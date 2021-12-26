A Node.js library for the blink(1) by ThingM.

For for info. on the blink(1), see todbot/blink1

Note: Make sure no other programs, including Blink1Control are open and using the blink(1).

Install

npm install node-blink1

Linux Users

See node-hid's compiling from source instructions

Usage

var Blink1 = require ( 'node-blink1' );

Get list of blink(1) devices connected:

Blink1.devices();

Create blink(1) object without serial number, uses first device:

var blink1 = new Blink1();

Create blink(1) object with serial number, to get list of serial numbers use Blink1.devices() :

var blink1 = new Blink1(serialNumber);

Get version

blink1.version(callback(version));

Set colors

Fade to RGB, optional callback called after fadeMillis ms:

blink1.fadeToRGB(fadeMillis, r, g, b, [callback]); blink1.fadeToRGB(fadeMillis, r, g, b, [index, callback]);

Set RGB:

blink1.setRGB(r, g, b, [callback]);

Get RGB (mk2 only):

blink1.rgb([index,] callback(r, g, b));

Off:

blink1.off([callback]);

Other methods

Disable gamma correction:

blink1.enableDegamma = false

Set server down [enable, disable], optional callback called after millis ms:

blink1.enableServerDown(millis, [callback]); blink1.disableServerDown(millis, [callback]);

Play (start playing the pattern lines at the specified position):

blink1.play(position, [callback]);

Play Loop Start playing a subset of the pattern lines at specified start and end positions. Specifying count = 0 will loop pattern forever):

blink1.playLoop(startPosition, endPosition, count, [callback]);

Pause (stop playing the pattern line):

blink1.pause([callback]);

Write pattern line (set the parameters for a pattern line, at the specified position):

blink1.writePatternLine(fadeMillis, r, g, b, position, [callback])

A simple example of this, used to flash red on & off is:

blink1.writePatternLine( 200 , 255 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); blink1.writePatternLine( 200 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 ); blink1.play( 0 );

Set 'LedN' Set which LED to address for writePatternLine() :

blink1.setLedN( 1 );

An example:

blink1.setLedN( 1 ); blink1.writePatternLine( 200 , 255 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); blink1.setLedN( 2 ); blink1.writePatternLine( 200 , 0 , 255 , 0 , 1 ); blink1.setLedN( 0 ); blink1.writePatternLine( 200 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 2 );

Save RAM pattern (to blink(1) non-volatile memory)

blink1.writePatternLine( 200 , 255 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); blink1.writePatternLine( 200 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 ); blink1.savePattern([callback]);

Note: This command may return an error, but the command did succeed. This is because to save to its internal flash memory, the blink(1) must turn off USB for a moment.

Read pattern line (at the position):

blink1.readPatternLine(position, [callback])

Write User Note (to blink(1) non-volatile memory)

var noteId = 2 blink1.writeNote(noteId, "this is a note" , [callback])

Read User Note (from blink(1) non-volatile memory)

var noteId = 2 var asString = true blink1.readNote(noteId, asString, [callback])

Close (the underlying HID device):

blink1.close([callback]);

License

Copyright (C) 2015 Sandeep Mistry

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.