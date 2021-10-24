Node-dev is a development tool for Node.js that automatically restarts the node process when a file is modified.
In contrast to tools like supervisor or nodemon it doesn't scan the filesystem for files to be watched. Instead it hooks into Node's
require() function to watch only the files that have been actually required.
This means that you don't have to configure any include- or exclude rules. If you modify a JS file that is solely used on the client-side but never run on the server, node-dev will know this and won't restart the process.
This also means that you don't have to configure any file extensions. Just require a
.json file or a
.ts script for example and it will be watched. Automatically.
Just run
node-dev as you would normally run
node:
node-dev server.js
You can use node-dev to watch and restart TypeScript projects. Install ts-node as dev-dependency, then use node-dev to run your script:
node-dev src/server.ts
There are a couple of command-line options that can be used to control which files are watched and what happens when they change:
--clear - Clear the screen on restart
--debounce - Debounce change events by time in milliseconds (non-polling mode, default: 10)
--dedupe - Dedupe dynamically
--deps:
-1 - Watch the whole dependency tree
0 - Watch only the project's own files and linked modules (via
npm link)
1 (Default) - Watch all first level dependencies
<number> - Number of levels to watch
--fork - Hook into child_process.fork
--graceful_ipc <msg> - Send 'msg' as an IPC message instead of SIGTERM for restart/shutdown
--ignore - A file whose changes should not cause a restart
--interval - Polling interval in milliseconds (default: 1000)
--notify=false - Disable desktop notifications
--poll - Force polling for file changes (Caution! CPU-heavy!)
--respawn - Keep watching for changes after the script has exited
--timestamp - The timestamp format to use for logging restarts
--vm - Load files using Node's VM
All command-line arguments that are no
node-dev options are passed on to the
node process.
node-dev can be installed via
npm. Installing it with the
-g option will allow you to use it anywhere you would use
node.
npm install -g node-dev
Status and error messages can be displayed as desktop notification using node-notifier:
Requirements:
notify-osd or
libnotify-bin installed (Ubuntu should have this by default)
Upon startup node-dev looks for a
.node-dev.json file in the following directories:
Settings found later in the list will overwrite previous options.
Usually node-dev doesn't require any configuration at all, but there are some options you can set to tweak its behaviour:
clear – Whether to clear the screen upon restarts. Default:
false
dedupe – Whether modules should by dynamically deduped. Default:
false
deps – How many levels of dependencies should be watched. Default:
1
fork – Whether to hook into child_process.fork (required for clustered programs). Default:
true
graceful_ipc - Send the argument provided as an IPC message instead of SIGTERM during restart events. Default:
"" (off)
ignore - A single file or an array of files to ignore. Default:
[]
notify – Whether to display desktop notifications. Default:
true
poll - Force polling for file changes, this can be CPU-heavy. Default:
false
respawn - Keep watching for changes after the script has exited. Default:
false
timestamp – The timestamp format to use for logging restarts. Default:
"HH:MM:ss"
vm – Whether to watch files loaded via Node's VM module. Default:
true
When using ESModule syntax and
.mjs files,
node-dev will automatically use a loader to know which files to watch.
Sometimes you need to make sure that multiple modules get exactly the same instance of a common (peer-) dependency. This can usually be achieved by running
npm dedupe – however this doesn't work when you try to
npm link a dependency (which is quite common during development). Therefore
node-dev provides a
--dedupe switch that will inject the dynamic-dedupe module into your app.
You can use
node-dev to run transpiled languages like TypeScript. You can either use a
.js file as entry point to your application that registers your transpiler as a require-extension manually, for example by calling
CoffeeScript.register() or you can let node-dev do this for you.
There is a config option called
extensions which maps file extensions to compiler module names. By default the map looks like this:
{
"coffee": "coffee-script/register",
"ls": "LiveScript",
"ts": "ts-node/register"
}
This means that if you run
node-dev server.ts node-dev will do a
require("ts-node/register") before running your script. You need
to have
ts-node installed as a dependency of your package.
Options can be passed to a transpiler by providing an object containing
name and
options attributes:
{
"js": {
"name": "babel-core/register",
"options": {
"only": ["lib/**", "node_modules/es2015-only-module/**"]
}
}
}
Node-dev sends a
SIGTERM signal to the child-process if a restart is required. If your app is not listening for these signals
process.exit(0) will be called immediately. If a listener is registered, node-dev assumes that your app will exit on its own once it is ready.
Windows does not handle POSIX signals, as such signals such as
SIGTERM cause the process manager to unconditionally terminate the application with no chance of cleanup. In this case, the option
graceful_ipc may be used. If this option is defined, the argument provided to the option will be sent as an IPC message via
child.send("<graceful_ipc argument>"). The child process can listen and
handle this event with:
process.on('message', function (msg) {
if (msg === '<graceful_ipc argument>') {
// Gracefully shut down here
doGracefulShutdown();
}
});
If you’d like to ignore certain paths or files from triggering a restart, list them in the
.node-dev.json configuration under
"ignore" like this:
{
"ignore": ["client/scripts", "shared/module.js"]
}
This can be useful when you are running an isomorphic web app that shares modules between the server and the client.
MIT
During development, it is highly useful if we use some monitor script which monitors any changes in our codebase and after detecting any change it restarts, but when we have HTML files or JSON files and upon detecting changes in those files server restarts and you have to recreate all steps again and this is really frustrating at times when you do not need your application to restart that's where node-dev comes in handy you can really control restarts of application and limit the restarts to which it is actually required. Highly recommended when you have mixed files types or when you want to prevent unnecessary restarts. Works really well for me when I have to render HTML files from backend and every little change in ejs/HTML file don't make the whole application to restart.