node-couchdb package provides an easy way to interact with CouchDB using preferred cache layer:
npm install node-couchdb --save
node-couchdb exports constructor, which accepts one object argument with properties
host (127.0.0.1 by default),
port (5984 by default),
protocol (http by default),
cache (one of plugins, null by default),
auth (object with properties
{user, pass}) and
timeout for all requests (5000 by default). All object fields are optional.
const NodeCouchDb = require('node-couchdb');
// node-couchdb instance with default options
const couch = new NodeCouchDb();
// node-couchdb instance with Memcached
const MemcacheNode = require('node-couchdb-plugin-memcached');
const couchWithMemcache = new NodeCouchDb({
cache: new MemcacheNode
});
// node-couchdb instance talking to external service
const couchExternal = new NodeCouchDb({
host: 'couchdb.external.service',
protocol: 'https',
port: 6984
});
// not admin party
const couchAuth = new NodeCouchDb({
auth: {
user: 'login',
pass: 'secret'
}
});
All node-couchdb methods return Promise instances which resolve if everything works as expected and reject with Error instance which usually has
code and
body fields. See package source and tests for more info.
couch.createDatabase(dbName).then(() => {...}, err => {
// request error occured
});
couch.dropDatabase(dbName).then(() => {...}, err => {
// request error occured
});
couch.listDatabases().then(dbs => dbs.map(...), err => {
// request error occured
});
couch.get("databaseName", "some_document_id").then(({data, headers, status}) => {
// data is json response
// headers is an object with all response headers
// status is statusCode number
}, err => {
// either request error occured
// ...or err.code=EDOCMISSING if document is missing
// ...or err.code=EUNKNOWN if statusCode is unexpected
});
const dbName = "database";
const startKey = ["Ann"];
const endKey = ["George"];
const viewUrl = "_design/list/_view/by_firstname";
const queryOptions = {
startkey: startKey,
endkey: endKey
};
couch.get(dbName, viewUrl, queryOptions).then(({data, headers, status}) => {
// data is json response
// headers is an object with all response headers
// status is statusCode number
}, err => {
// either request error occured
// ...or err.code=EDOCMISSING if document is missing
// ...or err.code=EUNKNOWN if statusCode is unexpected
});
const dbName = "database";
const mangoQuery = {
selector: {
$gte: {firstname: 'Ann'},
$lt: {firstname: 'George'}
}
};
const parameters = {};
couch.mango(dbName, mangoQuery, parameters).then(({data, headers, status}) => {
// data is json response
// headers is an object with all response headers
// status is statusCode number
}, err => {
// either request error occured
// ...or err.code=EDOCMISSING if document is missing
// ...or err.code=EUNKNOWN if statusCode is unexpected
});
couch.insert("databaseName", {
_id: "document_id",
field: ["sample", "data", true]
}).then(({data, headers, status}) => {
// data is json response
// headers is an object with all response headers
// status is statusCode number
}, err => {
// either request error occured
// ...or err.code=EDOCCONFLICT if document with the same id already exists
});
// note that "doc" must have both "_id" and "_rev" fields
couch.update("databaseName", {
_id: "document_id",
_rev: "1-xxx"
field: "new sample data",
field2: 1
}).then(({data, headers, status}) => {
// data is json response
// headers is an object with all response headers
// status is statusCode number
}, err => {
// either request error occured
// ...or err.code=EFIELDMISSING if either _id or _rev fields are missing
});
couch.insertAttachment("databaseName", "document id", "attachment name", "attachment body", "doc revision").then(({data, headers, status}) => {
// data is json response
// headers is an object with all response headers
// status is statusCode number
}, err => {
// either request error occured
// ...or err.code=EFIELDMISSING if either _id or _rev fields are missing
});
// note that "doc" must have both "_id" and "_rev" fields
couch.update("databaseName", "document id", "attachment name", "doc revision").then(({data, headers, status}) => {
// data is json response
// headers is an object with all response headers
// status is statusCode number
}, err => {
// either request error occured
// ...or err.code=EFIELDMISSING if either _id or _rev fields are missing
});
couch.updateFunction("databaseName", "designDocument", "updateFunction", {optional query string}, "docid").then(({data, headers, status}) => {
// data is json response
// headers is an object with all response headers
// status is statusCode number
}, err => {
// either request error occured
// ...or err.code=EFIELDMISSING if either _id or _rev fields are missing
});
couch.del("databaseName", "some_document_id", "document_revision").then(({data, headers, status}) => {
// data is json response
// headers is an object with all response headers
// status is statusCode number
}, err => {
// either request error occured
// ...or err.code=EDOCMISSING if document does not exist
// ...or err.code=EUNKNOWN if response status code is unexpected
});
// get one unique id
couch.uniqid().then(ids => ids[0]);
// get N unique ids
couch.uniqid(N).then(ids => ids.map(...));