Node Dependency Injection

A special thanks to Symfony which was a great inspiration and example for this project.

The Node Dependency Injection component allows you to standardize and centralize the way objects are constructed in your application.

Installation

npm install --save node-dependency-injection

Usage: register and get services

Imagine you have a Mailer class like this:

export default class Mailer { constructor (exampleService) { this ._exampleService = exampleService; } ... }

You can register this in the container as a service:

import {ContainerBuilder} from 'node-dependency-injection' import Mailer from './services/Mailer' import ExampleService from './services/ExampleService' let container = new ContainerBuilder() container .register( 'service.example' , ExampleService) container .register( 'service.mailer' , Mailer) .addArgument( 'service.example' )

And get services from your container

const mailer = container.get( 'service.mailer' )

Configuration files: how to load and use configuration files

You can also use configuration files to improve your service configuration

services: service.example: class: 'services/ExampleService' service.mailer: class: 'services/Mailer' arguments: ['@service.example']

import {ContainerBuilder, YamlFileLoader} from 'node-dependency-injection' let container = new ContainerBuilder() let loader = new YamlFileLoader(container) loader.load( '/path/to/file.yml' )

And get services from your container easily

... const mailer = container.get( 'service.mailer' )

List of features

Configuration files with JS, YAML or JSON.

Multiple configuration files

Custom relative service directory

Compiling container Custom compiler pass Change definition behaviour

Using a factory to create services

Nullable Dependencies

Public or private services

Service Aliasing

Service Tagging

Parameters Injection

Lazy Services

Deprecate Services

Decorate Services

Synthetic Services

Non Shared Services

Parent and Abstract Services

Custom Logger

Container as Service

Please read full documentation

ExpressJS Usage

If you are using expressJS and you like Node Dependency Injection Framework then I strongly recommend you to use the node-dependency-injection-express-middleware package. That gives you the possibility to retrieve the container from the request.

npm install --save node-dependency-injection-express-middleware

import NDIMiddleware from 'node-dependency-injection-express-middleware' import express from 'express' const app = express() const options = { serviceFilePath : 'some/path/to/config.yml' } app.use( new NDIMiddleware(options).middleware())

TypeScript Usage

If you are using typescript and you like Node Dependency Injection Framework then typing are now provided at node-dependency-injection so you do not have to create custom typing anymore.

npm install --save node-dependency-injection

import { ContainerBuilder } from 'node-dependency-injection' import MongoClient from './services/MongoClient' import { Env } from './EnvType' export async function boot ( container = new ContainerBuilder(), env: Env ) { container.register( 'Service.MongoClient' , MongoClient).addArgument({ host: env.HOST, port: env.PORT, }) }

Resources