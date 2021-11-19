Check out https://gitlab.com/konrad.mrozek/cljfmt-graalvm/
A small cli utility that runs https://github.com/weavejester/cljfmt on a file.
npm install -g node-cljfmt
cljfmt <filename>
cljfmt --edn=<options.edn> <filename>
cat <filename> | cljfmt --edn=<options.edn>
options.edn is an optional file containing a map of cljfmt options as laid out here: https://github.com/weavejester/cljfmt#configuration
You can build the exectuable
bin/cljfmt with the following:
# lein cljsbuild once release
# chmod +x bin/cljfmt