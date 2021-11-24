openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nba

node-binance-api

by Jon Eyrick
0.13.1 (see all)

Node Binance API is an asynchronous node.js library for the Binance API designed to be easy to use.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

96

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Cryptocurrency Tools

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
jaggedsoft

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Binance Community API Yearly Downloads Last Commit

Latest Version GitHub last commit Monthly Downloads jaggedsoft on Twitter

NPM

Node Binance API

This project is designed to help you make your own projects that interact with the Binance API. You can stream candlestick chart data, market depth, or use other advanced features such as setting stop losses and iceberg orders. This project seeks to have complete API coverage including WebSockets.

Futures API & StreamsSpot Trading API & StreamsMargin APILending API
ExamplesTroubleshootingChangelogSupport

Installation: npm install -s node-binance-api

npm install node-binance-api

Getting started

const Binance = require('node-binance-api');
const binance = new Binance().options({
  APIKEY: '<key>',
  APISECRET: '<secret>'
});

Binance Futures API

Futures Prices

console.info( await binance.futuresPrices() );

Futures Account Balances & Positions

console.info( await binance.futuresAccount() );

Futures Balances

console.info( await binance.futuresBalance() );

Futures Limit Buy

console.info( await binance.futuresBuy( 'BTCUSDT', 0.1, 8222 ) );

Futures Limit Sell

console.info( await binance.futuresSell( 'BTCUSDT', 0.5, 11111 ) );

Futures Market Buy

console.info( await binance.futuresMarketBuy( 'BNBUSDT', 5 ) );

Futures Market Sell

console.info( await binance.futuresMarketSell( 'TRXUSDT', 1 ) );

Futures Place Multiple Orders

let orders = [
  {
  symbol:"BTCUSDT",
  side: "BUY",
  type: "MARKET",
  quantity: "0.01",
  },
  {
  symbol:"BNBUSDT",
  side: "SELL",
  type: "MARKET",
  quantity: "0.5",
  }
]
console.info( await binance.futuresMultipleOrders(orders) );

Futures Market Orders: Get the fill price using newOrderRespType

console.info( await binance.futuresMarketBuy( 'BNBUSDT', amount, { newOrderRespType: 'RESULT' } ) );

Futures reduceOnly Order Example

if ( side == 'LONG' ) order = await binance.futuresMarketSell( obj.symbol, amount, {reduceOnly: true} )
else order = await binance.futuresMarketBuy( obj.symbol, amount, {reduceOnly: true} )

Get Futures Positions

console.info( await binance.futuresPositionRisk() );
View Example 
let position_data = await binance.futuresPositionRisk(), markets = Object.keys( position_data );
for ( let market of markets ) {
  let obj = position_data[market], size = Number( obj.positionAmt );
  if ( size == 0 ) continue;
  console.info( `${leverage}x\t${market}\t${obj.unRealizedProfit}` );
  //console.info( obj ); //positionAmt entryPrice markPrice unRealizedProfit liquidationPrice leverage marginType isolatedMargin isAutoAddMargin maxNotionalValue
}

Adjust Leverage (1-125x)

console.info( await binance.futuresLeverage( 'ETHUSDT', 50 ) );

Adjust Margin Type (ISOLATED, CROSSED)

console.info( await binance.futuresMarginType( 'BTCUSDT', 'ISOLATED' ) );

Adjust Position Margin

// Type: 1: Add postion margin，2: Reduce postion margin
console.info( await binance.futuresPositionMargin( "TRXUSDT", amount, type ) );

console.info( await binance.futuresTime() );
console.info( await binance.futuresExchangeInfo() );
console.info( await binance.futuresCandles( "TRXUSDT", "1m" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresDepth( "ADAUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresQuote() );
console.info( await binance.futuresQuote( "BCHUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresDaily() );
console.info( await binance.futuresOpenInterest( "BTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresMarkPrice() );
console.info( await binance.futuresMarkPrice( "ETHUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresTrades( "LTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresAggTrades( "XTZUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresLiquidationOrders() );
console.info( await binance.futuresFundingRate() );
console.info( await binance.futuresHistoricalTrades( "XMRUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresLeverageBracket( "LINKUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresIncome() );
console.info( await binance.futuresCancelAll( "BTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresCancel( "BTCUSDT", {orderId: "1025137386"} ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresCountdownCancelAll( "BTCUSDT", 45000 ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresOrderStatus( "BTCUSDT", {orderId: "1025137386"} ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresOpenOrders() );
console.info( await binance.futuresOpenOrders( "BTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresAllOrders() );
console.info( await binance.futuresAllOrders( "BTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresUserTrades( "BTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresGetDataStream() );
console.info( await binance.futuresPositionMarginHistory( "TRXUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.promiseRequest( 'v1/time' ) );
// Batch orders, remaining WebSocket streams, and better documentation will be come later

Futures Historical Bulk Data Download API

Get Download ID
console.info( await binance.futuresHistDataId(
  "BTCUSDT", {
    startTime: new Date().getTime() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000,
    endTime: new Date().getTime(),
    dataType: 'T_TRADE'
  } )
)

console.info( await binance.futuresDownloadLink(7343) )

Futures WebSocket Streams

Futures miniTicker stream for all symbols

binance.futuresMiniTickerStream( miniTicker => {
    console.info( miniTicker );
} );

Futures miniTicker stream for a symbol

binance.futuresMiniTickerStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );

Futures bookTicker stream for all symbols

binance.futuresBookTickerStream( console.log );

Futures bookTicker stream for a symbol

binance.futuresBookTickerStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );

Futures prevDay ticker stream for all symbols

binance.futuresTickerStream( console.log );

Futures prevDay ticker stream for a symbol

binance.futuresTickerStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );

Futures mark price stream for all symbols

binance.futuresMarkPriceStream( console.log );

Futures mark price stream for a symbol

binance.futuresMarkPriceStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );

Futures aggregate trade stream for a symbol

binance.futuresAggTradeStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );

Futures complete chart cache

binance.futuresChart( 'BTCUSDT', '1m', console.log );

Futures Liquidation Stream for all symbols

binance.futuresLiquidationStream( console.log );

Futures Liquidation Stream for a symbol

binance.futuresLiquidationStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );

Connect to a custom endpoint. Easier shortcut functions will come later

binance.futuresSubscribe( 'btcusdt@kline_4h', console.log );

Terminate an existing socket

binance.futuresTerminate( 'btcusdt@kline_4h' );

Return active sockets and subscriptions

console.log( binance.futuresSubscriptions() );

Delivery API (Futures w/Expiration Date)

deliveryBuy
deliverySell
deliveryMarketBuy
deliveryMarketSell
deliveryPrices
deliveryDaily
deliveryOpenInterest
deliveryExchangeInfo
deliveryOpenOrders
deliveryAllOrders
deliveryCandles
deliveryIndexKlines
deliveryContinuousKlines
deliveryMarkPriceKlines
deliveryMarkPrice
deliveryHistoricalTrades
deliveryTrades
deliveryAggTrades
deliveryUserTrades
deliveryLiquidationOrders
deliveryPositionRisk
deliveryLeverage
deliveryMarginType
deliveryPositionMargin
deliveryPositionMarginHistory
deliveryIncome
deliveryBalance
deliveryAccount
deliveryDepth
deliveryQuote
deliveryLeverageBracket
deliveryOrderStatus
deliveryCancel
deliveryCancelAll
deliveryCountdownCancelAll
deliveryOrder
deliveryGetDataStream
deliveryCloseDataStream
deliveryKeepDataStream
deliveryPing
deliveryTime
deliveryOrder

Binance API (Spot Trading)

Getting latest price of all symbols

let ticker = await binance.prices();
console.info(`Price of BNB: ${ticker.BNBUSDT}`);

Getting latest price of a symbol

binance.prices('BNBBTC', (error, ticker) => {
  console.info("Price of BNB: ", ticker.BNBBTC);
});
View Response 
{ ETHBTC: '0.07003500',
  LTCBTC: '0.01176700',
  BNBBTC: '0.00035735',
  NEOBTC: '0.00809500',
  QTUMETH: '0.03851200',
  EOSETH: '0.00189600',
  SNTETH: '0.00008595',
  BNTETH: '0.00738800',
  BCCBTC: '0.08104000',
  GASBTC: '0.00629800',
  BNBETH: '0.00509495',
  BTMETH: '0.00018900',
  HCCBTC: '0.00000180',
  BTCUSDT: '4464.44000000',
  ETHUSDT: '312.89000000',
  HSRBTC: '0.00289000',
  OAXETH: '0.00180000',
  DNTETH: '0.00014190',
  MCOETH: '0.02358300',
  ICNETH: '0.00557000',
  ELCBTC: '0.00000053',
  MCOBTC: '0.00166900',
  WTCBTC: '0.00184138',
  WTCETH: '0.02601700',
  LLTBTC: '0.00001669',
  LRCBTC: '0.00001100',
  LRCETH: '0.00016311',
  QTUMBTC: '0.00271600',
  YOYOBTC: '0.00000481',
  OMGBTC: '0.00187800',
  OMGETH: '0.02677400',
  ZRXBTC: '0.00004319',
  ZRXETH: '0.00060800',
  STRATBTC: '0.00087800',
  STRATETH: '0.01218800',
  SNGLSBTC: '0.00003649',
  SNGLSETH: '0.00051280',
  BQXBTC: '0.00013150',
  BQXETH: '0.00184240',
  KNCBTC: '0.00038969',
  KNCETH: '0.00550320',
  FUNBTC: '0.00000573',
  FUNETH: '0.00008433',
  SNMBTC: '0.00003176',
  SNMETH: '0.00047119',
  NEOETH: '0.11500200',
  IOTABTC: '0.00012136',
  IOTAETH: '0.00171001',
  LINKBTC: '0.00010646',
  LINKETH: '0.00150999',
  XVGBTC: '0.00000145',
  XVGETH: '0.00002059',
  CTRBTC: '0.00025532',
  CTRETH: '0.00375180',
  SALTBTC: '0.00080100',
  SALTETH: '0.01140000',
  MDABTC: '0.00057002',
  MDAETH: '0.00819490' }
//Price of BNB: 0.00035735

Getting list of current balances

binance.balance((error, balances) => {
  if ( error ) return console.error(error);
  console.info("balances()", balances);
  console.info("ETH balance: ", balances.ETH.available);
});
// If you have problems with this function,
// see Troubleshooting at the bottom of this page.
View Response 
{ BTC: { available: '0.77206464', onOrder: '0.00177975' },
  LTC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  ETH: { available: '1.14109900', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  BNC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  ICO: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  NEO: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  BNB: { available: '41.33761879', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  QTUM: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  EOS: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  SNT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  BNT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  GAS: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  BCC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  BTM: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  USDT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  HCC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  HSR: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  OAX: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  DNT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  MCO: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  ICN: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  ELC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  PAY: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  ZRX: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  OMG: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  WTC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  LRX: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  YOYO: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  LRC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  LLT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  TRX: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  FID: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  SNGLS: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  STRAT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  BQX: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  FUN: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  KNC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  CDT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  XVG: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  IOTA: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  SNM: { available: '0.76352833', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  LINK: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  CVC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  TNT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  REP: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  CTR: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  MDA: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  MTL: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  SALT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
  NULS: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' } }
//ETH balance:  1.14109900

Getting bid/ask prices for a symbol

binance.bookTickers('BNBBTC', (error, ticker) => {
  console.info("bookTickers", ticker);
});
View Response 
{
  "symbol": "BNBBTC",
  "bidPrice": "4.00000000",
  "bidQty": "431.00000000",
  "askPrice": "4.00000200",
  "askQty": "9.00000000"
}

// from: https://github.com/binance-exchange/binance-official-api-docs/blob/master/rest-api.md#symbol-order-book-ticker

Getting bid/ask prices for all symbols

binance.bookTickers((error, ticker) => {
  console.info("bookTickers()", ticker);
  console.info("Price of BNB: ", ticker.BNBBTC);
});
View Response 
 { ETHBTC:
   { bid: '0.06201000',
     bids: '1.28200000',
     ask: '0.06201300',
     asks: '0.34200000' },
  LTCBTC:
   { bid: '0.01042000',
     bids: '41.45000000',
     ask: '0.01048700',
     asks: '16.81000000' },
  BNBBTC:
   { bid: '0.00028754',
     bids: '727.00000000',
     ask: '0.00028755',
     asks: '400.00000000' },
  NEOBTC:
   { bid: '0.00601800',
     bids: '16.82000000',
     ask: '0.00603700',
     asks: '73.43000000' },
  QTUMETH:
   { bid: '0.04062900',
     bids: '1.30000000',
     ask: '0.04075300',
     asks: '0.58000000' },
  EOSETH:
   { bid: '0.00191400',
     bids: '202.53000000',
     ask: '0.00192500',
     asks: '26.08000000' },
  SNTETH:
   { bid: '0.00007610',
     bids: '403.00000000',
     ask: '0.00007638',
     asks: '19850.00000000' },
  BNTETH:
   { bid: '0.00736800',
     bids: '7.82000000',
     ask: '0.00745900',
     asks: '177.32000000' },
  BCCBTC:
   { bid: '0.06862000',
     bids: '1.56100000',
     ask: '0.06893600',
     asks: '0.81100000' },
  GASBTC:
   { bid: '0.00451700',
     bids: '44.00000000',
     ask: '0.00489700',
     asks: '44.95000000' },
  BNBETH:
   { bid: '0.00462592',
     bids: '32.00000000',
     ask: '0.00467982',
     asks: '57.00000000' },
  BTMETH:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  HCCBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  BTCUSDT:
   { bid: '4786.01000000',
     bids: '0.58627700',
     ask: '4796.10000000',
     asks: '0.28486400' },
  ETHUSDT:
   { bid: '297.01000000',
     bids: '7.17846000',
     ask: '297.90000000',
     asks: '0.30742000' },
  HSRBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  OAXETH:
   { bid: '0.00156200',
     bids: '96.00000000',
     ask: '0.00169900',
     asks: '552.90000000' },
  DNTETH:
   { bid: '0.00011782',
     bids: '1273.00000000',
     ask: '0.00012045',
     asks: '238.00000000' },
  MCOETH:
   { bid: '0.02651200',
     bids: '0.94000000',
     ask: '0.02681200',
     asks: '8.59000000' },
  ICNETH:
   { bid: '0.00484600',
     bids: '448.76000000',
     ask: '0.00490000',
     asks: '0.01000000' },
  ELCBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  MCOBTC:
   { bid: '0.00164600',
     bids: '1.00000000',
     ask: '0.00164700',
     asks: '12.11000000' },
  WTCBTC:
   { bid: '0.00132101',
     bids: '124.00000000',
     ask: '0.00133200',
     asks: '98.00000000' },
  WTCETH:
   { bid: '0.02130000',
     bids: '784.35000000',
     ask: '0.02140800',
     asks: '10.70000000' },
  LLTBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  LRCBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  LRCETH:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  QTUMBTC:
   { bid: '0.00252800',
     bids: '123.48000000',
     ask: '0.00253200',
     asks: '10.50000000' },
  YOYOBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  OMGBTC:
   { bid: '0.00164900',
     bids: '25.94000000',
     ask: '0.00166400',
     asks: '0.90000000' },
  OMGETH:
   { bid: '0.02660000',
     bids: '9.86000000',
     ask: '0.02698200',
     asks: '43.21000000' },
  ZRXBTC:
   { bid: '0.00003936',
     bids: '117.00000000',
     ask: '0.00003982',
     asks: '8596.00000000' },
  ZRXETH:
   { bid: '0.00062801',
     bids: '239.00000000',
     ask: '0.00063595',
     asks: '2446.00000000' },
  STRATBTC:
   { bid: '0.00070600',
     bids: '43.43000000',
     ask: '0.00070900',
     asks: '15.00000000' },
  STRATETH:
   { bid: '0.01092100',
     bids: '9.00000000',
     ask: '0.01162700',
     asks: '47.90000000' },
  SNGLSBTC:
   { bid: '0.00003162',
     bids: '366.00000000',
     ask: '0.00003183',
     asks: '308.00000000' },
  SNGLSETH:
   { bid: '0.00050064',
     bids: '300.00000000',
     ask: '0.00051543',
     asks: '64.00000000' },
  BQXBTC:
   { bid: '0.00013334',
     bids: '13.00000000',
     ask: '0.00013889',
     asks: '1224.00000000' },
  BQXETH:
   { bid: '0.00200740',
     bids: '990.00000000',
     ask: '0.00228890',
     asks: '80.00000000' },
  KNCBTC:
   { bid: '0.00029509',
     bids: '300.00000000',
     ask: '0.00029842',
     asks: '4.00000000' },
  KNCETH:
   { bid: '0.00481840',
     bids: '411.00000000',
     ask: '0.00484440',
     asks: '10.00000000' },
  FUNBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000461',
     bids: '217.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000465',
     asks: '16668.00000000' },
  FUNETH:
   { bid: '0.00007486',
     bids: '2004.00000000',
     ask: '0.00007617',
     asks: '1419.00000000' },
  SNMBTC:
   { bid: '0.00002462',
     bids: '6922.00000000',
     ask: '0.00002495',
     asks: '404.00000000' },
  SNMETH:
   { bid: '0.00040181',
     bids: '373.00000000',
     ask: '0.00043404',
     asks: '9281.00000000' },
  NEOETH:
   { bid: '0.09610400',
     bids: '8.02000000',
     ask: '0.09891100',
     asks: '5.00000000' },
  IOTABTC:
   { bid: '0.00009674',
     bids: '206.00000000',
     ask: '0.00009721',
     asks: '269.00000000' },
  IOTAETH:
   { bid: '0.00155061',
     bids: '1231.00000000',
     ask: '0.00158100',
     asks: '22.00000000' },
  LINKBTC:
   { bid: '0.00007670',
     bids: '2278.00000000',
     ask: '0.00007697',
     asks: '8000.00000000' },
  LINKETH:
   { bid: '0.00123000',
     bids: '3492.00000000',
     ask: '0.00123999',
     asks: '4000.00000000' },
  XVGBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000111',
     bids: '47758.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000113',
     asks: '215443.00000000' },
  XVGETH:
   { bid: '0.00001801',
     bids: '8329.00000000',
     ask: '0.00001842',
     asks: '85146.00000000' },
  CTRBTC:
   { bid: '0.00019801',
     bids: '650.00000000',
     ask: '0.00021103',
     asks: '49.00000000' },
  CTRETH:
   { bid: '0.00320200',
     bids: '538.00000000',
     ask: '0.00351990',
     asks: '2081.00000000' },
  SALTBTC:
   { bid: '0.00063900',
     bids: '57.13000000',
     ask: '0.00064000',
     asks: '96.48000000' },
  SALTETH:
   { bid: '0.01030200',
     bids: '728.27000000',
     ask: '0.01038900',
     asks: '0.04000000' },
  MDABTC:
   { bid: '0.00039031',
     bids: '282.00000000',
     ask: '0.00039994',
     asks: '540.00000000' },
  MDAETH:
   { bid: '0.00635500',
     bids: '432.00000000',
     ask: '0.00641990',
     asks: '185.00000000' },
  MTLBTC:
   { bid: '0.00145500',
     bids: '45.00000000',
     ask: '0.00145600',
     asks: '42.12000000' },
  MTLETH:
   { bid: '0.02300100',
     bids: '96.10000000',
     ask: '0.02477400',
     asks: '131.90000000' },
  SUBBTC:
   { bid: '0.00003250',
     bids: '4474.00000000',
     ask: '0.00003380',
     asks: '3878.00000000' },
  SUBETH:
   { bid: '0.00053000',
     bids: '740.00000000',
     ask: '0.00053501',
     asks: '580.00000000' } }
/* Price of BNB:  { bid: '0.00028754',
  bids: '727.00000000',
  ask: '0.00028755',
  asks: '400.00000000' } */

Get all bid/ask prices

binance.bookTickers((error, ticker) => {
  console.info("bookTickers", ticker);
});
View Response 
{ ETHBTC:
   { bid: '0.06187700',
     bids: '0.64000000',
     ask: '0.06188300',
     asks: '6.79700000' },
  LTCBTC:
   { bid: '0.01036000',
     bids: '14.96000000',
     ask: '0.01037000',
     asks: '0.60000000' },
  BNBBTC:
   { bid: '0.00028226',
     bids: '802.00000000',
     ask: '0.00028268',
     asks: '584.00000000' },
  NEOBTC:
   { bid: '0.00595600',
     bids: '33.00000000',
     ask: '0.00595900',
     asks: '37.00000000' },
  QTUMETH:
   { bid: '0.03958000',
     bids: '1.42000000',
     ask: '0.04024300',
     asks: '7.46000000' },
  EOSETH:
   { bid: '0.00192600',
     bids: '29.31000000',
     ask: '0.00193500',
     asks: '418.91000000' },
  SNTETH:
   { bid: '0.00007607',
     bids: '8864.00000000',
     ask: '0.00007682',
     asks: '1311.00000000' },
  BNTETH:
   { bid: '0.00740200',
     bids: '1.36000000',
     ask: '0.00746800',
     asks: '419.86000000' },
  BCCBTC:
   { bid: '0.06786500',
     bids: '0.18600000',
     ask: '0.06835400',
     asks: '0.72600000' },
  GASBTC:
   { bid: '0.00435500',
     bids: '332.73000000',
     ask: '0.00435600',
     asks: '18.31000000' },
  BNBETH:
   { bid: '0.00456443',
     bids: '4.00000000',
     ask: '0.00461795',
     asks: '192.00000000' },
  BTMETH:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  HCCBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  BTCUSDT:
   { bid: '4801.05000000',
     bids: '0.82289400',
     ask: '4812.00000000',
     asks: '1.04753200' },
  ETHUSDT:
   { bid: '296.32000000',
     bids: '3.24294000',
     ask: '297.81000000',
     asks: '17.69901000' },
  HSRBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  OAXETH:
   { bid: '0.00154500',
     bids: '422.64000000',
     ask: '0.00169200',
     asks: '159.94000000' },
  DNTETH:
   { bid: '0.00012059',
     bids: '434.00000000',
     ask: '0.00012100',
     asks: '8311.00000000' },
  MCOETH:
   { bid: '0.02566000',
     bids: '5.85000000',
     ask: '0.02651200',
     asks: '4.37000000' },
  ICNETH:
   { bid: '0.00489000',
     bids: '232.97000000',
     ask: '0.00500000',
     asks: '0.01000000' },
  ELCBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  MCOBTC:
   { bid: '0.00162700',
     bids: '2.87000000',
     ask: '0.00163800',
     asks: '0.70000000' },
  WTCBTC:
   { bid: '0.00129604',
     bids: '600.00000000',
     ask: '0.00131600',
     asks: '1.00000000' },
  WTCETH:
   { bid: '0.02080000',
     bids: '30.00000000',
     ask: '0.02097600',
     asks: '24.00000000' },
  LLTBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  LRCBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  LRCETH:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  QTUMBTC:
   { bid: '0.00245100',
     bids: '43.11000000',
     ask: '0.00248500',
     asks: '74.96000000' },
  YOYOBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000000',
     bids: '0.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000000',
     asks: '0.00000000' },
  OMGBTC:
   { bid: '0.00160700',
     bids: '300.00000000',
     ask: '0.00161300',
     asks: '36.05000000' },
  OMGETH:
   { bid: '0.02597100',
     bids: '4.92000000',
     ask: '0.02633200',
     asks: '19.00000000' },
  ZRXBTC:
   { bid: '0.00003852',
     bids: '9.00000000',
     ask: '0.00003912',
     asks: '103.00000000' },
  ZRXETH:
   { bid: '0.00062997',
     bids: '645.00000000',
     ask: '0.00062998',
     asks: '5376.00000000' },
  STRATBTC:
   { bid: '0.00069200',
     bids: '50.50000000',
     ask: '0.00070000',
     asks: '6.54000000' },
  STRATETH:
   { bid: '0.01080400',
     bids: '5.00000000',
     ask: '0.01200000',
     asks: '5.88000000' },
  SNGLSBTC:
   { bid: '0.00003121',
     bids: '726.00000000',
     ask: '0.00003161',
     asks: '153.00000000' },
  SNGLSETH:
   { bid: '0.00046686',
     bids: '4782.00000000',
     ask: '0.00051906',
     asks: '32.00000000' },
  BQXBTC:
   { bid: '0.00011512',
     bids: '87.00000000',
     ask: '0.00011840',
     asks: '133.00000000' },
  BQXETH:
   { bid: '0.00183080',
     bids: '1051.00000000',
     ask: '0.00195000',
     asks: '626.00000000' },
  KNCBTC:
   { bid: '0.00027859',
     bids: '7.00000000',
     ask: '0.00028462',
     asks: '35.00000000' },
  KNCETH:
   { bid: '0.00452830',
     bids: '13.00000000',
     ask: '0.00454970',
     asks: '35.00000000' },
  FUNBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000464',
     bids: '753.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000465',
     asks: '13924.00000000' },
  FUNETH:
   { bid: '0.00007126',
     bids: '44131.00000000',
     ask: '0.00007617',
     asks: '1419.00000000' },
  SNMBTC:
   { bid: '0.00002489',
     bids: '564.00000000',
     ask: '0.00002559',
     asks: '2553.00000000' },
  SNMETH:
   { bid: '0.00040060',
     bids: '374.00000000',
     ask: '0.00041494',
     asks: '7624.00000000' },
  NEOETH:
   { bid: '0.09604700',
     bids: '22.05000000',
     ask: '0.09800000',
     asks: '0.31000000' },
  IOTABTC:
   { bid: '0.00009515',
     bids: '3.00000000',
     ask: '0.00009529',
     asks: '147.00000000' },
  IOTAETH:
   { bid: '0.00150002',
     bids: '4311.00000000',
     ask: '0.00155216',
     asks: '7.00000000' },
  LINKBTC:
   { bid: '0.00007601',
     bids: '4337.00000000',
     ask: '0.00007630',
     asks: '525.00000000' },
  LINKETH:
   { bid: '0.00121903',
     bids: '3784.00000000',
     ask: '0.00122965',
     asks: '200.00000000' },
  XVGBTC:
   { bid: '0.00000113',
     bids: '470101.00000000',
     ask: '0.00000114',
     asks: '147728.00000000' },
  XVGETH:
   { bid: '0.00001813',
     bids: '8274.00000000',
     ask: '0.00001843',
     asks: '8320.00000000' },
  CTRBTC:
   { bid: '0.00020202',
     bids: '625.00000000',
     ask: '0.00020649',
     asks: '1143.00000000' },
  CTRETH:
   { bid: '0.00330510',
     bids: '387.00000000',
     ask: '0.00339330',
     asks: '436.00000000' },
  SALTBTC:
   { bid: '0.00063500',
     bids: '76.00000000',
     ask: '0.00064300',
     asks: '437.54000000' },
  SALTETH:
   { bid: '0.01014200',
     bids: '202.79000000',
     ask: '0.01122600',
     asks: '1.36000000' },
  MDABTC:
   { bid: '0.00038061',
     bids: '8.00000000',
     ask: '0.00041300',
     asks: '1772.00000000' },
  MDAETH:
   { bid: '0.00655000',
     bids: '547.00000000',
     ask: '0.00660830',
     asks: '8814.00000000' },
  MTLBTC:
   { bid: '0.00140600',
     bids: '0.11000000',
     ask: '0.00143800',
     asks: '12.00000000' },
  MTLETH:
   { bid: '0.02300000',
     bids: '1166.86000000',
     ask: '0.02489500',
     asks: '13.98000000' },
  SUBBTC:
   { bid: '0.00003580',
     bids: '7617.00000000',
     ask: '0.00003619',
     asks: '1052.00000000' },
  SUBETH:
   { bid: '0.00056500',
     bids: '3649.00000000',
     ask: '0.00059988',
     asks: '3649.00000000' } }

Get market depth for a symbol

binance.depth("BNBBTC", (error, depth, symbol) => {
  console.info(symbol+" market depth", depth);
});
View Response 
market depth for BNBBTC
{ bids:
   { '0.00022997': '49.00000000',
     '0.00022867': '11.00000000',
     '0.00022865': '1149.00000000',
     '0.00022810': '20.00000000',
     '0.00022800': '1000.00000000',
     '0.00022777': '1350.00000000',
     '0.00022774': '96.00000000',
     '0.00022765': '5.00000000',
     '0.00022741': '12.00000000',
     '0.00022705': '1372.00000000',
     '0.00022700': '402.00000000',
     '0.00022514': '756.00000000',
     '0.00022513': '761.00000000',
     '0.00022502': '2244.00000000',
     '0.00022501': '2190.00000000',
     '0.00022500': '5069.00000000',
     '0.00022419': '1871.00000000',
     '0.00022418': '1667.00000000',
     '0.00022167': '1889.00000000',
     '0.00022162': '1014.00000000',
     '0.00022112': '13563.00000000',
     '0.00022078': '4056.00000000',
     '0.00022000': '8060.00000000',
     '0.00021963': '13563.00000000',
     '0.00021850': '52.00000000',
     '0.00021800': '1282.00000000',
     '0.00021710': '102.00000000',
     '0.00021680': '100.00000000',
     '0.00021652': '29.00000000',
     '0.00021641': '154.00000000',
     '0.00021500': '1491.00000000',
     '0.00021471': '977.00000000',
     '0.00021405': '478.00000000',
     '0.00021400': '11.00000000',
     '0.00021314': '686.00000000',
     '0.00021219': '1089.00000000',
     '0.00021200': '767.00000000',
     '0.00021100': '5000.00000000',
     '0.00021011': '50.00000000',
     '0.00021000': '3468.00000000',
     '0.00020900': '169.00000000',
     '0.00020843': '90.00000000',
     '0.00020811': '200.00000000',
     '0.00020702': '50.00000000',
     '0.00020691': '283.00000000',
     '0.00020600': '3703.00000000',
     '0.00020500': '107.00000000',
     '0.00020450': '6363.00000000',
     '0.00020250': '301.00000000',
     '0.00020222': '200.00000000',
     '0.00020200': '123.00000000',
     '0.00020137': '50.00000000',
     '0.00020122': '727.00000000',
     '0.00020100': '6400.00000000',
     '0.00020088': '10.00000000',
     '0.00020020': '793.00000000',
     '0.00020010': '500.00000000',
     '0.00020009': '44.00000000',
     '0.00020001': '20020.00000000',
     '0.00020000': '45269.00000000',
     '0.00019990': '270.00000000',
     '0.00019880': '2117.00000000',
     '0.00019800': '1200.00000000',
     '0.00019783': '50.00000000',
     '0.00019702': '300.00000000',
     '0.00019686': '10.00000000',
     '0.00019600': '1025.00000000',
     '0.00019595': '139.00000000',
     '0.00019501': '3227.00000000',
     '0.00019500': '3832.00000000',
     '0.00019488': '82.00000000',
     '0.00019400': '1853.00000000',
     '0.00019293': '10.00000000',
     '0.00019289': '30.00000000',
     '0.00019234': '1999.00000000',
     '0.00019200': '4765.00000000',
     '0.00019190': '6.00000000',
     '0.00019100': '4353.00000000',
     '0.00019073': '12.00000000',
     '0.00019058': '28.00000000',
     '0.00019050': '718.00000000',
     '0.00019001': '20.00000000',
     '0.00019000': '39478.00000000',
     '0.00018907': '10.00000000',
     '0.00018888': '10045.00000000',
     '0.00018880': '15.00000000',
     '0.00018800': '3528.00000000',
     '0.00018700': '328.00000000',
     '0.00018600': '1000.00000000',
     '0.00018598': '2187.00000000',
     '0.00018538': '1383.00000000',
     '0.00018529': '10.00000000',
     '0.00018500': '1512.00000000',
     '0.00018253': '30.00000000',
     '0.00018200': '3000.00000000',
     '0.00018158': '10.00000000',
     '0.00018106': '250.00000000',
     '0.00018100': '4577.00000000',
     '0.00018011': '500.00000000',
     '0.00018000': '29832.00000000' },
  asks:
   { '0.00022999': '32.00000000',
     '0.00023086': '583.00000000',
     '0.00023095': '1154.00000000',
     '0.00023119': '781.00000000',
     '0.00023120': '3401.00000000',
     '0.00023180': '4889.00000000',
     '0.00023185': '83.00000000',
     '0.00023211': '750.00000000',
     '0.00023339': '9273.00000000',
     '0.00023340': '474.00000000',
     '0.00023440': '500.00000000',
     '0.00023450': '1433.00000000',
     '0.00023500': '1480.00000000',
     '0.00023573': '87.00000000',
     '0.00023580': '518.00000000',
     '0.00023999': '863.00000000',
     '0.00024000': '275.00000000',
     '0.00024100': '60.00000000',
     '0.00024119': '3736.00000000',
     '0.00024180': '989.00000000',
     '0.00024350': '1285.00000000',
     '0.00024399': '500.00000000',
     '0.00024400': '2964.00000000',
     '0.00024419': '500.00000000',
     '0.00024500': '4499.00000000',
     '0.00024580': '542.00000000',
     '0.00024584': '6.00000000',
     '0.00024700': '250.00000000',
     '0.00024789': '2938.00000000',
     '0.00024790': '5535.00000000',
     '0.00024800': '499.00000000',
     '0.00024892': '2000.00000000',
     '0.00024920': '652.00000000',
     '0.00024972': '9242.00000000',
     '0.00024999': '1262.00000000',
     '0.00025000': '3739.00000000',
     '0.00025078': '250.00000000',
     '0.00025348': '1000.00000000',
     '0.00025499': '220.00000000',
     '0.00025500': '6029.00000000',
     '0.00025518': '10.00000000',
     '0.00025698': '17.00000000',
     '0.00025700': '250.00000000',
     '0.00025800': '265.00000000',
     '0.00025925': '20.00000000',
     '0.00025984': '1048.00000000',
     '0.00025985': '1048.00000000',
     '0.00025987': '1165.00000000',
     '0.00025990': '465.00000000',
     '0.00025994': '571.00000000',
     '0.00025995': '390.00000000',
     '0.00026000': '5033.00000000',
     '0.00026028': '10.00000000',
     '0.00026280': '40.00000000',
     '0.00026300': '13.00000000',
     '0.00026348': '50.00000000',
     '0.00026500': '38.00000000',
     '0.00026548': '10.00000000',
     '0.00026594': '51.00000000',
     '0.00026666': '15000.00000000',
     '0.00026700': '500.00000000',
     '0.00026800': '27.00000000',
     '0.00026900': '1000.00000000',
     '0.00026929': '50.00000000',
     '0.00026990': '270.00000000',
     '0.00027000': '8750.00000000',
     '0.00027199': '50.00000000',
     '0.00027300': '351.00000000',
     '0.00027429': '50.00000000',
     '0.00027480': '270.00000000',
     '0.00027500': '38.00000000',
     '0.00027690': '242.00000000',
     '0.00027700': '500.00000000',
     '0.00027789': '1317.00000000',
     '0.00027906': '1457.00000000',
     '0.00027912': '98.00000000',
     '0.00027949': '50.00000000',
     '0.00027950': '2000.00000000',
     '0.00027977': '96.00000000',
     '0.00027980': '1031.00000000',
     '0.00028000': '782.00000000',
     '0.00028300': '25.00000000',
     '0.00028500': '48.00000000',
     '0.00028590': '364.00000000',
     '0.00028680': '50.00000000',
     '0.00028699': '50.00000000',
     '0.00028700': '1600.00000000',
     '0.00028800': '3509.00000000',
     '0.00028890': '175.00000000',
     '0.00028900': '11474.00000000',
     '0.00028999': '10000.00000000',
     '0.00029000': '623.00000000',
     '0.00029100': '303.00000000',
     '0.00029141': '456.00000000',
     '0.00029200': '9999.00000000',
     '0.00029234': '104.00000000',
     '0.00029300': '200.00000000',
     '0.00029358': '325.00000000',
     '0.00029399': '153.00000000',
     '0.00029428': '100.00000000' } }

Placing a LIMIT order

let quantity = 1, price = 0.069;
binance.buy("ETHBTC", quantity, price);
binance.sell("ETHBTC", quantity, price);

Placing a MARKET order

// These orders will be executed at current market price.
let quantity = 1;
binance.marketBuy("BNBBTC", quantity);
binance.marketSell("ETHBTC", quantity);

LIMIT order with callback

let quantity = 5, price = 0.00402030;
binance.buy("BNBETH", quantity, price, {type:'LIMIT'}, (error, response) => {
  console.info("Limit Buy response", response);
  console.info("order id: " + response.orderId);
});
View Response 
Limit Buy response {
  symbol: 'BNBETH',
  orderId: 4480717,
  clientOrderId: 'te38xGILZUXrPZHnTQPH6h',
  transactTime: 1509049732437,
  price: '0.00402030',
  origQty: '5.00000000',
  executedQty: '5.00000000',
  status: 'FILLED',
  timeInForce: 'GTC',
  type: 'LIMIT',
  side: 'BUY' }
//order id: 4480717

Chaining orders together

let quantity = 1;
binance.marketBuy("BNBBTC", quantity, (error, response) => {
  console.info("Market Buy response", response);
  console.info("order id: " + response.orderId);
  // Now you can limit sell with a stop loss, etc.
});
View Response 
Market Buy response {
  symbol: 'BNBETH',
  orderId: 4480553,
  clientOrderId: 'rCGiCG08PGy7AwvbrG5d83',
  transactTime: 1509049376261,
  price: '0.00000000',
  origQty: '1.00000000',
  executedQty: '1.00000000',
  status: 'FILLED',
  timeInForce: 'GTC',
  type: 'MARKET',
  side: 'BUY' }
//order id: 4480553

Placing a STOP LOSS order

// When the stop is reached, a stop order becomes a market order
// Note: You must also pass one of these type parameters:
// STOP_LOSS, STOP_LOSS_LIMIT, TAKE_PROFIT, TAKE_PROFIT_LIMIT
let type = "STOP_LOSS";
let quantity = 1;
let price = 0.069;
let stopPrice = 0.068;
binance.sell("ETHBTC", quantity, price, {stopPrice: stopPrice, type: type});

Placing an ICEBERG order

// Iceberg orders are intended to conceal the order quantity.
let quantity = 1;
let price = 0.069;
binance.sell("ETHBTC", quantity, price, {icebergQty: 10});

Cancel an order

binance.cancel("ETHBTC", orderid, (error, response, symbol) => {
  console.info(symbol+" cancel response:", response);
});

Cancel all open orders

console.info( await binance.cancelAll("XMRBTC") );

Get open orders for a symbol

binance.openOrders("ETHBTC", (error, openOrders, symbol) => {
  console.info("openOrders("+symbol+")", openOrders);
});

Get list of all open orders

binance.openOrders(false, (error, openOrders) => {
  console.info("openOrders()", openOrders);
});

Check an order's status

let orderid = "7610385";
binance.orderStatus("ETHBTC", orderid, (error, orderStatus, symbol) => {
  console.info(symbol+" order status:", orderStatus);
});

Get your Trade History

binance.trades("SNMBTC", (error, trades, symbol) => {
  console.info(symbol+" trade history", trades);
});
View Response 
[ { id: 9572,
    orderId: 47884,
    price: '0.00003701',
    qty: '1467.00000000',
    commission: '0.06774660',
    commissionAsset: 'BNB',
    time: 1507062500456,
    isBuyer: true,
    isMaker: true,
    isBestMatch: true },
  { id: 9575,
    orderId: 47884,
    price: '0.00003701',
    qty: '735.00000000',
    commission: '0.03394257',
    commissionAsset: 'BNB',
    time: 1507062502528,
    isBuyer: true,
    isMaker: true,
    isBestMatch: true } } ]

Get all account orders; active, canceled, or filled.

binance.allOrders("ETHBTC", (error, orders, symbol) => {
  console.info(symbol+" orders:", orders);
});

Get dust log

binance.dustLog((error, dustlog) => {
  console.info(dustlog);
})

Get 24hr ticker price change statistics for all symbols

binance.prevDay(false, (error, prevDay) => {
  // console.info(prevDay); // view all data
  for ( let obj of prevDay ) {
    let symbol = obj.symbol;
    console.info(symbol+" volume:"+obj.volume+" change: "+obj.priceChangePercent+"%");
  }
});

Get 24hr ticker price change statistics for a symbol

binance.prevDay("BNBBTC", (error, prevDay, symbol) => {
  console.info(symbol+" previous day:", prevDay);
  console.info("BNB change since yesterday: "+prevDay.priceChangePercent+"%")
});

Get Kline/candlestick data for a symbol

You can use the optional API parameters for getting historical candlesticks, these are useful if you want to import data from earlier back in time. Optional parameters: limit (max/default 500), startTime, endTime.

// Intervals: 1m,3m,5m,15m,30m,1h,2h,4h,6h,8h,12h,1d,3d,1w,1M
binance.candlesticks("BNBBTC", "5m", (error, ticks, symbol) => {
  console.info("candlesticks()", ticks);
  let last_tick = ticks[ticks.length - 1];
  let [time, open, high, low, close, volume, closeTime, assetVolume, trades, buyBaseVolume, buyAssetVolume, ignored] = last_tick;
  console.info(symbol+" last close: "+close);
}, {limit: 500, endTime: 1514764800000});

WebSockets Implementation

Get Complete WebSocket Chart Cache

This function pulls existing chart data before connecting to the WebSocket, and provides you realtime synchronized chart information including the most recent 500 candles.

binance.websockets.chart("BNBBTC", "1m", (symbol, interval, chart) => {
  let tick = binance.last(chart);
  const last = chart[tick].close;
  console.info(chart);
  // Optionally convert 'chart' object to array:
  // let ohlc = binance.ohlc(chart);
  // console.info(symbol, ohlc);
  console.info(symbol+" last price: "+last)
});
View Response 
{
  '1517557800000':
   { open: '0.00100090',
     high: '0.00100650',
     low: '0.00099810',
     close: '0.00100370',
     volume: '1161.52000000' },
  '1517557860000':
   { open: '0.00100360',
     high: '0.00101010',
     low: '0.00100000',
     close: '0.00100310',
     volume: '1977.68000000' },
  '1517557920000':
   { open: '0.00100100',
     high: '0.00101130',
     low: '0.00100080',
     close: '0.00100670',
     volume: '2002.00000000' },
  '1517557980000':
   { open: '0.00100660',
     high: '0.00101400',
     low: '0.00100200',
     close: '0.00100640',
     volume: '3896.40000000' },
  '1517558040000':
   { open: '0.00100630',
     high: '0.00101390',
     low: '0.00100350',
     close: '0.00100470',
     volume: '1675.48000000' },
  '1517558100000':
   { open: '0.00100860',
     high: '0.00101450',
     low: '0.00100100',
     close: '0.00100270',
     volume: '1918.46000000' },
  '1517558160000':
   { open: '0.00100460',
     high: '0.00101480',
     low: '0.00100310',
     close: '0.00100670',
     volume: '2464.12000000' },
  '1517558220000':
   { open: '0.00100510',
     high: '0.00100660',
     low: '0.00100110',
     close: '0.00100250',
     volume: '1484.59000000' } }
// (..many more entries not shown)
///BNBBTC last price: 0.00100250

Get Candlestick Updates via WebSocket

// Periods: 1m,3m,5m,15m,30m,1h,2h,4h,6h,8h,12h,1d,3d,1w,1M
binance.websockets.candlesticks(['BNBBTC'], "1m", (candlesticks) => {
  let { e:eventType, E:eventTime, s:symbol, k:ticks } = candlesticks;
  let { o:open, h:high, l:low, c:close, v:volume, n:trades, i:interval, x:isFinal, q:quoteVolume, V:buyVolume, Q:quoteBuyVolume } = ticks;
  console.info(symbol+" "+interval+" candlestick update");
  console.info("open: "+open);
  console.info("high: "+high);
  console.info("low: "+low);
  console.info("close: "+close);
  console.info("volume: "+volume);
  console.info("isFinal: "+isFinal);
});

Get Trade Updates via WebSocket

binance.websockets.trades(['BNBBTC', 'ETHBTC'], (trades) => {
  let {e:eventType, E:eventTime, s:symbol, p:price, q:quantity, m:maker, a:tradeId} = trades;
  console.info(symbol+" trade update. price: "+price+", quantity: "+quantity+", maker: "+maker);
});

Get miniTicker via WebSocket

binance.websockets.miniTicker(markets => {
  console.info(markets);
});
View Response 
  ICXBNB:
   { close: '0.34803000',
     open: '0.34249000',
     high: '0.35000000',
     low: '0.31001000',
     volume: '134681.88000000',
     quoteVolume: '44351.78363150',
     eventTime: 1520501508957 },
  ELFETH:
   { close: '0.00120820',
     open: '0.00132816',
     high: '0.00132926',
     low: '0.00115888',
     volume: '852919.00000000',
     quoteVolume: '1045.37831133',
     eventTime: 1520501508735 },
  PIVXBTC:
   { close: '0.00049510',
     open: '0.00051000',
     high: '0.00056290',
     low: '0.00049200',
     volume: '215530.27000000',
     quoteVolume: '111.50245426',
     eventTime: 1520501508367 }

Get 24hr Price Change Statistics via WebSocket

// For all symbols:
binance.websockets.prevDay(false, (error, response) => {
  console.info(response);
});

// For a specific symbol:
binance.websockets.prevDay('BNBBTC', (error, response) => {
  console.info(response);
});
View Response 
{ eventType: '24hrTicker',
  eventTime: 1512629577435,
  symbol: 'BNBBTC',
  priceChange: '-0.00002671',
  percentChange: '-12.844',
  averagePrice: '0.00019282',
  prevClose: '0.00020796',
  close: '0.00018125',
  closeQty: '55.00000000',
  bestBid: '0.00018038',
  bestBidQty: '580.00000000',
  bestAsk: '0.00018125',
  bestAskQty: '144.00000000',
  open: '0.00020796',
  high: '0.00021300',
  low: '0.00017555',
  volume: '3731915.00000000',
  quoteVolume: '719.59011818',
  openTime: 1512543177433,
  closeTime: 1512629577433,
  firstTradeId: 2248079,
  lastTradeId: 2284725,
  numTrades: 36647 }

Get Market Depth via WebSocket

binance.websockets.depth(['BNBBTC'], (depth) => {
  let {e:eventType, E:eventTime, s:symbol, u:updateId, b:bidDepth, a:askDepth} = depth;
  console.info(symbol+" market depth update");
  console.info(bidDepth, askDepth);
});

Maintain Market Depth Cache Locally via WebSocket

binance.websockets.depthCache(['BNBBTC'], (symbol, depth) => {
  let bids = binance.sortBids(depth.bids);
  let asks = binance.sortAsks(depth.asks);
  console.info(symbol+" depth cache update");
  console.info("bids", bids);
  console.info("asks", asks);
  console.info("best bid: "+binance.first(bids));
  console.info("best ask: "+binance.first(asks));
  console.info("last updated: " + new Date(depth.eventTime));
});
View Response 
BNBBTC depth cache update
asks { '0.00025400': 0.531114,
  '0.00025440': 0.2602512,
  '0.00025469': 0.01400795,
  '0.00025500': 0.0051,
  '0.00025555': 0.0245328,
  '0.00025629': 0.05100171,
  '0.00025630': 0.0146091,
  '0.00025642': 0.02230854,
  '0.00025825': 0.00180775,
  '0.00025896': 0.21856224,
  '0.00025927': 0.025927 }
bids { '0.00025203': 0.201624,
  '0.00025202': 0.04838784,
  '0.00025200': 0.13482,
  '0.00025195': 0.01385725,
  '0.00025187': 0.25539618,
  '0.00025138': 0.012569,
  '0.00025136': 0.04247984,
  '0.00025135': 0.0085459,
  '0.00025100': 0.02259,
  '0.00025072': 0.012536,
  '0.00025071': 0.00401136 }
//best ask: 0.00025400
//best bid: 0.00025203
//last updated: Thu Apr 18 2019 00:52:49 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time)

bookTickers stream includes the bid/ask price & amount, for all symbols

binance.websockets.bookTickers( console.log );

bookTickers stream includes the bid/ask price & amount, for a symbol

binance.websockets.bookTickers( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );

Deposit & Withdraw

Get Deposit Address

binance.depositAddress("XMR", (error, response) => {
  console.info(response);
});

Get All Deposit History

binance.depositHistory((error, response) => {
  console.info(response);
});

Get Deposit History for a specific symbol

binance.depositHistory((error, response) => {
  console.info(response);
}, "VEN");

Get All Withdraw History

binance.withdrawHistory((error, response) => {
  console.info(response);
});

Get Withdraw History for a specific symbol

binance.withdrawHistory((error, response) => {
  console.info(response);
}, "BTC");

Withdraw with AddressTag

// Required for coins like XMR, XRP, etc.
let address = "44tLjmXrQNrWJ5NBsEj2R77ZBEgDa3fEe9GLpSf2FRmhexPvfYDUAB7EXX1Hdb3aMQ9FLqdJ56yaAhiXoRsceGJCRS3Jxkn";
let addressTag = "0e5e38a01058dbf64e53a4333a5acf98e0d5feb8e523d32e3186c664a9c762c1";
let amount = 0.1;
binance.withdraw("XMR", address, amount, addressTag);

Withdraw

binance.withdraw("BTC", "1C5gqLRs96Xq4V2ZZAR1347yUCpHie7sa", 0.2);

Univeral Transfer / Internal Wallet Transfer

Example Spot account transfer to USDⓈ-M Futures account , use ENUM -> "MAIN_UMFUTURE"

console.info( await binance.universalTransfer("MAIN_UMFUTURE","USDT",10) );

for more account transfers (ENUMs) see docs

Binance Margin API

Transfer from Main account to Margin account

binance.mgTransferMainToMargin(asset, amount, (error, response) => {
    if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
    // Success! Transaction ID: response.tranId
});

Transfer from Margin account to Main account

binance.mgTransferMarginToMain(asset, amount, (error, response) => {
    if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
    // Success! Transaction ID: response.tranId
});

Get maximum transfer-out amount from Margin account to Main account

binance.maxTransferable(asset, (error, response) => {
    if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
    console.info(`Maximum transfer-out amount: ${response.amount}`);
});

Get maximum borrow amount

binance.maxBorrowable(asset, (error, response) => {
    if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
    console.info(`Maximum borrow amount: ${response.amount}`);
});

Borrow from margin account

binance.mgBorrow(asset, amount, (error, response) => {
    if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
    // Success! Transaction ID: response.tranId
});

Repay margin account

binance.mgRepay(asset, amount, (error, response) => {
    if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
    // Success! Transaction ID: response.tranId
});

Margin BUY and SELL orders

Instead of binance.buy() use binance.mgBuy() and instead of binance.sell() use binance.mgSell().

For market orders use binance.mgMarketBuy() and binance.mgMarketSell().

For order operations, use binance.mgCancel(), binance.mgCancelOrders(), binance.mgAllOrders(), binance.openOrders(), binance.mgOrderStatus().

Usage and callbacks are the same as the 'regular account' counterparts.

Get your Trade History for the Margin account

Use binance.mgTrades() instead of binance.trades(). 

binance.mgTrades("ETHUSDT", (error, trades, symbol) => {
  console.info(symbol+" trade history", trades);
});
View Response 
[ { symbol: 'ETHUSDT',
    id: 9572,
    orderId: 47884,
    price: '2063.07',
    qty: '1.44877',
    commission: '2.98891392',
    commissionAsset: 'USDT',
    time: 1617900638521,
    isBuyer: false,
    isMaker: false,
    isBestMatch: true,
    isIsolated: true }]

Margin account details

binance.mgAccount((error, response) => {
   if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
   console.info("Account details response:", response)
})
View response 
  {
    borrowEnabled: true,
    marginLevel: '999.00000000',
    totalAssetOfBtc: '0.00000003',
    totalLiabilityOfBtc: '0.00000000',
    totalNetAssetOfBtc: '0.00000003',
    tradeEnabled: true,
    transferEnabled: true,
    userAssets: [
      {
        asset: 'MATIC',
        borrowed: '0.00000000',
        free: '0.00000000',
        interest: '0.00000000',
        locked: '0.00000000',
        netAsset: '0.00000000'
      }
    ]
  }

Binance Lending API

Lending Account Details

let lendingData = await binance.lending();
View response ```javascript lendingData { positionAmountVos: [ { amount: '952983.20208997', amountInBTC: '129.54853649', amountInUSDT: '952983.20208997', asset: 'USDT' } ], totalAmountInBTC: '129.54853649', totalAmountInUSDT: '952983.20208997', totalFixedAmountInBTC: '13.59400000', totalFixedAmountInUSDT: '100000.00000000', totalFlexibleInBTC: '115.95453649', totalFlexibleInUSDT: '852983.20208997' } { positionAmountVos: [], totalAmountInBTC: '0.00000000', totalAmountInUSDT: '0.00000000', totalFixedAmountInBTC: '0.00000000', totalFixedAmountInUSDT: '0.00000000', totalFlexibleInBTC: '0.00000000', totalFlexibleInUSDT: '0.00000000' } { positionAmountVos: [], totalAmountInBTC: '0.00000000', totalAmountInUSDT: '0.00000000', totalFixedAmountInBTC: '0.00000000', totalFixedAmountInUSDT: '0.00000000', totalFlexibleInBTC: '0.00000000', totalFlexibleInUSDT: '0.00000000' } ```

Advanced Examples

exchangeInfo: Pull minimum order size, quantity, etc\ Clamp order quantities to required amounts via minQty, minNotional, stepSize when placing orders\ Show API Rate limits\ Connect to all WebSockets at once\ Get last order for a symbol\ newOrderRespType example\ Recent Trades (historicalTrades, recentTrades, aggTrades functions)\ Terminate WebSocket connections\ User Data: Account Balance Updates, Trade Updates, New Orders, Filled Orders, Cancelled Orders via WebSocket Margin User Data: Account Balance Updates, Trade Updates, New Orders, Filled Orders, Cancelled Orders via WebSocket Asynchronous Syntax Options

Troubleshooting

Verify that your system time is correct. If you have any suggestions don't hesitate to file an issue.

Having problems? Try adding useServerTime to your options or setting recvWindow:

binance.options({
  APIKEY: 'xxx',
  APISECRET: 'xxx',
  useServerTime: true,
  recvWindow: 60000, // Set a higher recvWindow to increase response timeout
  verbose: true, // Add extra output when subscribing to WebSockets, etc
  log: log => {
    console.log(log); // You can create your own logger here, or disable console output
  }
});

Problems getting your balance? Wrap the entry point of your application in useServerTime:

await binance.useServerTime();
binance.balance((error, balances) => {
    if ( error ) return console.error(error);
    console.info("balances()", balances);
    console.info("BNB balance: ", balances.BNB.available);
});

You can enable verbose mode to help with debugging WebSocket streams:

binance.setOption( 'verbose', true );

For support go to Telegram or Binance Developers

Contribution

  • Give us a star ⭐
  • Fork and Clone! Awesome
  • Select existing issues or create a new issue and give us a PR with your bugfix or improvement after. We love it ❤️

Downloads Stars Contributors Stargazers over time Views jaggedsoft on Twitter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jon EyrickPanama1 Rating1 Review
2x Winner of Binance API Programming Competition
September 22, 2020
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers

Very easy to use, it was quick and simple to get up and running with an automatic trading bot in no time.

0
lexians1 Rating0 Reviews
10 months ago
Buggy
Cleiton Diniz1 Rating0 Reviews
November 18, 2020
Great Documentation
alirezazeynali752 Ratings0 Reviews
November 15, 2020
Great Documentation
anhltsefpt1 Rating0 Reviews
August 12, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

ccxtA JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
38
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
10Performant
web3Ethereum JavaScript API
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
466K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
cry
cryptocritAn open-source Cryptocurrency Project
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
14
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
tec
technicalindicatorsA javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
coi
coinmon💰 The cryptocurrency price tool on CLI. 🖥
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
58

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial