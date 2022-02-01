Clientside implementation of the CoAP protocol with DTLS support

Note: If you want to talk to a Trådfri gateway, use https://github.com/AlCalzone/node-tradfri-client instead. That library builds on node-coap-client with some simplifying abstractions.

Usage

const coap = require ( "node-coap-client" ).CoapClient;

The CoAP client provides the following public methods:

setSecurityParams provides the security parameters for a hostname. This has to be called before any connection attempts are made.

provides the compatibility options for a hostname. This has to be called before any connection attempts are made.

allows checking if a given resource is available. This also establishes a connection if possible, so the following requests are sped up.

fires off a one-time request to a given resource and returns the response.

subscribes to a resource to be notified on all updates.

causes resource updates to no longer be sent.

is an inexpensive check if an endpoint is reachable or not.

closes pending and existing connections and forgets active requests. Useful to restore a connection after a connection loss.

setSecurityParams - Provide the security parameters for a hostname

In order to access secured resources, you must set the security parameters before firing off a request:

coap.setSecurityParams(hostname , params );

The SecurityParameters object looks as follows, for now only PSK key exchanges are supported

{ psk: { "identity" : "key" } }

To talk to a Trådfri gateway, you need to use Client_identity to generate a new DTLS identity and then use that one for further communication. Again, please use node-tradfri-client instead.

setCompatOptions - Provide the compatibility options for a hostname

In order to access secured resources, you may need to set compatibility options before firing off a request:

coap.setCompatOptions(hostname , compat );

The CompatOptions object looks as follows:

{ resetAntiReplayWindowBeforeServerHello?: boolean ; }

The option resetAntiReplayWindowBeforeServerHello enables a workaround that is neccessary to talk to a Trådfri gateway in version 1.15.x . If you use node-tradfri-client instead, this will be taken care of for you.

tryToConnect - Check if a given resource is available

coap .tryToConnect(target ) .then( ( result ) => { }) ;

The promise resolves with true (boolean) when the connection attempt was successful. The connection is then being kept alive, so subsequent requests are sped up. In case of failure, either an Error instance or one of the following error codes is returned:

"auth failed" : The authentication failed, most likely due to a wrong PSK

: The authentication failed, most likely due to a wrong PSK "timeout" : The other party did not respond or the secure connection could not be established in time

NOTE: This behavior was changed in v0.6.0 and is a breaking change!

NOTE: Starting with v1.0.0, the "error" response code is replaced with the original Error instance. This method does not throw/reject but rather return the error.

request - Fire off a one-time request to a CoAP resource

coap .request( resource , method , [payload , [options ]] ) .then( response => { }) .catch( err => { }) ;

The resource must be a valid CoAP resource URI, i.e. coap(s)://hostname:port/path/path/path .

To customize the request behaviour, pass a RequestOptions object as the fourth parameter. In this case, you have to provide a payload or pass null/undefined as the third parameter. This object looks as follows, all properties are optional and default to true :

{ keepAlive: boolean confirmable: boolean retransmit: boolean ; }

In general, it should not be necessary to set these, as the defaults provide a good, stable base for communication. The confirmable option determines if a CON (confirmable) or a NON (non-confirmable) message will be sent. CON provokes a response from the other endpoint and is required for retransmission. NON is useful if you don't require reliable transmission, e.g. for repeatedly sending sensor data. The retransmit options determines if the CoAP client will try to retransmit confirmable messages that are not acknowledged by the remote endpoint. When the maximum number of retransmits is reached without success, the request promise will be rejected.

The response object looks as follows:

{ code: MessageCode; format: number ; payload: Buffer; }

The response code is of the type MessageCode which has the following properties and methods:

major / minor : Return the major and minor part of the message code. For the Unsupported Content-Format code, this would be 4 and 15 respectively.

/ : Return the major and minor part of the message code. For the code, this would be 4 and 15 respectively. value : Return the raw value as sent in the message header.

: Return the raw value as sent in the message header. isEmpty() : Returns true if this message code represents an empty message

: Returns true if this message code represents an empty message isRequest() : Returns true if this message code represents a request

: Returns true if this message code represents a request isResponse() : Returns true if this message code represents a response

: Returns true if this message code represents a response toString() : Returns the string representation (e.g. "2.05" ) as defined in the spec.

coap .observe( resource , method , callback , [payload ,] [options ] ) .then( () => { }) .catch( err => { }) ;

See request for a description of most parameters. The observe method expects a callback function as the third parameter, which is called on the initial response and all updates to the resource. The callback gets passed a response object as the only parameter.

stopObserving - Remove subscription to a CoAP resource

coap.stopObserving(resource )

You have to pass the same resource url you used to start observing earlier. After calling this, the observe callback is no longer invoked.

ping - Ping a CoAP origin

coap .ping( target , [timeout ] ) .then( ( success ) => { }) ;

Prefer this over custom ping constructs with full-blown requests! The ping method uses inexpensive CoAP pings to check the availability of an endpoint and automatically handles success/failure for you.

The target must be a string or url of the form coap(s)://hostname:port or an instance of the Origin class. The optional timeout (default 5000ms) determines when a ping is deemed as failed.

coap.reset( [originOrHostname ] );

After a connection loss or reboot of another endpoint, the currently active connection params might no longer be valid. In this case, use the reset method to invalidate the stored connection params, so the next request will use a fresh connection.

This causes all pending connections and requests to be dropped and clears all observations.

To only reset connections and requests for a specific hostname, pass the hostname or origin as the optional parameter.

Changelog

(schulztr) Fix parsing of IPv6 addresses when using the coap:// protocol

(AlCalzone) Workaround for a bug in IKEA gateway firmware v1.15.x

(AlCalzone) Update dependencies and require Node.js 12+

(AlCalzone) Fix: use udp6 socket type for coap:// protocol when connecting to IPv6 destinations

(AlCalzone) Import URL constructor from "url" module instead of relying on the global variable

(AlCalzone) Fix: Use empty buffer to serialize Observe = 0

(AlCalzone) Avoid empty Url-Query options for observe requests

(AlCalzone) All hostnames are now always normalized to lowercase

(AlCalzone) An unknown PSK is now treated like an invalid password

(chrisEff) Update dependencies

(AlCalzone) Rework the installation procedure. node-aead-crypto is now optional.

(mkovatsc) Add support for the Uri-Query option

(AlCalzone) tryToConnect no longer returns "error" when an unexpected error occured but instead returns the Error instance.

(AlCalzone) Potentially breaking change: Update node-dtls-client library.

(AlCalzone) Add support for NodeJS 10

(AlCalzone) Treat "ENOTFOUND" as "timeout" instead of the generic "error" for connection purposes

0.6.0 (2018-03-15) - WARNING: BREAKING CHANGE!!!

(AlCalzone) tryToConnect now resolves with either true (boolean!) in case of success or one of the following error codes: "auth failed" , "timeout" , "error"

(AlCalzone) Fix an error when requesting the next block in a blockwise transfer

(AlCalzone) The hostname in setSecurityParams is now treated like the one given to tryToConnect (fixes the issue mentioned in #30)

(AlCalzone) Attempt to fix TypeError: generator already running in ioBroker.tradfri

(AlCalzone) Update DTLS library: Several errors in cipher suites fixed

(AlCalzone) Use Map s instead of dictionary objects

s instead of dictionary objects (AlCalzone) Remove excessive calls to the concurrencyChanged handlers

(AlCalzone) Support receiving block-wise messages

(AlCalzone) Fixed retransmission

(AlCalzone) Removed potential sources of infinite loops

(AlCalzone) Catch potential error in CoapClient.ping()

(AlCalzone) Bugfixes

(AlCalzone) Prevent a race condition while creating new connections

(AlCalzone) Limit the number of concurrent requests

(AlCalzone) Update DTLS library: Alert protocol support

(AlCalzone) make keepAlive option actually do something

(AlCalzone) Add tryToConnect function to preemptively test and connect to a resource

(AlCalzone) support CoAP ping (empty CON message)

(bonan & AlCalzone) implemented connection reset

(bonan) reject response promise when retransmission fails

(bonan) use debug package instead of console.log

(AlCalzone) release on npm

(AlCalzone) bugfixes

(AlCalzone) reliability improvements

(AlCalzone) implemented retransmission of lost messages.

(AlCalzone) initial release.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017-2021 AlCalzone d.griesel@gmx.net

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.