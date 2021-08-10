The Node Dependency Injection component allows you to standardize and centralize the way objects are constructed in your application.
npm install --save node-dependency-injection
Imagine you have a
Mailer class like this:
// services/Mailer.js
export default class Mailer {
/**
* @param {ExampleService} exampleService
*/
constructor(exampleService) {
this._exampleService = exampleService;
}
...
}
You can register this in the container as a service:
import {ContainerBuilder} from 'node-dependency-injection'
import Mailer from './services/Mailer'
import ExampleService from './services/ExampleService'
let container = new ContainerBuilder()
container
.register('service.example', ExampleService)
container
.register('service.mailer', Mailer)
.addArgument('service.example')
And get services from your container
const mailer = container.get('service.mailer')
You can also use configuration files to improve your service configuration
# /path/to/file.yml
services:
service.example:
class: 'services/ExampleService'
service.mailer:
class: 'services/Mailer'
arguments: ['@service.example']
import {ContainerBuilder, YamlFileLoader} from 'node-dependency-injection'
let container = new ContainerBuilder()
let loader = new YamlFileLoader(container)
loader.load('/path/to/file.yml')
And get services from your container easily
...
const mailer = container.get('service.mailer')
Please read full documentation
If you are using expressJS and you like Node Dependency Injection Framework then I strongly recommend
you to use the
node-dependency-injection-express-middleware package.
That gives you the possibility to retrieve the container from the request.
npm install --save node-dependency-injection-express-middleware
import NDIMiddleware from 'node-dependency-injection-express-middleware'
import express from 'express'
const app = express()
const options = {serviceFilePath: 'some/path/to/config.yml'}
app.use(new NDIMiddleware(options).middleware())
If you are using typescript and you like Node Dependency Injection Framework then typing are now provided at
node-dependency-injection so
you do not have to create custom typing anymore.
npm install --save node-dependency-injection
import { ContainerBuilder } from 'node-dependency-injection'
import MongoClient from './services/MongoClient'
import { Env } from './EnvType'
export async function boot(container = new ContainerBuilder(), env: Env) {
container.register('Service.MongoClient', MongoClient).addArgument({
host: env.HOST,
port: env.PORT,
})
}