Simplistic node redis cache ready can scale with generic-pool support
Cache Early; Cache Often
node >= 8 This module requires nodejs v8 or later
redis >= 4 This module requires redis v4 or above as it has dependencies on
UNLINK and
redis.replicate_commands() for pattern deletion.
4.0.0 contains braking change. See CHANGELOG.md
npm install node-cache-redis
const { init, set, get } = require("node-cache-redis");
init();
// set
await set("key", { "hello": "world" })
const value = await get("key")
options object properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
name
|string
|
Name your store
|
redisOptions
|object
|
opts from node_redis#options-object-properties
|
poolOptions
|object
|
opts from node-pool#createpool
|
logger
|object
|
Inject your custom logger
|
ttlInSeconds
|number
|
Default time to live for stored values
bash test.sh
docker run -it -p 6379:6379 redis
npm t
