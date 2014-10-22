A small library for defining module-level constants.

Check for further examples in the examples folder. Also, the source code is really small and well documented.

NOTE: newer versions of node use the name "constants" internally, which clobbers any attempt to use this library. As a result, I've had to rename to the more verbose, "node-constants".

Basic Usage

var define = require ( "node-constants" )(exports); define( "PI" , 3.14 ); define({ DAYS_IN_WEEK : 7 , SECONDS_IN_MINUTE : 60 });

Installation