Compass middleware for node.js & express.

Requirements

node-compass requires the compass ruby gem in order to compile compass. This can easily be installed via Terminal.

$ gem update $ gem install compass

You'll want to do that as a root user.

More Info

Installation

npm install node-compass

Usage

The easiest way to use node-compass , is through express.js.

var compass = require ( 'node-compass' ); app.configure( function ( ) { app.use(compass()); });

Changelog

View Changelog

Configuration

node-compass is highly configurable.

By default, node-compass expects your assets folder to be named public , and for both your *.scss and *.css files to be in '/public/stylesheets/'. This can be changed by passing an array of options to the middleware. To change the root assets folder, pass an array with project in it.

For example, to change it to assets:

compass({ project : path.join(__dirname, 'assets' ) });

Configuration Options

mode

default: compress

description: The output mode you wish to use. Can be expanded, nested, compressed or compact.

default: false

description: Show line comments or not.

relative

default: true

description: Are assets relative.

css

default: stylesheets

description: The folder inside the project to output css into.

sass

default: stylesheets

description: The folder inside the project to find sass in.

project

default: public

description: The location where all your assets are store.

cache

default: true

description: enable/disable caching.

logging

default: false

description: Enable/disables logging to terminal when attempting to compile sass files.

default: false