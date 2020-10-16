node-couchdb package provides an easy way to interact with CouchDB using preferred cache layer:

process memory

memcached

place for your plugin :)

Installation

npm install node-couchdb --save

API

Constructor

node-couchdb exports constructor, which accepts one object argument with properties host (127.0.0.1 by default), port (5984 by default), protocol (http by default), cache (one of plugins, null by default), auth (object with properties {user, pass} ) and timeout for all requests (5000 by default). All object fields are optional.

const NodeCouchDb = require ( 'node-couchdb' ); const couch = new NodeCouchDb(); const MemcacheNode = require ( 'node-couchdb-plugin-memcached' ); const couchWithMemcache = new NodeCouchDb({ cache : new MemcacheNode }); const couchExternal = new NodeCouchDb({ host : 'couchdb.external.service' , protocol : 'https' , port : 6984 }); const couchAuth = new NodeCouchDb({ auth : { user : 'login' , pass : 'secret' } });

All node-couchdb methods return Promise instances which resolve if everything works as expected and reject with Error instance which usually has code and body fields. See package source and tests for more info.

Create database

couch.createDatabase(dbName).then( () => {...}, err => { });

Drop database

couch.dropDatabase(dbName).then( () => {...}, err => { });

List databases

couch.listDatabases().then( dbs => dbs.map(...), err => { });

Get document by its id

couch.get( "databaseName" , "some_document_id" ).then( ( {data, headers, status} ) => { }, err => { });

Get view results

const dbName = "database" ; const startKey = [ "Ann" ]; const endKey = [ "George" ]; const viewUrl = "_design/list/_view/by_firstname" ; const queryOptions = { startkey : startKey, endkey : endKey }; couch.get(dbName, viewUrl, queryOptions).then( ( {data, headers, status} ) => { }, err => { });

Query using Mango (CouchDB 2.x)

const dbName = "database" ; const mangoQuery = { selector : { $gte : { firstname : 'Ann' }, $lt : { firstname : 'George' } } }; const parameters = {}; couch.mango(dbName, mangoQuery, parameters).then( ( {data, headers, status} ) => { }, err => { });

Insert a document

couch.insert( "databaseName" , { _id : "document_id" , field : [ "sample" , "data" , true ] }).then( ( {data, headers, status} ) => { }, err => { });

couch.update( "databaseName" , { _id : "document_id" , _rev : "1-xxx" field : "new sample data" , field2 : 1 }).then( ( {data, headers, status} ) => { }, err => { });

Insert an attachment

couch.insertAttachment( "databaseName" , "document id" , "attachment name" , "attachment body" , "doc revision" ).then( ( {data, headers, status} ) => { }, err => { });

Delete an attachment

couch.update( "databaseName" , "document id" , "attachment name" , "doc revision" ).then( ( {data, headers, status} ) => { }, err => { });

couch.updateFunction( "databaseName" , "designDocument" , "updateFunction" , {optional query string}, "docid" ).then( ( {data, headers, status} ) => { }, err => { });

Delete a document

couch.del( "databaseName" , "some_document_id" , "document_revision" ).then( ( {data, headers, status} ) => { }, err => { });

Generate unique identifier(s)