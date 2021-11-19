Deprecated

Check out https://gitlab.com/konrad.mrozek/cljfmt-graalvm/

A small cli utility that runs https://github.com/weavejester/cljfmt on a file.

Installation

npm install -g node-cljfmt

Usage

cljfmt < filename > cljfmt --edn= < options.edn > < filename > cat < filename > | cljfmt --edn= < options.edn >

options.edn is an optional file containing a map of cljfmt options as laid out here: https://github.com/weavejester/cljfmt#configuration

Developing