openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ncl

node-color-log

by Liu, An-Chi
7.0.0 (see all)

⌨️ The more powerful JavaScript logger for NodeJS and browsers ✏️

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Banner

Build Status npm version npm downloads

Node Color Log

The more powerful JavaScript logger for NodeJS and browsers.

node-color-log is a logger package for NodeJS and browsers. It provides more functions than the origin console.log. You can log text with colorful font and colorful background. Also, it has 4 levels log, including debug, info, warnand error. Give you much better experience while developing JavaScript projects.

Demo

Demo Demo Demo

Usage

Install

Install package in your project:

npm install node-color-log@latest --save

Import

Put the following code in your js in which you want to log.

const logger = require('node-color-log');

Logger level can be set like this. Logs belongs to this level and above that level will be printed.

logger.setLevel("error"); // it can be any log level.

API

log()

log with attributes, the order of setters can change.

NOTE: log() need to put behind of attribute setter(at the end).

joint() can connect different style of message in a line.

color() and bgColor() includes: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, white.

Usage:

// normal log
logger.log(message)
// Attribute log
logger.color('red').bgColor('blue')
      .bold().italic().dim().reverse().underscore().strikethrough()
      .log(message);
// Joint log
logger.color('red').bold().log(message_style_1).joint()
      .bgColor('white').italic().log(message_style_2).joint()
      .strikethrough().log(message_style_3);

// log multiple arguments
logger.log(obj1, arr2, str3);

fontColorLog(), bgColorLog(), colorLog()

  • message here must be a string.

  • Color includes: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, white.

  • setting is optional. Keys in setting need to be boolean, and all are false by default.

Parameters:

const color = 'red';
const message = 'any string you will put into console.log';
const setting = {
    bold: true,
    dim: true,
    underscore: true,
    reverse: true,
    italic: true,
    strikethrough: true
}

Usage:

// only set font color
logger.fontColorLog('red', message, setting);
// only set background color
logger.bgColorLog('yellow', message, setting);
// set font and background color
logger.colorLog({
    font: 'black',
    bg: 'yellow'
}, message, setting);

debug(), error(), info(), warn()

With prefix that has background color

Usage:

// debug level, with prefix "[DEBUG]"
logger.debug(message);
// Error level, with prefix "[ERROR]"
logger.error(message);
// Info level, with prefix "[INFO]"
logger.info(message);
// Warn level, with prefix "[WARN]"
logger.warn(message);

// Level logs enable multiple arguments
logger.debug(obj1, arr2, str3);

The output looks like:

2018-08-14T18:23:09.837Z [DEBUG] This is debug mode
2018-08-14T18:23:09.837Z [ERROR] This is error mode
2018-08-14T18:23:09.838Z [INFO] This is info mode
2018-08-14T18:23:09.838Z [WARN] This is warn mode

setLevel() & LOGGER environment variable

If you want to set mask for levels, simply add the line at the front. Levels below the setting level will all be hidden. There are four levels, which are debug, info, warn, error, or disable in lower-case.

logger.setLevel("info"); //  debug < info < warn < error < disable
logger.debug("This `debug` will be hidden");

Or, you can set the environment variable LOGGER, such as LOGGER=info npm start, where it's equal to setLevel("info").

setLevelNoColor(), setLevelColor()

Level logs print in colors as a default.

You can set setLevelNoColor() to turn off the setting, and use setLevelColor() to reverse it.

None color mode is helpful for text files or browser environments.

logger.setLevelNoColor();

setDate()

The default time format is toISOString, but you can change it by using setDate(callback)

logger.setDate(() => (new Date()).toLocaleTimeString())
logger.info("This is an info message") // 5:17:59 pm [INFO] This is an info message

Log Files

If you want to save the logs to files, you can use shell pipes:

For example, it saves logs belonged and above warn to log.txt:

$ LOGGER=warn node index.js > log.txt

To see more example, you can check ./test.js or run npm test to see the result.

Contribute

Any issues and PRs are very welcome!

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial