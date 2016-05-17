node-cloud-vision-api is a node client wrapper for Cloud Vision API.
Cloud Vision API Docs https://cloud.google.com/vision/docs/
Note that currently only limited preview for alpha-test users.
Supported features
|Feature Type
|Description
|FACE_DETECTION
|Run face detection
|LANDMARK_DETECTION
|Run models to execute landmark detection
|LOGO_DETECTION
|Run models to execute product logo detection
|LABEL_DETECTION
|Run models to execute Image Content Analysis
|TEXT_DETECTION
|Run models to execute OCR on an image
|SAFE_SEARCH_DETECTION
|Run models to compute image safe search properties
npm install node-cloud-vision-api --save
API requests on node-cloud-vision-api is internally managed by google-api-nodejs-client
You can setup auth data with the following samples
const vision = require('node-cloud-vision-api')
vision.init({auth: 'YOUR_API_KEY'})
const vision = require('node-cloud-vision-api')
const google = require('googleapis')
const oauth2Client = new google.auth.OAuth2('YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID', 'YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_SECRET', 'YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_CALLBACK_URL')
oauth2Client.setCredentials({refresh_token: 'YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_REFRESH_TOKEN'})
vision.init({auth: oauth2Client})
'use strict'
const vision = require('node-cloud-vision-api')
// init with auth
vision.init({auth: 'YOUR_API_KEY'})
// construct parameters
const req = new vision.Request({
image: new vision.Image('/Users/tejitak/temp/test1.jpg'),
features: [
new vision.Feature('FACE_DETECTION', 4),
new vision.Feature('LABEL_DETECTION', 10),
]
})
// send single request
vision.annotate(req).then((res) => {
// handling response
console.log(JSON.stringify(res.responses))
}, (e) => {
console.log('Error: ', e)
})
See more in test_annotate.js
Image files on web can be specified with 'url' paramters in Image object
const req = new vision.Request({
image: new vision.Image({
url: 'https://scontent-nrt1-1.cdninstagram.com/hphotos-xap1/t51.2885-15/e35/12353236_1220803437936662_68557852_n.jpg'
}),
features: [
new vision.Feature('FACE_DETECTION', 1),
new vision.Feature('LABEL_DETECTION', 10),
]
})
See more in test_annotate_remote.js
// construct parameters
// 1st image of request is load from local
const req1 = new vision.Request({
image: new vision.Image({
path: '/Users/tejitak/temp/test1.jpg'
}),
features: [
new vision.Feature('FACE_DETECTION', 4),
new vision.Feature('LABEL_DETECTION', 10),
]
})
// 2nd image of request is load from Web
const req2 = new vision.Request({
image: new vision.Image({
url: 'https://scontent-nrt1-1.cdninstagram.com/hphotos-xap1/t51.2885-15/e35/12353236_1220803437936662_68557852_n.jpg'
}),
features: [
new vision.Feature('FACE_DETECTION', 1),
new vision.Feature('LABEL_DETECTION', 10),
]
})
// send multi requests by one API call
vision.annotate([req1, req2]).then((res) => {
// handling response for each request
console.log(JSON.stringify(res.responses))
}, (e) => {
console.log('Error: ', e)
})
See more in test_annotate_remote.js
Recommended node version is above v4.0.0 because this module is implemented with ES6.
Fork the repository and create a PR to 'develop' branch.