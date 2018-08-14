Node Color Log

The more powerful JavaScript logger for NodeJS and browsers.

node-color-log is a logger package for NodeJS and browsers. It provides more functions than the origin console.log . You can log text with colorful font and colorful background. Also, it has 4 levels log, including debug , info , warn and error . Give you much better experience while developing JavaScript projects.

Demo

Usage

Install

Install package in your project:

npm install node-color-log@latest --save

Import

Put the following code in your js in which you want to log.

const logger = require ( 'node-color-log' );

Logger level can be set like this. Logs belongs to this level and above that level will be printed.

logger.setLevel( "error" );

API

log with attributes, the order of setters can change.

NOTE: log() need to put behind of attribute setter(at the end).

joint() can connect different style of message in a line.

color() and bgColor() includes: black , red , green , yellow , blue , magenta , cyan , white .

Usage:

logger.log(message) logger.color( 'red' ).bgColor( 'blue' ) .bold().italic().dim().reverse().underscore().strikethrough() .log(message); logger.color( 'red' ).bold().log(message_style_1).joint() .bgColor( 'white' ).italic().log(message_style_2).joint() .strikethrough().log(message_style_3); logger.log(obj1, arr2, str3);

message here must be a string.

Color includes: black , red , green , yellow , blue , magenta , cyan , white .

setting is optional. Keys in setting need to be boolean, and all are false by default.

Parameters:

const color = 'red' ; const message = 'any string you will put into console.log' ; const setting = { bold : true , dim : true , underscore : true , reverse : true , italic : true , strikethrough : true }

Usage:

logger.fontColorLog( 'red' , message, setting); logger.bgColorLog( 'yellow' , message, setting); logger.colorLog({ font : 'black' , bg : 'yellow' }, message, setting);

With prefix that has background color

Usage:

logger.debug(message); logger.error(message); logger.info(message); logger.warn(message); logger.debug(obj1, arr2, str3);

The output looks like:

2018-08-14T18:23:09.837Z [DEBUG] This is debug mode 2018-08-14T18:23:09.837Z [ERROR] This is error mode 2018-08-14T18:23:09.838Z [INFO] This is info mode 2018-08-14T18:23:09.838Z [WARN] This is warn mode

setLevel() & LOGGER environment variable

If you want to set mask for levels, simply add the line at the front. Levels below the setting level will all be hidden. There are four levels, which are debug , info , warn , error , or disable in lower-case.

logger.setLevel( "info" ); logger.debug( "This `debug` will be hidden" );

Or, you can set the environment variable LOGGER , such as LOGGER=info npm start , where it's equal to setLevel("info") .

Level logs print in colors as a default.

You can set setLevelNoColor() to turn off the setting, and use setLevelColor() to reverse it.

None color mode is helpful for text files or browser environments.

logger.setLevelNoColor();

The default time format is toISOString , but you can change it by using setDate(callback)

logger.setDate( () => ( new Date ()).toLocaleTimeString()) logger.info( "This is an info message" )

Log Files

If you want to save the logs to files, you can use shell pipes:

For example, it saves logs belonged and above warn to log.txt :

LOGGER=warn node index.js > log.txt

To see more example, you can check ./test.js or run npm test to see the result.

Contribute

Any issues and PRs are very welcome!

License

MIT