ndi

node-dependency-injection

by Mauro Gadaleta
2.7.1 (see all)

The NodeDependencyInjection component allows you to standarize and centralize the way objects are constructed in your application.

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

170

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Dependency Injection

Readme

Node Dependency Injection

NDI Logo

A special thanks to Symfony which was a great inspiration and example for this project.

The Node Dependency Injection component allows you to standardize and centralize the way objects are constructed in your application.

Npm Version Build Status Dependencies DevDependencies Code Coverage Code Climate Coding Standard Known Vulnerabilities Npm Downloads License

Installation

npm install --save node-dependency-injection

Usage: register and get services

Imagine you have a Mailer class like this:

// services/Mailer.js

export default class Mailer {
  /**
   * @param {ExampleService} exampleService
   */
  constructor(exampleService) {
    this._exampleService = exampleService;
  }

  ...
}

You can register this in the container as a service:

import {ContainerBuilder} from 'node-dependency-injection'
import Mailer from './services/Mailer'
import ExampleService from './services/ExampleService'

let container = new ContainerBuilder()

container
  .register('service.example', ExampleService)

container
  .register('service.mailer', Mailer)
  .addArgument('service.example')

And get services from your container

const mailer = container.get('service.mailer')

Configuration files: how to load and use configuration files

You can also use configuration files to improve your service configuration

# /path/to/file.yml
services:
  service.example:
    class: 'services/ExampleService'

  service.mailer:
    class: 'services/Mailer'
    arguments: ['@service.example']

import {ContainerBuilder, YamlFileLoader} from 'node-dependency-injection'

let container = new ContainerBuilder()
let loader = new YamlFileLoader(container)
loader.load('/path/to/file.yml')

And get services from your container easily

...
const mailer = container.get('service.mailer')

List of features

  • Configuration files with JS, YAML or JSON.
  • Multiple configuration files
  • Custom relative service directory
  • Compiling container
    • Custom compiler pass
    • Change definition behaviour
  • Using a factory to create services
  • Nullable Dependencies
  • Public or private services
  • Service Aliasing
  • Service Tagging
  • Parameters Injection
  • Lazy Services
  • Deprecate Services
  • Decorate Services
  • Synthetic Services
  • Non Shared Services
  • Parent and Abstract Services
  • Custom Logger
  • Container as Service

Please read full documentation

ExpressJS Usage

If you are using expressJS and you like Node Dependency Injection Framework then I strongly recommend you to use the node-dependency-injection-express-middleware package. That gives you the possibility to retrieve the container from the request.

npm install --save node-dependency-injection-express-middleware

import NDIMiddleware from 'node-dependency-injection-express-middleware'
import express from 'express'

const app = express()

const options = {serviceFilePath: 'some/path/to/config.yml'}
app.use(new NDIMiddleware(options).middleware())

Express Middleware Documentation

TypeScript Usage

If you are using typescript and you like Node Dependency Injection Framework then typing are now provided at node-dependency-injection so you do not have to create custom typing anymore.

npm install --save node-dependency-injection

import { ContainerBuilder } from 'node-dependency-injection'
import MongoClient from './services/MongoClient'
import { Env } from './EnvType'

export async function boot(container = new ContainerBuilder(), env: Env) {
    container.register('Service.MongoClient', MongoClient).addArgument({
        host: env.HOST,
        port: env.PORT,
    })
}

Resources

