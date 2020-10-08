A simple configuration manager for typescript based projects.
IMPORTANT: Make sure you have a local
tsconfig.json file in your project.
Install package
npm i node-config-ts
Add a
postinstall step in
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "node-config-ts"
}
}
Create a
config directory inside your project's root folder and add a
default.json file. A typical folder structure looks as follows —
root/
└── config/
└── default.json
default.json should contain your application's configuration
Create typings
npm install
A new
Config.d.ts will be generated automatically. This file could be ignored from git as it gets automatically generated based on the structure of
default.json
Import and use
node-config-ts
import {config} from 'node-config-ts'
console.log(config) // logs the config data from default.json
If your project uses webpack then with the
NodeConfigTSPlugin you can easily make your application run in the browser without any change.
webpack.config.ts
import {NodeConfigTSPlugin} from 'node-config-ts/webpack'
export = NodeConfigTSPlugin({
// .. other stuff
entry: './src/index.js',
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: 'bundle.js'
}
})
The configs are merged in the following order of priority —
Configurations are loaded via config files that are written in JSON format for now. A typical project looks like this —
root/
└── config/
├── Config.d.ts
├── default.json
├── deployment/
│ ├── staging.example.com.json
│ ├── production.example.com.json
│ └── qa.example.com.json
├── env/
│ └── production.json
└── user/
├── ec2-user.json
├── andy.json
└── sara.json
There are three directories in which a project can have configurations —
deployment,
env and
user. These directories can have multiple files inside them and based on the environment variables an appropriate config file is selected for overriding the base
default.json. For example if the
NODE_ENV variable is set to
production the
env/production.json configuration will be merged with
default.json and override default values with its own. Similarly if
DEPLOYMENT env variable is set to
staging.example.com then
deployment/staging.example.com.json is merged with the other configs. Here is a table for environment to directory mapping —
|process.env
|directory
|NODE_ENV or NODE_CONFIG_TS_ENV
|/config/env
|DEPLOYMENT
|/config/deployment
|USER (USERNAME)
|/config/user
User specific configuration is loaded based on
USER env variable (UNIX way)
or
USERNAME env variable (Windows way).
You can use NODE_CONFIG_TS_ENV as an alternative to NODE_ENV.
Whenever the value is prefixed with the letters
@@ node-config-ts automatically looks for an environment variable with that name. For example —
// default.json
{
"port": "@@APP_PORT"
}
In the above case automatically the value of
port is set to the value that's available inside the environment variable
PORT.
export APP_PORT=3000
node server.js // server started with config.port as 3000
By default the base directory for loading configs is
config. This can be configured using the ENV variable
NODE_CONFIG_TS_DIR.
Config type
Sometimes it's necessary to access the config type info. This can be done via importing
Config.
import {config, Config} from 'node-config-ts'
const main = (c: Config) => {
/// ...
}
main(config)
The command line arguments can override all the configuration params. This is useful when you want to start a node server by passing the port externally —
node server.js --port 3000
In the above case even if the
default.json has a port setting of
9000 the cli argument can override it
// default.json
{
"port": 9000
}
node-config-ts doesn't have it.
config.get('xxx') in
node-config you can simply use the exported
config object.
get and the
has methods to issue errors. This is unsafe typically when the configurations are different between your dev and production environments.
With
node-config-ts you can trust the typescript compiler to issue an error immediately when you try to access a property that isn't defined anywhere. Consider the following case —
{
"port": 3000
}
{
"baseURL": "/api"
}
In the above case the final configuration should look something like this on
john's local machine —
{
"port": 3000,
"baseURL": "/api"
}
import config from 'config'
console.log(config.get('port'))
console.log(config.get('baseURL')) // works locally but fails in production
This would work when
john is running the application on his local machine. But as soon as its deployed in production the configuration property
baseURL isn't available anymore and it results in runtime exceptions.
import {config} from 'node-config-ts'
console.log(config.port) // proper intellisense support
console.log(config.baseURL) // throws compile time error immediately in production
Because the above object
config, is exposed with proper typings, using invalid configurations results in typescript errors. This would happen on both —
john's computer and the production server.