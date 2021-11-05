A simple caching module that has
set,
get and
delete methods and works a little bit like memcached.
Keys can have a timeout (
ttl) after which they expire and are deleted from the cache.
All keys are stored in a single object so the practical limit is at around 1m keys.
The recent 5.x release:
enableLegacyCallbacks)
Although not breaking per definition, our typescript rewrite will change internal functions and their names. Please get in contact with us, if you are using some parts of node-cache's internal api so we can work something out!
npm install node-cache --save
Or just require the
node_cache.js file to get the superclass
const NodeCache = require( "node-cache" );
const myCache = new NodeCache();
stdTTL: (default:
0) the standard ttl as number in seconds for every generated cache element.
0 = unlimited
checkperiod: (default:
600) The period in seconds, as a number, used for the automatic delete check interval.
0 = no periodic check.
useClones: (default:
true) en/disable cloning of variables. If
true you'll get a copy of the cached variable. If
false you'll save and get just the reference.
- `true` is recommended if you want **simplicity**, because it'll behave like a server-based cache (it caches copies of plain data).
- `false` is recommended if you want to achieve **performance** or save mutable objects or other complex types with mutability involved and wanted, because it'll only store references of your data.
- _Here's a [simple code example](https://runkit.com/mpneuried/useclones-example-83) showing the different behavior_
deleteOnExpire: (default:
true) whether variables will be deleted automatically when they expire.
If
true the variable will be deleted. If
false the variable will remain. You are encouraged to handle the variable upon the event
expired by yourself.
enableLegacyCallbacks: (default:
false) re-enables the usage of callbacks instead of sync functions. Adds an additional
cb argument to each function which resolves to
(err, result). will be removed in node-cache v6.x.
maxKeys: (default:
-1) specifies a maximum amount of keys that can be stored in the cache. If a new item is set and the cache is full, an error is thrown and the key will not be saved in the cache. -1 disables the key limit.
const NodeCache = require( "node-cache" );
const myCache = new NodeCache( { stdTTL: 100, checkperiod: 120 } );
Since
4.1.0:
Key-validation: The keys can be given as either
string or
number, but are casted to a
string internally anyway.
All other types will throw an error.
myCache.set( key, val, [ ttl ] )
Sets a
key
value pair. It is possible to define a
ttl (in seconds).
Returns
true on success.
obj = { my: "Special", variable: 42 };
success = myCache.set( "myKey", obj, 10000 );
// true
Note: If the key expires based on it's
ttlit will be deleted entirely from the internal data object.
myCache.mset(Array<{key, val, ttl?}>)
Sets multiple
key
val pairs. It is possible to define a
ttl (seconds).
Returns
true on success.
const obj = { my: "Special", variable: 42 };
const obj2 = { my: "other special", variable: 1337 };
const success = myCache.mset([
{key: "myKey", val: obj, ttl: 10000},
{key: "myKey2", val: obj2},
])
myCache.get( key )
Gets a saved value from the cache.
Returns a
undefined if not found or expired.
If the value was found it returns the
value.
value = myCache.get( "myKey" );
if ( value == undefined ){
// handle miss!
}
// { my: "Special", variable: 42 }
Since
2.0.0:
The return format changed to a simple value and a
ENOTFOUND error if not found *( as result instance of
Error )
Since
2.1.0:
The return format changed to a simple value, but a due to discussion in #11 a miss shouldn't return an error.
So after 2.1.0 a miss returns
undefined.
myCache.take( key )
get the cached value and remove the key from the cache.
Equivalent to calling
get(key) +
del(key).
Useful for implementing
single use mechanism such as OTP, where once a value is read it will become obsolete.
myCache.set( "myKey", "myValue" )
myCache.has( "myKey" ) // returns true because the key is cached right now
value = myCache.take( "myKey" ) // value === "myValue"; this also deletes the key
myCache.has( "myKey" ) // returns false because the key has been deleted
myCache.mget( [ key1, key2, ..., keyn ] )
Gets multiple saved values from the cache.
Returns an empty object
{} if not found or expired.
If the value was found it returns an object with the
key
value pair.
value = myCache.mget( [ "myKeyA", "myKeyB" ] );
/*
{
"myKeyA": { my: "Special", variable: 123 },
"myKeyB": { the: "Glory", answer: 42 }
}
*/
Since
2.0.0:
The method for mget changed from
.get( [ "a", "b" ] ) to
.mget( [ "a", "b" ] )
myCache.del( key )
Delete a key. Returns the number of deleted entries. A delete will never fail.
value = myCache.del( "A" );
// 1
myCache.del( [ key1, key2, ..., keyn ] )
Delete multiple keys. Returns the number of deleted entries. A delete will never fail.
value = myCache.del( "A" );
// 1
value = myCache.del( [ "B", "C" ] );
// 2
value = myCache.del( [ "A", "B", "C", "D" ] );
// 1 - because A, B and C not exists
myCache.ttl( key, ttl )
Redefine the ttl of a key. Returns true if the key has been found and changed. Otherwise returns false. If the ttl-argument isn't passed the default-TTL will be used.
The key will be deleted when passing in a
ttl < 0.
myCache = new NodeCache( { stdTTL: 100 } )
changed = myCache.ttl( "existentKey", 100 )
// true
changed2 = myCache.ttl( "missingKey", 100 )
// false
changed3 = myCache.ttl( "existentKey" )
// true
myCache.getTtl( key )
Receive the ttl of a key. You will get:
undefined if the key does not exist
0 if this key has no ttl
myCache = new NodeCache( { stdTTL: 100 } )
// Date.now() = 1456000500000
myCache.set( "ttlKey", "MyExpireData" )
myCache.set( "noTtlKey", "NonExpireData", 0 )
ts = myCache.getTtl( "ttlKey" )
// ts wil be approximately 1456000600000
ts = myCache.getTtl( "ttlKey" )
// ts wil be approximately 1456000600000
ts = myCache.getTtl( "noTtlKey" )
// ts = 0
ts = myCache.getTtl( "unknownKey" )
// ts = undefined
myCache.keys()
Returns an array of all existing keys.
mykeys = myCache.keys();
console.log( mykeys );
// [ "all", "my", "keys", "foo", "bar" ]
myCache.has( key )
Returns boolean indicating if the key is cached.
exists = myCache.has( 'myKey' );
console.log( exists );
myCache.getStats()
Returns the statistics.
myCache.getStats();
/*
{
keys: 0, // global key count
hits: 0, // global hit count
misses: 0, // global miss count
ksize: 0, // global key size count in approximately bytes
vsize: 0 // global value size count in approximately bytes
}
*/
myCache.flushAll()
Flush all data.
myCache.flushAll();
myCache.getStats();
/*
{
keys: 0, // global key count
hits: 0, // global hit count
misses: 0, // global miss count
ksize: 0, // global key size count in approximately bytes
vsize: 0 // global value size count in approximately bytes
}
*/
myCache.flushStats()
Flush the stats.
myCache.flushStats();
myCache.getStats();
/*
{
keys: 0, // global key count
hits: 0, // global hit count
misses: 0, // global miss count
ksize: 0, // global key size count in approximately bytes
vsize: 0 // global value size count in approximately bytes
}
*/
myCache.close()
This will clear the interval timeout which is set on check period option.
myCache.close();
Fired when a key has been added or changed.
You will get the
key and the
value as callback argument.
myCache.on( "set", function( key, value ){
// ... do something ...
});
Fired when a key has been removed manually or due to expiry.
You will get the
key and the deleted
value as callback arguments.
myCache.on( "del", function( key, value ){
// ... do something ...
});
Fired when a key expires.
You will get the
key and
value as callback argument.
myCache.on( "expired", function( key, value ){
// ... do something ...
});
Fired when the cache has been flushed.
myCache.on( "flush", function(){
// ... do something ...
});
Fired when the cache stats has been flushed.
myCache.on( "flush_stats", function(){
// ... do something ...
});
2.x
Due to the Issue #11 the return format of the
.get() method has been changed!
Instead of returning an object with the key
{ "myKey": "myValue" } it returns the value itself
"myValue".
3.x
Due to the Issue #30 and Issue #27 variables will now be cloned.
This could break your code, because for some variable types ( e.g. Promise ) its not possible to clone them.
You can disable the cloning by setting the option
useClones: false. In this case it's compatible with version
2.x.
5.x
Callbacks are deprecated in this version. They are still useable when enabling the
enableLegacyCallbacks option when initializing the cache. Callbacks will be completely removed in
6.x.
Node-Cache supports all node versions >= 8
|Version
|Date
|Description
|5.1.2
|2020-07-01
|[#195] type definition for
.take() and typo fixes, thx shhadi!, [#198]/[#197] error when setting a value in a js environment without
Buffer in global scope, thanks jdussouillez and Sirz3chs for your help
|5.1.1
|2020-06-06
|[#184], [#183] thanks Jonah Werre for reporting [#181]!, [#180], Thanks Titus for [#169]!, Thanks Ianfeather for [#168]!, Thanks Adam Haglund for [#176]
|5.1.0
|2019-12-08
|Add .take() from PR [#160] and .flushStats from PR [#161]. Thanks to Sujesh Thekkepatt and Gopalakrishna Palem!
|5.0.2
|2019-11-17
|Fixed bug where expired values were deleted even though
deleteOnExpire was set to
false. Thanks to fielding-wilson!
|5.0.1
|2019-10-31
|Fixed bug where users could not set null values. Thanks to StefanoSega, jwest23 and marudor!
|5.0.0
|2019-10-23
|Remove lodash dependency, add .has(key) and .mset([{key,val,ttl}]) methods to the cache. Thanks to Regev Brody for PR [#132] and Sujesh Thekkepatt for PR [#142]! Also thank you, to all other contributors that remain unnamed here!
|4.2.1
|2019-07-22
|Upgrade lodash to version 4.17.15 to suppress messages about unrelated security vulnerability
|4.2.0
|2018-02-01
|Add options.promiseValueSize for promise value. Thanks to Ryan Roemer for the pull [#84]; Added option
deleteOnExpire; Added DefinitelyTyped Typescript definitions. Thanks to Ulf Seltmann for the pulls [#90] and [#92]; Thanks to Daniel Jin for the readme fix in pull [#93]; Optimized test and ci configs.
|4.1.1
|2016-12-21
|fix internal check interval for node < 0.10.25, thats the default node for ubuntu 14.04. Thanks to Jimmy Hwang for the pull #78; added more docker tests
|4.1.0
|2016-09-23
|Added tests for different key types; Added key validation (must be
string or
number); Fixed
.del bug where trying to delete a
number key resulted in no deletion at all.
|4.0.0
|2016-09-20
|Updated tests to mocha; Fixed
.ttl bug to not delete key on
.ttl( key, 0 ). This is also relevant if
stdTTL=0. This causes the breaking change to
4.0.0.
|3.2.1
|2016-03-21
|Updated lodash to 4.x.; optimized grunt
|3.2.0
|2016-01-29
|Added method
getTtl to get the time when a key expires. See #49
|3.1.0
|2016-01-29
|Added option
errorOnMissing to throw/callback an error o a miss during a
.get( "key" ). Thanks to David Godfrey for the pull #45. Added docker files and a script to run test on different node versions locally
|3.0.1
|2016-01-13
|Added
.unref() to the checkTimeout so until node
0.10 it's not necessary to call
.close() when your script is done. Thanks to Doug Moscrop for the pull #44.
|3.0.0
|2015-05-29
|Return a cloned version of the cached element and save a cloned version of a variable. This can be disabled by setting the option
useClones:false. (Thanks for #27 to cheshirecatalyst and for #30 to Matthieu Sieben)
|REVOKED VERSION, because of conficts. See Issue #30. So
2.2.0 is now
3.0.0
|2.1.1
|2015-04-17
|Passed old value to the
del event. Thanks to Qix for the pull.
|2.1.0
|2015-04-17
|Changed get miss to return
undefined instead of an error. Thanks to all #11 contributors
|2.0.1
|2015-04-17
|Added close function (Thanks to ownagedj). Changed the development environment to use grunt.
|2.0.0
|2015-01-05
|changed return format of
.get() with a error return on a miss and added the
.mget() method. Side effect: Performance of .get() up to 330 times faster!
|1.1.0
|2015-01-05
|added
.keys() method to list all existing keys
|1.0.3
|2014-11-07
|fix for setting numeric values. Thanks to kaspars + optimized key ckeck.
|1.0.2
|2014-09-17
|Small change for better ttl handling
|1.0.1
|2014-05-22
|Readme typos. Thanks to mjschranz
|1.0.0
|2014-04-09
|Made
callbacks optional. So it's now possible to use a syncron syntax. The old syntax should also work well. Push : Bugfix for the value
0
|0.4.1
|2013-10-02
|Added the value to
expired event
|0.4.0
|2013-10-02
|Added nodecache events
|0.3.2
|2012-05-31
|Added Travis tests
Copyright © 2019 Mathias Peter and the node-cache maintainers, https://github.com/node-cache/node-cache
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.