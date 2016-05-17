Node Cloud Vision API

node-cloud-vision-api is a node client wrapper for Cloud Vision API.

Cloud Vision API Docs https://cloud.google.com/vision/docs/

Note that currently only limited preview for alpha-test users.

Supported features

Feature Type Description FACE_DETECTION Run face detection LANDMARK_DETECTION Run models to execute landmark detection LOGO_DETECTION Run models to execute product logo detection LABEL_DETECTION Run models to execute Image Content Analysis TEXT_DETECTION Run models to execute OCR on an image SAFE_SEARCH_DETECTION Run models to compute image safe search properties

Setup

Preparation

Sign up limited preview for Cloud Vision API https://cloud.google.com/vision/

Cloud Vision API Key is needed

Install

npm install node-cloud-vision-api --save

Auth

API requests on node-cloud-vision-api is internally managed by google-api-nodejs-client

You can setup auth data with the following samples

Use Server Key

const vision = require ( 'node-cloud-vision-api' ) vision.init({ auth : 'YOUR_API_KEY' })

Use OAuth

const vision = require ( 'node-cloud-vision-api' ) const google = require ( 'googleapis' ) const oauth2Client = new google.auth.OAuth2( 'YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID' , 'YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_SECRET' , 'YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_CALLBACK_URL' ) oauth2Client.setCredentials({ refresh_token : 'YOUR_GOOGLE_OAUTH_REFRESH_TOKEN' }) vision.init({ auth : oauth2Client})

For others, see references. google-api-nodejs-client

Sample

const vision = require ( 'node-cloud-vision-api' ) vision.init({ auth : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }) const req = new vision.Request({ image : new vision.Image( '/Users/tejitak/temp/test1.jpg' ), features : [ new vision.Feature( 'FACE_DETECTION' , 4 ), new vision.Feature( 'LABEL_DETECTION' , 10 ), ] }) vision.annotate(req).then( ( res ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(res.responses)) }, (e) => { console .log( 'Error: ' , e) })

See more in test_annotate.js

Remote image file sample

Image files on web can be specified with 'url' paramters in Image object

const req = new vision.Request({ image : new vision.Image({ url : 'https://scontent-nrt1-1.cdninstagram.com/hphotos-xap1/t51.2885-15/e35/12353236_1220803437936662_68557852_n.jpg' }), features : [ new vision.Feature( 'FACE_DETECTION' , 1 ), new vision.Feature( 'LABEL_DETECTION' , 10 ), ] })

See more in test_annotate_remote.js

Multiple Requests per API call

const req1 = new vision.Request({ image : new vision.Image({ path : '/Users/tejitak/temp/test1.jpg' }), features : [ new vision.Feature( 'FACE_DETECTION' , 4 ), new vision.Feature( 'LABEL_DETECTION' , 10 ), ] }) const req2 = new vision.Request({ image : new vision.Image({ url : 'https://scontent-nrt1-1.cdninstagram.com/hphotos-xap1/t51.2885-15/e35/12353236_1220803437936662_68557852_n.jpg' }), features : [ new vision.Feature( 'FACE_DETECTION' , 1 ), new vision.Feature( 'LABEL_DETECTION' , 10 ), ] }) vision.annotate([req1, req2]).then( ( res ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(res.responses)) }, (e) => { console .log( 'Error: ' , e) })

See more in test_annotate_remote.js

Supported Node Version

Recommended node version is above v4.0.0 because this module is implemented with ES6.

How to create a PR

Fork the repository and create a PR to 'develop' branch.