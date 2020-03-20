Easily parse and write signed & encrypted cookies on Node.js HTTP requests.
node-cookie makes it simpler to create encrypted and signed cookies for HTTP requests.
You can use it with any framework or library of your choice.
const http = require('http')
const nodeCookie = require('node-cookie')
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
// this will update set-cookie header on res object.
nodeCookie.create(res, 'user', 'virk')
}).listen(3000)
const http = require('http')
const nodeCookie = require('node-cookie')
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
nodeCookie.create(res, 'user', 'virk', '16charlongsecret')
}).listen(3000)
const http = require('http')
const nodeCookie = require('node-cookie')
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
nodeCookie.create(res, 'user', 'virk', '16charlongsecret', true)
}).listen(3000)
Object
Mixed
String
String
void
void
Object
Parses cookies from HTTP header
Cookie into
a javascript object. Also it will unsign
and decrypt cookies encrypted and signed
by this library using a secret.
Kind: inner method of
Cookie
|Param
|Type
|Default
|req
http.IncomingRequest
|[secret]
String
|[decrypt]
Boolean
false
Example
nodeCookie.parse(req)
// or if cookies were signed when writing
nodeCookie.parse(req, 'SECRET')
// also if cookies were encrypted
nodeCookie.parse(req, 'SECRET', true)
Mixed
Returns value for a single cookie by its key. It is
recommended to make use of this function when you
want to pull a single cookie. Since the
parse
method will eagerly unsign and decrypt all the
cookies.
Kind: inner method of
Cookie
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|req
http.IncomingRequest
|key
String
|[secret]
String
|[decrypt]
Boolean
false
|[cookies]
Object
|Use existing cookies object over re-parsing them from the header.
Example
nodeCookie.get(req, 'sessionId')
// if cookie was signed
nodeCookie.get(req, 'sessionId', 'SECRET')
// if cookie was encrypted
nodeCookie.get(req, 'sessionId', 'SECRET', true)
String
Unpack cookie value by unsigning and decrypting
it. Infact you can unpack any value packed via
the
packValue method.
Kind: inner method of
Cookie
|Param
|Type
|value
String
|secret
String
|decrypt
Boolean
String
Pack the value by properly formatting, signing and encrypting it.
Kind: inner method of
Cookie
|Param
|Type
|Default
|value
String
|[secret]
String
|[encrypt]
Boolean
false
void
Write cookie to the HTTP response object. It will append
duplicate cookies to the
Set-Cookie header, since
browsers discard the duplicate cookies by themselves
Kind: inner method of
Cookie
|Param
|Type
|Default
|res
http.ServerResponse
|key
String
|value
*
|[options]
Object
{}
|[secret]
String
|[encrypt]
Boolean
false
Example
nodeCookie.create(res, 'sessionId', 1)
// sign session id
nodeCookie.create(res, 'sessionId', 1, {}, 'SECRET')
// sign and encrypt session id
nodeCookie.create(res, 'sessionId', 1, {}, 'SECRET', true)
void
Clears the cookie from browser by setting it's expiry in past. This is required since there is no other way to instruct the browser to delete a cookie.
Also this method will override the
expires value on
the options object.
Kind: inner method of
Cookie
|Param
|Type
|Default
|res
http.ServerResponse
|key
String
|[options]
Object
{}
Example
nodeCookie.clear(res, 'sessionId')