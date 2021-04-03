Node Bing API

Node.js lib for the Microsoft Cognitive Services Bing Web Search API

Changelog v4

Use Cognitive V7. Apparently new registrations can use that version only. Upgrade with care!

Changelog v3

Thanks to the contribution of @franciscofsales, version 3 supports the new API (Cognitive Services).

Changelog v2

In order to follow JavaScript best practices and allow the library to be promisified, the callback function is now the last parameter.

Installation

npm install node-bing-api

Usage

Require the library and initialize it with your account key:

var Bing = require ( 'node-bing-api' )({ accKey : "your-account-key" });

Promises

This API provdes callbacks by default, but users of node 8 and newer can make the library return Promises with util.promisify() . For example, to use Bing.web :

var util = require ( 'util' ), Bing = require ( 'node-bing-api' )({ accKey : 'someKey' }), searchBing = util.promisify(Bing.web.bind(Bing));

Web Search (same as Composite):

Bing.web( "Pizza" , { count : 10 , offset : 3 }, function ( error, res, body ) { console .log(body.webPages.value[ 0 ]); console .log(body.webPages.value[ 1 ]); });

Composite Search (same as Web):

Bing.composite( "Playstation 4 Pro" , { count : 10 , offset : 3 }, function ( error, res, body ) { console .log(body.news); });

News Search:

Bing.news( "Anonymous" , { count : 10 , offset : 3 }, function ( error, res, body ) { console .log(body); });

Video Search:

Bing.video( "monkey vs frog" , { count : 10 , offset : 3 }, function ( error, res, body ) { console .log(body); });

Images Search:

Bing.images( "Ninja Turtles" , { count : 15 , offset : 3 }, function ( error, res, body ) { console .log(body); });

Related Search (same as Web):

Bing.relatedSearch( 'berlin' , { market : 'en-US' } , (err, res, body) => { const suggestions = body.relatedSearches.value.map( r => r.displayText) console .log(suggestions.join( '

' )) })

Spelling Suggestions:

Bing.spelling( 'awsome spell' , function ( err, res, body ) { console .log(body.flaggedTokens.suggestions[ 0 ].suggestion); });

Requires specific Account key

Available Options:

mode:\<Proof | Spell>

preContextText:\<String>

postContextText:\<String>

request() options

maxSockets: integer (default: Infinity)

reqTimeout: ms

Specify Market

Getting spanish results:

Bing.images( "Ninja Turtles" , { count : 5 , market : 'es-ES' } , function ( error, res, body ) { console .log(body); });

Full list of supported markets: es-AR,en-AU,de-AT,nl-BE,fr-BE,pt-BR,en-CA,fr-CA,es-CL,da-DK,fi-FI,fr-FR, de-DE,zh-HK,en-IN,en-ID,en-IE,it-IT,ja-JP,ko-KR,en-MY,es-MX,nl-NL,en-NZ, no-NO,zh-CN,pl-PL,pt-PT,en-PH,ru-RU,ar-SA,en-ZA,es-ES,sv-SE,fr-CH,de-CH, zh-TW,tr-TR,en-GB,en-US,es-US

Adult Filter

Bing.images( 'Kim Kardashian' , { market : 'en-US' , adult : 'Strict' } , function ( error, res, body ) { console .log(body.value); });

Accepted values: "Off", "Moderate", "Strict".

Moderate level should not include results with sexually explicit images or videos, but may include sexually explicit text.

Web Only API Subscriptions

To use this library with a web only subscription, you can require and initialize it with an alternate root url:

var Bing = require ( 'node-bing-api' ) ({ accKey : "your-account-key" , rootUri : "https://api.datamarket.azure.com/Bing/SearchWeb/v1/" });

Running Tests

In order to run the tests, the integration tests require to create a secrets.js file from the provided secrets.js.example example, and fill it in with a valid access key.

Then just mocha .

License

MIT