Compass middleware for node.js & express.
node-compass requires the compass ruby gem in order to compile compass.
This can easily be installed via Terminal.
$ gem update --system
$ gem install compass
You'll want to do that as a root user.
npm install node-compass
The easiest way to use
node-compass, is through express.js.
var compass = require('node-compass');
app.configure(function() {
app.use(compass());
});
node-compass is highly configurable.
By default,
node-compass expects your assets folder to be named
public, and for
both your
*.scss and
*.css files to be in '/public/stylesheets/'. This can be changed
by passing an array of options to the middleware. To change the root assets folder, pass
an array with project in it.
For example, to change it to assets:
compass({
project: path.join(__dirname, 'assets')
});
default: compress
description: The output mode you wish to use. Can be expanded, nested, compressed or compact.
default: false
description: Show line comments or not.
default: true
description: Are assets relative.
default: stylesheets
description: The folder inside the project to output css into.
default: stylesheets
description: The folder inside the project to find sass in.
default: public
description: The location where all your assets are store.
default: true
description: enable/disable caching.
default: false
description: Enable/disables logging to terminal when attempting to compile sass files.
default: false
description: Use this config option to point to a valid compass
config.rb file, if you would prefer to use that for your config instead.