nc

node-curl

by Miao Jiang
0.3.3

node curl wrapper with fully implemented

Readme

node-curl Build Status

node cURL wrapper, support all options and infos.

Quick Start

  • quick start

      curl = require('node-curl');
  curl('www.google.com', function(err) {
    console.info(this.status);
    console.info('-----');
    console.info(this.body);
    console.info('-----');
    console.info(this.info('SIZE_DOWNLOAD'));
  });

  • with options

      curl = require('node-curl')
  curl('www.google.com', {VERBOSE: 1, RAW: 1}, function(err) {
    console.info(this);
  });

  • run the example/test.js

      node examples/test.js

Usage

  • curl

      curl(url, [options = {}], callback)
  callback includes 1 parameters (error)
  result is stored in curl

  • Retrieve Data from curl

      members:
    status           - Http Response code
    body             - Http body
    header           - Http header

    url              - the url set by curl(...)
    options          - the options set by curl(...)
    defaultOptions   - the defaultOptions
    effectiveOptions - the options curl used

  methods:
    info(name) - Get information of result, see 'info' section

  REMARK:
      If the http is redirected, then header will contain at least 2 http headers.

  • Curl Control

      members
      debug (default: false)
          - logging node-curl debug info

  methods:
      void reset()
          - reset curl and set options to default options

      void setDefaultOptions(options, reset = true)
          - set default options

      curl create(defaultOptions)
          - create a new curl with default options

Options

  • Any cURL Easy Options

      eg: CURLOPT_VERBOSE will be VERBOSE, CURLOPT_HEADER will be HEADER

  Full list at http://curl.haxx.se/libcurl/c/curl_easy_setopt.html

  • node-curl Extra Options

      RAW   - Returns Buffer instead of String in result.body
  DEBUG - Replace curl.debug

  • About slist parameters

      node-curl support slist which map to Javascript Array

  eg:
      HTTPHEADER: ['FOO', 'BAR']
      HTTPHEADER: 'FOO'

      any non-array parameter will convert to [ parameter.toString() ]

Infos

  • Any cURL Info options

      eg: CURLINFO_EFFECTIVE_URL will be EFFETCTIVE_URL

  full list at http://curl.haxx.se/libcurl/c/curl_easy_getinfo.html

  • About slist

        slist will be returns in Array
    eg: CURLINFO_COOKIELIST

MultiPart Upload

Use MULTIPART option

There are 4 options in MULTIPART, name, file, type, contents

curl('127.0.0.1/upload.php', {
    MULTIPART: [
        {name: 'file', file: '/file/path', type: 'text/html'},
        {name: 'sumbit', contents: 'send'}
    ]
}, function(e) {
    console.log(e);
    console.log(this.body);
    this.close()
});

Low Level Curl Usage

require 'node-curl/lib/Curl'

Methods:

Curl setopt(optionName, optionValue)
Curl perform()
Curl on(eventType, callback)
Mixed getinfo(infoName)

Events:

'data', function(Buffer chunk) {}
'header', function(Buffer chunk) {}
'error', function(Error error) {}
'end', function() {}

Example: examples/low-level.js

var Curl = require('node-curl/lib/Curl')

var p = console.log;
var url = process.argv[2];

var curl = new Curl();

if (!url)
    url = 'www.yahoo.com';

curl.setopt('URL', url);
curl.setopt('CONNECTTIMEOUT', 2);

// on 'data' must be returns chunk.length, or means interrupt the transfer
curl.on('data', function(chunk) {
    p("receive " + chunk.length);
    return chunk.length;
});

curl.on('header', function(chunk) {
    p("receive header " + chunk.length);
    return chunk.length;
})

// curl.close() should be called in event 'error' and 'end' if the curl won't use any more.
// or the resource will not release until V8 garbage mark sweep.
curl.on('error', function(e) {
    p("error: " + e.message);
    curl.close();
});


curl.on('end', function() {
    p('code: ' + curl.getinfo('RESPONSE_CODE'));
    p('done.');
    curl.close();
});

curl.perform();

