openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nc

node-constants

by Dominic Barnes
0.0.2 (see all)

A small library for adding constants to your modules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-constants

A small library for defining module-level constants.

Check for further examples in the examples folder. Also, the source code is really small and well documented.

NOTE: newer versions of node use the name "constants" internally, which clobbers any attempt to use this library. As a result, I've had to rename to the more verbose, "node-constants".

Basic Usage

var define = require("node-constants")(exports);
// define is a function that binds "constants" to an object (commonly exports)

// a single constant
define("PI", 3.14);

// or multiple
define({
    DAYS_IN_WEEK: 7,
    SECONDS_IN_MINUTE: 60
});

Installation

$ npm install --save node-constants

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial