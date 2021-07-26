CRC For Node.js

To compute CRC values by providing the length of bits, expression, reflection, an initial value and a final xor value. It has many built-in CRC functions.

You need to set up the Rust development environment: rustup

Usage

You can use crc function to compute a CRC value by providing the length of bits, expression, reflection, an initial value and a final xor value. For example, if you want to compute a CRC-24 value.

const result = crc.crc( 0x00864cfb , 0x00000000 , 24 , 0x00b704ce , 0x00000000 , 0x00000000 , 0x00000000 , false , Buffer.from( "hello" , "utf8" )).toString( "hex" );

To simplify the usage, there are several common versions of CRC whose computing functions are already built-in.

crc3gsm

crc4itu

crc4interlaken

crc5epc

crc5itu

crc5usb

crc6cdma2000_a

crc6cdma2000_b

crc6darc

crc6gsm

crc6itu

crc7

crc7umts

crc8

crc8cdma2000

crc8darc

crc8dvb_s2

crc8ebu

crc8icode

crc8itu

crc8maxim

crc8rohc

crc8wcdma

crc10

crc10cdma2000

crc10gsm

crc11

crc12

crc12cdma2000

crc12gsm

crc13bbc

crc14darc

crc14gsm

crc15can

crc15mpt1327

crc16

crc16ccitt_false

crc16aug_ccitt

crc16buypass

crc16cdma2000

crc16dds_110

crc16dect_r

crc16dect_x

crc16dnp

crc16en_13757

crc16genibus

crc16maxim

crc16mcrf4cc

crc16riello

crc16t10_dif

crc16teledisk

crc16tms13157

crc16usb

crc_a

crc16kermit

crc16modbus

crc16_x25

crc16xmodem

crc17can

crc21can

crc24

crc24ble

crc24flexray_a

crc24flexray_b

crc24lte_a

crc24lte_b

crc24os9

crc30cdma

crc32 It also called crc32b in mhash .

crc32mhash mhash is a common library which has two weird versions of CRC32 called crc32 and crc32b . crc32 and crc32mhash in this module are crc32b and crc32 in mhash respectively.

crc32bzip2

crc32c

crc32d

crc32mpeg2

crc32posix

crc32q

crc32jamcrc

crc32xfer

crc40gsm

crc64

crc64iso

crc64we

crc64jones

Input data and output data are buffers.

For instance,

const result = crc.crc32(Buffer.from( "hello" , "utf8" )).toString( "hex" ); const result2 = crc.crc64(Buffer.from( "world" , "utf8" )).toString( "hex" );

TODO

CRC class to compute large data

License

MIT