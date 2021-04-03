Node.js lib for the Microsoft Cognitive Services Bing Web Search API
Use Cognitive V7. Apparently new registrations can use that version only. Upgrade with care!
Thanks to the contribution of @franciscofsales, version 3 supports the new API (Cognitive Services).
In order to follow JavaScript best practices and allow the library to be promisified, the callback function is now the last parameter.
npm install node-bing-api
Require the library and initialize it with your account key:
var Bing = require('node-bing-api')({ accKey: "your-account-key" });
This API provdes callbacks by default, but users of node 8 and newer can make the library return Promises with
util.promisify(). For example, to use
Bing.web:
var util = require('util'),
Bing = require('node-bing-api')({ accKey: 'someKey' }),
searchBing = util.promisify(Bing.web.bind(Bing));
Bing.web("Pizza", {
count: 10, // Number of results (max 50)
offset: 3 // Skip first 3 results
}, function(error, res, body){
// body has more useful information besides web pages
// (image search, related search, news, videos)
// but for this example we are just
// printing the first two web page results
console.log(body.webPages.value[0]);
console.log(body.webPages.value[1]);
});
Bing.composite("Playstation 4 Pro", {
count: 10, // Number of results (max 15 for news, max 50 if other)
offset: 3 // Skip first 3 results
}, function(error, res, body){
console.log(body.news);
});
Bing.news("Anonymous", {
count: 10, // Number of results (max 15)
offset: 3 // Skip first 3 results
}, function(error, res, body){
console.log(body);
});
Bing.video("monkey vs frog", {
count: 10, // Number of results (max 50)
offset: 3 // Skip first 3 result
}, function(error, res, body){
console.log(body);
});
Bing.images("Ninja Turtles", {
count: 15, // Number of results (max 50)
offset: 3 // Skip first 3 result
}, function(error, res, body){
console.log(body);
});
Bing.relatedSearch('berlin'
, { market: 'en-US' }
, (err, res, body) => {
const suggestions = body.relatedSearches.value.map(r => r.displayText)
console.log(suggestions.join('\n'))
})
Bing.spelling('awsome spell', function (err, res, body) {
console.log(body.flaggedTokens.suggestions[0].suggestion); //awesome spell
});
Requires specific Account key
Available Options:
Getting spanish results:
Bing.images("Ninja Turtles"
, {count: 5, market: 'es-ES'}
, function(error, res, body){
console.log(body);
});
Full list of supported markets: es-AR,en-AU,de-AT,nl-BE,fr-BE,pt-BR,en-CA,fr-CA,es-CL,da-DK,fi-FI,fr-FR, de-DE,zh-HK,en-IN,en-ID,en-IE,it-IT,ja-JP,ko-KR,en-MY,es-MX,nl-NL,en-NZ, no-NO,zh-CN,pl-PL,pt-PT,en-PH,ru-RU,ar-SA,en-ZA,es-ES,sv-SE,fr-CH,de-CH, zh-TW,tr-TR,en-GB,en-US,es-US
Bing.images('Kim Kardashian'
, {market: 'en-US', adult: 'Strict'}
, function(error, res, body){
console.log(body.value);
});
Accepted values: "Off", "Moderate", "Strict".
Moderate level should not include results with sexually explicit images or videos, but may include sexually explicit text.
To use this library with a web only subscription, you can require and initialize it with an alternate root url:
var Bing = require('node-bing-api')
({
accKey: "your-account-key",
rootUri: "https://api.datamarket.azure.com/Bing/SearchWeb/v1/"
});
In order to run the tests, the integration tests require to create a
secrets.js file
from the provided
secrets.js.example example, and fill it in with a valid access key.
Then just
mocha.
MIT