Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

339K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Scheduling

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/513
Read All Reviews
vinaysaini
shamin
oldCoder29
abhinavdc
ashikmeerankutty
abhijithvijayan
katharinbenson

Top Feedback

9Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
3Bleeding Edge
2Highly Customizable

Readme

Node Cron

npm npm Coverage Status Code Climate Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

The node-cron module is tiny task scheduler in pure JavaScript for node.js based on GNU crontab. This module allows you to schedule task in node.js using full crontab syntax.

Need a job scheduler with support for worker threads and cron syntax? Try out the Bree job scheduler!

NPM

Getting Started

Install node-cron using npm:

npm install --save node-cron

Import node-cron and schedule a task:

var cron = require('node-cron');

cron.schedule('* * * * *', () => {
  console.log('running a task every minute');
});

Cron Syntax

This is a quick reference to cron syntax and also shows the options supported by node-cron.

Allowed fields

 # ┌────────────── second (optional)
 # │ ┌──────────── minute
 # │ │ ┌────────── hour
 # │ │ │ ┌──────── day of month
 # │ │ │ │ ┌────── month
 # │ │ │ │ │ ┌──── day of week
 # │ │ │ │ │ │
 # │ │ │ │ │ │
 # * * * * * *

Allowed values

fieldvalue
second0-59
minute0-59
hour0-23
day of month1-31
month1-12 (or names)
day of week0-7 (or names, 0 or 7 are sunday)

Using multiples values

You may use multiples values separated by comma:

var cron = require('node-cron');

cron.schedule('1,2,4,5 * * * *', () => {
  console.log('running every minute 1, 2, 4 and 5');
});

Using ranges

You may also define a range of values:

var cron = require('node-cron');

cron.schedule('1-5 * * * *', () => {
  console.log('running every minute to 1 from 5');
});

Using step values

Step values can be used in conjunction with ranges, following a range with '/' and a number. e.g: 1-10/2 that is the same as 2,4,6,8,10. Steps are also permitted after an asterisk, so if you want to say “every two minutes”, just use */2.

var cron = require('node-cron');

cron.schedule('*/2 * * * *', () => {
  console.log('running a task every two minutes');
});

Using names

For month and week day you also may use names or short names. e.g:

var cron = require('node-cron');

cron.schedule('* * * January,September Sunday', () => {
  console.log('running on Sundays of January and September');
});

Or with short names:

var cron = require('node-cron');

cron.schedule('* * * Jan,Sep Sun', () => {
  console.log('running on Sundays of January and September');
});

Cron methods

Schedule

Schedules given task to be executed whenever the cron expression ticks.

Arguments:

  • expression string: Cron expression
  • function Function: Task to be executed
  • options Object: Optional configuration for job scheduling.

Options

  • scheduled: A boolean to set if the created task is scheduled. Default true;

  • timezone: The timezone that is used for job scheduling. See IANA time zone database for valid values, such as Asia/Shanghai, Asia/Kolkata, America/Sao_Paulo.

    Example:

     var cron = require('node-cron');

 cron.schedule('0 1 * * *', () => {
   console.log('Running a job at 01:00 at America/Sao_Paulo timezone');
 }, {
   scheduled: true,
   timezone: "America/Sao_Paulo"
 });

ScheduledTask methods

Start

Starts the scheduled task.

var cron = require('node-cron');

var task = cron.schedule('* * * * *', () =>  {
  console.log('stopped task');
}, {
  scheduled: false
});

task.start();

Stop

The task won't be executed unless re-started.

var cron = require('node-cron');

var task = cron.schedule('* * * * *', () =>  {
  console.log('will execute every minute until stopped');
});

task.stop();

Validate

Validate that the given string is a valid cron expression.

var cron = require('node-cron');

var valid = cron.validate('59 * * * *');
var invalid = cron.validate('60 * * * *');

Issues

Feel free to submit issues and enhancement requests here.

Contributing

In general, we follow the "fork-and-pull" Git workflow.

  • Fork the repo on GitHub;
  • Commit changes to a branch in your fork;
  • Pull request "upstream" with your changes;

NOTE: Be sure to merge the latest from "upstream" before making a pull request!

Please do not contribute code you did not write yourself, unless you are certain you have the legal ability to do so. Also ensure all contributed code can be distributed under the ISC License.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

node-cron is under ISC License.

100
Vinay SainiMohali23 Ratings68 Reviews
10 months ago
Performant
Easy to Use

I have used this library in many projects. Very basic and simple library with limited functions but solves all job schedule related problems. Documentation is good and very easy to implement. This library is well optimised and we can schedule any number of task at the same time. It handles all of them without any extra memory or CPU usage.

1
souravsingh872
ShaminKochi, Kerala51 Ratings50 Reviews
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I have used node-cron in most of my projects written in node js. There projects were simple and I only need to run some timed tasks (like scraping webpages), node-cron was the perfect choice for that it works great. I currently have a lot of cron jobs running now in my server which pings slack at occasional intervals with the status. I use the package along with express. I never had any issues with this package also I am not doing any critical things on these cron jobs. The documentation is good and it is well maintained.

0
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 11, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant

One of the best jobs schedular out there in terms of simplicity and with not so many functions, It is fast, easy to set up, do not require much time in configuration and have one function which does everything syntax is so simple and input it takes is in a simple way. I use this in my projects and scripts to do the repetitive task and one of the best tool used in the automation of tasks and scheduled jobs. It does not requires in-depth study of working just basic documentation is enough to get started with.

0
Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Used this library to setup a cron job that runs daily at a specific time. Used only the basic functionality and so cannot comment on the customisability or other features. I ran a web scraping script as a cron job and it worked every time without any errors. The documentation was simple and easy to understand. Anyone will be able to setup a cron job quickly as it only requires a couple of lines to code to work, no elaborate configuration or anything like I thought I would have to do.

0
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

A very easy to use tool for your cron-needs. This is the tool I use to run cron jobs on my production server. I am using it in one of my projects to run a simple task that scrapes notifications from my university webpage and saves them into a db to show them inside my app. It's very easy to work with this and ran perfectly since I started using it. I haven’t faced any issues with this till now.

0

