Simplistic node redis cache ready can scale with generic-pool support

Cache Early; Cache Often

Documentation

Prerequisites

node >= 8 This module requires nodejs v8 or later

This module requires nodejs v8 or later redis >= 4 This module requires redis v4 or above as it has dependencies on UNLINK and redis.replicate_commands() for pattern deletion.

Featuring

Works out of the box

Easy to scale with low friction during locking and purging

Designed for multithread environment

Logging can be customized

Flexible Expiration: Through configuration, you can set a default expiration mode and time for each layer.

Statistics / Counters: Gather statistical information.

Modular Design

Migration

4.0.0 contains braking change. See CHANGELOG.md

Getting started

npm install node-cache-redis

Usage

const { init, set , get } = require ( "node-cache-redis" ); init(); await set ( "key" , { "hello" : "world" }) const value = await get ( "key" )

API

options object properties

Name Type Description name string Name your store redisOptions object opts from node_redis#options-object-properties poolOptions object opts from node-pool#createpool logger object Inject your custom logger ttlInSeconds number Default time to live for stored values

Run tests

Using docker

bash test .sh

Run manually

docker run -it -p 6379 :6379 redis npm t

Serialization: Used to serialize values in distributed scenarios and configuration.

Synchronized locking with a semaphore

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Feel free to make changes. Please see the Contributors' Guide for more information on contributing to the documentation.