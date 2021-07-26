To compute CRC values by providing the length of bits, expression, reflection, an initial value and a final xor value. It has many built-in CRC functions.
You need to set up the Rust development environment: rustup
You can use
crc function to compute a CRC value by providing the length of bits, expression, reflection, an initial value and a final xor value. For example, if you want to compute a CRC-24 value.
const result = crc.crc(0x00864cfb, 0x00000000, 24, 0x00b704ce, 0x00000000, 0x00000000, 0x00000000, false, Buffer.from("hello", "utf8")).toString("hex");
// Arguments: low bits of expression, high bits of expression, the length of bits, low bits of the initial value, high bits of the initial value, low bits of the final xor value, high bits of the final xor value, reflection, the source data buffer
To simplify the usage, there are several common versions of CRC whose computing functions are already built-in.
crc32b in
mhash.
mhash is a common library which has two weird versions of CRC32 called
crc32 and
crc32b.
crc32 and
crc32mhash in this module are
crc32b and
crc32 in mhash respectively.
Input data and output data are buffers.
For instance,
const result = crc.crc32(Buffer.from("hello", "utf8")).toString("hex");
const result2 = crc.crc64(Buffer.from("world", "utf8")).toString("hex");