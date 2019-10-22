Bluetooth serial port communication for Node.js
This package require
node-gyp installed .
You'll need libbluetooth-dev. On Ubuntu/Debian :
$ sudo apt-get install libbluetooth-dev
$ npm install node-bluetooth --save
const bluetooth = require('node-bluetooth');
// create bluetooth device instance
const device = new bluetooth.DeviceINQ();
device.listPairedDevices(console.log);
will output
➜ node-bluetooth git:(master) ✗ node example/index.js
[ { name: 'Lsong’s Trackpad',
address: 'd0-a6-37-f1-e7-87',
services: [ [Object], [Object] ] },
{ name: 'Lsong’s iPhone',
address: 'dc-2b-2a-82-76-29',
services: [ [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object] ] },
{ name: 'Lsong’s Keyboard',
address: '60-c5-47-19-d3-76',
services: [ [Object], [Object] ] } ]
device
.on('finished', console.log.bind(console, 'finished'))
.on('found', function found(address, name){
console.log('Found: ' + address + ' with name ' + name);
}).scan();
will output
➜ node-bluetooth git:(master) ✗ node example/index.js
Found: 22-22-a3-0d-63-09 with name Meizu MX4 Pro
Found: dc-2b-2a-82-76-29 with name Lsong's iPhone
Found: 38-bc-1a-37-2d-d4 with name MEIZU MX5
finished
find serial port channel
device.findSerialPortChannel(address, function(channel){
console.log('Found RFCOMM channel for serial port on %s: ', name, channel);
// make bluetooth connect to remote device
bluetooth.connect(address, channel, function(err, connection){
if(err) return console.error(err);
connection.write(new Buffer('Hello!', 'utf-8'), () => {
console.log("wrote");
});
});
});
create connection to device, read and write
// make bluetooth connect to remote device
bluetooth.connect(address, channel, function(err, connection){
if(err) return console.error(err);
connection.on('data', (buffer) => {
console.log('received message:', buffer.toString());
});
connection.write(new Buffer('Hello!', 'utf-8'), () => {
console.log("wrote");
});
});
$ npm install
