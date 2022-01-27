The node-cron module is tiny task scheduler in pure JavaScript for node.js based on GNU crontab. This module allows you to schedule task in node.js using full crontab syntax.
Install node-cron using npm:
npm install --save node-cron
Import node-cron and schedule a task:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('* * * * *', () => {
console.log('running a task every minute');
});
This is a quick reference to cron syntax and also shows the options supported by node-cron.
# ┌────────────── second (optional)
# │ ┌──────────── minute
# │ │ ┌────────── hour
# │ │ │ ┌──────── day of month
# │ │ │ │ ┌────── month
# │ │ │ │ │ ┌──── day of week
# │ │ │ │ │ │
# │ │ │ │ │ │
# * * * * * *
|field
|value
|second
|0-59
|minute
|0-59
|hour
|0-23
|day of month
|1-31
|month
|1-12 (or names)
|day of week
|0-7 (or names, 0 or 7 are sunday)
You may use multiples values separated by comma:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('1,2,4,5 * * * *', () => {
console.log('running every minute 1, 2, 4 and 5');
});
You may also define a range of values:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('1-5 * * * *', () => {
console.log('running every minute to 1 from 5');
});
Step values can be used in conjunction with ranges, following a range with '/' and a number. e.g:
1-10/2 that is the same as
2,4,6,8,10. Steps are also permitted after an asterisk, so if you want to say “every two minutes”, just use
*/2.
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('*/2 * * * *', () => {
console.log('running a task every two minutes');
});
For month and week day you also may use names or short names. e.g:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('* * * January,September Sunday', () => {
console.log('running on Sundays of January and September');
});
Or with short names:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('* * * Jan,Sep Sun', () => {
console.log('running on Sundays of January and September');
});
Schedules given task to be executed whenever the cron expression ticks.
Arguments:
string: Cron expression
Function: Task to be executed
Object: Optional configuration for job scheduling.
scheduled: A
boolean to set if the created task is scheduled. Default
true;
timezone: The timezone that is used for job scheduling. See IANA time zone database for valid values, such as
Asia/Shanghai,
Asia/Kolkata,
America/Sao_Paulo.
Example:
var cron = require('node-cron');
cron.schedule('0 1 * * *', () => {
console.log('Running a job at 01:00 at America/Sao_Paulo timezone');
}, {
scheduled: true,
timezone: "America/Sao_Paulo"
});
Starts the scheduled task.
var cron = require('node-cron');
var task = cron.schedule('* * * * *', () => {
console.log('stopped task');
}, {
scheduled: false
});
task.start();
The task won't be executed unless re-started.
var cron = require('node-cron');
var task = cron.schedule('* * * * *', () => {
console.log('will execute every minute until stopped');
});
task.stop();
Validate that the given string is a valid cron expression.
var cron = require('node-cron');
var valid = cron.validate('59 * * * *');
var invalid = cron.validate('60 * * * *');
