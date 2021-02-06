IMPORTANT NOTICE
This library is no longer being actively maintained.
If you're interested in taking ownership, please leave a comment on: https://github.com/abstractvector/node-dbf/issues/46
This is an event-based dBase file parser for very efficiently reading data from
*.dbf files.
The codebase is written in ES6 JavaScript but compiled in the npm module to pure JavaScript.
To get started, simply install the module using npm:
$ npm install node-dbf
and then
import it:
import Parser from 'node-dbf';
There are two classes - the
Parser and the
Header. The
Parser is the most interesting class.
This class is the main interface for reading data from dBase files. It extends
EventEmitter and its output is via events.
String The full path to the DBF file to parse
Object An object containing options for the parser.
The support options are:
String The character encoding to use (default =
utf-8)
Creates a new Parser and attaches it to the specified filename.
import Parser from 'node-dbf';
let parser = new Parser('/path/to/my/dbase/file.dbf');
String The event name to listen for (see below for details)
Function The callback to bind to the event
This method is inherited from the
EventEmitter class.
Call this method once you have bound to the events you are interested in. Although it returns the parser object (for chaining), all the dBase data is outputted via events.
parser.parse();
Parser The parser object
This event is emitted as soon as the
parser.parse() method has been invoked.
Header The header object as parsed from the dBase file
This event is emitted once the header has been parsed from the dBase file
Object An object representing the record that has been found
The record object will have a key for each field within the record, named after the field. It is trimmed (leading and trailing) of any blank characters (dBase files use \x20 for padding).
In addition to the fields, the object contains two special keys:
Number indicates the order in which it was extracted
Boolean whether this record has been deleted or not
This object may look like:
{
"@sequenceNumber": 123,
"@deleted": false,
"firstName": "John",
"lastName": "Smith"
}
Parser The parser object
This event is fired once the dBase parsing is complete and there are no more records remaining.
The following code example illustrates a very simple usage for this module:
import Parser from 'node-dbf';
let parser = new Parser('/path/to/my/dbase/file.dbf');
parser.on('start', (p) => {
console.log('dBase file parsing has started');
});
parser.on('header', (h) => {
console.log('dBase file header has been parsed');
});
parser.on('record', (record) => {
console.log('Name: ' + record.firstName + ' ' + record.lastName); // Name: John Smith
});
parser.on('end', (p) => {
console.log('Finished parsing the dBase file');
});
parser.parse();
The parser also supports a command-line interface (CLI) for converting DBF files to CSV. You can invoke it as follows:
$ node-dbf convert /path/to/file.dbf
This will write the converted rows to
stdout and metadata about the process (e.g. number of rows, etc) to
stderr. This allows you to write stdout directly to an output file, for example:
$ node-dbf convert file.dbf > file.csv
For more help information on using the command line options, use the integrated help:
$ node-dbf help
Tests are written in Mocha using Chai BDD for the expectations. Data on San Francisco zip codes was used as a reference test file - downloaded from SF OpenData and included in the
./test/fixtures/bayarea_zipcodes.dbf file within the repository.
fs.readStream instead of
fs.readFile for increased performance