openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nc

node-cljfmt

by Case Nelson
0.5.4-0 (see all)

A node script that reformats a file to proper clojure formatting

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Deprecated

Check out https://gitlab.com/konrad.mrozek/cljfmt-graalvm/

node-cljfmt

A small cli utility that runs https://github.com/weavejester/cljfmt on a file.

Installation

npm install -g node-cljfmt

Usage

cljfmt <filename>
cljfmt --edn=<options.edn> <filename>
cat <filename> | cljfmt --edn=<options.edn>

options.edn is an optional file containing a map of cljfmt options as laid out here: https://github.com/weavejester/cljfmt#configuration

Developing

You can build the exectuable bin/cljfmt with the following:

# lein cljsbuild once release
# chmod +x bin/cljfmt

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial