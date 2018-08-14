The more powerful JavaScript logger for NodeJS and browsers.
node-color-log is a logger package for NodeJS and browsers. It provides more functions than the origin
console.log. You can log text with colorful font and colorful background. Also, it has 4 levels log, including
debug,
info,
warnand
error. Give you much better experience while developing JavaScript projects.
Install package in your project:
npm install node-color-log@latest --save
Put the following code in your
js in which you want to log.
const logger = require('node-color-log');
Logger level can be set like this. Logs belongs to this level and above that level will be printed.
logger.setLevel("error"); // it can be any log level.
log()
log with attributes, the order of setters can change.
NOTE:
log() need to put behind of attribute setter(at the end).
joint() can connect different style of message in a line.
color() and
bgColor() includes:
black,
red,
green,
yellow,
blue,
magenta,
cyan,
white.
Usage:
// normal log
logger.log(message)
// Attribute log
logger.color('red').bgColor('blue')
.bold().italic().dim().reverse().underscore().strikethrough()
.log(message);
// Joint log
logger.color('red').bold().log(message_style_1).joint()
.bgColor('white').italic().log(message_style_2).joint()
.strikethrough().log(message_style_3);
// log multiple arguments
logger.log(obj1, arr2, str3);
fontColorLog(),
bgColorLog(),
colorLog()
message here must be a string.
Color includes:
black,
red,
green,
yellow,
blue,
magenta,
cyan,
white.
setting is optional. Keys in
setting need to be boolean, and all are
false by default.
Parameters:
const color = 'red';
const message = 'any string you will put into console.log';
const setting = {
bold: true,
dim: true,
underscore: true,
reverse: true,
italic: true,
strikethrough: true
}
Usage:
// only set font color
logger.fontColorLog('red', message, setting);
// only set background color
logger.bgColorLog('yellow', message, setting);
// set font and background color
logger.colorLog({
font: 'black',
bg: 'yellow'
}, message, setting);
debug(),
error(),
info(),
warn()
With prefix that has background color
Usage:
// debug level, with prefix "[DEBUG]"
logger.debug(message);
// Error level, with prefix "[ERROR]"
logger.error(message);
// Info level, with prefix "[INFO]"
logger.info(message);
// Warn level, with prefix "[WARN]"
logger.warn(message);
// Level logs enable multiple arguments
logger.debug(obj1, arr2, str3);
The output looks like:
2018-08-14T18:23:09.837Z [DEBUG] This is debug mode
2018-08-14T18:23:09.837Z [ERROR] This is error mode
2018-08-14T18:23:09.838Z [INFO] This is info mode
2018-08-14T18:23:09.838Z [WARN] This is warn mode
setLevel() &
LOGGER environment variable
If you want to set mask for levels, simply add the line at the front. Levels below the setting level will all be hidden. There are four levels, which are
debug,
info,
warn,
error, or
disable in lower-case.
logger.setLevel("info"); // debug < info < warn < error < disable
logger.debug("This `debug` will be hidden");
Or, you can set the environment variable
LOGGER, such as
LOGGER=info npm start, where it's equal to
setLevel("info").
setLevelNoColor(),
setLevelColor()
Level logs print in colors as a default.
You can set
setLevelNoColor() to turn off the setting, and use
setLevelColor() to reverse it.
None color mode is helpful for text files or browser environments.
logger.setLevelNoColor();
setDate()
The default time format is
toISOString, but you can change it by using
setDate(callback)
logger.setDate(() => (new Date()).toLocaleTimeString())
logger.info("This is an info message") // 5:17:59 pm [INFO] This is an info message
If you want to save the logs to files, you can use shell pipes:
For example, it saves logs belonged and above
warn to
log.txt:
$ LOGGER=warn node index.js > log.txt
To see more example, you can check
./test.js or run
npm test to see the result.
Any issues and PRs are very welcome!
MIT