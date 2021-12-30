Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) library written with pure Node.js (no bindings) - baked by Bluez via DBus

Documentation

Install

npm install node-ble

Examples

Provide permissions

In order to allow a connection with the DBus daemon, you have to set up right permissions.

Create the file /etc/dbus-1/system.d/node-ble.conf with the following content (customize with userid)

< busconfig > < policy user = "%userid%" > < allow own = "org.bluez" /> < allow send_destination = "org.bluez" /> < allow send_interface = "org.bluez.GattCharacteristic1" /> < allow send_interface = "org.bluez.GattDescriptor1" /> < allow send_interface = "org.freedesktop.DBus.ObjectManager" /> < allow send_interface = "org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties" /> </ policy > </ busconfig >

STEP 1: Get Adapter

To start a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection you need a Bluetooth adapter.

const {createBluetooth} = require ( 'node-ble' ) const {bluetooth, destroy} = createBluetooth() const adapter = await bluetooth.defaultAdapter()

STEP 2: Start discovering

In order to find a Bluetooth Low Energy device out, you have to start a discovery operation.

if (! await adapter.isDiscovering()) await adapter.startDiscovery()

STEP 3: Get a device, Connect and Get GATT Server

Use an adapter to get a remote Bluetooth device, then connect to it and bind to the GATT (Generic Attribute Profile) server.

const device = await adapter.waitDevice( '00:00:00:00:00:00' ) await device.connect() const gattServer = await device.gatt()

STEP 4a: Read and write a characteristic.

const service1 = await gattServer.getPrimaryService( 'uuid' ) const characteristic1 = await service1.getCharacteristic( 'uuid' ) await characteristic1.writeValue(Buffer.from( "Hello world" )) const buffer = await characteristic1.readValue() console .log(buffer)

const service2 = await gattServer.getPrimaryService( 'uuid' ) const characteristic2 = await service2.getCharacteristic( 'uuid' ) await characteristic2.startNotifications() characteristic2.on( 'valuechanged' , buffer => { console .log(buffer) }) await characteristic2.stopNotifications()

STEP 5: Disconnect

When you have done you can disconnect and destroy the session.

await device.disconnect() destroy()

Compatibility

This library works on many architectures supported by Linux. It leverages on Bluez driver, a component supported by the following platforms and distributions https://www.bluez.org/about

Node-ble has been tested on the following environment:

Raspbian GNU/Linux 10 (buster)

Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Ubuntu 21.10

Changelog

0.x - Beta version

- Beta version 1.0 - First official version

- First official version 1.1 - Migrates to gh-workflows

- Migrates to gh-workflows 1.2 - Upgrades deps

- Upgrades deps 1.3 - Adds typescript definitions #10

- Adds typescript definitions #10 1.4 - Upgrades deps

- Upgrades deps 1.5 - Adds write options configuration async writeValue (value, optionsOrOffset = {}) #20; Upgrades deps

- Adds write options configuration #20; Upgrades deps 1.6 - Upgrades deps and removes some dependencies; migrates to npm; improves gh-actions

- Upgrades deps and removes some dependencies; migrates to npm; improves gh-actions 1.7 - Fixes compatibility issue #30; Adds JSdoc; Deprecates NodeJS 10 and 12; Upgrades deps;

References

https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/bluetooth/bluez.git/tree/doc/adapter-api.txt

https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/bluetooth/bluez.git/tree/doc/device-api.txt

https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/bluetooth/bluez.git/tree/doc/gatt-api.txt

https://webbluetoothcg.github.io/web-bluetooth - method signatures follow, when possible, WebBluetooth standards

https://developers.google.com/web/updates/2015/07/interact-with-ble-devices-on-the-web - method signatures follow, when possible, WebBluetooth standards

