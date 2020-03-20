Node Cookie

Easily parse and write signed & encrypted cookies on Node.js HTTP requests.

node-cookie makes it simpler to create encrypted and signed cookies for HTTP requests.

You can use it with any framework or library of your choice.

Basic Setup

const http = require ( 'http' ) const nodeCookie = require ( 'node-cookie' ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { nodeCookie.create(res, 'user' , 'virk' ) }).listen( 3000 )

Signing cookies with a secret

const http = require ( 'http' ) const nodeCookie = require ( 'node-cookie' ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { nodeCookie.create(res, 'user' , 'virk' , '16charlongsecret' ) }).listen( 3000 )

Signing & encrypting cookies with a secret

const http = require ( 'http' ) const nodeCookie = require ( 'node-cookie' ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { nodeCookie.create(res, 'user' , 'virk' , '16charlongsecret' , true ) }).listen( 3000 )

API

Cookie

Cookie parser is a simple utility module to read and write cookies on Node.js HTTP requests. It supports cookie signing and encryption.

parse(req, [secret], [decrypt]) ⇒ Object

Parses cookies from HTTP header Cookie into a javascript object. Also it will unsign and decrypt cookies encrypted and signed by this library using a secret.

Param Type Default req http.IncomingRequest [secret] String [decrypt] Boolean false

Example

nodeCookie.parse(req) nodeCookie.parse(req, 'SECRET' ) nodeCookie.parse(req, 'SECRET' , true )

get(req, key, [secret], [decrypt], [cookies]) ⇒ Mixed

Returns value for a single cookie by its key. It is recommended to make use of this function when you want to pull a single cookie. Since the parse method will eagerly unsign and decrypt all the cookies.

Param Type Default Description req http.IncomingRequest key String [secret] String [decrypt] Boolean false [cookies] Object Use existing cookies object over re-parsing them from the header.

Example

nodeCookie.get(req, 'sessionId' ) nodeCookie.get(req, 'sessionId' , 'SECRET' ) nodeCookie.get(req, 'sessionId' , 'SECRET' , true )

unPackValue(value, secret, decrypt) ⇒ String

Unpack cookie value by unsigning and decrypting it. Infact you can unpack any value packed via the packValue method.

Param Type value String secret String decrypt Boolean

packValue(value, [secret], [encrypt]) ⇒ String

Pack the value by properly formatting, signing and encrypting it.

Param Type Default value String [secret] String [encrypt] Boolean false

create(res, key, value, [options], [secret], [encrypt]) ⇒ void

Write cookie to the HTTP response object. It will append duplicate cookies to the Set-Cookie header, since browsers discard the duplicate cookies by themselves

Param Type Default res http.ServerResponse key String value * [options] Object {} [secret] String [encrypt] Boolean false

Example

nodeCookie.create(res, 'sessionId' , 1 ) nodeCookie.create(res, 'sessionId' , 1 , {}, 'SECRET' ) nodeCookie.create(res, 'sessionId' , 1 , {}, 'SECRET' , true )

clear(res, key, [options]) ⇒ void

Clears the cookie from browser by setting it's expiry in past. This is required since there is no other way to instruct the browser to delete a cookie.

Also this method will override the expires value on the options object.

Param Type Default res http.ServerResponse key String [options] Object {}

Example