Bluetooth serial port communication for Node.js

Requirements

This package require node-gyp installed .

Linux

You'll need libbluetooth-dev. On Ubuntu/Debian : $ sudo apt-get install libbluetooth-dev

Installation

$ npm install node-bluetooth --save

Example

create device

const bluetooth = require ( 'node-bluetooth' ); const device = new bluetooth.DeviceINQ();

list already paired devices

device.listPairedDevices( console .log);

will output

➜ node-bluetooth git:(master) ✗ node example/index.js [ { name : 'Lsong’s Trackpad' , address : 'd0-a6-37-f1-e7-87' , services : [ [ Object ], [ Object ] ] }, { name : 'Lsong’s iPhone' , address : 'dc-2b-2a-82-76-29' , services : [ [ Object ], [ Object ], [ Object ], [ Object ] ] }, { name : 'Lsong’s Keyboard' , address : '60-c5-47-19-d3-76' , services : [ [ Object ], [ Object ] ] } ]

find devices

device .on( 'finished' , console .log.bind( console , 'finished' )) .on( 'found' , function found ( address, name ) { console .log( 'Found: ' + address + ' with name ' + name); }).scan();

will output

➜ node-bluetooth git:(master) ✗ node example/ index .js Found : 22 -22 -a3 -0 d -63 -09 with name Meizu MX4 Pro Found : dc -2 b -2 a -82 -76 -29 with name Lsong 's iPhone Found: 38-bc-1a-37-2d-d4 with name MEIZU MX5 finished

find serial port channel

device.findSerialPortChannel(address, function ( channel ) { console .log( 'Found RFCOMM channel for serial port on %s: ' , name, channel); bluetooth.connect(address, channel, function ( err, connection ) { if (err) return console .error(err); connection.write( new Buffer( 'Hello!' , 'utf-8' ), () => { console .log( "wrote" ); }); }); });

create connection to device, read and write

bluetooth.connect(address, channel, function ( err, connection ) { if (err) return console .error(err); connection.on( 'data' , (buffer) => { console .log( 'received message:' , buffer.toString()); }); connection.write( new Buffer( 'Hello!' , 'utf-8' ), () => { console .log( "wrote" ); }); });

API

