openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ncv

node-cloud-vision-api

by Takuya Tejima
0.2.0 (see all)

Node client for Google Cloud Vision API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Machine Vision

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Deprecated in favor of official Cloud Vision API clients: https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/gcloud-node and https://github.com/google/google-api-nodejs-client

Readme

Node Cloud Vision API

node-cloud-vision-api is a node client wrapper for Cloud Vision API.

Cloud Vision API Docs https://cloud.google.com/vision/docs/

Note that currently only limited preview for alpha-test users.

Supported features

Feature TypeDescription
FACE_DETECTIONRun face detection
LANDMARK_DETECTIONRun models to execute landmark detection
LOGO_DETECTIONRun models to execute product logo detection
LABEL_DETECTIONRun models to execute Image Content Analysis
TEXT_DETECTIONRun models to execute OCR on an image
SAFE_SEARCH_DETECTIONRun models to compute image safe search properties

Setup

Preparation

Install

npm install node-cloud-vision-api --save

Auth

API requests on node-cloud-vision-api is internally managed by google-api-nodejs-client

You can setup auth data with the following samples

  • Use Server Key
const vision = require('node-cloud-vision-api')
vision.init({auth: 'YOUR_API_KEY'})
  • Use OAuth
const vision = require('node-cloud-vision-api')
const google = require('googleapis')
const oauth2Client = new google.auth.OAuth2('YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID', 'YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_SECRET', 'YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_CALLBACK_URL')
oauth2Client.setCredentials({refresh_token: 'YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_REFRESH_TOKEN'})
vision.init({auth: oauth2Client})

Sample

'use strict'
const vision = require('node-cloud-vision-api')

// init with auth
vision.init({auth: 'YOUR_API_KEY'})

// construct parameters
const req = new vision.Request({
  image: new vision.Image('/Users/tejitak/temp/test1.jpg'),
  features: [
    new vision.Feature('FACE_DETECTION', 4),
    new vision.Feature('LABEL_DETECTION', 10),
  ]
})

// send single request
vision.annotate(req).then((res) => {
  // handling response
  console.log(JSON.stringify(res.responses))
}, (e) => {
  console.log('Error: ', e)
})

See more in test_annotate.js

Remote image file sample

Image files on web can be specified with 'url' paramters in Image object

const req = new vision.Request({
  image: new vision.Image({
    url: 'https://scontent-nrt1-1.cdninstagram.com/hphotos-xap1/t51.2885-15/e35/12353236_1220803437936662_68557852_n.jpg'
  }),
  features: [
    new vision.Feature('FACE_DETECTION', 1),
    new vision.Feature('LABEL_DETECTION', 10),
  ]
})

See more in test_annotate_remote.js

Multiple Requests per API call

// construct parameters
// 1st image of request is load from local
const req1 = new vision.Request({
  image: new vision.Image({
    path: '/Users/tejitak/temp/test1.jpg'
  }),
  features: [
    new vision.Feature('FACE_DETECTION', 4),
    new vision.Feature('LABEL_DETECTION', 10),
  ]
})

// 2nd image of request is load from Web
const req2 = new vision.Request({
  image: new vision.Image({
    url: 'https://scontent-nrt1-1.cdninstagram.com/hphotos-xap1/t51.2885-15/e35/12353236_1220803437936662_68557852_n.jpg'
  }),
  features: [
    new vision.Feature('FACE_DETECTION', 1),
    new vision.Feature('LABEL_DETECTION', 10),
  ]
})

// send multi requests by one API call
vision.annotate([req1, req2]).then((res) => {
  // handling response for each request
  console.log(JSON.stringify(res.responses))
}, (e) => {
  console.log('Error: ', e)
})

See more in test_annotate_remote.js

Supported Node Version

Recommended node version is above v4.0.0 because this module is implemented with ES6.

How to create a PR

Fork the repository and create a PR to 'develop' branch.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ope
opencv4nodejsNodejs bindings to OpenCV 3 and OpenCV 4
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ope
opencvOpenCV Bindings for node.js
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
591
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
clm
clmtrackrJavascript library for precise tracking of facial features via Constrained Local Models
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
97
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/visionNode.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
34K
azure-cognitiveservices-visionAzure SDK for Node.js - Documentation
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
9
ict
image-classifier-ts:camera: Command line tool to auto-classify images, renaming them with appropriate address and labels. Uses Node.js and the Google Geocoding and Vision APIs.
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial