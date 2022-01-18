CLI tools for Node.js Core collaborators.
git-node: Custom Git commands for working with Node.js
core, e.g. landing Pull Requests.
ncu-config: Configure variables for node-core-utils
to use.
ncu-team: Listing members of a team, synchronizing
special blocks in files with the list of members.
get-metadata: Retrieving metadata for a Pull Request.
DEPRECATED: use
git node metadata
instead.
ncu-ci: Parse the results of a Jenkins CI run and display a summary for all the failures.
npm install -g node-core-utils
If you would prefer to build from the source, install and link:
git clone git@github.com:nodejs/node-core-utils.git
cd node-core-utils
npm install
npm link
Most of the tools need your GitHub credentials to work. You can either
If you prefer option 2, follow these instructions to create the token.
When creating the token, the following boxes need to be checked:
user:email: Used by
git-node and
get-metadata to read the email of the
PR author in order to check if it matches the email of the commit author.
read:org: Used by
ncu-team to read the list of team members.
You can also edit the permission of existing tokens later.
After the token is generated, create an rc file with the following content:
(
~/.ncurc or
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/ncurc):
{
"username": "your_github_username",
"token": "token_that_you_created"
}
Note: you could use
ncu-config to configure these variables, but it's not
recommended to leave your tokens in your command line history.
The
git-node and
ncu-ci commands need to query the Node.js Jenkins API for
CI results, so you'll need to configure the Jenkins API token before using
these commands.
To obtain the Jenkins API token
Open
https://ci.nodejs.org/user/<your-github-id>/configure (replace
\<your-github-id> with your own GitHub ID)
Click on the
ADD NEW TOKEN button in the
API Token section.
Enter an identifiable name (for example,
node-core-utils) for this
token in the inbox that appears, and click
GENERATE.
Copy the generated token.
Add it into your
ncurc file (
~/.ncurc or
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/ncurc)
with
jenkins_token as key, like this
{
"username": "your_github_username",
"token": "your_github_token",
"jenkins_token": "your_jenkins_token"
}
Put the following entries into
~/.gitignore_global
# node-core-utils configuration file
.ncurc
# node-core-utils working directory
.ncu
Mind that
.ncu/land could contain your access token since it contains the
serialized configurations.
If you ever accidentally commit your access token on GitHub, you can simply revoke that token and use a new one.
If you encounter an error that you cannot fix by yourself, please
NCU_VERBOSITY=debug environment variable set and
open an issue at https://github.com/nodejs/node-core-utils/issues with
detailed logs.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
MIT. See LICENSE.