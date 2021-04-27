openbase logo
ncr

node-cache-redis

by Phaninder Pasupula
6.4.2 (see all)

Redis cache ready to scale with node-pool, semaphore support

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Patreon donate button

node-cache-redis See on Github

Simplistic node redis cache ready can scale with generic-pool support

Cache Early; Cache Often

Documentation

Prerequisites

  • node >= 8 This module requires nodejs v8 or later
  • redis >= 4 This module requires redis v4 or above as it has dependencies on UNLINK and redis.replicate_commands() for pattern deletion.

Featuring

  • Works out of the box
  • Easy to scale with low friction during locking and purging
  • Designed for multithread environment
  • Logging can be customized
  • Flexible Expiration: Through configuration, you can set a default expiration mode and time for each layer.
  • Statistics / Counters: Gather statistical information.
  • Modular Design

Migration

4.0.0 contains braking change. See CHANGELOG.md

Getting started

    npm install node-cache-redis

Usage

    const { init, set, get } = require("node-cache-redis");
    init();

    // set
    await set("key", { "hello": "world" })
    const value = await get("key")

API

options object properties

Name Type Description
name string

Name your store
redisOptions object

opts from node_redis#options-object-properties
poolOptions object

opts from node-pool#createpool
logger object

Inject your custom logger
ttlInSeconds number

Default time to live for stored values

Run tests

Using docker
bash test.sh
Run manually
docker run -it -p 6379:6379 redis
npm t
Todo:
  • Serialization: Used to serialize values in distributed scenarios and configuration.
  • Synchronized locking with a semaphore

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

