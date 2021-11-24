This project is designed to help you make your own projects that interact with the Binance API. You can stream candlestick chart data, market depth, or use other advanced features such as setting stop losses and iceberg orders. This project seeks to have complete API coverage including WebSockets.
npm install -s node-binance-api
const Binance = require('node-binance-api');
const binance = new Binance().options({
APIKEY: '<key>',
APISECRET: '<secret>'
});
console.info( await binance.futuresPrices() );
console.info( await binance.futuresAccount() );
console.info( await binance.futuresBalance() );
console.info( await binance.futuresBuy( 'BTCUSDT', 0.1, 8222 ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresSell( 'BTCUSDT', 0.5, 11111 ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresMarketBuy( 'BNBUSDT', 5 ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresMarketSell( 'TRXUSDT', 1 ) );
let orders = [
{
symbol:"BTCUSDT",
side: "BUY",
type: "MARKET",
quantity: "0.01",
},
{
symbol:"BNBUSDT",
side: "SELL",
type: "MARKET",
quantity: "0.5",
}
]
console.info( await binance.futuresMultipleOrders(orders) );
console.info( await binance.futuresMarketBuy( 'BNBUSDT', amount, { newOrderRespType: 'RESULT' } ) );
if ( side == 'LONG' ) order = await binance.futuresMarketSell( obj.symbol, amount, {reduceOnly: true} )
else order = await binance.futuresMarketBuy( obj.symbol, amount, {reduceOnly: true} )
console.info( await binance.futuresPositionRisk() );
let position_data = await binance.futuresPositionRisk(), markets = Object.keys( position_data );
for ( let market of markets ) {
let obj = position_data[market], size = Number( obj.positionAmt );
if ( size == 0 ) continue;
console.info( `${leverage}x\t${market}\t${obj.unRealizedProfit}` );
//console.info( obj ); //positionAmt entryPrice markPrice unRealizedProfit liquidationPrice leverage marginType isolatedMargin isAutoAddMargin maxNotionalValue
}
console.info( await binance.futuresLeverage( 'ETHUSDT', 50 ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresMarginType( 'BTCUSDT', 'ISOLATED' ) );
// Type: 1: Add postion margin，2: Reduce postion margin
console.info( await binance.futuresPositionMargin( "TRXUSDT", amount, type ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresTime() );
console.info( await binance.futuresExchangeInfo() );
console.info( await binance.futuresCandles( "TRXUSDT", "1m" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresDepth( "ADAUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresQuote() );
console.info( await binance.futuresQuote( "BCHUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresDaily() );
console.info( await binance.futuresOpenInterest( "BTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresMarkPrice() );
console.info( await binance.futuresMarkPrice( "ETHUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresTrades( "LTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresAggTrades( "XTZUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresLiquidationOrders() );
console.info( await binance.futuresFundingRate() );
console.info( await binance.futuresHistoricalTrades( "XMRUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresLeverageBracket( "LINKUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresIncome() );
console.info( await binance.futuresCancelAll( "BTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresCancel( "BTCUSDT", {orderId: "1025137386"} ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresCountdownCancelAll( "BTCUSDT", 45000 ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresOrderStatus( "BTCUSDT", {orderId: "1025137386"} ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresOpenOrders() );
console.info( await binance.futuresOpenOrders( "BTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresAllOrders() );
console.info( await binance.futuresAllOrders( "BTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresUserTrades( "BTCUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.futuresGetDataStream() );
console.info( await binance.futuresPositionMarginHistory( "TRXUSDT" ) );
console.info( await binance.promiseRequest( 'v1/time' ) );
// Batch orders, remaining WebSocket streams, and better documentation will be come later
console.info( await binance.futuresHistDataId(
"BTCUSDT", {
startTime: new Date().getTime() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000,
endTime: new Date().getTime(),
dataType: 'T_TRADE'
} )
)
console.info( await binance.futuresDownloadLink(7343) )
binance.futuresMiniTickerStream( miniTicker => {
console.info( miniTicker );
} );
binance.futuresMiniTickerStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );
binance.futuresBookTickerStream( console.log );
binance.futuresBookTickerStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );
binance.futuresTickerStream( console.log );
binance.futuresTickerStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );
binance.futuresMarkPriceStream( console.log );
binance.futuresMarkPriceStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );
binance.futuresAggTradeStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );
binance.futuresChart( 'BTCUSDT', '1m', console.log );
binance.futuresLiquidationStream( console.log );
binance.futuresLiquidationStream( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );
binance.futuresSubscribe( 'btcusdt@kline_4h', console.log );
binance.futuresTerminate( 'btcusdt@kline_4h' );
console.log( binance.futuresSubscriptions() );
deliveryBuy
deliverySell
deliveryMarketBuy
deliveryMarketSell
deliveryPrices
deliveryDaily
deliveryOpenInterest
deliveryExchangeInfo
deliveryOpenOrders
deliveryAllOrders
deliveryCandles
deliveryIndexKlines
deliveryContinuousKlines
deliveryMarkPriceKlines
deliveryMarkPrice
deliveryHistoricalTrades
deliveryTrades
deliveryAggTrades
deliveryUserTrades
deliveryLiquidationOrders
deliveryPositionRisk
deliveryLeverage
deliveryMarginType
deliveryPositionMargin
deliveryPositionMarginHistory
deliveryIncome
deliveryBalance
deliveryAccount
deliveryDepth
deliveryQuote
deliveryLeverageBracket
deliveryOrderStatus
deliveryCancel
deliveryCancelAll
deliveryCountdownCancelAll
deliveryOrder
deliveryGetDataStream
deliveryCloseDataStream
deliveryKeepDataStream
deliveryPing
deliveryTime
deliveryOrder
let ticker = await binance.prices();
console.info(`Price of BNB: ${ticker.BNBUSDT}`);
binance.prices('BNBBTC', (error, ticker) => {
console.info("Price of BNB: ", ticker.BNBBTC);
});
{ ETHBTC: '0.07003500',
LTCBTC: '0.01176700',
BNBBTC: '0.00035735',
NEOBTC: '0.00809500',
QTUMETH: '0.03851200',
EOSETH: '0.00189600',
SNTETH: '0.00008595',
BNTETH: '0.00738800',
BCCBTC: '0.08104000',
GASBTC: '0.00629800',
BNBETH: '0.00509495',
BTMETH: '0.00018900',
HCCBTC: '0.00000180',
BTCUSDT: '4464.44000000',
ETHUSDT: '312.89000000',
HSRBTC: '0.00289000',
OAXETH: '0.00180000',
DNTETH: '0.00014190',
MCOETH: '0.02358300',
ICNETH: '0.00557000',
ELCBTC: '0.00000053',
MCOBTC: '0.00166900',
WTCBTC: '0.00184138',
WTCETH: '0.02601700',
LLTBTC: '0.00001669',
LRCBTC: '0.00001100',
LRCETH: '0.00016311',
QTUMBTC: '0.00271600',
YOYOBTC: '0.00000481',
OMGBTC: '0.00187800',
OMGETH: '0.02677400',
ZRXBTC: '0.00004319',
ZRXETH: '0.00060800',
STRATBTC: '0.00087800',
STRATETH: '0.01218800',
SNGLSBTC: '0.00003649',
SNGLSETH: '0.00051280',
BQXBTC: '0.00013150',
BQXETH: '0.00184240',
KNCBTC: '0.00038969',
KNCETH: '0.00550320',
FUNBTC: '0.00000573',
FUNETH: '0.00008433',
SNMBTC: '0.00003176',
SNMETH: '0.00047119',
NEOETH: '0.11500200',
IOTABTC: '0.00012136',
IOTAETH: '0.00171001',
LINKBTC: '0.00010646',
LINKETH: '0.00150999',
XVGBTC: '0.00000145',
XVGETH: '0.00002059',
CTRBTC: '0.00025532',
CTRETH: '0.00375180',
SALTBTC: '0.00080100',
SALTETH: '0.01140000',
MDABTC: '0.00057002',
MDAETH: '0.00819490' }
//Price of BNB: 0.00035735
binance.balance((error, balances) => {
if ( error ) return console.error(error);
console.info("balances()", balances);
console.info("ETH balance: ", balances.ETH.available);
});
// If you have problems with this function,
// see Troubleshooting at the bottom of this page.
{ BTC: { available: '0.77206464', onOrder: '0.00177975' },
LTC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
ETH: { available: '1.14109900', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
BNC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
ICO: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
NEO: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
BNB: { available: '41.33761879', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
QTUM: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
EOS: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
SNT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
BNT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
GAS: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
BCC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
BTM: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
USDT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
HCC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
HSR: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
OAX: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
DNT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
MCO: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
ICN: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
ELC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
PAY: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
ZRX: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
OMG: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
WTC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
LRX: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
YOYO: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
LRC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
LLT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
TRX: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
FID: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
SNGLS: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
STRAT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
BQX: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
FUN: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
KNC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
CDT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
XVG: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
IOTA: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
SNM: { available: '0.76352833', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
LINK: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
CVC: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
TNT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
REP: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
CTR: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
MDA: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
MTL: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
SALT: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' },
NULS: { available: '0.00000000', onOrder: '0.00000000' } }
//ETH balance: 1.14109900
binance.bookTickers('BNBBTC', (error, ticker) => {
console.info("bookTickers", ticker);
});
{
"symbol": "BNBBTC",
"bidPrice": "4.00000000",
"bidQty": "431.00000000",
"askPrice": "4.00000200",
"askQty": "9.00000000"
}
// from: https://github.com/binance-exchange/binance-official-api-docs/blob/master/rest-api.md#symbol-order-book-ticker
binance.bookTickers((error, ticker) => {
console.info("bookTickers()", ticker);
console.info("Price of BNB: ", ticker.BNBBTC);
});
{ ETHBTC:
{ bid: '0.06201000',
bids: '1.28200000',
ask: '0.06201300',
asks: '0.34200000' },
LTCBTC:
{ bid: '0.01042000',
bids: '41.45000000',
ask: '0.01048700',
asks: '16.81000000' },
BNBBTC:
{ bid: '0.00028754',
bids: '727.00000000',
ask: '0.00028755',
asks: '400.00000000' },
NEOBTC:
{ bid: '0.00601800',
bids: '16.82000000',
ask: '0.00603700',
asks: '73.43000000' },
QTUMETH:
{ bid: '0.04062900',
bids: '1.30000000',
ask: '0.04075300',
asks: '0.58000000' },
EOSETH:
{ bid: '0.00191400',
bids: '202.53000000',
ask: '0.00192500',
asks: '26.08000000' },
SNTETH:
{ bid: '0.00007610',
bids: '403.00000000',
ask: '0.00007638',
asks: '19850.00000000' },
BNTETH:
{ bid: '0.00736800',
bids: '7.82000000',
ask: '0.00745900',
asks: '177.32000000' },
BCCBTC:
{ bid: '0.06862000',
bids: '1.56100000',
ask: '0.06893600',
asks: '0.81100000' },
GASBTC:
{ bid: '0.00451700',
bids: '44.00000000',
ask: '0.00489700',
asks: '44.95000000' },
BNBETH:
{ bid: '0.00462592',
bids: '32.00000000',
ask: '0.00467982',
asks: '57.00000000' },
BTMETH:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
HCCBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
BTCUSDT:
{ bid: '4786.01000000',
bids: '0.58627700',
ask: '4796.10000000',
asks: '0.28486400' },
ETHUSDT:
{ bid: '297.01000000',
bids: '7.17846000',
ask: '297.90000000',
asks: '0.30742000' },
HSRBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
OAXETH:
{ bid: '0.00156200',
bids: '96.00000000',
ask: '0.00169900',
asks: '552.90000000' },
DNTETH:
{ bid: '0.00011782',
bids: '1273.00000000',
ask: '0.00012045',
asks: '238.00000000' },
MCOETH:
{ bid: '0.02651200',
bids: '0.94000000',
ask: '0.02681200',
asks: '8.59000000' },
ICNETH:
{ bid: '0.00484600',
bids: '448.76000000',
ask: '0.00490000',
asks: '0.01000000' },
ELCBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
MCOBTC:
{ bid: '0.00164600',
bids: '1.00000000',
ask: '0.00164700',
asks: '12.11000000' },
WTCBTC:
{ bid: '0.00132101',
bids: '124.00000000',
ask: '0.00133200',
asks: '98.00000000' },
WTCETH:
{ bid: '0.02130000',
bids: '784.35000000',
ask: '0.02140800',
asks: '10.70000000' },
LLTBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
LRCBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
LRCETH:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
QTUMBTC:
{ bid: '0.00252800',
bids: '123.48000000',
ask: '0.00253200',
asks: '10.50000000' },
YOYOBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
OMGBTC:
{ bid: '0.00164900',
bids: '25.94000000',
ask: '0.00166400',
asks: '0.90000000' },
OMGETH:
{ bid: '0.02660000',
bids: '9.86000000',
ask: '0.02698200',
asks: '43.21000000' },
ZRXBTC:
{ bid: '0.00003936',
bids: '117.00000000',
ask: '0.00003982',
asks: '8596.00000000' },
ZRXETH:
{ bid: '0.00062801',
bids: '239.00000000',
ask: '0.00063595',
asks: '2446.00000000' },
STRATBTC:
{ bid: '0.00070600',
bids: '43.43000000',
ask: '0.00070900',
asks: '15.00000000' },
STRATETH:
{ bid: '0.01092100',
bids: '9.00000000',
ask: '0.01162700',
asks: '47.90000000' },
SNGLSBTC:
{ bid: '0.00003162',
bids: '366.00000000',
ask: '0.00003183',
asks: '308.00000000' },
SNGLSETH:
{ bid: '0.00050064',
bids: '300.00000000',
ask: '0.00051543',
asks: '64.00000000' },
BQXBTC:
{ bid: '0.00013334',
bids: '13.00000000',
ask: '0.00013889',
asks: '1224.00000000' },
BQXETH:
{ bid: '0.00200740',
bids: '990.00000000',
ask: '0.00228890',
asks: '80.00000000' },
KNCBTC:
{ bid: '0.00029509',
bids: '300.00000000',
ask: '0.00029842',
asks: '4.00000000' },
KNCETH:
{ bid: '0.00481840',
bids: '411.00000000',
ask: '0.00484440',
asks: '10.00000000' },
FUNBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000461',
bids: '217.00000000',
ask: '0.00000465',
asks: '16668.00000000' },
FUNETH:
{ bid: '0.00007486',
bids: '2004.00000000',
ask: '0.00007617',
asks: '1419.00000000' },
SNMBTC:
{ bid: '0.00002462',
bids: '6922.00000000',
ask: '0.00002495',
asks: '404.00000000' },
SNMETH:
{ bid: '0.00040181',
bids: '373.00000000',
ask: '0.00043404',
asks: '9281.00000000' },
NEOETH:
{ bid: '0.09610400',
bids: '8.02000000',
ask: '0.09891100',
asks: '5.00000000' },
IOTABTC:
{ bid: '0.00009674',
bids: '206.00000000',
ask: '0.00009721',
asks: '269.00000000' },
IOTAETH:
{ bid: '0.00155061',
bids: '1231.00000000',
ask: '0.00158100',
asks: '22.00000000' },
LINKBTC:
{ bid: '0.00007670',
bids: '2278.00000000',
ask: '0.00007697',
asks: '8000.00000000' },
LINKETH:
{ bid: '0.00123000',
bids: '3492.00000000',
ask: '0.00123999',
asks: '4000.00000000' },
XVGBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000111',
bids: '47758.00000000',
ask: '0.00000113',
asks: '215443.00000000' },
XVGETH:
{ bid: '0.00001801',
bids: '8329.00000000',
ask: '0.00001842',
asks: '85146.00000000' },
CTRBTC:
{ bid: '0.00019801',
bids: '650.00000000',
ask: '0.00021103',
asks: '49.00000000' },
CTRETH:
{ bid: '0.00320200',
bids: '538.00000000',
ask: '0.00351990',
asks: '2081.00000000' },
SALTBTC:
{ bid: '0.00063900',
bids: '57.13000000',
ask: '0.00064000',
asks: '96.48000000' },
SALTETH:
{ bid: '0.01030200',
bids: '728.27000000',
ask: '0.01038900',
asks: '0.04000000' },
MDABTC:
{ bid: '0.00039031',
bids: '282.00000000',
ask: '0.00039994',
asks: '540.00000000' },
MDAETH:
{ bid: '0.00635500',
bids: '432.00000000',
ask: '0.00641990',
asks: '185.00000000' },
MTLBTC:
{ bid: '0.00145500',
bids: '45.00000000',
ask: '0.00145600',
asks: '42.12000000' },
MTLETH:
{ bid: '0.02300100',
bids: '96.10000000',
ask: '0.02477400',
asks: '131.90000000' },
SUBBTC:
{ bid: '0.00003250',
bids: '4474.00000000',
ask: '0.00003380',
asks: '3878.00000000' },
SUBETH:
{ bid: '0.00053000',
bids: '740.00000000',
ask: '0.00053501',
asks: '580.00000000' } }
/* Price of BNB: { bid: '0.00028754',
bids: '727.00000000',
ask: '0.00028755',
asks: '400.00000000' } */
binance.bookTickers((error, ticker) => {
console.info("bookTickers", ticker);
});
{ ETHBTC:
{ bid: '0.06187700',
bids: '0.64000000',
ask: '0.06188300',
asks: '6.79700000' },
LTCBTC:
{ bid: '0.01036000',
bids: '14.96000000',
ask: '0.01037000',
asks: '0.60000000' },
BNBBTC:
{ bid: '0.00028226',
bids: '802.00000000',
ask: '0.00028268',
asks: '584.00000000' },
NEOBTC:
{ bid: '0.00595600',
bids: '33.00000000',
ask: '0.00595900',
asks: '37.00000000' },
QTUMETH:
{ bid: '0.03958000',
bids: '1.42000000',
ask: '0.04024300',
asks: '7.46000000' },
EOSETH:
{ bid: '0.00192600',
bids: '29.31000000',
ask: '0.00193500',
asks: '418.91000000' },
SNTETH:
{ bid: '0.00007607',
bids: '8864.00000000',
ask: '0.00007682',
asks: '1311.00000000' },
BNTETH:
{ bid: '0.00740200',
bids: '1.36000000',
ask: '0.00746800',
asks: '419.86000000' },
BCCBTC:
{ bid: '0.06786500',
bids: '0.18600000',
ask: '0.06835400',
asks: '0.72600000' },
GASBTC:
{ bid: '0.00435500',
bids: '332.73000000',
ask: '0.00435600',
asks: '18.31000000' },
BNBETH:
{ bid: '0.00456443',
bids: '4.00000000',
ask: '0.00461795',
asks: '192.00000000' },
BTMETH:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
HCCBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
BTCUSDT:
{ bid: '4801.05000000',
bids: '0.82289400',
ask: '4812.00000000',
asks: '1.04753200' },
ETHUSDT:
{ bid: '296.32000000',
bids: '3.24294000',
ask: '297.81000000',
asks: '17.69901000' },
HSRBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
OAXETH:
{ bid: '0.00154500',
bids: '422.64000000',
ask: '0.00169200',
asks: '159.94000000' },
DNTETH:
{ bid: '0.00012059',
bids: '434.00000000',
ask: '0.00012100',
asks: '8311.00000000' },
MCOETH:
{ bid: '0.02566000',
bids: '5.85000000',
ask: '0.02651200',
asks: '4.37000000' },
ICNETH:
{ bid: '0.00489000',
bids: '232.97000000',
ask: '0.00500000',
asks: '0.01000000' },
ELCBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
MCOBTC:
{ bid: '0.00162700',
bids: '2.87000000',
ask: '0.00163800',
asks: '0.70000000' },
WTCBTC:
{ bid: '0.00129604',
bids: '600.00000000',
ask: '0.00131600',
asks: '1.00000000' },
WTCETH:
{ bid: '0.02080000',
bids: '30.00000000',
ask: '0.02097600',
asks: '24.00000000' },
LLTBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
LRCBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
LRCETH:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
QTUMBTC:
{ bid: '0.00245100',
bids: '43.11000000',
ask: '0.00248500',
asks: '74.96000000' },
YOYOBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000000',
bids: '0.00000000',
ask: '0.00000000',
asks: '0.00000000' },
OMGBTC:
{ bid: '0.00160700',
bids: '300.00000000',
ask: '0.00161300',
asks: '36.05000000' },
OMGETH:
{ bid: '0.02597100',
bids: '4.92000000',
ask: '0.02633200',
asks: '19.00000000' },
ZRXBTC:
{ bid: '0.00003852',
bids: '9.00000000',
ask: '0.00003912',
asks: '103.00000000' },
ZRXETH:
{ bid: '0.00062997',
bids: '645.00000000',
ask: '0.00062998',
asks: '5376.00000000' },
STRATBTC:
{ bid: '0.00069200',
bids: '50.50000000',
ask: '0.00070000',
asks: '6.54000000' },
STRATETH:
{ bid: '0.01080400',
bids: '5.00000000',
ask: '0.01200000',
asks: '5.88000000' },
SNGLSBTC:
{ bid: '0.00003121',
bids: '726.00000000',
ask: '0.00003161',
asks: '153.00000000' },
SNGLSETH:
{ bid: '0.00046686',
bids: '4782.00000000',
ask: '0.00051906',
asks: '32.00000000' },
BQXBTC:
{ bid: '0.00011512',
bids: '87.00000000',
ask: '0.00011840',
asks: '133.00000000' },
BQXETH:
{ bid: '0.00183080',
bids: '1051.00000000',
ask: '0.00195000',
asks: '626.00000000' },
KNCBTC:
{ bid: '0.00027859',
bids: '7.00000000',
ask: '0.00028462',
asks: '35.00000000' },
KNCETH:
{ bid: '0.00452830',
bids: '13.00000000',
ask: '0.00454970',
asks: '35.00000000' },
FUNBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000464',
bids: '753.00000000',
ask: '0.00000465',
asks: '13924.00000000' },
FUNETH:
{ bid: '0.00007126',
bids: '44131.00000000',
ask: '0.00007617',
asks: '1419.00000000' },
SNMBTC:
{ bid: '0.00002489',
bids: '564.00000000',
ask: '0.00002559',
asks: '2553.00000000' },
SNMETH:
{ bid: '0.00040060',
bids: '374.00000000',
ask: '0.00041494',
asks: '7624.00000000' },
NEOETH:
{ bid: '0.09604700',
bids: '22.05000000',
ask: '0.09800000',
asks: '0.31000000' },
IOTABTC:
{ bid: '0.00009515',
bids: '3.00000000',
ask: '0.00009529',
asks: '147.00000000' },
IOTAETH:
{ bid: '0.00150002',
bids: '4311.00000000',
ask: '0.00155216',
asks: '7.00000000' },
LINKBTC:
{ bid: '0.00007601',
bids: '4337.00000000',
ask: '0.00007630',
asks: '525.00000000' },
LINKETH:
{ bid: '0.00121903',
bids: '3784.00000000',
ask: '0.00122965',
asks: '200.00000000' },
XVGBTC:
{ bid: '0.00000113',
bids: '470101.00000000',
ask: '0.00000114',
asks: '147728.00000000' },
XVGETH:
{ bid: '0.00001813',
bids: '8274.00000000',
ask: '0.00001843',
asks: '8320.00000000' },
CTRBTC:
{ bid: '0.00020202',
bids: '625.00000000',
ask: '0.00020649',
asks: '1143.00000000' },
CTRETH:
{ bid: '0.00330510',
bids: '387.00000000',
ask: '0.00339330',
asks: '436.00000000' },
SALTBTC:
{ bid: '0.00063500',
bids: '76.00000000',
ask: '0.00064300',
asks: '437.54000000' },
SALTETH:
{ bid: '0.01014200',
bids: '202.79000000',
ask: '0.01122600',
asks: '1.36000000' },
MDABTC:
{ bid: '0.00038061',
bids: '8.00000000',
ask: '0.00041300',
asks: '1772.00000000' },
MDAETH:
{ bid: '0.00655000',
bids: '547.00000000',
ask: '0.00660830',
asks: '8814.00000000' },
MTLBTC:
{ bid: '0.00140600',
bids: '0.11000000',
ask: '0.00143800',
asks: '12.00000000' },
MTLETH:
{ bid: '0.02300000',
bids: '1166.86000000',
ask: '0.02489500',
asks: '13.98000000' },
SUBBTC:
{ bid: '0.00003580',
bids: '7617.00000000',
ask: '0.00003619',
asks: '1052.00000000' },
SUBETH:
{ bid: '0.00056500',
bids: '3649.00000000',
ask: '0.00059988',
asks: '3649.00000000' } }
binance.depth("BNBBTC", (error, depth, symbol) => {
console.info(symbol+" market depth", depth);
});
market depth for BNBBTC
{ bids:
{ '0.00022997': '49.00000000',
'0.00022867': '11.00000000',
'0.00022865': '1149.00000000',
'0.00022810': '20.00000000',
'0.00022800': '1000.00000000',
'0.00022777': '1350.00000000',
'0.00022774': '96.00000000',
'0.00022765': '5.00000000',
'0.00022741': '12.00000000',
'0.00022705': '1372.00000000',
'0.00022700': '402.00000000',
'0.00022514': '756.00000000',
'0.00022513': '761.00000000',
'0.00022502': '2244.00000000',
'0.00022501': '2190.00000000',
'0.00022500': '5069.00000000',
'0.00022419': '1871.00000000',
'0.00022418': '1667.00000000',
'0.00022167': '1889.00000000',
'0.00022162': '1014.00000000',
'0.00022112': '13563.00000000',
'0.00022078': '4056.00000000',
'0.00022000': '8060.00000000',
'0.00021963': '13563.00000000',
'0.00021850': '52.00000000',
'0.00021800': '1282.00000000',
'0.00021710': '102.00000000',
'0.00021680': '100.00000000',
'0.00021652': '29.00000000',
'0.00021641': '154.00000000',
'0.00021500': '1491.00000000',
'0.00021471': '977.00000000',
'0.00021405': '478.00000000',
'0.00021400': '11.00000000',
'0.00021314': '686.00000000',
'0.00021219': '1089.00000000',
'0.00021200': '767.00000000',
'0.00021100': '5000.00000000',
'0.00021011': '50.00000000',
'0.00021000': '3468.00000000',
'0.00020900': '169.00000000',
'0.00020843': '90.00000000',
'0.00020811': '200.00000000',
'0.00020702': '50.00000000',
'0.00020691': '283.00000000',
'0.00020600': '3703.00000000',
'0.00020500': '107.00000000',
'0.00020450': '6363.00000000',
'0.00020250': '301.00000000',
'0.00020222': '200.00000000',
'0.00020200': '123.00000000',
'0.00020137': '50.00000000',
'0.00020122': '727.00000000',
'0.00020100': '6400.00000000',
'0.00020088': '10.00000000',
'0.00020020': '793.00000000',
'0.00020010': '500.00000000',
'0.00020009': '44.00000000',
'0.00020001': '20020.00000000',
'0.00020000': '45269.00000000',
'0.00019990': '270.00000000',
'0.00019880': '2117.00000000',
'0.00019800': '1200.00000000',
'0.00019783': '50.00000000',
'0.00019702': '300.00000000',
'0.00019686': '10.00000000',
'0.00019600': '1025.00000000',
'0.00019595': '139.00000000',
'0.00019501': '3227.00000000',
'0.00019500': '3832.00000000',
'0.00019488': '82.00000000',
'0.00019400': '1853.00000000',
'0.00019293': '10.00000000',
'0.00019289': '30.00000000',
'0.00019234': '1999.00000000',
'0.00019200': '4765.00000000',
'0.00019190': '6.00000000',
'0.00019100': '4353.00000000',
'0.00019073': '12.00000000',
'0.00019058': '28.00000000',
'0.00019050': '718.00000000',
'0.00019001': '20.00000000',
'0.00019000': '39478.00000000',
'0.00018907': '10.00000000',
'0.00018888': '10045.00000000',
'0.00018880': '15.00000000',
'0.00018800': '3528.00000000',
'0.00018700': '328.00000000',
'0.00018600': '1000.00000000',
'0.00018598': '2187.00000000',
'0.00018538': '1383.00000000',
'0.00018529': '10.00000000',
'0.00018500': '1512.00000000',
'0.00018253': '30.00000000',
'0.00018200': '3000.00000000',
'0.00018158': '10.00000000',
'0.00018106': '250.00000000',
'0.00018100': '4577.00000000',
'0.00018011': '500.00000000',
'0.00018000': '29832.00000000' },
asks:
{ '0.00022999': '32.00000000',
'0.00023086': '583.00000000',
'0.00023095': '1154.00000000',
'0.00023119': '781.00000000',
'0.00023120': '3401.00000000',
'0.00023180': '4889.00000000',
'0.00023185': '83.00000000',
'0.00023211': '750.00000000',
'0.00023339': '9273.00000000',
'0.00023340': '474.00000000',
'0.00023440': '500.00000000',
'0.00023450': '1433.00000000',
'0.00023500': '1480.00000000',
'0.00023573': '87.00000000',
'0.00023580': '518.00000000',
'0.00023999': '863.00000000',
'0.00024000': '275.00000000',
'0.00024100': '60.00000000',
'0.00024119': '3736.00000000',
'0.00024180': '989.00000000',
'0.00024350': '1285.00000000',
'0.00024399': '500.00000000',
'0.00024400': '2964.00000000',
'0.00024419': '500.00000000',
'0.00024500': '4499.00000000',
'0.00024580': '542.00000000',
'0.00024584': '6.00000000',
'0.00024700': '250.00000000',
'0.00024789': '2938.00000000',
'0.00024790': '5535.00000000',
'0.00024800': '499.00000000',
'0.00024892': '2000.00000000',
'0.00024920': '652.00000000',
'0.00024972': '9242.00000000',
'0.00024999': '1262.00000000',
'0.00025000': '3739.00000000',
'0.00025078': '250.00000000',
'0.00025348': '1000.00000000',
'0.00025499': '220.00000000',
'0.00025500': '6029.00000000',
'0.00025518': '10.00000000',
'0.00025698': '17.00000000',
'0.00025700': '250.00000000',
'0.00025800': '265.00000000',
'0.00025925': '20.00000000',
'0.00025984': '1048.00000000',
'0.00025985': '1048.00000000',
'0.00025987': '1165.00000000',
'0.00025990': '465.00000000',
'0.00025994': '571.00000000',
'0.00025995': '390.00000000',
'0.00026000': '5033.00000000',
'0.00026028': '10.00000000',
'0.00026280': '40.00000000',
'0.00026300': '13.00000000',
'0.00026348': '50.00000000',
'0.00026500': '38.00000000',
'0.00026548': '10.00000000',
'0.00026594': '51.00000000',
'0.00026666': '15000.00000000',
'0.00026700': '500.00000000',
'0.00026800': '27.00000000',
'0.00026900': '1000.00000000',
'0.00026929': '50.00000000',
'0.00026990': '270.00000000',
'0.00027000': '8750.00000000',
'0.00027199': '50.00000000',
'0.00027300': '351.00000000',
'0.00027429': '50.00000000',
'0.00027480': '270.00000000',
'0.00027500': '38.00000000',
'0.00027690': '242.00000000',
'0.00027700': '500.00000000',
'0.00027789': '1317.00000000',
'0.00027906': '1457.00000000',
'0.00027912': '98.00000000',
'0.00027949': '50.00000000',
'0.00027950': '2000.00000000',
'0.00027977': '96.00000000',
'0.00027980': '1031.00000000',
'0.00028000': '782.00000000',
'0.00028300': '25.00000000',
'0.00028500': '48.00000000',
'0.00028590': '364.00000000',
'0.00028680': '50.00000000',
'0.00028699': '50.00000000',
'0.00028700': '1600.00000000',
'0.00028800': '3509.00000000',
'0.00028890': '175.00000000',
'0.00028900': '11474.00000000',
'0.00028999': '10000.00000000',
'0.00029000': '623.00000000',
'0.00029100': '303.00000000',
'0.00029141': '456.00000000',
'0.00029200': '9999.00000000',
'0.00029234': '104.00000000',
'0.00029300': '200.00000000',
'0.00029358': '325.00000000',
'0.00029399': '153.00000000',
'0.00029428': '100.00000000' } }
let quantity = 1, price = 0.069;
binance.buy("ETHBTC", quantity, price);
binance.sell("ETHBTC", quantity, price);
// These orders will be executed at current market price.
let quantity = 1;
binance.marketBuy("BNBBTC", quantity);
binance.marketSell("ETHBTC", quantity);
let quantity = 5, price = 0.00402030;
binance.buy("BNBETH", quantity, price, {type:'LIMIT'}, (error, response) => {
console.info("Limit Buy response", response);
console.info("order id: " + response.orderId);
});
Limit Buy response {
symbol: 'BNBETH',
orderId: 4480717,
clientOrderId: 'te38xGILZUXrPZHnTQPH6h',
transactTime: 1509049732437,
price: '0.00402030',
origQty: '5.00000000',
executedQty: '5.00000000',
status: 'FILLED',
timeInForce: 'GTC',
type: 'LIMIT',
side: 'BUY' }
//order id: 4480717
let quantity = 1;
binance.marketBuy("BNBBTC", quantity, (error, response) => {
console.info("Market Buy response", response);
console.info("order id: " + response.orderId);
// Now you can limit sell with a stop loss, etc.
});
Market Buy response {
symbol: 'BNBETH',
orderId: 4480553,
clientOrderId: 'rCGiCG08PGy7AwvbrG5d83',
transactTime: 1509049376261,
price: '0.00000000',
origQty: '1.00000000',
executedQty: '1.00000000',
status: 'FILLED',
timeInForce: 'GTC',
type: 'MARKET',
side: 'BUY' }
//order id: 4480553
// When the stop is reached, a stop order becomes a market order
// Note: You must also pass one of these type parameters:
// STOP_LOSS, STOP_LOSS_LIMIT, TAKE_PROFIT, TAKE_PROFIT_LIMIT
let type = "STOP_LOSS";
let quantity = 1;
let price = 0.069;
let stopPrice = 0.068;
binance.sell("ETHBTC", quantity, price, {stopPrice: stopPrice, type: type});
// Iceberg orders are intended to conceal the order quantity.
let quantity = 1;
let price = 0.069;
binance.sell("ETHBTC", quantity, price, {icebergQty: 10});
binance.cancel("ETHBTC", orderid, (error, response, symbol) => {
console.info(symbol+" cancel response:", response);
});
console.info( await binance.cancelAll("XMRBTC") );
binance.openOrders("ETHBTC", (error, openOrders, symbol) => {
console.info("openOrders("+symbol+")", openOrders);
});
binance.openOrders(false, (error, openOrders) => {
console.info("openOrders()", openOrders);
});
let orderid = "7610385";
binance.orderStatus("ETHBTC", orderid, (error, orderStatus, symbol) => {
console.info(symbol+" order status:", orderStatus);
});
binance.trades("SNMBTC", (error, trades, symbol) => {
console.info(symbol+" trade history", trades);
});
[ { id: 9572,
orderId: 47884,
price: '0.00003701',
qty: '1467.00000000',
commission: '0.06774660',
commissionAsset: 'BNB',
time: 1507062500456,
isBuyer: true,
isMaker: true,
isBestMatch: true },
{ id: 9575,
orderId: 47884,
price: '0.00003701',
qty: '735.00000000',
commission: '0.03394257',
commissionAsset: 'BNB',
time: 1507062502528,
isBuyer: true,
isMaker: true,
isBestMatch: true } } ]
binance.allOrders("ETHBTC", (error, orders, symbol) => {
console.info(symbol+" orders:", orders);
});
binance.dustLog((error, dustlog) => {
console.info(dustlog);
})
binance.prevDay(false, (error, prevDay) => {
// console.info(prevDay); // view all data
for ( let obj of prevDay ) {
let symbol = obj.symbol;
console.info(symbol+" volume:"+obj.volume+" change: "+obj.priceChangePercent+"%");
}
});
binance.prevDay("BNBBTC", (error, prevDay, symbol) => {
console.info(symbol+" previous day:", prevDay);
console.info("BNB change since yesterday: "+prevDay.priceChangePercent+"%")
});
You can use the optional API parameters for getting historical candlesticks, these are useful if you want to import data from earlier back in time. Optional parameters: limit (max/default 500), startTime, endTime.
// Intervals: 1m,3m,5m,15m,30m,1h,2h,4h,6h,8h,12h,1d,3d,1w,1M
binance.candlesticks("BNBBTC", "5m", (error, ticks, symbol) => {
console.info("candlesticks()", ticks);
let last_tick = ticks[ticks.length - 1];
let [time, open, high, low, close, volume, closeTime, assetVolume, trades, buyBaseVolume, buyAssetVolume, ignored] = last_tick;
console.info(symbol+" last close: "+close);
}, {limit: 500, endTime: 1514764800000});
This function pulls existing chart data before connecting to the WebSocket, and provides you realtime synchronized chart information including the most recent 500 candles.
binance.websockets.chart("BNBBTC", "1m", (symbol, interval, chart) => {
let tick = binance.last(chart);
const last = chart[tick].close;
console.info(chart);
// Optionally convert 'chart' object to array:
// let ohlc = binance.ohlc(chart);
// console.info(symbol, ohlc);
console.info(symbol+" last price: "+last)
});
{
'1517557800000':
{ open: '0.00100090',
high: '0.00100650',
low: '0.00099810',
close: '0.00100370',
volume: '1161.52000000' },
'1517557860000':
{ open: '0.00100360',
high: '0.00101010',
low: '0.00100000',
close: '0.00100310',
volume: '1977.68000000' },
'1517557920000':
{ open: '0.00100100',
high: '0.00101130',
low: '0.00100080',
close: '0.00100670',
volume: '2002.00000000' },
'1517557980000':
{ open: '0.00100660',
high: '0.00101400',
low: '0.00100200',
close: '0.00100640',
volume: '3896.40000000' },
'1517558040000':
{ open: '0.00100630',
high: '0.00101390',
low: '0.00100350',
close: '0.00100470',
volume: '1675.48000000' },
'1517558100000':
{ open: '0.00100860',
high: '0.00101450',
low: '0.00100100',
close: '0.00100270',
volume: '1918.46000000' },
'1517558160000':
{ open: '0.00100460',
high: '0.00101480',
low: '0.00100310',
close: '0.00100670',
volume: '2464.12000000' },
'1517558220000':
{ open: '0.00100510',
high: '0.00100660',
low: '0.00100110',
close: '0.00100250',
volume: '1484.59000000' } }
// (..many more entries not shown)
///BNBBTC last price: 0.00100250
// Periods: 1m,3m,5m,15m,30m,1h,2h,4h,6h,8h,12h,1d,3d,1w,1M
binance.websockets.candlesticks(['BNBBTC'], "1m", (candlesticks) => {
let { e:eventType, E:eventTime, s:symbol, k:ticks } = candlesticks;
let { o:open, h:high, l:low, c:close, v:volume, n:trades, i:interval, x:isFinal, q:quoteVolume, V:buyVolume, Q:quoteBuyVolume } = ticks;
console.info(symbol+" "+interval+" candlestick update");
console.info("open: "+open);
console.info("high: "+high);
console.info("low: "+low);
console.info("close: "+close);
console.info("volume: "+volume);
console.info("isFinal: "+isFinal);
});
binance.websockets.trades(['BNBBTC', 'ETHBTC'], (trades) => {
let {e:eventType, E:eventTime, s:symbol, p:price, q:quantity, m:maker, a:tradeId} = trades;
console.info(symbol+" trade update. price: "+price+", quantity: "+quantity+", maker: "+maker);
});
binance.websockets.miniTicker(markets => {
console.info(markets);
});
ICXBNB:
{ close: '0.34803000',
open: '0.34249000',
high: '0.35000000',
low: '0.31001000',
volume: '134681.88000000',
quoteVolume: '44351.78363150',
eventTime: 1520501508957 },
ELFETH:
{ close: '0.00120820',
open: '0.00132816',
high: '0.00132926',
low: '0.00115888',
volume: '852919.00000000',
quoteVolume: '1045.37831133',
eventTime: 1520501508735 },
PIVXBTC:
{ close: '0.00049510',
open: '0.00051000',
high: '0.00056290',
low: '0.00049200',
volume: '215530.27000000',
quoteVolume: '111.50245426',
eventTime: 1520501508367 }
// For all symbols:
binance.websockets.prevDay(false, (error, response) => {
console.info(response);
});
// For a specific symbol:
binance.websockets.prevDay('BNBBTC', (error, response) => {
console.info(response);
});
{ eventType: '24hrTicker',
eventTime: 1512629577435,
symbol: 'BNBBTC',
priceChange: '-0.00002671',
percentChange: '-12.844',
averagePrice: '0.00019282',
prevClose: '0.00020796',
close: '0.00018125',
closeQty: '55.00000000',
bestBid: '0.00018038',
bestBidQty: '580.00000000',
bestAsk: '0.00018125',
bestAskQty: '144.00000000',
open: '0.00020796',
high: '0.00021300',
low: '0.00017555',
volume: '3731915.00000000',
quoteVolume: '719.59011818',
openTime: 1512543177433,
closeTime: 1512629577433,
firstTradeId: 2248079,
lastTradeId: 2284725,
numTrades: 36647 }
binance.websockets.depth(['BNBBTC'], (depth) => {
let {e:eventType, E:eventTime, s:symbol, u:updateId, b:bidDepth, a:askDepth} = depth;
console.info(symbol+" market depth update");
console.info(bidDepth, askDepth);
});
binance.websockets.depthCache(['BNBBTC'], (symbol, depth) => {
let bids = binance.sortBids(depth.bids);
let asks = binance.sortAsks(depth.asks);
console.info(symbol+" depth cache update");
console.info("bids", bids);
console.info("asks", asks);
console.info("best bid: "+binance.first(bids));
console.info("best ask: "+binance.first(asks));
console.info("last updated: " + new Date(depth.eventTime));
});
BNBBTC depth cache update
asks { '0.00025400': 0.531114,
'0.00025440': 0.2602512,
'0.00025469': 0.01400795,
'0.00025500': 0.0051,
'0.00025555': 0.0245328,
'0.00025629': 0.05100171,
'0.00025630': 0.0146091,
'0.00025642': 0.02230854,
'0.00025825': 0.00180775,
'0.00025896': 0.21856224,
'0.00025927': 0.025927 }
bids { '0.00025203': 0.201624,
'0.00025202': 0.04838784,
'0.00025200': 0.13482,
'0.00025195': 0.01385725,
'0.00025187': 0.25539618,
'0.00025138': 0.012569,
'0.00025136': 0.04247984,
'0.00025135': 0.0085459,
'0.00025100': 0.02259,
'0.00025072': 0.012536,
'0.00025071': 0.00401136 }
//best ask: 0.00025400
//best bid: 0.00025203
//last updated: Thu Apr 18 2019 00:52:49 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time)
binance.websockets.bookTickers( console.log );
binance.websockets.bookTickers( 'BTCUSDT', console.log );
binance.depositAddress("XMR", (error, response) => {
console.info(response);
});
binance.depositHistory((error, response) => {
console.info(response);
});
binance.depositHistory((error, response) => {
console.info(response);
}, "VEN");
binance.withdrawHistory((error, response) => {
console.info(response);
});
binance.withdrawHistory((error, response) => {
console.info(response);
}, "BTC");
// Required for coins like XMR, XRP, etc.
let address = "44tLjmXrQNrWJ5NBsEj2R77ZBEgDa3fEe9GLpSf2FRmhexPvfYDUAB7EXX1Hdb3aMQ9FLqdJ56yaAhiXoRsceGJCRS3Jxkn";
let addressTag = "0e5e38a01058dbf64e53a4333a5acf98e0d5feb8e523d32e3186c664a9c762c1";
let amount = 0.1;
binance.withdraw("XMR", address, amount, addressTag);
binance.withdraw("BTC", "1C5gqLRs96Xq4V2ZZAR1347yUCpHie7sa", 0.2);
Example Spot account transfer to USDⓈ-M Futures account , use ENUM -> "MAIN_UMFUTURE"
console.info( await binance.universalTransfer("MAIN_UMFUTURE","USDT",10) );
for more account transfers (ENUMs) see docs
binance.mgTransferMainToMargin(asset, amount, (error, response) => {
if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
// Success! Transaction ID: response.tranId
});
binance.mgTransferMarginToMain(asset, amount, (error, response) => {
if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
// Success! Transaction ID: response.tranId
});
binance.maxTransferable(asset, (error, response) => {
if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
console.info(`Maximum transfer-out amount: ${response.amount}`);
});
binance.maxBorrowable(asset, (error, response) => {
if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
console.info(`Maximum borrow amount: ${response.amount}`);
});
binance.mgBorrow(asset, amount, (error, response) => {
if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
// Success! Transaction ID: response.tranId
});
binance.mgRepay(asset, amount, (error, response) => {
if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
// Success! Transaction ID: response.tranId
});
Instead of
binance.buy() use
binance.mgBuy() and instead of
binance.sell() use
binance.mgSell().
For market orders use
binance.mgMarketBuy() and
binance.mgMarketSell().
For order operations, use
binance.mgCancel(),
binance.mgCancelOrders(),
binance.mgAllOrders(),
binance.openOrders(),
binance.mgOrderStatus().
Usage and callbacks are the same as the 'regular account' counterparts.
Use
binance.mgTrades() instead of
binance.trades().
binance.mgTrades("ETHUSDT", (error, trades, symbol) => {
console.info(symbol+" trade history", trades);
});
[ { symbol: 'ETHUSDT',
id: 9572,
orderId: 47884,
price: '2063.07',
qty: '1.44877',
commission: '2.98891392',
commissionAsset: 'USDT',
time: 1617900638521,
isBuyer: false,
isMaker: false,
isBestMatch: true,
isIsolated: true }]
binance.mgAccount((error, response) => {
if ( error ) return console.warn(error);
console.info("Account details response:", response)
})
{
borrowEnabled: true,
marginLevel: '999.00000000',
totalAssetOfBtc: '0.00000003',
totalLiabilityOfBtc: '0.00000000',
totalNetAssetOfBtc: '0.00000003',
tradeEnabled: true,
transferEnabled: true,
userAssets: [
{
asset: 'MATIC',
borrowed: '0.00000000',
free: '0.00000000',
interest: '0.00000000',
locked: '0.00000000',
netAsset: '0.00000000'
}
]
}
let lendingData = await binance.lending();
exchangeInfo: Pull minimum order size, quantity, etc\ Clamp order quantities to required amounts via minQty, minNotional, stepSize when placing orders\ Show API Rate limits\ Connect to all WebSockets at once\ Get last order for a symbol\ newOrderRespType example\ Recent Trades (historicalTrades, recentTrades, aggTrades functions)\ Terminate WebSocket connections\ User Data: Account Balance Updates, Trade Updates, New Orders, Filled Orders, Cancelled Orders via WebSocket Margin User Data: Account Balance Updates, Trade Updates, New Orders, Filled Orders, Cancelled Orders via WebSocket Asynchronous Syntax Options
Verify that your system time is correct. If you have any suggestions don't hesitate to file an issue.
Having problems? Try adding
useServerTime to your options or setting
recvWindow:
binance.options({
APIKEY: 'xxx',
APISECRET: 'xxx',
useServerTime: true,
recvWindow: 60000, // Set a higher recvWindow to increase response timeout
verbose: true, // Add extra output when subscribing to WebSockets, etc
log: log => {
console.log(log); // You can create your own logger here, or disable console output
}
});
Problems getting your balance? Wrap the entry point of your application in useServerTime:
await binance.useServerTime();
binance.balance((error, balances) => {
if ( error ) return console.error(error);
console.info("balances()", balances);
console.info("BNB balance: ", balances.BNB.available);
});
You can enable verbose mode to help with debugging WebSocket streams:
binance.setOption( 'verbose', true );
