The node-cron module is tiny task scheduler in pure JavaScript for node.js based on GNU crontab. This module allows you to schedule task in node.js using full crontab syntax.
Install node-cron using npm:
npm install --save node-cron
Import node-cron and schedule a task:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('* * * * *', () => {
console.log('running a task every minute');
});
This is a quick reference to cron syntax and also shows the options supported by node-cron.
# ┌────────────── second (optional)
# │ ┌──────────── minute
# │ │ ┌────────── hour
# │ │ │ ┌──────── day of month
# │ │ │ │ ┌────── month
# │ │ │ │ │ ┌──── day of week
# │ │ │ │ │ │
# │ │ │ │ │ │
# * * * * * *
|field
|value
|second
|0-59
|minute
|0-59
|hour
|0-23
|day of month
|1-31
|month
|1-12 (or names)
|day of week
|0-7 (or names, 0 or 7 are sunday)
You may use multiples values separated by comma:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('1,2,4,5 * * * *', () => {
console.log('running every minute 1, 2, 4 and 5');
});
You may also define a range of values:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('1-5 * * * *', () => {
console.log('running every minute to 1 from 5');
});
Step values can be used in conjunction with ranges, following a range with '/' and a number. e.g:
1-10/2 that is the same as
2,4,6,8,10. Steps are also permitted after an asterisk, so if you want to say “every two minutes”, just use
*/2.
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('*/2 * * * *', () => {
console.log('running a task every two minutes');
});
For month and week day you also may use names or short names. e.g:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('* * * January,September Sunday', () => {
console.log('running on Sundays of January and September');
});
Or with short names:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('* * * Jan,Sep Sun', () => {
console.log('running on Sundays of January and September');
});
Schedules given task to be executed whenever the cron expression ticks.
Arguments:
string: Cron expression
Function: Task to be executed
Object: Optional configuration for job scheduling.
scheduled: A
boolean to set if the created task is scheduled. Default
true;
timezone: The timezone that is used for job scheduling. See IANA time zone database for valid values, such as
Asia/Shanghai,
Asia/Kolkata,
America/Sao_Paulo.
Example:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('0 1 * * *', () => {
console.log('Running a job at 01:00 at America/Sao_Paulo timezone');
}, {
scheduled: true,
timezone: "America/Sao_Paulo"
});
Starts the scheduled task.
var cron = require('node-cron');
var task = cron.schedule('* * * * *', () => {
console.log('stopped task');
}, {
scheduled: false
});
task.start();
The task won't be executed unless re-started.
var cron = require('node-cron');
var task = cron.schedule('* * * * *', () => {
console.log('will execute every minute until stopped');
});
task.stop();
Validate that the given string is a valid cron expression.
var cron = require('node-cron');
var valid = cron.validate('59 * * * *');
var invalid = cron.validate('60 * * * *');
Feel free to submit issues and enhancement requests here.
In general, we follow the "fork-and-pull" Git workflow.
NOTE: Be sure to merge the latest from "upstream" before making a pull request!
Please do not contribute code you did not write yourself, unless you are certain you have the legal ability to do so. Also ensure all contributed code can be distributed under the ISC License.
node-cron is under ISC License.