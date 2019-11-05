Simulates a global browser environment using
jsdom.
This allows you to run browser modules in Node.js 6 or newer with minimal or no effort. Can also be used to test browser modules with any Node.js test framework. Please note, only the DOM is simulated, if you want to run a module that requires more advanced browser features (like
localStorage), you'll need to polyfill that seperately.
Use
browser-env@2 to support older Node.js versions.
❗️Important note
This module adds properties from the
jsdomwindow namespace to the Node.js global namespace. This is explicitly recommended against by
jsdom. There may be scenarios where this is ok for your use case but please read through the linked wiki page and make sure you understand the caveats. If you don't need the browser environment enabled globally,
windowmay be a better solution.
npm install --save browser-env
Or if you're just using for testing you'll probably want:
npm install --save-dev browser-env
// Init
require('browser-env')();
// Now you have access to a browser like environment in Node.js:
typeof window;
// 'object'
typeof document;
// 'object'
var div = document.createElement('div');
// HTMLDivElement
div instanceof HTMLElement
// true
By default everything in the
jsdom window namespace is tacked on to the Node.js global namespace (excluding existing Node.js properties e.g
console,
setTimout). If you want to trim this down you can pass an array of required properties:
// Init
require('browser-env')(['window']);
typeof window;
// 'object'
typeof document;
// 'undefined'
You can also pass a config object straight through to
jsdom. This can be done with or without specifying required properties.
require('browser-env')(['window'], { userAgent: 'My User Agent' });
// or
require('browser-env')({ userAgent: 'My User Agent' });
You can of course also assign to a function:
var browserEnv = require('browser-env');
browserEnv();
// or
import browserEnv from 'browser-env';
browserEnv();
browser-env can also be preloaded at node startup as:
node -r browser-env/register test.js
window - Exports a jsdom window object
MIT © Luke Childs