bitstamp REST and WS API Node.js client 💵
npm i node-bitstamp or
yarn add node-bitstamp
yarn example:api
yarn example:stream
"use strict";
const {BitstampStream, Bitstamp, CURRENCY} = require("node-bitstamp");
//printing available currencies
console.log(CURRENCY);
/* STREAMS */
// @ https://www.bitstamp.net/websocket/v2/
// Live trades
const bitstampStream = new BitstampStream();
/*
as the stream is re-usable (subscribe to multiple currencies and channel types)
every subscribe actions returns a channel name, which is the actual event you
can listen to after subscription
*/
bitstampStream.on("connected", () => {
const ethEurTickerChannel = bitstampStream.subscribe(bitstampStream.CHANNEL_LIVE_TRADES, CURRENCY.ETH_EUR);
bitstampStream.on(ethEurTickerChannel, ({ data, event }) => {
console.log(data);
/* e.g.
{
amount: 0.01513062,
buy_order_id: 297260696,
sell_order_id: 297260910,
amount_str: '0.01513062',
price_str: '212.80',
timestamp: '1505558814',
price: 212.8,
type: 1,
id: 21565524,
cost: 3.219795936
}
*/
});
});
bitstampStream.on("disconnected", () => {});
// Live orderBook updates
bitstampStream.on("connected", () => {
const btcEurOrderBookChannel = bitstampStream.subscribe(bitstampStream.CHANNEL_ORDER_BOOK, CURRENCY.BTC_EUR);
bitstampStream.on(btcEurOrderBookChannel, ({ data, event }) => {
console.log(data);
/* e.g.
{ bids:
[
[ '3284.06000000', '0.16927410' ],
[ '3284.05000000', '1.00000000' ],
[ '3284.02000000', '0.72755647' ],
.....
],
asks:
[
[ '3289.00000000', '3.16123001' ],
[ '3291.99000000', '0.22000000' ],
[ '3292.00000000', '49.94312963' ],
.....
] }
*/
});
});
bitstampStream.on("error", (e) => console.error(e));
bitstampStream.close();
/* REST-API */
// @ https://www.bitstamp.net/api/
// @ https://www.bitstamp.net/account/login/
// To get an API key, go to "Account", "Security" and then "API Access".
// Set permissions and click "Generate key"
// Dont forget to active the key and confirm the email.
const key = "abc3def4ghi5jkl6mno7";
const secret = "abcdefghijklmno";
const clientId = "123123";
const bitstamp = new Bitstamp({
key,
secret,
clientId,
timeout: 5000,
rateLimit: true //turned on by default
});
const run = async () => {
/*
Every api function returns a bluebird promise.
The promise only rejects on network errors or timeouts.
A successfull promise always resolves in an object containing status, headers and body.
status is the http status code as number, headers is an object of http response headers
and body is the parsed JSON response body of the api, you dont need to parse the results
yourself you can simply continue by accessing the object.
*/
/* PUBLIC */
const ticker = await bitstamp.ticker(CURRENCY.ETH_BTC).then(({status, headers, body}) => console.log(body));
await bitstamp.tickerHour(CURRENCY.ETH_BTC);
await bitstamp.orderBook(CURRENCY.ETH_BTC);
await bitstamp.transactions(CURRENCY.ETH_BTC, "hour");
await bitstamp.conversionRate();
/* PRIVATE */
const balance = await bitstamp.balance().then(({body:data}) => data);
await bitstamp.userTransaction(CURRENCY.ETH_BTC, {offset, limit, sort});
await bitstamp.openOrders(CURRENCY.ETH_BTC);
await bitstamp.openOrdersAll();
await bitstamp.orderStatus(id);
await bitstamp.cancelOrder(id);
await bitstamp.cancelOrdersAll();
await bitstamp.buyLimitOrder(amount, price, currency, limit_price, daily_order);
await bitstamp.sellLimitOrder(amount, price, currency, limit_price, daily_order);
await bitstamp.buyMarketOrder(amount, currency);
await bitstamp.sellMarketOrder(amount, currency);
await bitstamp.withDrawalRequests(timedelta);
await bitstamp.bitcoinWithdrawal(amount, address, instant);
await bitstamp.bchWithdrawal(amount, address);
await bitstamp.litecoinWithdrawal(amount, address);
await bitstamp.ethereumWithdrawal(amount, address);
await bitstamp.rippleWithdrawal(amount, address, currency);
await bitstamp.xrpWithdrawal(amount, address, destination_tag);
await bitstamp.bitcoinDepositAdress().then(({body}) => console.log(body));
await bitstamp.bchDepositAdress().then(({body}) => console.log(body));
await bitstamp.litecoinDepositAdress().then(({body}) => console.log(body));
await bitstamp.ethereumDepositAdress().then(({body}) => console.log(body));
await bitstamp.rippleDepositAdress().then(({body}) => console.log(body));
await bitstamp.xrpDepositAdress().then(({body}) => console.log(body));
await bitstamp.unconfirmedBitcoinDeposits();
await bitstamp.transferSubToMain(amount, currency, subAccount);
await bitstamp.transferMainToSub(amount, currency, subAccount);
await bitstamp.openBankWithdrawal(/* {..} */);
await bitstamp.bankWithdrawalStatus(id);
await bitstamp.cancelBankWithdrawal(id);
await bitstamp.newLiquidationAddress(currency);
await bitstamp.liquidationAddressInfo(address);
};
run().then(() => {
console.log(bitstamp.getStats());
bitstamp.close();
});
DEBUG=node-bitstamp:* npm start
invalid nonce error.
const async = require("async"); // npm i async or yarn add async
async.series([
cb => bitstamp.bitcoinDepositAdress()
.then(r => cb(null, "BTC: " + r.body)).catch(e => cb(e)),
cb => bitstamp.ethereumDepositAdress()
.then(r => cb(null, "ETH: " + r.body.address)).catch(e => cb(e)),
cb => bitstamp.litecoinDepositAdress()
.then(r => cb(null, "LTC: " + r.body.address)).catch(e => cb(e))
], (error, data) => {
if(error){
return console.error(error);
}
console.log(data); // [ "BTC: ..", "ETH: ..", "LTC: .." ]
});
MIT