nc

node-crc

by Magic Len (Ron Li)
2.0.11

To compute CRC values by providing the length of bits, expression, reflection, an initial value and a final xor value. It has many built-in CRC functions.

Overview

CRC For Node.js

CI

You need to set up the Rust development environment: rustup

Usage

You can use crc function to compute a CRC value by providing the length of bits, expression, reflection, an initial value and a final xor value. For example, if you want to compute a CRC-24 value.

const result = crc.crc(0x00864cfb, 0x00000000, 24, 0x00b704ce, 0x00000000, 0x00000000, 0x00000000, false, Buffer.from("hello", "utf8")).toString("hex");
// Arguments: low bits of expression, high bits of expression, the length of bits, low bits of the initial value, high bits of the initial value, low bits of the final xor value, high bits of the final xor value, reflection, the source data buffer

To simplify the usage, there are several common versions of CRC whose computing functions are already built-in.

  • crc3gsm
  • crc4itu
  • crc4interlaken
  • crc5epc
  • crc5itu
  • crc5usb
  • crc6cdma2000_a
  • crc6cdma2000_b
  • crc6darc
  • crc6gsm
  • crc6itu
  • crc7
  • crc7umts
  • crc8
  • crc8cdma2000
  • crc8darc
  • crc8dvb_s2
  • crc8ebu
  • crc8icode
  • crc8itu
  • crc8maxim
  • crc8rohc
  • crc8wcdma
  • crc10
  • crc10cdma2000
  • crc10gsm
  • crc11
  • crc12
  • crc12cdma2000
  • crc12gsm
  • crc13bbc
  • crc14darc
  • crc14gsm
  • crc15can
  • crc15mpt1327
  • crc16
  • crc16ccitt_false
  • crc16aug_ccitt
  • crc16buypass
  • crc16cdma2000
  • crc16dds_110
  • crc16dect_r
  • crc16dect_x
  • crc16dnp
  • crc16en_13757
  • crc16genibus
  • crc16maxim
  • crc16mcrf4cc
  • crc16riello
  • crc16t10_dif
  • crc16teledisk
  • crc16tms13157
  • crc16usb
  • crc_a
  • crc16kermit
  • crc16modbus
  • crc16_x25
  • crc16xmodem
  • crc17can
  • crc21can
  • crc24
  • crc24ble
  • crc24flexray_a
  • crc24flexray_b
  • crc24lte_a
  • crc24lte_b
  • crc24os9
  • crc30cdma
  • crc32
    • It also called crc32b in mhash.
  • crc32mhash
    • mhash is a common library which has two weird versions of CRC32 called crc32 and crc32b. crc32 and crc32mhash in this module are crc32b and crc32 in mhash respectively.
  • crc32bzip2
  • crc32c
  • crc32d
  • crc32mpeg2
  • crc32posix
  • crc32q
  • crc32jamcrc
  • crc32xfer
  • crc40gsm
  • crc64
  • crc64iso
  • crc64we
  • crc64jones

Input data and output data are buffers.

For instance,

const result = crc.crc32(Buffer.from("hello", "utf8")).toString("hex");
const result2 = crc.crc64(Buffer.from("world", "utf8")).toString("hex");

TODO

  1. CRC class to compute large data

License

MIT

