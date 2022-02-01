Clientside implementation of the CoAP protocol with DTLS support
Note: If you want to talk to a Trådfri gateway, use https://github.com/AlCalzone/node-tradfri-client instead. That library builds on node-coap-client with some simplifying abstractions.
const coap = require("node-coap-client").CoapClient;
The CoAP client provides the following public methods:
setSecurityParams provides the security parameters for a hostname. This has to be called before any connection attempts are made.
setCompatOptions provides the compatibility options for a hostname. This has to be called before any connection attempts are made.
tryToConnect allows checking if a given resource is available. This also establishes a connection if possible, so the following requests are sped up.
request fires off a one-time request to a given resource and returns the response.
observe subscribes to a resource to be notified on all updates.
stopObserving causes resource updates to no longer be sent.
ping is an inexpensive check if an endpoint is reachable or not.
reset closes pending and existing connections and forgets active requests. Useful to restore a connection after a connection loss.
setSecurityParams - Provide the security parameters for a hostname
In order to access secured resources, you must set the security parameters before firing off a request:
coap.setSecurityParams(hostname /* string */, params /* SecurityParameters */);
The SecurityParameters object looks as follows, for now only PSK key exchanges are supported
{
psk: {
"identity": "key"
// ... potentially more psk identities
}
}
To talk to a Trådfri gateway, you need to use
Client_identity to generate a new DTLS identity and then use that one for further communication. Again, please use node-tradfri-client instead.
setCompatOptions - Provide the compatibility options for a hostname
In order to access secured resources, you may need to set compatibility options before firing off a request:
coap.setCompatOptions(hostname /* string */, compat /* CompatOptions */);
The CompatOptions object looks as follows:
{
resetAntiReplayWindowBeforeServerHello?: boolean;
}
The option
resetAntiReplayWindowBeforeServerHello enables a workaround that is neccessary to talk to a Trådfri gateway in version
1.15.x. If you use node-tradfri-client instead, this will be taken care of for you.
tryToConnect - Check if a given resource is available
coap
.tryToConnect(target /* string */)
.then((result /* true or error code or Error instance */) => {
// do something with the result */
})
;
The promise resolves with
true (boolean) when the connection attempt was successful. The connection is then being kept alive, so subsequent requests are sped up. In case of failure, either an
Error instance or one of the following error codes is returned:
"auth failed": The authentication failed, most likely due to a wrong PSK
"timeout": The other party did not respond or the secure connection could not be established in time
NOTE: This behavior was changed in v0.6.0 and is a breaking change!
NOTE: Starting with v1.0.0, the
"error" response code is replaced with the original
Error instance. This method does not throw/reject but rather return the error.
request - Fire off a one-time request to a CoAP resource
coap
.request(
resource /* string */,
method /* "get" | "post" | "put" | "delete" */,
[payload /* Buffer */,
[options /* RequestOptions */]]
)
.then(response => { /* handle response */})
.catch(err => { /* handle error */ })
;
The resource must be a valid CoAP resource URI, i.e.
coap(s)://hostname:port/path/path/path.
To customize the request behaviour, pass a
RequestOptions object as the fourth parameter. In this case, you have to provide a payload or pass
null/undefined as the third parameter. This object looks as follows, all properties are optional and default to
true:
{
/** Whether to keep the socket connection alive. Speeds up subsequent requests */
keepAlive: boolean
/** Whether we expect a confirmation of the request */
confirmable: boolean
/** Whether this message will be retransmitted on loss */
retransmit: boolean;
}
In general, it should not be necessary to set these, as the defaults provide a good, stable base for communication.
The
confirmable option determines if a
CON (confirmable) or a
NON (non-confirmable) message will be sent.
CON provokes a response from the other endpoint and is required for retransmission.
NON is useful if you don't require reliable transmission, e.g. for repeatedly sending sensor data.
The
retransmit options determines if the CoAP client will try to retransmit confirmable messages that are not acknowledged by the remote endpoint. When the maximum number of retransmits is reached without success, the request promise will be rejected.
The
response object looks as follows:
{
/* The code of this response. For a description see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7252#section-12.1.2 */
code: MessageCode;
/* The format of the response, as defined in https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7252#section-12.3 */
format: number;
/* The body of the response. Is only set if the response is non-empty */
payload: Buffer;
}
The response code is of the type
MessageCode which has the following properties and methods:
major /
minor: Return the major and minor part of the message code. For the
Unsupported Content-Format code, this would be 4 and 15 respectively.
value: Return the raw value as sent in the message header.
isEmpty(): Returns true if this message code represents an empty message
isRequest(): Returns true if this message code represents a request
isResponse(): Returns true if this message code represents a response
toString(): Returns the string representation (e.g.
"2.05") as defined in the spec.
observe - Subscribe to a CoAP resource and get notified on all updates
coap
.observe(
resource /* string */,
method /* "get" | "post" | "put" | "delete" */,
callback /* function */,
[payload /* Buffer */,]
[options /* RequestOptions */]
)
.then(() => { /* observing was successfully set up */})
.catch(err => { /* handle error */ })
;
See
request for a description of most parameters. The
observe method expects a callback function as the third parameter, which is called on the initial response and all updates to the resource. The callback gets passed a
response object as the only parameter.
stopObserving - Remove subscription to a CoAP resource
coap.stopObserving(resource /* string */)
You have to pass the same resource url you used to start observing earlier. After calling this, the observe callback is no longer invoked.
ping - Ping a CoAP origin
coap
.ping(
target /* string | url | Origin */,
[timeout /* number, time in ms */]
)
.then((success /* boolean */) => { /* handle response */})
;
Prefer this over custom ping constructs with full-blown requests! The
ping method uses inexpensive CoAP pings to check the availability of an endpoint and automatically handles success/failure for you.
The target must be a string or url of the form
coap(s)://hostname:port or an instance of the
Origin class. The optional timeout (default 5000ms) determines when a ping is deemed as failed.
reset - Invalidate all connection states
coap.reset(
[originOrHostname /* string | Origin */]
);
After a connection loss or reboot of another endpoint, the currently active connection params might no longer be valid. In this case, use the
reset method to invalidate the stored connection params, so the next request will use a fresh connection.
This causes all pending connections and requests to be dropped and clears all observations.
To only reset connections and requests for a specific hostname, pass the hostname or origin as the optional parameter.
coap:// protocol
v1.15.x
udp6 socket type for
coap:// protocol when connecting to IPv6 destinations
URL constructor from
"url" module instead of relying on the global variable
Observe = 0
node-aead-crypto is now optional.
tryToConnect no longer returns
"error" when an unexpected error occured but instead returns the
Error instance.
node-dtls-client library.
"ENOTFOUND" as
"timeout" instead of the generic
"error" for connection purposes
tryToConnect now resolves with either
true (boolean!) in case of success or one of the following error codes:
"auth failed",
"timeout",
"error"
setSecurityParams is now treated like the one given to
tryToConnect (fixes the issue mentioned in #30)
TypeError: generator already running in ioBroker.tradfri
Maps instead of dictionary objects
concurrencyChanged handlers
