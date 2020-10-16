openbase logo
Readme

node-couchdb Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status Greenkeeper badge

node-couchdb package provides an easy way to interact with CouchDB using preferred cache layer:

Installation

npm install node-couchdb --save

API

Constructor

node-couchdb exports constructor, which accepts one object argument with properties host (127.0.0.1 by default), port (5984 by default), protocol (http by default), cache (one of plugins, null by default), auth (object with properties {user, pass}) and timeout for all requests (5000 by default). All object fields are optional.

const NodeCouchDb = require('node-couchdb');

// node-couchdb instance with default options
const couch = new NodeCouchDb();

// node-couchdb instance with Memcached
const MemcacheNode = require('node-couchdb-plugin-memcached');
const couchWithMemcache = new NodeCouchDb({
    cache: new MemcacheNode
});

// node-couchdb instance talking to external service
const couchExternal = new NodeCouchDb({
    host: 'couchdb.external.service',
    protocol: 'https',
    port: 6984
});

// not admin party
const couchAuth = new NodeCouchDb({
    auth: {
        user: 'login',
        pass: 'secret'
    }
});

All node-couchdb methods return Promise instances which resolve if everything works as expected and reject with Error instance which usually has code and body fields. See package source and tests for more info.

Create database

couch.createDatabase(dbName).then(() => {...}, err => {
    // request error occured
});

Drop database

couch.dropDatabase(dbName).then(() => {...}, err => {
    // request error occured
});

List databases

couch.listDatabases().then(dbs => dbs.map(...), err => {
    // request error occured
});

Get document by its id

couch.get("databaseName", "some_document_id").then(({data, headers, status}) => {
    // data is json response
    // headers is an object with all response headers
    // status is statusCode number
}, err => {
    // either request error occured
    // ...or err.code=EDOCMISSING if document is missing
    // ...or err.code=EUNKNOWN if statusCode is unexpected
});

Get view results

const dbName = "database";
const startKey = ["Ann"];
const endKey = ["George"];
const viewUrl = "_design/list/_view/by_firstname";

const queryOptions = {
    startkey: startKey,
    endkey: endKey
};

couch.get(dbName, viewUrl, queryOptions).then(({data, headers, status}) => {
    // data is json response
    // headers is an object with all response headers
    // status is statusCode number
}, err => {
    // either request error occured
    // ...or err.code=EDOCMISSING if document is missing
    // ...or err.code=EUNKNOWN if statusCode is unexpected
});

Query using Mango (CouchDB 2.x)

const dbName = "database";
const mangoQuery = {
    selector: {
        $gte: {firstname: 'Ann'},
        $lt: {firstname: 'George'}
    }
};
const parameters = {};

couch.mango(dbName, mangoQuery, parameters).then(({data, headers, status}) => {
    // data is json response
    // headers is an object with all response headers
    // status is statusCode number
}, err => {
    // either request error occured
    // ...or err.code=EDOCMISSING if document is missing
    // ...or err.code=EUNKNOWN if statusCode is unexpected
});

Insert a document

couch.insert("databaseName", {
    _id: "document_id",
    field: ["sample", "data", true]
}).then(({data, headers, status}) => {
    // data is json response
    // headers is an object with all response headers
    // status is statusCode number
}, err => {
    // either request error occured
    // ...or err.code=EDOCCONFLICT if document with the same id already exists
});

Update a document

// note that "doc" must have both "_id" and "_rev" fields
couch.update("databaseName", {
    _id: "document_id",
    _rev: "1-xxx"
    field: "new sample data",
    field2: 1
}).then(({data, headers, status}) => {
    // data is json response
    // headers is an object with all response headers
    // status is statusCode number
}, err => {
    // either request error occured
    // ...or err.code=EFIELDMISSING if either _id or _rev fields are missing
});

Insert an attachment

couch.insertAttachment("databaseName", "document id", "attachment name", "attachment body", "doc revision").then(({data, headers, status}) => {
    // data is json response
    // headers is an object with all response headers
    // status is statusCode number
}, err => {
    // either request error occured
    // ...or err.code=EFIELDMISSING if either _id or _rev fields are missing
});

Delete an attachment

// note that "doc" must have both "_id" and "_rev" fields
couch.update("databaseName", "document id", "attachment name", "doc revision").then(({data, headers, status}) => {
    // data is json response
    // headers is an object with all response headers
    // status is statusCode number
}, err => {
    // either request error occured
    // ...or err.code=EFIELDMISSING if either _id or _rev fields are missing
});

Use an update function

couch.updateFunction("databaseName", "designDocument", "updateFunction", {optional query string}, "docid").then(({data, headers, status}) => {
    // data is json response
    // headers is an object with all response headers
    // status is statusCode number
}, err => {
    // either request error occured
    // ...or err.code=EFIELDMISSING if either _id or _rev fields are missing
});

Delete a document

couch.del("databaseName", "some_document_id", "document_revision").then(({data, headers, status}) => {
    // data is json response
    // headers is an object with all response headers
    // status is statusCode number
}, err => {
    // either request error occured
    // ...or err.code=EDOCMISSING if document does not exist
    // ...or err.code=EUNKNOWN if response status code is unexpected
});

Generate unique identifier(s)

// get one unique id
couch.uniqid().then(ids => ids[0]);

// get N unique ids
couch.uniqid(N).then(ids => ids.map(...));

