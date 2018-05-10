A fairly straightforward port of the Python calendar package with extensions where appropriate.

This module allows you to output calendars like the Unix cal program, and provides additional useful functions related to the calendar. By default, these calendars have Monday as the first day of the week, and Sunday as the last (the European convention). Use setfirstweekday() to set the first day of the week to Sunday (6) or to any other weekday. Parameters that specify dates are given as integers.

Getting Started

Install it in your browser:

< script src = "node-calendar.js" > </ script >

Or in node.js:

npm install node-calendar

var calendar = require ( 'node-calendar' );

Then construct a new Calendar object and go to town...

var cal = new calendar.Calendar(calendar.SUNDAY); var yearCalendar = cal.yeardayscalendar( 2004 );

Additional Notes

Locale

Properly implementing locale data via Node or Javascript is a very difficult task due to the fact there there is currently no standard implementation of locale information across Javascript interpreters. As a result node-calendar does not ship with locale functionality available through the browser implementation outside of the default en_US locale.

To enable extended locale functionality node-calendar utilizes the optional cldr module. If node-calendar locates the cldr module within the either the project-local or node-global module directories you can set your locale via the calendar.setlocale() method which will in turn populate the calendar.month_name , calendar.month_abbr , calendar.day_name , calendar.day_abbr properties. Note that this functionality is optional and without including this package the default en_US locale and its associated data will still be available.

To enable extended locale functionality add the following to the dependencies section of your project's package.json file:

"cldr" : ">=1.0.2"

Epoch

Although not explicitly stated all functions are compatible with dates and times ocurring after the Unix epoch (00:00:00 UTC, Thursday, 1 January 1970). Due to certain interpretations of section 15.9 of the official EMCAScript specification by disparate developers of Javascript interpreters date and time functionality before the Unix epoch is indeterminate at best.

For the time being all testing for node-calendar delegates to the data returned by that of the Python class resulting in full compliance for both NodeJS and related V8 browser interpreters. However, note that although all tested browsers appear to be fully unit test compliant for dates after the Unix epoch proper functionality before this date can not be guaranteed. To verify functionality in your browser of choice see Testing to execute the node-calendar unit tests.

API

calendar.isleap( year )

Return true for leap years, false for non-leap years.

year - (Number) Year to test.

Example:

calendar.isleap( 2001 ); calendar.isleap( 2000 );

calendar.leapdays( y1 , y2 )

Return number of leap years in range [y1, y2). Assumes y1 <= y2.

y1 - (Number) Beginning year in the range to test.

- (Number) Beginning year in the range to test. y2 - (Number) Ending year in the range to test.

Example:

calendar.leapdays( 1990 , 2050 ); calendar.leapdays( 2000 , 2005 );

calendar.monthrange( year , month )

Return starting weekday (0-6 ~ Mon-Sun) and number of days (28-31) for year, month.

year - (Number) Year for which the range should be calculated.

- (Number) Year for which the range should be calculated. month - (Number) Month for which the range should be calculated.

Throws IllegalMonthError if the provided month is invalid.

Example:

calendar.monthrange( 1980 , 9 ); calendar.monthrange( 2004 , 2 ); calendar.monthrange( 2038 , 12 ); calendar.monthrange( 2013 , 13 );

(Browsers only) Set calendar property back to its previous value.

Returns the node-calendar object.

Sets the locale for use in extracting month and weekday names.

locale - (String) Locale to set on the calendar object. Default: en_US

Throws IllegalLocaleError if the provided locale is invalid.

Example:

calendar.setlocale(); calendar.day_name; calendar.setlocale( 'fr_FR' ); calendar.day_name; calendar.setlocale( 'xx_XX' );

calendar.timegm( timegmt )

Unrelated but handy function to calculate Unix timestamp from GMT.

timegmt - (Array) An array containing the elements from a time structure dataset. Format: [tm_year, tm_mon, tm_mday, tm_hour, tm_min, tm_sec]

Throws IllegalMonthError if the provided month element is invalid.

if the provided month element is invalid. Throws IllegalDayError if the provided day element is invalid.

if the provided day element is invalid. Throws IllegalTimeError if any of the the provided time elements are invalid.

Example:

calendar.timegm([ 1970 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 ]); calendar.timegm([ 2001 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]); calendar.timegm([ 2001 , 13 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 ]); calendar.timegm([ 2001 , 2 , 29 , 0 , 0 , 0 ]); calendar.timegm([ 2001 , 1 , 1 , 24 , 0 , 0 ]);

calendar.weekday( year , month , day )

Return weekday (0-6 ~ Mon-Sun) for year (1970-...), month (1-12), day (1-31).

year - (Number) Year for which the weekday should be calculated.

- (Number) Year for which the weekday should be calculated. month - (Number) Month for which the weekday should be calculated.

- (Number) Month for which the weekday should be calculated. day - (Number) Day for which the weekday should be calculated.

Throws IllegalMonthError if the provided month element is invalid.

if the provided month element is invalid. Throws IllegalDayError if the provided day element is invalid.

Example:

calendar.weekday( 1970 , 1 , 1 ); calendar.weekday( 2004 , 2 , 29 ), calendar.weekday( 2001 , 0 , 1 ); calendar.weekday( 2001 , 2 , 29 );

calendar.Calendar([ firstweekday ])

Base calendar class. This class doesn't do any formatting. It simply provides data to subclasses.

firstweekday - (Number) Numerical day of the week the calendar weeks should start. (0=MON, 1=TUE, ...) Default: 0

Throws IllegalWeekdayError if the provided weekday is invalid.

Example:

var cal = calendar.Calendar(); cal.getfirstweekday(); var cal = calendar.Calendar( -1 );

Getter for firstweekday.

Example:

var cal = calendar.Calendar( 6 ); cal.getfirstweekday();

calendar.Calendar.setfirstweekday( firstweekday )

Setter for firstweekday.

firstweekday - (Number) Numerical day of the week the calendar weeks should start. (0=MON, 1=TUE, ...)

Throws IllegalWeekdayError if the provided weekday is invalid.

Example:

var cal = calendar.Calendar( 6 ); cal.getfirstweekday(); cal.setfirstweekday( 3 ); cal.getfirstweekday(); cal.setfirstweekday( 7 );

Return an array for one week of weekday numbers starting with the configured first one.

Example:

new calendar.Calendar( 3 ).iterweekdays();

Return an array for one month. The array will contain Date values and will always iterate through complete weeks, so it will yield dates outside the specified month.

year - (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated.

- (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated. month - (Number) Month for which the calendar should be generated.

Throws IllegalMonthError if the provided month is invalid.

Example:

new calendar.Calendar( 3 ).itermonthdates( 2004 , 2 ); new calendar.Calendar( 3 ).itermonthdates( 2004 , 13 );

calendar.Calendar.itermonthdays( year , month )

Like itermonthdates(), but will yield day numbers. For days outside the specified month the day number is 0.

year - (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated.

- (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated. month - (Number) Month for which the calendar should be generated.

Throws IllegalMonthError if the provided month is invalid.

Example:

new calendar.Calendar( 3 ).itermonthdays( 2004 , 2 ); new calendar.Calendar( 3 ).itermonthdays( 2004 , 13 );

calendar.Calendar.itermonthdays2( year , month )

Like itermonthdates(), but will yield [day number, weekday number] arrays. For days outside the specified month the day number is 0.

year - (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated.

- (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated. month - (Number) Month for which the calendar should be generated.

Throws IllegalMonthError if the provided month is invalid.

Example:

new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).itermonthdays2( 2012 , 5 ); new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).itermonthdays2( 2012 , 13 );

Return a matrix (array of array) representing a month's calendar. Each row represents a week; week entries are Date values.

year - (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated.

- (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated. month - (Number) Month for which the calendar should be generated.

Throws IllegalMonthError if the provided month is invalid.

Example:

new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).monthdatescalendar( 2013 , 5 ); new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).monthdatescalendar( 2013 , 0 );

calendar.Calendar.monthdayscalendar( year , month )

Return a matrix representing a month's calendar. Each row represents a week; days outside this month are zero.

year - (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated.

- (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated. month - (Number) Month for which the calendar should be generated.

Throws IllegalMonthError if the provided month is invalid.

Example:

new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).monthdayscalendar( 2013 , 5 ); new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).monthdayscalendar( 2013 , 13 );

calendar.Calendar.monthdays2calendar( year , month )

Return a matrix representing a month's calendar. Each row represents a week; week entries are [day number, weekday number] arrays. Day numbers outside this month are zero.

year - (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated.

- (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated. month - (Number) Month for which the calendar should be generated.

Throws IllegalMonthError if the provided month is invalid.

Example:

new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).monthdays2calendar( 2013 , 5 ); new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).monthdays2calendar( 2013 , 13 );

Return the data for the specified year ready for formatting. The return value is an array of month rows. Each month row contains up to width months. Each month contains between 4 and 6 weeks and each week contains 1-7 days. Days are Date objects.

year - (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated.

- (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated. width - (Number) The number of months to include in each row. Default: 3

Example:

new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).yeardatescalendar( 2018 , 6 );

calendar.Calendar.yeardayscalendar( year , [ width ])

Return the data for the specified year ready for formatting (similar to yeardatescalendar()). Entries in the week arrays are day numbers. Day numbers outside this month are zero.

year - (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated.

- (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated. width - (Number) The number of months to include in each row. Default: 3

Example:

new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).yeardayscalendar( 2018 , 6 );

calendar.Calendar.yeardays2calendar( year , [ width ])

Return the data for the specified year ready for formatting (similar to yeardatescalendar()). Entries in the week arrays are [day number, weekday number] arrays. Day numbers outside this month are zero.

year - (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated.

- (Number) Year for which the calendar should be generated. width - (Number) The number of months to include in each row. Default: 3

Example:

new calendar.Calendar( 1 ).yeardays2calendar( 2018 , 6 );

Exceptions

calendar.IllegalLocaleError([ message ])

Error indicating a nonexistent or unsupported locale specified.

message - (String) Optional custom error message.

calendar.IllegalDayError([ message ])

Error indicating a day index specified outside of the valid range.

message - (String) Optional custom error message.

calendar.IllegalMonthError([ message ])

Error indicating a month index specified outside of the expected range (1-12 ~ Jan-Dec).

message - (String) Optional custom error message.

calendar.IllegalTimeError([ message ])

Error indicating a time element is outside of the valid range.

message - (String) Optional custom error message.

calendar.IllegalWeekdayError([ message ])

Error indicating a weekday index specified outside of the expected range (0-6 ~ Mon-Sun).

message - (String) Optional custom error message.

Properties

An array that represents the days of the week in the current locale.

An array that represents the abbreviated days of the week in the current locale.

An array that represents the months of the year in the current locale. This follows normal convention of January being month number 1, so it has a length of 13 and month_name[0] is the empty string.

An array that represents the abbreviated months of the year in the current locale. This follows normal convention of January being month number 1, so it has a length of 13 and month_abbr[0] is the empty string.

Constants

Weekdays

calendar.MONDAY = 0 calendar.TUESDAY = 1 calendar.WEDNESDAY = 2 calendar.THURSDAY = 3 calendar.FRIDAY = 4 calendar.SATURDAY = 5 calendar.SUNDAY = 6

Months

calendar.JANUARY = 1 calendar.FEBRUARY = 2 calendar.MARCH = 3 calendar.APRIL = 4 calendar.MAY = 5 calendar.JUNE = 6 calendar.JULY = 7 calendar.AUGUST = 8 calendar.SEPTEMBER = 9 calendar.OCTOBER = 10 calendar.NOVEMBER = 11 calendar.DECEMBER = 12

Testing

In your browser:

open test /test.html

Or in node.js:

npm test

Release notes

PR#4: Remove unused variable and reserved js word 'short' (ilyanew).

Updated dependencies to resolve a known vulnerability in uglify-js.

Updated cldr dependency.

dependency. Updated supported NodeJS versions to mainline releases.

Updated CI testing configuration.

Extended error checking.

Massively updated unit testing.

Updated API documentation to include examples.

Noted inherent errors for some Javascript interpreters for dates before the Unix epoch.

Implementation of calendar.gmtime

Addition of calendar.IllegalDayError and calendar.IllegalTimeError exceptions.

Integration with cldr to enable locale-specific month and day names.

Impletation of calendar.month_name , calendar.month_abbr , calendar.day_name , calendar.day_abbr properties.

, , , properties. Addition of calendar.setlocale and associated IllegalWeekdayError .

and associated . Reimplemented browser-based testing framework utilizing included Mocha framework.

Fixed error in name property for calendar.IllegalWeekdayError .

Implementation of calendar.isleap , calendar.leapdays , calendar.monthrange , and calendar.weekday utility functions.

, , , and utility functions. Addition of calendar.IllegalMonthError and calendar.IllegalWeekdayError exceptions.

and exceptions. Moved Calendar to calendar.Calendar to more closely match Python package scheme.

to to more closely match Python package scheme. Refactored testing to Mocha and removed browser-based testing framework.

Numerous unit tests added.

Initial Release

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Armin Tamzarian

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.