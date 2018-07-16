Debian packaging for Node.js projects written 100% in
bash.
Simple.
npm install node-deb
or
git clone ${url} && cd node-deb && npm run node-deb && sudo dpkg -i $(find . -maxdepth 1 -type f -name '*.deb' | tail -n 1)
A simple project can be packaged with the following command.
node-deb -- index.js lib/
This command will add all of the above files and directories to a Debian package as well as generate the scripts
necessary to install, uninstall, start, and stop your application. On installation, via
dpkg -i $your_package_name,
dedicated Unix users and groups will be created and your distribution's default init system will start and monitor
the process.
node-deb uses sane defaults, so the only thing you need to add to your
package.json is the app/cli entrypoint.
However, if you don't like these, there are two options for overrides: command line options, or the JSON object
node_deb at the top level of your
package.json. A full explanation of the different options can be found by
running
node-deb --help.
By default, if any of the following files exist, they will be included in the Debian package:
package.json,
npm-shrinkwrap.json and
package-lock.json.
For example, here are some sample
node_deb overrides. The full list can be found by running
node-deb --list-json-overrides.
{
"name": "some-app",
...
"node_deb": {
"init": "systemd",
"version": "1.2.3-beta",
"entrypoints": {
"daemon": "foo.js --config /etc/some-app/config.js"
}
}
}
Command line options always override values found in the
node_deb object, and values found in the
node_deb object
always override the values found in the rest of
package.json.
package.json:
{
"name": "some-app",
"version": "1.2.3",
"node_deb": {
"entrypoints": {
"daemon": "app.js arg1 arg2"
}
}
}
cmd:
node-deb -- app.js lib/
You will get:
some-app_1.2.3_all.deb
app.js &
package.json and the directory
lib
apt-get install some-app
apt-get install some-app=1.2.3
On install, you will get.
some-app
app.js arg1 arg2 arg3
upstart init script installed to
/etc/init/some-app.conf
systemd unit file installed to
/lib/systemd/system/some-app.service
sysv int script installed to
/etc/init.d/some-app
some-app
some-app
package.json:
{
"name": "some-other-app",
"version": "5.0.2",
"node_deb": {
"entrypoints": {
"daemon": "index.js --daemon"
}
}
}
cmd:
node-deb -u foo -g bar -v 20150826 -- index.js lib/
You will get:
some-other-app_20150826_all.deb
index.js,
package.json, &
npm-shrinkwrap.json|package-lock.json and the directories
lib &
node_modules
apt-get install some-other-app
apt-get install some-other-app=20150826
On install, you will get.
some-other-app
index.js --daemon
upstart init script installed to
/etc/init/some-other-app.conf
systemd unit file installed to
/lib/systemd/system/some-other-app.service
sysv int script installed to
/etc/init.d/some-other-app
foo
bar
package.json:
{
"name": "a-third-app",
"version": "0.10.1",
"node_deb": {
"init": "none",
"dependencies": "apparmor, tor",
"templates": {
"postinst": "my-teplates/my-postinst-template.txt"
},
"entrypoints": {
"cli": "app.js"
}
}
}
cmd:
node-deb -- app.js lib/
You will get:
a-third-app_0.10.1_all.deb
index.js,
package.json, &
npm-shrinkwrap.json|package-lock.json and the directories
lib &
node_modules
apparmor and
tor
apt-get install a-third-app
apt-get install a-third-app=0.10.1
postinst script rendered from the template
my-postinst-template.txt
On install, you will get.
a-third-app
app.js
upstart,
systemd, or
sysv scripts
package.json:
{
"name": "a-forth-app",
"version": "0.10.1",
"node_deb": {
"init": "none",
"dependencies": "apparmor, tor, nodejs",
"templates": {
"postinst": "my-teplates/my-postinst-template.txt"
},
"entrypoints": {
"cli": "app.js"
}
}
}
cmd:
node-deb --no-default-package-dependencies -- app.js lib/
You will get:
a-forth-app_0.10.1_all.deb
index.js,
package.json, &
npm-shrinkwrap.json|package-lock.json and the directories
lib &
node_modules
apparmor,
tor and
nodejs only. No default dependencies added
apt-get install a-forth-app
apt-get install a-forth-app=0.10.1
postinst script rendered from the template
my-postinst-template.txt
On install, you will get.
a-forth-app
app.js
upstart,
systemd, or
sysv scripts
Note: Removal via
apt-get purge will attempt to remove the user and group defined in the Debian package.
This can have serious consequences if the user or group is shared by other applications!
node-deb can Debian-package itself. Just run
npm run node-deb.
More complete examples can be found by looking at
test.sh and the corresponding projects in the
test directory.
This section incldues addtional details about the more advanced functionality of
node-deb
--install-strategy
The install strategy determines how dependencies in
node_modules are included in the final Debian package.
auto: This attempts to take a minimal subset of package from the
node_modules director using
npm ls --prod. If this is not possible, it falls back to the
copy method. On install, if
node_modules is
present, it runs
npm rebuild --prod. If
node_modules is not present, it runs
npm install --prod. If
npm
is not present, it issues a warning that dependencies may be missing and continues with the Debian package installation.
copy: This runs a blind
cp -rf on the
node_modules directory and includes everything in the Debian package.
No actions are taking during package installation.
npm-install: This option does not include the
node_module in the Debian package and runs
npm install --production as part of the
postinst maintainer script.
dpkg
fakeroot
jq
These are all available through
apt and
brew.
Tests are run via
docker. This is also available through
apt and
brew.
node-deb only officially supports the currently supported versions of Debian and Ubuntu (LTS). This includes both
for building packages and deploying packages. At the time of this update, this translates to Debian Wheezy through
Stretch and Ubuntu Trusty through Xenial. Care has been taken to ensure this packages correctly on macOS, and macOS
specific issues should still be reported.
Please make all pull requests to the
develop branch.
Please make sure all pull requests pass the test suite locally.