Currency Exchange Rates library for nodejs

Installation

npm install @meio/node-currency-swap

Usage

First, you need to add a provider to swap by using addProvider() method

var swap = require ( 'node-currency-swap' ); swap.addProvider( new swap.providers.GoogleFinance());

You can also add multiple providers

var swap = require ( 'node-currency-swap' ); swap.addProvider( new swap.providers.GoogleFinance()); swap.addProvider( new swap.providers.YahooFinance({ timeout : 2000 }));

To get the list of all providers

swap.providers;

To retrieve the latest exchange rate for a currency pair asynchronously.

Arguments

options - An object to specify options for quote. For complete list refer Options Section.

- An object to specify options for quote. For complete list refer Options Section. callback(err, rate) - A callback which returns error on any failure or rate array on success.

To retrieve the latest exchange rate for a currency pair synchronously.

Arguments

options - An object to specify options for quote. For complete list refer Options Section.

Examples

swap.quote({ currency : 'USD/SAR' }, function ( err, rate ) { console .log(rate[ 0 ].value); console .log(rate[ 0 ].date); console .log(rate[ 0 ].provider); });

Synchronously in case of any error it throws an error which you should handle through try/catch

var rate = swap.quoteSync({ currency : 'USD/SAR' }); console .log(rate[ 0 ].value); console .log(rate[ 0 ].date); console .log(rate[ 0 ].provider);

To fetch rate from all the added providers

var rates = swap.quoteSync({ currency : 'USD/SAR' , fetchMultipleRate : true }); rates.forEach( function ( rate ) { console .log(rate.value); console .log(rate.date); console .log(rate.provider); });

To fetch rate from cache if available if not it fetch the rate from provider and store in cache

var rates = swap.quoteSync({ currency : 'USD/SAR' , cache : true }); rates.forEach( function ( rate ) { console .log(rate.value); console .log(rate.date); console .log(rate.provider); });

Currencies are expressed as their ISO 4217 code.

Swap provides an object of currency codes so you can use it to avoid typos.

var rates = swap.quoteSync({ currency : { baseCurrency : swap.currencyCodes.ISO_USD, quoteCurrency : swap.currencyCodes.ISO_AED } });

Options

currency - currency info to get exchange rate either as string USD/AED or as object {baseCurrency:'USD', quoteCurrency:'AED'} .

- currency info to get exchange rate either as string or as object . fetchMultipleRate - if true, fetch rate from all the added providers. (default: false )

- if true, fetch rate from all the added providers. (default: ) cache - if true, it tries to fetch rate from cache if available otherwise fetch rate from added provider and store it in cache. (default: false )

- if true, it tries to fetch rate from cache if available otherwise fetch rate from added provider and store it in cache. (default: ) ttl - time in ms to retain rate in cache. (default: 360000 ) 1 hour

Providers

European Central Bank Supports only EUR as base currency.

swap.addProvider( new swap.providers.EuropeanCentralBank(options));

Google Finance Supports multiple currencies as base and quote currencies.

swap.addProvider( new swap.providers.GoogleFinance(options));

Open Exchange Rates Supports only USD as base currency for the free version and multiple ones for the enterprise version.

swap.addProvider( new swap.providers.OpenExchangeRates(options));

Xignite You must have access to the XigniteGlobalCurrencies API. Supports multiple currencies as base and quote currencies.

swap.addProvider( new swap.providers.Xignite(options));

Yahoo Finance Supports multiple currencies as base and quote currencies.

swap.addProvider( new swap.providers.YahooFinance(options));

National Bank of Romania Supports only RON as base currency.

swap.addProvider( new swap.providers.NationalBankOfRomania(options));

Currency Layer Supports multiple currencies as base and quote currencies.

swap.addProvider( new swap.providers.CurrencyLayer(options));

Credits

node-currency-swap is designed to be a simple and universal exchange rate library with support for multiple providers. This library is heavily inspired from PHP Swap

License

The code is available under the MIT license.