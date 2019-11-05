openbase logo
nbe

node-browser-environment

by Luke Childs
2.0.8 (see all)

Simulates a global browser environment using jsdom

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
WARNING: node-browser-environment has been renamed to browser-env. Please install browser-env instead to keep up to date.

browser-env

Simulates a global browser environment using jsdom.

This allows you to run browser modules in Node.js 6 or newer with minimal or no effort. Can also be used to test browser modules with any Node.js test framework. Please note, only the DOM is simulated, if you want to run a module that requires more advanced browser features (like localStorage), you'll need to polyfill that seperately.

Use browser-env@2 to support older Node.js versions.

❗️Important note

This module adds properties from the jsdom window namespace to the Node.js global namespace. This is explicitly recommended against by jsdom. There may be scenarios where this is ok for your use case but please read through the linked wiki page and make sure you understand the caveats. If you don't need the browser environment enabled globally, window may be a better solution.

Install

npm install --save browser-env

Or if you're just using for testing you'll probably want:

npm install --save-dev browser-env

Usage

// Init
require('browser-env')();

// Now you have access to a browser like environment in Node.js:

typeof window;
// 'object'

typeof document;
// 'object'

var div = document.createElement('div');
// HTMLDivElement

div instanceof HTMLElement
// true

By default everything in the jsdom window namespace is tacked on to the Node.js global namespace (excluding existing Node.js properties e.g console, setTimout). If you want to trim this down you can pass an array of required properties:

// Init
require('browser-env')(['window']);

typeof window;
// 'object'

typeof document;
// 'undefined'

You can also pass a config object straight through to jsdom. This can be done with or without specifying required properties.

require('browser-env')(['window'], { userAgent: 'My User Agent' });

// or

require('browser-env')({ userAgent: 'My User Agent' });

You can of course also assign to a function:

var browserEnv = require('browser-env');
browserEnv();

// or

import browserEnv from 'browser-env';
browserEnv();

browser-env can also be preloaded at node startup as:

node -r browser-env/register test.js
  • window - Exports a jsdom window object

License

MIT © Luke Childs

