z0-9{3})
    version: '5.0',             // os version
    platform: '',               // os platform (x64, x32, amd etc.)
    family: 'Android'           // os family
  },
  client:  { 
    type: 'browser',            // client type 
    name: 'Chrome Mobile',      // client name name
    short_name: 'CM',           // client short code name (only browser, format A-Z0-9{2})
    version: '43.0.2357.78',    // client version
    engine: 'Blink',            // client engine name (only browser)
    engine_version: ''          // client engine version (only browser)
    family: 'Chrome'            // client family (only browser)
  },
  device: { 
    id: 'ZT',                   // short code device brand name (format A-Z0-9{2,3})
    type: 'smartphone',         // device type
    brand: 'ZTE',               // device brand name
    model: 'Nubia Z7 max'       // device model name
  }
}

Result parse empty

{ 
  os: {},                      // empty objects its os not found
  client: {},                  // empty objects its client not found
  device: {      
    id: '',                    // empty string its device brand not found
    type : 'device type',      // device type or empty string
    brand: '',                 // empty string its device brand not found
    model: ''                  // empty string its device model not found
  }
}

Helpers

[top]

const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const DeviceHelper = require('node-device-detector/helper');

const detector = new DeviceDetector;
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const result = detector.detect(userAgent);

/* check device type (feature phone, smartphone or phablet) */
DeviceHelper.isMobile(result);
/* check device type is desktop */
DeviceHelper.isDesktop(result);
/* check device type is tablet  */
DeviceHelper.isTablet(result);
/* check device type car (side panel in car)  */
DeviceHelper.isCar(result);
/* check device type feature phone (push-button telephones)  */
DeviceHelper.isFeaturePhone(result);
/* check device type smartphone  */
DeviceHelper.isSmartphone(result);
/* check device type phablet  */
DeviceHelper.isPhablet(result);
/* check device type game console (xBox, PlayStation, Nintendo etc)  */
DeviceHelper.isConsole(result);
/* check device type smart speaker (Alisa, Alexa, HomePod etc) */
DeviceHelper.isSmartSpeaker(result);
/* check device type SmartTV/TV box */
DeviceHelper.isTv(result);
/* check device type portable camera */
DeviceHelper.isCamera(result);
/* portable terminal, portable projector */
DeviceHelper.isPeripheral(result);
/* LCD panel or interactive panel  */
DeviceHelper.isSmartDisplay(result);
/* check device type boxes, blu-ray players */
DeviceHelper.isPortableMediaPlayer(result);
/* check device type watches, headsets */
DeviceHelper.isWearable(result);
/* result device type number id */
DeviceHelper.getDeviceTypeId(result);
/* result device type string */
DeviceHelper.getDeviceType(result);
/* result client type string */
DeviceHelper.getClientType(result);

Using parsers singly

[top]

Detect Bot

const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 6_0 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/536.26 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/6.0 Mobile/10A5376e Safari/8536.25 (compatible; Googlebot-Mobile/2.1; +http://www.google.com/bot.html)';
const detector = new DeviceDetector();
const result = detector.parseBot(userAgent);

Detect Os

const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const detector = new DeviceDetector;
const result = detector.parseOs(userAgent);
console.log('Result parse os', result);

Detect Client

const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const detector = new DeviceDetector;
const result = detector.parseClient(userAgent);
console.log('Result parse client', result);

Lite parse not detect brand

const DeviceDetector = require('node-device-detector');
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const detector = new DeviceDetector;
const resultOs = detector.parseOs(userAgent);
const resultClient = detector.parseClient(userAgent);
const resultDeviceType = detector.parseDeviceType(userAgent, resultOs, resultClient, {});
const result = Object.assign({os:resultOs}, {client:resultClient}, {device: resultDeviceType});
console.log('Result parse lite', result);

Getter/Setter/Options

[top]

const detector = new DeviceDetector({
  osVersionTruncate: 0, // Truncate Os version from 5.0 to 5 (default '' or null)
  clientVersionTruncate: 2,  // Truncate Client version Chrome from 43.0.2357 .78 to 43.0.2357 (default '' or null)
  discardDeviceIndexes: false, // quick device definitions using indexing (disabled by default, set value false to enable),
  filePathDeviceIndexes: null  // custom index file path
});
// format file filePathDeviceIndexes 

// You can override these settings at any time using special methods, example
detector.setOsVersionTruncate(0);
detector.setClientVersionTruncate(2);

detector.discardDeviceIndexes = false;
/**
banchmark.js test result:
----
Test: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 7.1.2; E6810) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/72.0.3626.76 Mobile Safari/537.36
EnableDeviceIndexes  x 1,184 ops/sec ±0.52% (92 runs sampled)
DiscardDeviceIndexes x 636 ops/sec ±0.44% (94 runs sampled)
----
Test: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36
EnableDeviceIndexes  x 1,148 ops/sec ±0.49% (93 runs sampled)
DiscardDeviceIndexes x 404 ops/sec ±0.38% (92 runs sampled)
----
Test: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 4.4.4; Qin 1s+ Build/KTU84P) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/33.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36
EnableDeviceIndexes  x 1,022 ops/sec ±0.43% (92 runs sampled)
DiscardDeviceIndexes x 395 ops/sec ±0.31% (90 runs sampled)
*/

// Array available device types
detector.getAvailableDeviceTypes();
// Array available devices brands
detector.getAvailableBrands();
// Array available browsers
detector.getAvailableBrowsers();

Getting device code as it (experimental)

[top]

const AliasDevice = require('node-device-detector/parser/device/alias-device');
const userAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; NX505J Build/KVT49L) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/43.0.2357.78 Mobile Safari/537.36';
const aliasDevice = new AliasDevice;
const result = aliasDevice.parse(userAgent);
console.log('Result parse code model', result);
/*
result 
{
  name: "NX505J"
}
is not parse result  {name: ""}
*/

Get more information about a device (experimental)

This parser is experimental and contains few devices. (1692 devices, alias devices 3707)

Support detail brands/models list:
Show details
BrandDevice countAlias count-BrandDevice countAlias count
3601010-884820
2e22-3gnet01
3q1462-4good101
4ife01-a101
accent05-ace80
acer568-acteck00
advan01-advance014
afrione02-agm40
ainol016-airness00
airo wireless10-airties00
ais02-aiuto00
aiwa00-akai25
alba01-alcatel29433
alcor10-alfawise00
aligator00-allcall03
alldocube26-allview046
allwinner03-altech uec00
altek10-altice00
altron01-amazon1930
amgoo215-amigoo00
amoi622-andowl00
anry00-ans00
aoc00-aoson06
apple4644-archos897
arian space42-ark136
armphone00-arnova036
arris00-artel02
artizlee01-asano01
asanzo10-ask00
assistant219-asus81230
at&t12-atom03
atvio00-avenzo13
avh10-avvio32
axxion00-azumi mobile01
bangolufsen00-barnes & noble16
bb mobile210-beeline111
bellphone11-benq01
beyond07-bezkam10
bigben10-bihee21
billion11-bird10
bitel41-bitmore21
bkav10-black bear20
black fox1812-blackview159
blu11-bravis2417
clarmin30-colors72
digifors11-engel11
firefly mobile41-formuler20
geotel30-gionee40
google35-hisense20
hotwav181-huawei226586
imo mobile50-inoi40
intex93-ipro67
irbis150-kurio33
lg127286-maze40
minix11-mivo32
mobicel31-motorola2724
noa10-nuu mobile93
nuvo32-oneplus1848
oppo84169-oukitel80
öwn12-panasonic58
pipo50-realme6594
samsung167714-sony44172
supra10-tecno mobile79113
tiphone10-utok10
uz mobile10-vernee92
vivo173243-walton130
we80-weimei10
wiko65-wileyfox90
wink40-zync20
zyq113-
const InfoDevice = require('node-device-detector/parser/device/info-device');
const infoDevice = new InfoDevice;
const result = infoDevice.info('Asus', 'Zenfone 4');
console.log('Result information', result);
/*
result
{
  display: {
    size: '5.5',
    resolution: '1080x1920',  // width+height
    ratio: '16:9',
    ppi: "401"
  },
  size: '155.4x75.2x7.7',    // width+height+thickness
  weight: '165',
  hardware: {
    // ...
  }
  os: "Android 7.1",
  release: "2017.08",
  sim": "2",
}
is not found result null
*/

Cast methods

const InfoDevice = require('node-device-detector/parser/device/info-device');
const infoDevice = new InfoDevice;
infoDevice.setSizeConvertObject(true);
infoDevice.setResolutionConvertObject(true);
const result = infoDevice.info('Asus', 'Zenfone 4');
console.log('Result information', result);
/*
result
{  
  display: {
    size: "5.5",  // value in inchs
    resolution: {
      width: "1080", // value in px
      height: "1920" // value in px
    },
    ratio: "16:9",   // calculated field
    ppi: "401"       // calculated field
  },
  hardware: {
    ram: "4096",   // RAM value in megabytes
    cpu_id: 19,  // id cpu model in collection
    cpu: {
      name: "Qualcomm Snapdragon 630",  // brand + name
      type: "ARM",                      // architecture type 
      cores: "8",                       // number of cores / threads 
      clock_rate: 2200,                 // value in MHz
      gpu_id: 16                        // id gpu model in collection
    },
    gpu: {
      name: "Qualcomm Adreno 508",
      clock_rate: 650
    }
  },
  os: "Android 7.1",   // initial OS version
  release: "2017.08",  // date release or anonce
  sim": "2",           // count SIM 
  size: {           
    width: "75.2",     // physical width in millimeters
    height: "155.4",   // physical height in millimeters
    thickness: "7.7"   // physical thickness in millimeters
  },
  weight: "165"        // in grams
};
*/

Others

[top]

Examples

Support detect brands list (1221):
Show details
  • 2E, 360, 3GNET, 3GO, 3Q, 4Good, 4ife, 7 Mobile, 8848, A1, Accent, Ace, Acer, Acteck, Adronix, Advan, Advance, AfriOne, AG Mobile, AGM, AIDATA, Ainol, Airness, AIRON, Airties, AIS, Aiuto, Aiwa, Akai, AKIRA, Alba, Alcatel, Alcor, ALDI NORD, ALDI SÜD, Alfawise, Aligator, AllCall, AllDocube, Allview, Allwinner, Alps, Altech UEC, Altice, altron, Amazon, AMCV, AMGOO, Amigoo, Amino, Amoi, Andowl, Anker, Anry, ANS, AOC, Aocos, AOpen, Aoson, AOYODKG, Apple, Archos, Arian Space, Ark, ArmPhone, Arnova, ARRIS, Artel, Artizlee, ArtLine, Asano, Asanzo, Ask, Aspera, Assistant, Astro, Asus, AT&T, Atmaca Elektronik, Atom, Atvio, Audiovox, AURIS, Avenzo, AVH, Avvio, Awow, Axioo, Axxion, Azumi Mobile, b2m, BangOlufsen, Barnes & Noble, BB Mobile, BBK, BDF, BDQ, Becker, Beeline, Beelink, Beetel, Beista, Bellphone, Benco, BenQ, BenQ-Siemens, Benzo, Beyond, Bezkam, BGH, Bigben, BIHEE, BilimLand, Billion, BioRugged, Bird, Bitel, Bitmore, Bkav, Black Bear, Black Fox, Blackview, Blaupunkt, Bleck, Blloc, Blow, Blu, Bluboo, Bluebird, Bluedot, Bluegood, Bluewave, BMAX, Bmobile, Bobarry, bogo, Boway, bq, Brandt, Bravis, BrightSign, Brondi, BS Mobile, Bubblegum, Bundy, Bush, CAGI, Camfone, Canal Digital, Capitel, Captiva, Carrefour, Casio, Casper, Cat, Cavion, Celcus, Celkon, Cell-C, CellAllure, Cellution, Centric, CG Mobile, CGV, Changhong, Cherry Mobile, Chico Mobile, China Mobile, Chuwi, Claresta, Clarmin, Clementoni, Cloud, Cloudfone, Cloudpad, Clout, CnM, Cobalt, Coby Kyros, Colors, Comio, Compal, Compaq, ComTrade Tesla, Concord, ConCorde, Condor, Connectce, Connex, Conquest, Contixo, Coolpad, CORN, Cosmote, Covia, Cowon, CreNova, Crescent, Cricket, Crius Mea, Crony, Crosscall, Crown, Cube, CUBOT, CVTE, Cyrus, Daewoo, Danew, Datalogic, Datamini, Datang, Datawind, Datsun, Dazen, Dbtel, Dell, Denver, Desay, DeWalt, DEXP, DF, Dialog, Dicam, Digi, Digicel, DIGIFORS, Digihome, Digiland, Digma, DING DING, DISH, Ditecma, Diva, Divisat, DIXON, DMM, DNS, DoCoMo, Doffler, Dolamee, Doogee, Doopro, Doov, Dopod, Doro, Dragon Touch, Dreamgate, Droxio, Dune HD, DUNNS Mobile, E-Boda, E-Ceros, E-tel, Eagle, Easypix, EBEST, Echo Mobiles, ECON, ECS, EE, Einstein, EKO, Eks Mobility, EKT, ELARI, Electroneum, ELECTRONIA, Elekta, Element, Elenberg, Elephone, Eltex, Ematic, Energizer, Energy Sistem, Engel, Enot, Epik One, Epson, Ergo, Ericsson, Ericy, Erisson, Essential, Essentielb, eSTAR, Eton, eTouch, Etuline, Eurocase, Eurostar, Evercoss, Evertek, Evolio, Evolveo, Evoo, EVPAD, EvroMedia, EWIS, EXCEED, Exmart, ExMobile, EXO, Explay, Extrem, Ezio, Ezze, F&U, F150, F2 Mobile, Facebook, Fairphone, Famoco, Fantec, FaRao Pro, FarEasTone, Fengxiang, FEONAL, Fero, FiGi, FiGO, FiiO, FinePower, Finlux, FireFly Mobile, FISE, Fly, FLYCAT, FMT, FNB, FNF, Fondi, Fonos, FORME, Formuler, Forstar, Fortis, Four Mobile, Fourel, Foxconn, Freetel, Fuego, Fujitsu, Funai, Fusion5, G-TiDE, G-Touch, Galaxy Innovations, Garmin-Asus, Gateway, Gemini, General Mobile, Genesis, GEOFOX, Geotel, Geotex, GFive, Ghia, Ghong, Ghost, Gigabyte, Gigaset, Gini, Ginzzu, Gionee, Globex, Glofiish, GLONYX, GLX, GOCLEVER, Gocomma, GoGEN, Gol Mobile, Goly, Gome, GoMobile, Google, Goophone, Gooweel, Gplus, Gradiente, Grape, Gree, Greentel, Gresso, Gretel, Grundig, Gtel, H96, Hafury, Haier, HannSpree, Hardkernel, Hasee, Helio, HERO, Hezire, Hi, Hi-Level, High Q, Highscreen, HiMax, Hipstreet, Hisense, Hitachi, Hitech, HKPro, Hoffmann, Hometech, Homtom, Honeywell, Hoozo, Horizon, Horizont, Hosin, Hot Pepper, Hotel, Hotwav, How, HP, HTC, Huadoo, Huavi, Huawei, Humax, Hurricane, Huskee, Hyrican, Hyundai, Hyve, i-Cherry, i-Joy, i-mate, i-mobile, iBall, iBerry, iBrit, IconBIT, iData, iDroid, iGet, iHunt, Ikea, IKI Mobile, iKoMo, iKon, IKU Mobile, iLA, iLife, iMan, iMars, IMO Mobile, Impression, INCAR, Inch, Inco, iNew, Infinix, InFocus, InfoKit, Inkti, InnJoo, Innos, Innostream, Inoi, INQ, Insignia, INSYS, Intek, Intex, Invens, Inverto, Invin, iOcean, iOutdoor, iPro, iQ&T, IQM, IRA, Irbis, Iris, iRola, iRulu, iSafe Mobile, iSWAG, IT, iTel, iTruck, IUNI, iVA, iView, iVooMi, ivvi, iZotron, JAY-Tech, Jedi, Jeka, Jesy, JFone, Jiake, Jiayu, Jinga, Jivi, JKL, Jolla, Juniper Systems, Just5, JVC, K-Touch, Kaan, Kaiomy, Kalley, Kanji, Karbonn, Kata, KATV1, Kazam, Kazuna, KDDI, Kempler & Strauss, Keneksi, Kenxinda, Kiano, Kingbox, Kingsun, KINGZONE, Kiowa, Kivi, Klipad, Kocaso, Kodak, Kogan, Komu, Konka, Konrow, Koobee, Koolnee, Kooper, KOPO, Koridy, Koslam, KREZ, KRIP, KRONO, Krüger&Matz, KT-Tech, KUBO, Kuliao, Kult, Kumai, Kurio, Kvant, Kyocera, Kyowon, Kzen, L-Max, LAIQ, Land Rover, Landvo, Lanix, Lark, Laurus, Lava, LCT, Le Pan, Leader Phone, Leagoo, Leben, Ledstar, LeEco, Leff, LEMFO, Lemhoov, Lenco, Lenovo, Leotec, Lephone, Lesia, Lexand, Lexibook, LG, Liberton, Lifemaxx, Lingwin, Linnex, Linsar, Loewe, Logic, Logicom, Loview, LT Mobile, Lumigon, Lumus, Luna, Luxor, LYF, M-Horse, M-Tech, M.T.T., M4tel, MAC AUDIO, Macoox, Mafe, Magicsee, Magnus, Majestic, Malata, Manhattan, Mann, Manta Multimedia, Mantra, Mara, Massgo, Masstel, Mastertech, Matrix, Maxcom, Maximus, Maxtron, MAXVI, Maxwest, Maze, Maze Speed, MBOX, MDC Store, MDTV, meanIT, Mecer, Mecool, Mediacom, MediaTek, Medion, MEEG, MegaFon, Meitu, Meizu, Melrose, Memup, Metz, MEU, MicroMax, Microsoft, Microtech, Minix, Mintt, Mio, Mione, Miray, Mito, Mitsubishi, Mitsui, MIVO, MIXC, MiXzo, MLLED, MLS, MMI, Mobicel, MobiIoT, Mobiistar, Mobiola, Mobistel, MobiWire, Mobo, Modecom, Mofut, Motorola, Movic, mPhone, Mpman, MSI, MStar, MTC, MTN, Multilaser, MYFON, MyGica, Mymaga, MyPhone, Myria, Myros, Mystery, MyTab, MyWigo, Nabi, Naomi Phone, National, Navcity, Navitech, Navitel, Navon, NavRoad, NEC, Necnot, Neffos, Neo, Neomi, Neon IQ, Netgear, NeuImage, New Balance, Newgen, Newland, Newman, Newsday, NewsMy, NEXBOX, Nexian, NEXON, Nextbit, NextBook, NextTab, NG Optics, NGM, Nikon, Nintendo, NOA, Noain, Nobby, Noblex, NOBUX, NOGA, Nokia, Nomi, Nomu, Nordmende, NorthTech, Nos, Nous, Novex, NuAns, Nubia, NUU Mobile, Nuvo, Nvidia, NYX Mobile, O+, O2, Oale, OASYS, Obabox, Obi, Oculus, Odys, OINOM, Ok, Okapia, OKSI, OKWU, OMIX, Onda, OnePlus, Onix, ONN, ONYX BOOX, Ookee, OpelMobile, Openbox, OPPO, Opsson, Orange, Orbic, Orbita, Ordissimo, Orion, Ouki, Oukitel, OUYA, Overmax, Ovvi, öwn, Owwo, Oysters, Oyyu, OzoneHD, P-UP, Packard Bell, Paladin, Palm, Panacom, Panasonic, Pantech, Parrot Mobile, PCBOX, PCD, PCD Argentina, PEAQ, Pendoo, Pentagram, Perfeo, Phicomm, Philco, Philips, Phonemax, phoneOne, Pico, Pioneer, PiPO, Pixela, Pixelphone, Pixus, Planet Computers, Ployer, Plum, Pluzz, PocketBook, POCO, Point of View, Polar, PolarLine, Polaroid, Polestar, PolyPad, Polytron, Pomp, Poppox, POPTEL, Porsche, Positivo, Positivo BGH, PPTV, Premio, Prestigio, Primepad, Primux, Prixton, PROFiLO, Proline, Prology, ProScan, Protruly, ProVision, PULID, Q-Box, Q-Touch, Q.Bell, Qilive, QMobile, Qnet Mobile, QTECH, Qtek, Quantum, Qubo, Quechua, Qumo, R-TV, Rakuten, Ramos, Raspberry, Ravoz, Razer, RCA Tablets, Reach, Readboy, Realme, RED, Redfox, Reeder, REGAL, Remdun, Retroid Pocket, Revo, Rikomagic, RIM, Rinno, Ritmix, Ritzviva, Riviera, Rivo, Roadrover, Rokit, Roku, Rombica, Ross&Moor, Rover, RoverPad, RoyQueen, RT Project, RugGear, Ruio, Runbo, Ryte, S-TELL, S2Tel, Saba, Safaricom, Sagem, Saiet, Salora, Samsung, Sanei, Sansui, Santin, Sanyo, Savio, SCBC, Schneider, Seatel, Seeken, SEG, Sega, Selecline, Selenga, Selevision, Selfix, SEMP TCL, Sencor, Sendo, Senkatel, Senseit, Senwa, Seuic, SFR, Sharp, Shift Phones, Shivaki, Shtrikh-M, Shuttle, Sico, Siemens, Sigma, Silelis, Silent Circle, Simbans, Simply, Singtech, Siragon, Sirin labs, SK Broadband, SKG, Sky, Skyworth, Smadl, Smailo, Smart, Smart Electronic, Smartab, SmartBook, SMARTEC, Smartfren, Smartisan, Smarty, Smooth Mobile, Smotreshka, Softbank, Soho Style, SOLE, SOLO, Solone, Sonim, SONOS, Sony, Sony Ericsson, Soundmax, Soyes, Spark, SPC, Spectralink, Spectrum, Spice, Sprint, SQOOL, Star, Starlight, Starmobile, Starway, Starwind, STF Mobile, STG Telecom, STK, Stonex, Storex, StrawBerry, STRONG, Stylo, Subor, Sugar, Sumvision, Sunmi, Sunny, Sunstech, SunVan, Sunvell, SUNWIND, SuperSonic, SuperTab, Supra, Suzuki, Swipe, SWISSMOBILITY, Swisstone, SWTV, Symphony, Syrox, T-Mobile, TAG Tech, Taiga System, Takara, Tambo, Tanix, TB Touch, TCL, TD Systems, Technicolor, Technika, TechniSat, Technopc, TechnoTrend, TechPad, Techwood, Teclast, Tecno Mobile, TEENO, Teknosa, Tele2, Telefunken, Telego, Telenor, Telia, Telit, Telpo, Tesco, Tesla, Tetratab, teXet, ThL, Thomson, Thuraya, TIANYU, Tigers, Time2, Timovi, Tinai, Tinmo, TiPhone, TiVo, TOKYO, Tolino, Tone, Tooky, Top House, Topelotek, Toplux, Topway, Torex, TOSCIDO, Toshiba, Touchmate, Transpeed, TrekStor, Trevi, Trident, Trifone, Trio, Tronsmart, True, True Slim, TTEC, TuCEL, Tunisie Telecom, Turbo, Turbo-X, TurboKids, TurboPad, Türk Telekom, Turkcell, TVC, TWM, Twoe, TWZ, Tymes, U.S. Cellular, Ugoos, Uhans, Uhappy, Ulefone, Umax, UMIDIGI, Unihertz, Unimax, Uniscope, UNIWA, Unknown, Unnecto, Unonu, Unowhy, Urovo, UTime, UTOK, UTStarcom, UZ Mobile, v-mobile, VAIO, Vankyo, Vargo, Vastking, VAVA, VC, Vega, Venso, Venturer, VEON, Verico, Verizon, Vernee, Verssed, Vertex, Vertu, Verykool, Vesta, Vestel, Vexia, VGO TEL, Videocon, Videoweb, ViewSonic, Vinabox, Vinga, Vinsoc, Vipro, Virzo, Vision Touch, Vitelcom, Viumee, Vivax, Vivo, VIWA, Vizio, VK Mobile, VKworld, Vodacom, Vodafone, Vonino, Vontar, Vorago, Vorke, Voto, VOX, Voxtel, Voyo, Vsmart, Vsun, Vulcan, VVETIME, Walton, WE, Web TV, Weimei, WellcoM, WELLINGTON, Western Digital, Westpoint, Wexler, Wieppo, Wigor, Wiko, Wileyfox, Winds, Wink, Winmax, Winnovo, Wintouch, Wiseasy, WIWA, Wizz, Wolder, Wolfgang, Wolki, Wonu, Woo, Wortmann, Woxter, X-BO, X-TIGI, X-View, X.Vision, XGIMI, Xgody, Xiaolajiao, Xiaomi, Xion, Xolo, Xoro, Xshitou, Xtouch, Xtratech, Yandex, Yarvik, YASIN, Yes, Yezz, Yoka TV, Yota, YOTOPT, Ytone, Yu, Yuandao, YUHO, Yuno, Yusun, Yxtel, Zaith, Zatec, Zebra, Zeemi, Zen, Zenek, Zentality, Zfiner, ZH&K, Zidoo, ZIFRO, Ziox, Zonda, Zopo, ZTE, Zuum, Zync, ZYQ, Zyrex

[top]

Support device types:
typeid
desktop0
smartphone1
tablet2
feature phone3
console4
tv5
car browser6
smart display7
camera8
portable media player9
phablet10
smart speaker11
wearable12
peripheral13
Support detect browsers list (350):
Show details
  • 115 Browser, 2345 Browser, 360 Browser, 360 Phone Browser, 7654 Browser, 7Star, ABrowse, Aloha Browser, Aloha Browser Lite, Amaya, Amiga Aweb, Amiga Voyager, Amigo, Android Browser, ANT Fresco, ANTGalio, AOL Desktop, AOL Shield, Arctic Fox, Arora, Arvin, Atom, Atomic Web Browser, Avant Browser, Avast Secure Browser, AVG Secure Browser, Avira Scout, AwoX, B-Line, Baidu Browser, Baidu Spark, Basilisk, Beaker Browser, Beamrise, Beonex, Biyubi, BlackBerry Browser, BlackHawk, Blue Browser, Bonsai, Borealis Navigator, Brave, BriskBard, BrowseX, Browzar, Bunjalloo, Byffox, Camino, CCleaner, Centaury, ChanjetCloud, Charon, Chedot, Cheetah Browser, Cheshire, Chim Lac, Chrome, Chrome Frame, Chrome Mobile, Chrome Mobile iOS, Chrome Webview, ChromePlus, Chromium, Chromium GOST, CM Browser, Coast, Coc Coc, Colibri, CometBird, Comodo Dragon, Conkeror, CoolBrowser, CoolNovo, Cornowser, COS Browser, Craving Explorer, Crazy Browser, Crusta, Cunaguaro, Cyberfox, dbrowser, Deepnet Explorer, deg-degan, Deledao, Delta Browser, DeskBrowse, Dillo, Dolphin, Dooble, Dorado, Dot Browser, DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser, Ecosia, Edge WebView, Element Browser, Elements Browser, Elinks, Epic, Espial TV Browser, EUI Browser, eZ Browser, Falkon, Faux Browser, Fennec, Firebird, Firefox, Firefox Focus, Firefox Mobile, Firefox Mobile iOS, Firefox Reality, Firefox Rocket, Fireweb, Fireweb Navigator, Flash Browser, Flast, Flock, Flow, Fluid, FreeU, Galeon, Ghostery Privacy Browser, GinxDroid Browser, Glass Browser, GNOME Web, GoBrowser, GOG Galaxy, Google Earth, Google Earth Pro, Harman Browser, HasBrowser, Hawk Quick Browser, Hawk Turbo Browser, Headless Chrome, Helio, hola! Browser, HotJava, Huawei Browser, Huawei Browser Mobile, IBrowse, iBrowser, iBrowser Mini, iCab, iCab Mobile, IceCat, IceDragon, Iceweasel, IE Mobile, Internet Explorer, Iridium, Iron, Iron Mobile, Isivioo, Japan Browser, Jasmine, JavaFX, Jig Browser, Jig Browser Plus, Jio Browser, K-meleon, K.Browser, Kapiko, Kazehakase, Kindle Browser, Kinza, Kiwi, Kode Browser, Konqueror, Kylo, Lagatos Browser, LG Browser, LieBaoFast, Light, Links, Lolifox, Lovense Browser, LT Browser, LuaKit, Lulumi, Lunascape, Lunascape Lite, Lynx, Maelstrom, Mandarin, MAUI WAP Browser, Maxthon, mCent, Meizu Browser, Mercury, MicroB, Microsoft Edge, Midori, Minimo, Mint Browser, MIUI Browser, Mobicip, Mobile Safari, Mobile Silk, Monument Browser, MxNitro, Mypal, Navigateur Web, NCSA Mosaic, NetFront, NetFront Life, NetPositive, Netscape, NetSurf, NFS Browser, Nokia Browser, Nokia OSS Browser, Nokia Ovi Browser, Nox Browser, NTENT Browser, Obigo, OceanHero, Oculus Browser, Odin, Odyssey Web Browser, Off By One, OhHai Browser, OmniWeb, ONE Browser, OpenFin, Openwave Mobile Browser, Opera, Opera Devices, Opera GX, Opera Mini, Opera Mini iOS, Opera Mobile, Opera Neon, Opera Next, Opera Touch, Oppo Browser, Orca, Ordissimo, Oregano, Origin In-Game Overlay, Origyn Web Browser, Otter Browser, Pale Moon, Palm Blazer, Palm Pre, Palm WebPro, Palmscape, Peeps dBrowser, Perfect Browser, Phantom Browser, Phoenix, Phoenix Browser, PlayFree Browser, Polaris, Polarity, PolyBrowser, Polypane, PrivacyWall, PSI Secure Browser, Puffin, Qazweb, QQ Browser, QQ Browser Lite, QQ Browser Mini, QtWebEngine, Quark, QupZilla, Qutebrowser, Qwant Mobile, Realme Browser, Rekonq, Reqwireless WebViewer, RockMelt, Safari, Safari Technology Preview, Safe Exam Browser, Sailfish Browser, SalamWeb, Samsung Browser, Secure Browser, Seewo Browser, SEMC-Browser, Seraphic Sraf, Seznam Browser, SFive, Shiira, SimpleBrowser, SiteKiosk, Sizzy, Skyfire, Sleipnir, Slimjet, Smart Lenovo Browser, Smooz, Snowshoe, Sogou Explorer, Sogou Mobile Browser, SP Browser, Spectre Browser, Splash, Sputnik Browser, Stampy Browser, Stargon, START Internet Browser, Steam In-Game Overlay, Streamy, Sunrise, Super Fast Browser, SuperBird, surf, Sushi Browser, Swiftfox, T-Browser, t-online.de Browser, T+Browser, Tao Browser, TenFourFox, Tenta Browser, Tizen Browser, ToGate, Tungsten, TV Bro, TweakStyle, UBrowser, UC Browser, UC Browser HD, UC Browser Mini, UC Browser Turbo, UR Browser, Uzbl, Venus Browser, Vision Mobile Browser, Vivaldi, vivo Browser, VMware AirWatch, Waterfox, Wear Internet Browser, Web Explorer, WebPositive, WeTab Browser, Whale Browser, wOSBrowser, Xiino, xStand, Xvast, Yaani Browser, Yahoo! Japan Browser, Yandex Browser, Yandex Browser Lite, Yolo Browser, Zetakey, Zvu

[top]

